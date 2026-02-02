Reykjavik City Theatre Comms Expanded Venue Wide

Iceland (February 2, 2026)—Iceland’s Reykjavik City Theatre (RCT) recently underwent a major intercom system upgrade, installing Clear-Com’s Arcadia Central Station.

RCT has reportedly been a cultural hub for Iceland’s theatre community, hosting a diverse range of productions in its three performance spaces which share foyer and backstage dressing rooms. While the intercom system underwent upgrades in 2008 and 2015 to meet growing demands, RCT recently transitioned to a unified production network infrastructure with the Arcadia Central Station to deliver venue-wide coverage, Role configuration and Dante integration.

The Arcadia upgrade included FreeSpeak high-capacity IP transceivers and 24 FreeSpeak II wireless beltpacks, alongside HelixNet networked partyline speaker stations to ensure comprehensive coverage throughout all shared performance spaces. By making extensive use of Clear-Com’s virtual Role configuration, the team effectively deploys this shared inventory across different venues and tasks.

Additionally, Dante connectivity was added to the production audio network and paging system. This allows any audio input or output to be assigned within the intercom system while still retaining existing V-Series keypanels, FreeSpeak beltpacks and analog partyline system components, now powered by Arcadia. The upgraded system provides RCT’s teams with the mobility, capacity and ease of use needed to adapt effortlessly to dynamic production demands.

“This project demonstrates how existing customers can take a stepwise approach to upgrades without replacing entire systems,” said Gunnar Gunnarsson, general manager at Atendi, Clear-Com’s distributor in Iceland.