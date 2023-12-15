IPS Updates Audio at The Crossing

Chattanooga’s The Crossing Church needed a new P.A. and turned to Franklin, TN-based Integrated Production Solutions to design a system.

Chattanooga, TN (December 15, 2023)—Chattanooga’s The Crossing Church can hold 650 people for its services between the ground level and wrap-around balcony, but its existing sound system was delivering uneven SPL coverage in the space, causing problems with intelligibility. As a result, the church called in Franklin, TN-based Integrated Production Solutionshttps://ips.live/ to design a system capable of helping them deliver their mission.

Pastors Chad and Ashton Harris had discovered that the existing PA’s mono configuration and lack of headroom were creating issues in part due to the 35-foot ceiling height and where music is central to the celebration.

IPS Account Manager Carter Music shares, “We’d just finished another Nexo installation and immediately thought of the brand for The Crossing. The Nexo Engineering Support team was very proactive in helping us design a system of 8 x GEOM10s per side with 3 x L15s flown, keeping subs off the floor.

“With phase-aligned processing pre-sets for all Nexo speakers accessible on the NXAMPMk2 powered controllers, it was easy to combine the main line arrays with a pair of Nexo P10 point source speakers for out fills, and compact ID24s for front fills and under-balcony coverage.”

Under the new system, amplification and processing come from three Nexo NXAMP4X2Mk2 and a NXAMP4X1Mk2 4-channel powered controller.

“Budget is always an important consideration” noted Carter, “and the client is very satisfied with the performance of the Nexo system.”