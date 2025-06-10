dBTechnologies USA Set for InfoComm 2025

At InfoComm 2025, dBTechnologies will highlight the IS Installation Series as well as VIO, DVA, Fifty Line, and Opera Reevo Series.

Miami Beach, FL (June 10, 2025)—At InfoComm 2025, dBTechnologies will highlight a selection of offerings from its lineup, but will focus largely on the IS Installation Series of passive, weather-resistant loudspeakers designed for permanent installs, and its live sound reinforcement products like the VIO, DVA, Fifty Line, and Opera Reevo Series.

The Constant Curvature VIO C Series is designed with an eye towards providing consistent coverage and ease of deployment. The asymmetrical 2-way active modules can be arrayed horizontally or vertically, making them applicable for touring applications and integrators designing scalable systems in auditoriums, houses of worship, or multipurpose spaces. Built-in Element Position Detection aids phase coherence across the array, while AuroraNet software allows for real-time remote management of vertical dispersion and DSP parameters.

The Fifty Line is purpose-built for club environments and nightlife venues, designed to handle intense, all-night use while still sporting a sleek design that augments the surroundings. Meanwhile, the Opera Reevo 3-way active loudspeakers combine powerful SPL with user-friendly DSP presets, making them an option for corporate AV, event spaces, or mobile setups.

All these can be found at Booth 6955 and in demo room W230D.