DiGiCo Update Brings Host of New Features

New York, NY (April 17, 2024)—DiGiCo has launched its latest firmware release, Version 1742, intended for all SD and Quantum consoles.

The new update gives Quantum7 and Quantum5 users a bump in Mustard processing numbers for free, and additionally lets Quantum338 and Quantum225 owners purchase and make use of DiGiCo’s optional new Pulse software extension first launched at NAMM, which increases the number of input channels, busses, and Mustard and Nodal Processors.

The new V1742 release also provides support for an internal Fourier Interface Card, and makes the desks compatible with two more manufacturers’ immersive audio platforms, offering native worksurface control of Meyer Sound’s Spacemap Go and Adamson’s FletcherMachine.

The new software release also enables DiGiCo users to make the most of Klang’s also-new KOS 5.5 upgrade, which permits standalone console integration without requiring a separate Klang control PC to run Klang:app. KOS 5.5 serves up a streamlined setup process that automatically detects the console and reduces setup time. Other new features include automatic console aux and aux node mapping/naming, as well as automatic show file load and save.

The new DiGiCo update is available for free download from the Info and Downloads section of the DiGiCo website, found under the Support tab, and as might be expected, V1742 replaces the previous version, V1619, which was rolled out in 2022.