Winners Announced: Mix Best of Show Awards for ISE 2026

Congratulations to the winners of Future B2B’s annual Best of Show Awards for ISE 2026.

Barcelona, Spain (February 6, 2026)—Congratulations to the winners of Future B2B’s annual Best of Show Awards for ISE 2026 and to all the product teams that worked on them. Our panel of expert judges evaluated—and ultimately awarded—these products from among submitted products.

Every year, FutureB2B contracts with AV industry experts to evaluate products submitted by manufacturers exhibiting at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) for Best of Show. Our judges are experts in the categories of products we have chosen for them to evaluate and always remain anonymous to the manufacturers. They are your peers, directors, engineers, or industry consultants and integrators.

And there were so many submitted products! Across FutureB2B’s many brands, there were dozens of submitted products up for consideration to be judged by Future’s Mix, Sound & Video Contractor, AV Technology, Installation, TVB Europe, Digital Signage, Residential Systems, Systems Contractor News and Tech & Learning brands. Entering the awards underlined their confidence in the products and determination to succeed in the months and years ahead.

The Mix Best of Show winners for ISE 2026 were (alphabetically):

Dejero TITAN Command

ShowCode SoundBase

Shure DCA901 Planar Array Microphone