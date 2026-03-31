SSL Readies New System T Cloud Products for NAB 2026

Solid State Logic will demonstrate its expanded virtualized System T platform and preview its TCA Flypack Tour bundle and Version 4.3 System T software at the NAB Show.

Las Vegas, NV (March 31, 2026)—Solid State Logic will demonstrate its expanded virtualized System T platform and preview its TCA Flypack Tour bundle and Version 4.3 System T software at the NAB Show.

Other new features on display at NAB 2026 for System T Cloud will include a compact DSP pack, NDI (Network Device Interface) and Dante connectivity and an updated licensing model.

By deploying SSL’s VTE1 (Virtual Tempest Engine) virtual DSP engine, users can operate with multiple software-based audio processing engines from a single on-prem hardware server, which can alternatively be used to run all necessary broadcast production processing. VTE1 software, which delivers up to 256 processing paths with support for stereo, 5.1 and immersive audio formats, can now be utilized for both public and private cloud or directly on a COTS server.

VTE1 offers scalable operation with the possibility for multiple software-based audio engines to run on one server. Alternatively, using shared server hardware for all production software, users can spin up the tools required for a specific application according to their requirements. This is the basis of the EBU’s Dynamic Media Facility (DMF) concept.

​SSL is introducing a new, smaller VTE1 DSP package with 140 paths for small systems that still demand broadcast-grade audio processing. The feature set is identical to the larger engine.

​New for this year is the TCA Flypack Tour package, comprising System T components in a portable format engineered for deployment across broadcast, touring and live production environments. The unit features 16 faders, integrated Fader Tile Plus, onboard I/O featuring headphone monitoring and a custom mount for a Tempest Control App PC and touchscreen. Integrated wiring enables rapid setup with Ethercon or Opticon connections to Tempest Engines and I/O. The system can be split across flight cases.

​At NAB 2025, SSL added native NDI support to System T Cloud. This year, the company will demonstrate direct dual-domain routing of NDI sources from the operational user interface, connecting the source directly through to the channel input or other console destinations in a single action. The system can also simultaneously integrate both NDI and Dante directly and natively.