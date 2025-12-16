Enter the ISE 2026 Best of Show Awards

Barcelona, Spain (December 16, 2025)—ISE 2026 is going to be a big show, so it’s time to make sure your products and solutions stand out from the crowd. Presented by nine of Future’s leading industry publications, including Mix, the annual Best of Show at ISE 2026 awards will recognize innovations exhibited on the show floor in Barcelona next February. Deadline for entries is January 16, 2026.

The Future Best of Show Awards at ISE provide an opportunity for exhibitors to gain valuable coverage as well as recognition as one of the leading technology innovators at the show. Exhibitors can submit one or multiple products for consideration by one or more publications. There is no entry limit, but each entry requires a separate entry form and fee. For a complete list of categories, as well as more information and entry requirements, visit the official website here.