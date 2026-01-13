Deadline Extended for Future B2B Best of Show Awards for NAMM!

By overwhelming demand, Future B2B has extended the deadline for entering new products into its Best of Show Awards industry honors for NAMM 2026.

Anaheim, CA (January 12, 2026)—By overwhelming industry demand, Future B2B has extended the deadline to nominate new products for its Best of Show Awards industry honors for NAMM 2026. If you didn’t enter in time before last Friday’s deadline, you now have through midnight PST of Friday, January 16, 2026 to get your entries in!

The awards will highlight the top pro-audio products and services introduced at the January 2026 convention. Exhibiting brands are invited to nominate their new products for consideration ahead of the convention.

A Best of Show Award highlights a pro-audio product that has been thoroughly considered by an expert judge from the trusted industry cornerstones Mix, AVTechnology and Sound & Video Contractor. The award tells potential customers both at NAMM and online that this is a serious solution worth investigating, one that will bring value and change to their work.

All entries will receive a fully licensed nominee badge to use in both digital and print promotions; winners will receive a press release and social graphic, as well as a fully licensed winner’s badge to aid in-house promotion. All of the winner assets can be used both indefinitely and internationally.

In addition to receiving a trophy on-site at the show to display their success to NAMM attendees, winners will be notified via email and officially announced on the participating Future brands’ websites. Winners will also be featured in promotional material for the awards which includes online articles, newsletters, social posts and subscriber-facing emails.

Products shipping post-show may be nominated, but they must be shown publicly at the NAMM Show in January 2026. Products that are embargoed until the show can also be nominated, and those embargoes will be observed.

The new venture joins Future’s long-running Best of Show Awards programs held for NAB, InfoComm, ISE and other industry-leading events.

To find out more, visit https://future.swoogo.com/bestofshowat-namm/home