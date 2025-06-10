dBTechnologies USA Set for InfoComm 2025

Miami Beach, FL (June 10, 2025)—At InfoComm 2025, dBTechnologies will highlight a selection of offerings from its lineup, but will focus largely on the IS Installation Series of passive, weather-resistant loudspeakers designed for permanent installs, and its live sound reinforcement products like the VIO, DVA, Fifty Line, and Opera Reevo Series.
The Constant Curvature VIO C Series is designed with an eye towards providing consistent coverage and ease of deployment. The asymmetrical 2-way active modules can be arrayed horizontally or vertically, making them applicable for touring applications and integrators designing scalable systems in auditoriums, houses of worship, or multipurpose spaces. Built-in Element Position Detection aids phase coherence across the array, while AuroraNet software allows for real-time remote management of vertical dispersion and DSP parameters.
The Fifty Line is purpose-built for club environments and nightlife venues, designed to handle intense, all-night use while still sporting a sleek design that augments the surroundings. Meanwhile, the Opera Reevo 3-way active loudspeakers combine powerful SPL with user-friendly DSP presets, making them an option for corporate AV, event spaces, or mobile setups.
All these can be found at Booth 6955 and in demo room W230D.