DiGiCo Debuts Flagship Quantum852 Console

DiGiCo has introduced its new flagship console, designed new from the ground up—the Quantum8 52 .

Chessington, UK (May 10, 2023)—DiGiCo has introduced its new flagship console, designed new from the ground up—the Quantum852.

Intended to handle whatever is thrown at it, the desk features redundant processing engines, each powered by five seventh-generation FPGAs and next-generation SHARC DSP processors. As a result, it can handle up to 384 mono channels, with 192 Aux / Sub-Group busses, plus LR / LCR / 5.1 Master busses. It comes with a 64 x 64 Processing Matrix, 36 Control Groups, two Solo busses and 64 FX Rack slots. Also onboard are 48 Graphic EQs, 384 Nodal Processors, 128 Mustard Processors and 32 Spice Racks.

The Quantum852’s surface has a jaw-dropping 78 touch-sensitive, 1000-nit LCD screens for full daylight operation—three 19.2-inch meter bridge screens; a trio of 6.8-inch control screens for bank and layer switching; three 21.3-inch main screens; and 69 1.3-inch worksurface screens.

The desk comes with Ultimate “Stadius” modular LOCAL I/O, with each of the three cards providing four Stadius Mic-Pres, four Stadius Line Outputs and two Bit Perfect AES I/O. On the back of each engine are eight single or four redundant BNC MADI ports, Word Clock, AES Sync and Video Sync inputs, Dual USB 2.0 sockets, a SuperSpeed USB 3.0 socket, 4k DisplayPort Overview Out, 5-Port 1Gbps network switch, Dual DMI slots, and Waves SoundGrid port and Optocore inputs as standard, with space for an optional second Optocore loop.

Despite all the tech involved, the desk is intended to be eco-friendly, according to DiGiCo. In addition to being contained within a lightweight alloy construction to reduce weight, the Quantum852 contains sustainable and recyclable materials, has a reduced operating power, and handles heat dispersion with thermal cooling fans along with convection cooling and temperature-dependent cooling.

In a statement, DiGiCo managing director Austin Freshwater noted, “Quantum852 truly is a massive leap forward in every way. While it is completely new in its design and construction, it is still instantly recognizable as a DiGiCo. Its familiar workflow will make any DiGiCo user instantly comfortable, but its tremendous increase in power and speed will delight them.”