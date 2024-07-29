Utah’s Western Park Arena Nets New System

Vernal, UT (July 29, 2024)—Uintah County’s Western Park Arena hosts a diverse number of events every year—everything from movies to rodeos to archery competitions—and makes copious use of its audio system as a result. The 3000-seat venue recently upgraded the system with the addition of Fulcrum Acoustic loudspeakers as part of a design put together and installed by Atkinson Sound.

“The old system lacked intelligibility,” explained Hoyt Atkinson of Atkinson Sound. “They actually quit using it a few years ago and were always bringing in outside systems for different events.”

With the arrival of the new P.A. system, the venues has a dozen GX1200 coaxial loudspeakers at its disposal, ceiling-mounted for down-firing applications to deliver even coverage across the arena floor.

Meanwhile, the tiered seating area is covered by five CCX1526 passive cardioid loudspeakers. Additionally, two CS218L passive cardioid subwoofers are flown over the center of the arena to augment low-end frequencies,

The system is powered by four APEX CP1504 amplifiers that are remotely managed via APEX’s IntelliCloud WebUI, allowing for adjustments anywhere in the venue.

The upgrade has been met with enthusiastic approval from the arena’s management. “Their comment was that it is 100 times better than the system they had previously,” Atkinson reported. “The sound is incredible. Now they have a system that they can plug and play, and they’re loving it.”