Texas Theatre Upgrades Audio Facilities

Grand Prairie, TX (December 3, 2025)—Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie, a city-owned and AEG-operated indoor theatre, has upgraded its audio facilities with a new concert sound system.

More than a decade ago, an L-Acoustics V-Dosc loudspeaker system was installed at the 6,350-capacity venue by Onstage Systems. “When looking for a new P.A., L-Acoustics was the first contender on a very short list, and it was a very brief deliberation before deciding to stick with the ‘sure thing’ and a proven track record,” says Tyler Johnston, Dallas operations manager for LD Systems, a Clair Global brand, which acquired Onstage’s equipment inventories earlier this year.

“The venue’s V-Dosc system continued to deliver solid performance after more than a decade of service. However, as touring acts increasingly arrived with K2 systems, upgrading to match current industry standards became the logical next step.”

Working with L-Acoustics Soundvision and the manufacturer’s Application team, Johnston designed the new system, which now features main arrays of 12 K2 per side, each backed by a hang of six KS28 subwoofers in a cardioid configuration. These are augmented by four KS21 subs on each side of the stage, located below the mains, while coaxial X8i are spread out across the stage lip as front-fills. “We went from 15 boxes in the previous system to 12 per side, because of the vertical and horizontal coverage pattern of K2, and still got better coverage,” Johnston reports.

L-Acoustics A15 enclosures are deployed for a center vocal array, as well as wide/out-fill arrays, with eight more A15 clusters flown from a delay ring addressing the upper balcony seating area. The entire PA is powered by LA7.16i amplified controllers, aside from the subs, which are LA12X-driven. The system also features a P1 processor and LS10 Milan-AVB front end that is fully redundant. For stage monitoring, the venue now offers a collection of X15 HiQ wedges and A15/KS21 side-fills, while a pair of DiGiCo Quantum338 FOH and monitor consoles round out the new gear complement.