AES Offers “Nobody Likes Networking” Pro Audio Career Class

New York, NY (January 7, 2022)—The AES will offer a pro-audio career course for its members this month with “Nobody Likes Networking: A Practical Human Connection Class for Audio Professionals.” The three-part course, beginning on Thursday, January 27, 2022 and led by Mike Dias, will take a pro audio-centric look at how to advance your career through industry networking.

Dias is a marketing and sales professional for the international pro audio and consumer electronics communities, with a track record for teaching people and teams how to effectively build human networks. He is a frequent speaker, the author of the “Networking From 6 Feet” column in Pro Sound News, the executive director for the In-Ear Monitor International Trade Organization and vice president of sales for Earthworks Audio.

The course is geared toward audio professionals and taught by audio professionals. It will be practical, applicable and easily approachable, offering concepts that can be put into practice immediately by seasoned veterans, by those just starting their careers and even by those still in school. Registration is now open for the course, consisting of 30-minute classes at 3 PM ET on January 27, February 3 and February 10. Registration is strictly capped at 50 participants, and open only to AES members (Associate and Student Members included). Registration is $50; however, registrants who attend all sessions will have their full registration returned as a credit to their AES account for application to future membership dues or event registrations.

“No one is a natural-born networker,” says Dias, “but skilled networking is a practice that anyone can learn and follow. There is no better time to start investing in yourself and your future than right now.”

“Networking isn’t just one potential route to finding a new job — it’s actually the most effective path,” Career Horizons president Matt Youngquist shared in a recent NPR interview. “At least 70 percent, if not 80 percent, of jobs are not published.” That statistic is validated by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics stating in a recent report that “70% of all jobs are found through networking.”

“Our members rely on the AES to aid in the advancement of their technological knowledge and skills,” says AES Executive Director Colleen Harper. “They have further requested non-technical resources to help them learn and prosper personally and in their careers. Our colleague and AES Member, Mike Dias, has a well-earned reputation for guiding such growth. The Society is simply delighted to offer this enriching series of presentations.”