MPSE Golden Reel Award Nominees Announced

Studio City, California—December 16, 2019—The Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) today announces nominees for the 67th Annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards. Nominees represent the work of the world’s most talented sound artists and their contributions to the past year’s most outstanding feature film, television, animation, computer entertainment and student productions.
“Sound artists continue to push boundaries for artistry and technical achievement in entertainment sound,” said MPSE president Tom McCarthy. “This year’s nominees represent the best work in sound across films, television, games, documentaries and other media. On behalf of The Motion Picture Sound Editors, I would like to congratulate all the nominees for their outstanding contributions to the art of sound.”
The MPSE Golden Reel Awards recognize outstanding achievement in sound editing in 23 categories encompassing feature films, television, animation, computer entertainment and student work. The 67th Annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, January 19th at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles.
2020 MPSE FILMMAKER AWARD
Victoria Alonso
2020 MPSE CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Cecelia “Cece” Hall
67th ANNUAL MPSE GOLDEN REEL AWARDS NOMINEES
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation
Toy Story 4
Supervising Sound Editor: Coya Elliott
Sound Designer: Ren Klyce
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Cheryl Nardi
Sound Effects Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Qianbaihui Yang, Jonathon Stevens
Foley Editors: Thom Brennan, James Spencer
Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE, Shelley Roden, MPSE
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Supervising Sound Editors: Brian Chumney, Leff Lefferts
Supervising Sound Designer: Randy Thom
Sound Designers: Al Nelson, Rick Hromadka
Sound Effects Editors: Jon Borland, Malcolm Fife
Foley Editor: Dee Selby
Foley Artists: Jana Vance, Geoff Vaughan
Frozen II
Supervising Sound Editor: Odin Benitez, MPSE
Sound Designers: Jeff A. Sawyer, Stephen Robinson, MPSE Angelo Palazzo, Eliot Connors, MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Harrison Meyle, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Russell Topal
Supervising Foley Editor: Christopher Bonis
Supervising Music Editor: Earl Ghaffari
Music Editors: Fernand Bos, Kendall Demarest
Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE, Shelley Roden, MPSE
Foley Editor: Scott Curtis
Missing Link
Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Chau, MPSE
Sound Designers: Clayton Weber, MPSE, Tim Chau, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Thomas O’Neil Younkman, Terry Rodman, MPSE, Jessie Pariseau
Dialogue Editor: Fred Paragano
Foley Editor: Travis Crotts
Foley Artists: Catherine Harper, MPSE, Katherine Rose, MPSE, Amy Kane
Abominable
Supervising Sound Editors: Ethan Van der Ryn, Erik Aadahl, MPSE
Sound Designers: Rick Hromadka, Malte Bieler
Sound Effects Editors: Jason W. Jennings, Tim Walston, MPSE, Goeun Lee
The Lion King
Supervising Sound Editors: Christopher Boyes, Frank Eulner
Sound Designer: Christopher Boyes
Sound Effects Editors: Justin Doyle, Pascal Garneau
Dialogue Editor: Marshall Winn
Foley Editor: Dee Selby
Foley Artists: Jana Vance, Ronni Brown
White Snake
Supervising Sound Editor: Gary Chen
Sound Effects Editors: Shuangshuang Wang, Mei He, Irene Sun, Sam Fan, Emily Ding, Silence Lu
Dialogue Editor: Emily Ding
ADR Editor: Sandra Sun
Foley Artists: Ziwei Wang, Yin Miao
Foley Editors: Sandra Sun, Mei He
Spies in Disguise
Supervising Sound Editors: Leff Lefferts, Jeremy Bowker
Sound Designer: Randy Thom
Supervising ADR Editor: Bjorn Ole Schroeder
Sound Effects Editors: Samson Neslund, David Farmer
Dialogue Editor: Michael Silvers
Foley Editors: Larry Oatfield, Chris Manning
Foley Artists: Shelly Roden, MPSE, John Roesch, MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Dialogue / ADR
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Supervising Sound Editor: Wylie Stateman, MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Lindsey Alvarez, Michael Hertlein, MPSE
ADR Editors: Leo Marcil, Zach Goheen
Joker
Supervising Sound Editor: Alan Robert Murray
Supervising ADR Editor: Kira Roessler, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Carmeron Steenhagen
Ford v Ferrari
Supervising Sound Editor: Donald Sylvester
Dialogue Editor: Polly McKinnon
JoJo Rabbit
Supervising Sound Editors: Ai-Ling Lee, Tobias Poppe
Supervising ADR Editor: Susan Dawes
Dialogue Editors: Helen Luttrell, David V. Butler
The Irishman
Supervising Sound Editors: Phil Stockton,MPSE, Eugene Gearty
ADR Editor: Marissa Littlefield
Dialogue Editor: Phil Stockton, MPSE
1917
Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Tarney, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Rachael Tate, MPSE
Rocketman
Supervising Sound Editor: Danny Sheehan
Avengers: Endgame
Supervising Sound Editors: Daniel Laurie, Shannon Mills
Dialogue Editors: Jacob Riehle, Brad Semenoff
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Effects / Foley
Ford v Ferrari
Supervising Sound Editor: Donald Sylvester
Sound Designers: Jay Wilkenson, David Giammarco
Sound Effects Editor: Eric Norris, MPSE
Foley Editor: Anna MacKenzie
Joker
Supervising Sound Editor: Alan Robert Murray
Sound Designer: Tom Ozanich, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: John Joseph Thomas, Darren Maynard, MPSE Christian Wenger
Foley Editor: Michael Dressel, Willard Overstreet, Kevin R.W. Murray
Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci, MPSE
1917
Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Tarney, MPSE
Sound Designers: Michael Fentum, James Harrison
Foley Editor: Hugo Adams
Foley Artists: Sue Harding, Andrea King
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Supervising Sound Editor: Wylie Stateman, MPSE
Sound Designer: Harry Cohen, MPSE, Sylvain Lasseur
Foley Artists: Rick Owens, MPSE, Gary Hecker, MPSE, Kyle Rochlin
Avengers: Endgame
Supervising Sound Editors: Shannon Mills, Daniel Laurie
Sound Designer: Nia Hansen, David Farmer, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Josh Gold, Samson Neslund, Steve Orlando
Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE, Shelley Roden, MPSE, Dan O’Connell, John Cucci, MPSE
Foley Editor: Christopher Flick, Jim Likowski
John Wick 3
Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Stoeckinger, MPSE
Sound Designers: Alan Rankin, Martyn Zub, MPSE, Luke Gibleon
Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci, MPSE
Star Wars
Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Matthew Wood
Sound Designer: David Acord
Sound Effects Editors: Addison Teague, Justin Doyle, Coya Elliott, Steve Slanec
Foley Editors: Richard Gould, Dee Selby
Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Margie O’Malley
A Hidden Life
Supervising Sound Editor: Brad Engleking
Sound Effects Editors: Robert Kellough, MPSE David Forshee
Foley Artists: Dusty Albertz, Bastien Benkhelil
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Music Underscore
Joker
Music Editors: Lena Glikson, Daniel Waldman
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Music Editor: Jim Schultz
JoJo Rabbit
Music Editor: Paul Apelgren
Dolemite Is My Name
Music Editor: Philip Tallman
Waves
Music Editors: Sally Boldt, Trey Edward Shults, and Johnnie Burn
Queen & Slim
Music Editor: Joseph S. DeBeasi
Ad Astra
Supervising Music Editor: Katrina Schiller, MPSE
Music Editor: Lena Glikson, Terry Wilson, Will Kaplan, Philip Tallman
Scoring Editor: Sam Zines, Rick Zeigler
Little Women
Scoring Editor: Xavier Faricolli
Music Editor: Suzana Peric
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary
Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound
Supervising Sound Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Qianbaihui Yang
Dialogue Editor: Sung Rok Choi
Apollo 11
Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Eric Milano
Foley Artist: Eric Milano
The Cave
Supervising Sound Editor: Peter Albrechtsen, MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Lars Ginzel
Sound Effects Editors: Rana Eid, Mikkel Nielsen, Thomas Pape
Dialogue Editor: Theodora Flygt
Supervising Music Editor: Graeme Stewart
Foley Artist: Heikki Kossi, MPSE
Foley Editors: Lars Halvorsen, Anne Tolkinnen
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
Supervising Sound Editor: Milos Zivkovic
Supervising Music Editors: John Boylan, Julian Raymod, Bennett Salvay
Echo in the Canyon
Sound Designer: Robby Stambler, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Sal Ojeda, MPSE
Sea of Shadows
Sound Designer: Bernhard Zorzi
Dialogue Editor: Michael Pioderl
Foley Editor: Bernd Dormayer
Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese
Supervising Sound Editor: Phillip Stockton, MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature
Parasite
Supervising Sound Editor: Choi Tae Young
Sound Designer: Kang Hye Young
Supervising ADR Editor: Kim Byung In
Sound Effects Editors: Kang Hye Young
Foley Artists: Park Sung Gyun, Lee Chung Gyu
Foley Editor: Shin I Na
Atlantics
Supervising Sound Editor: Benoit de Clerck
Dialogue Editor: Claude Gillet
Foley Editor: Thomas Ferrando
Foley Artists: Bertrand Boudaud
The Sound Story
Supervising Sound Editor: Resul Pookutty, MPSE
Sound Designer: Mahadevaiah Vijayakumar
Sound Effects Editors: Krishnanunny Kj
Foley Artists: Karan Arjun Singh, Shankar Sing, Anil Pawar
Foley Editor: Ram Kishan Nath
Shadow
Supervising Sound Editors: Yang Jiang, MPSE, Zhao Nan, MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Li Xinghui, Liu Ye
Sound Effects Editors: Skip Lievsay, MPSE, Yang Jiang, Blake Leyh, Larry Zipf
Foley Editor: Ning Wei
Foley Artists: Han Jun Sheng
The Fall of the American Empire
Supervising ADR Editor: Nathalie Fleurant, MPSE
Sound Designer: Marie-Claude Gagne
Dialogue Editor: Claire Pochon
Sound Effects Editors: Jean-Philippe Savard, Marie-Claude Gagne
Foley Artist: Nicolas Gagnon
Gully Boy
Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Ayush Ahuja
Music Editor: Nakul Kamte
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Musical
Rocketman
Music Editors: Andy Patterson, Cecile Tournesac
Frozen II
Supervising Music Editor: Earl Ghaffari
Music Editors: Fernand Bos, Kendall Demarest
Judy
Music Editor: Paul John Chandler
Cats
Supervising Music Editor: John Warhurst, Nina Harstone
Music Editors: Victor Chaga, Cecile Tournesac, James Shirley
Western Stars
Music Editor: Brandon Duncan
Echo in the Canyon
Music Editor: Robby Stambler, MPSE
Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story By Martin Scorsese
Music Editor: John M. Davis
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Cinematic
Gears 5
Audio Directors: John Morgan, Crispin Hands
Sound Designers: Frank Faugno, Samuel Justice, MPSE
Supervising Sound Editors: Charles Deenen, MPSE, Csaba Wagner
Sound Effects Editors: Braden Parkes, Graham Donnelly, Nick Martin
Foley Editor: Logan Wall
Death Stranding
Supervising Music Editor: Peter Scaturro
Sound Designer: Jacob Allston, Jeff Darby, Rob Castro, Andres Herrera, Aaron Sanchez, Casey Slocum, Maria J Rascon
Dialogue Lead: Jodie Kupsco
Dialogue Editors: Dedrick Sarzaba, Ryan Schaad
Audio Director: Ludvig Forrsell
Audio Lead: Mike Niederquell
Music Editor: Bill Hemstapat
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)
Audio Director: Stephen Miller
Supervising Sound Editor: Dave Rowe
Supervising Sound Designer: Charles Deenen, MPSE Csaba Wagner
Principal Sound Designer: Stuart Provine
Sound Designers: Bryan Watkins, Mark Ganus, Eddie Pacheco, Darren Blondin
Dialogue Lead: Dave Natale
Dialogue Editors: Chrissy Arya, Michael Krystek
Sound Editors: Braden Parkes, Nick Martin, Tim Walston, MPSE, Brent Burge, Alex Ephraim, MPSE, Samuel Justice, MPSE
Music Editors: Adam Kallibjian, Ernest Johnson, Tao-Ping Chen, James Zolyak, Sonia Coronado, Nick Mastroianni, Chris Rossetti
Foley Artists: Gary Hecker, MPSE, Rick Owens, MPSE
Mortal Kombat 11
Supervising Sound Editor: Samuel Justice, MPSE
Sound Designers: Graham Donnelly, Csaba Wagner, Jay Jennings, David Farmer, MPSE Eilam Hoffman
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Joe Hudson
Sound Editors: Byron Bullock, Michael Leaning, Michael Schiparo, Jesse Garcia, Bob Kellough, MPSE, Braden Parkes
Foley Editor: Rustam Gimadiyev
World of Warcraft: Reckoning
Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Menichini, MPSE
Sound Designer: Brian Johnson
InGame Audio Lead: Dave Rovin
Audio Lead: Caroline Hernandez, MPSE
Sound Editors: Christopher Battaglia, MPSE, Isaac Hammons, Christopher Cody Flick, MPSE, Lawrence Peacock, John Thomas, Gary Summers
Supervising Music Editor: Derek Duke
Music Editors: Neal Acree, John Kurlander
Foley Artists: Gregg Barbanell, MPSE
Final Fantasy XIV – Shadowbringers
Supervising Sound Editors: Scott Martin Gershin, MPSE, Masanobu Tomita
Audio Producer: Debbie Gonzalez
Audio Director: Masayoshi Soken
Sound Designer: Jesse Garcia, Yousuke Nakashima
Sound Editors: Dylan Levitt
Foley Artists: Alica Stevenson, Dawn Lunford
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Interactive Game Play
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)
Audio Director: Stephen Miller
Senior Lead Sound Designer: Dave Rowe
Senior Lead Technical Sound Designer: Tim Stasica
Principal Sound Designer: Stuart Provine
Senior Sound Designers: Chris Egert, Doug Prior
Supervising Sound Designers: Charles Deenen, MPSE, Csaba Wagner
Sound Designers: Chris Staples, Eddie Pacheco, MPSE, Darren Blondin, Andy Bayless, Ian Mika, Corina Bello, John Drelick, Mark Ganus
Dialogue Leads: Dave Natale, Bryan Watkins, Adam Boyd, MPSE, Mark Loperfido
Sound Editors: Braden Parkes, Nick Martin, Brent Burge, Tim Walston, Alex Ephraim, Samuel Justice
Dialogue Editors: Michael Krystek, Chrissy Arya, Cesar Marenco
Music Editors: Adam Kallibjian, Ernest Johnson, Tao-Ping Chen, James Zolyak, Sonia Coronado, Nick Mastroianni, Chris Rossetti
Foley Artists: Gary Hecker, MPSE, Rick Owens, MPSE
Mortal Kombat 11
Audio Directors: Rich Carle, Dan Forden, Alice Bernier
Advanced Sound Designer: Stephen Schappler
Senior Sound Designers: Eric Wedemeyer, Austin Shannon
Sound Designers: Matt Swanson
Advanced Audio Designer: Daran Nadra
Senior Audio Designer: Dustin Reid
Borderlands 3
Audio Director: Mark Petty
Audio Lead: Brian Fieser
Sound Designers: Andrew Cheney, Raison Varner, Joshua Davidson, Ricky Meisner, Jesse Lemons, Patrick Ginn, Chad Bedell, Michael Finley, Eliot Connors, MPSE, Keith Bilderbeck, MPSE, Johannes Hammers, MPSE
Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Potter
Foley Artists: Gary Hecker, MPSE, Rick Owens, MPSE
Gears 5
Audio Director: John Morgan
Sound Designers: Josh Linton, Edward Bauman, Brent Silk, Aaron Holland, Sashen Reddy, Alec Bradey, Ian Savage, Frank Faugno, John Tennant, Toby Hulse
Dialogue Editor: Tim McKenzie
Supervising Music Editor: Crispin Hands
Death Stranding
Audio Director: Ludvig Forssell
Audio Lead: Mike Niederquell
Dialogue Lead: Jodie Kupsco
Dialogue Editor: Dedrick Sarzaba
Sound Designers: Hiroyuki Nakayama, Andres Herrera, Aaron Sanchez, Casey Slocum, Maria J Rascon, Christian Kjeldsen, Nick Van Kleef, Peter Wayne
Dialogue Editors: Duncan Gillies, Damian O’Sullivan, Timothy Schauer
Supervising Music Editor: Peter Scaturro
Music Editor: Andrew Buresh
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Live Action Under 35:00
Barry “ronny/lily”
Supervising Sound Editor: Sean Heissinger, Matthew E. Taylor
Sound Designer: Rickley W. Dumm, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Mark Allen
Dialogue Editor: John Creed, Harrison Meyle
Music Editor: Michael Brake
Foley Artists: Alyson Dee Moore, Chris Moriana
Foley Editor: John Sanacore, Clayton Weber
Servant “ReBorn”
Supervising Sound Editor: Sean Garnhart
Supervising ADR Editor: Alexa Zimmerman, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Mark Filip
Dialogue Editor: Fredric Rosenberg
Music Editor: Lesley Langs
Foley Artists: Gareth Rhys Jones
Battle at Big Rock
Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Tarney, MPSE
Sound Designer: Oriol Tarragó, Michael Fentum
Supervising ADR Editor: Gwendolyn Yates Whittle
Dialogue Editor: Rachael Tate, MPSE
Foley Artists: Sue Harding, Andrea King
Foley Editor: Hugo Adams
Ballers “Players Only”
Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Relyea, MPSE
Supervising ADR Editor: Julie Altus
Dialogue Editors: Chris Kahwaty, MPSE, Robert Guastini, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Daisuke Sawa
Music Editor: Bruno Roussel, MPSE
Foley Artists: Joseph T. Sabella, Jesi Ruppel
Foley Editor: Damien Smith
The Good Place “The Answer”
Supervising Sound Editor: Brent Findley, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Kevin McCullough, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Michael Jesmer
Music Editors: Jason Tregoe Newman, Bryant J. Furhmann, Jason Ryterband
Foley Artists: Jody Holwadel Thomas, MPSE, Elizabeth Rainey
Foley Editor: Terry Boyd Jr
Fleabag “Episode 1”
Sound Effects Editor: Jack Gillies
Dialogue Editors: Harry Platford, Michael Williams
Star Trek Short Treks “The Trouble with Edward”
Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor
Sound Designer: Tim Farrell
Dialogue Editor: Sean Heissinger
Music Editor: Matt Decker
Foley Artists: Ginger Geary, Doug Maddick
Foley Editor: Trevor Sperry
Stucco
Supervising Sound Editors: Dave Farmer, Csaba Wagner
Sound Designers: Samuel Justice, Csaba Wagner
Sound Effects Editors: Michael Orlowski, Graham Donnelly
Dialogue Editor: Frank Scheuring
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Dialogue/ADR
The Mandalorian “Chapter One”
Supervising Sound Editors: Matthew Wood, David Acord
Dialogue Editors: Steve Slanec, James Spencer
ADR Editor: Richard Quinn
Vikings “New Beginnings”
Supervising Sound Editors: Jane Tattersall, MPSE, David McCallum
Supervising ADR Editor: Dale Sheldrake
Dialogue Editor: Claire Dobson
Modern Love “Take Me as I Am”
Supervising Sound Editor: Lewis Goldstein
Supervising ADR Editor: Gina Alfano, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Alfred DeGrand
Big Little Lies “What Have We Done”
Supervising Sound Editors: Linda Forsén, Paul Lucien Col
Dialogue Editor: Alex Horlick
ADR Editor: Natalie Fleurant, MPSE
Whiskey Cavalier “Czech Mate”
Supervising Sound Editor: Brent Findley, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Michael Jesmer
ADR Editor: Michael Jesmer
The Terror: Infamy “The Weak are Meat”
Supervising Sound Editor: Gord Hillier
ADR Editors: Aaron Olson, Gord Sproule
Dialogue Editor: Gord Hillier
Lost in Space “Unknown”
Supervising Sound Editor: Branden Spencer, MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Tim Tuchrello, Mike Hertlein, MPSE
Castle Rock “Restore Hope”
Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Ryan Briley
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Effects / Foley
The Mandalorian “Chapter One”
Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Matthew Wood
Sound Effects Editors: Bonnie Wild, Jon Borland, Chris Frazier, Pascal Garneau, Steve Slanec
Foley Editor: Richard Gould
Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Jana Vance
Vikings “What Happens in the Cave”
Sound Effects Editors: Steve Medeiros
Foley Artists: Goro Koyama, Sandra Fox
Foley Editor: Chris King
The Terror: Infamy “Taizo”
Supervising Sound Editor: Gord Hillier
Sound Designer: Pat Haskill
Foley Artist: Maureen Murphy
Foley Editor: Dean Giammarco
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan “Persona Non Grata”
Supervising Sound Editor: Jon Wakeham
Sound Designer: Russell Topal
Sound Effects Editor: Will Digby
Foley Artist: Dylan Wilhoit
Mr. Robot “Method Not Allowed”
Supervising Sound Editors: Kevin Buchholz, Brett Hinton
Sound Designer: Dan Kremer
Sound Effects Editors: Davis Fossum, Daniel Coleman, Patrick O’Sullivan
Foley Artists: Dominquie Decaudain, Pam Kahn, MPSE
Foley Editors: Randy Guth, Mike Marino
Catch-22 “EP 101”
Supervising Sound Editor: Jerry Ross
Sound Designer: Chris Assels
Sound Effects Editors: Jeff Fuller
Foley Editor: Clay Weber, MPSE
Foley Artist: Catherine Harper, MPSE
Foley Editor: Katherine Rose, MPSE
Daybreak “Josh vs. the Apocalypse Part 1”
Supervising Sound Editor: John Benson
Sound Effects Editors: John Snider, Todd Murakami
Foley Artists: Zane Bruce
Foley Editors: Larry Hopkins, Antony Zeller, MPSE
Hanna “Forest”
Supervising Sound Editor: Joe Beal
Sound Designer: Andy Kennedy
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Music / Musical
Wu Tang: An American Saga “All In Together Now”
Music Editor: Shie Rozow
Mr. Robot “Method Not Allowed”
Music Editor: Ben Zales
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan “Persona Non Grata”
Music Editors: Eric Wegener, Alex Levy
Vikings “What Happens in the Cave”
Supervising Music Editor: Yuri Gorbachow
Music Editor: Lise Beauchesne
This Is Us “Stranger”
Supervising Music Editor: Chris Foster
Swamp Thing “The Anatomy Lesson”
Music Editor: Matthew Llewellyn
Daybreak “Cantu Tu Vida”
Supervising Music Editor: Eduardo Ponsdomenech
Music Editor: Christopher Kaller
Catch-22 “EP 101”
Supervising Music Editor: Michael Alexander
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Dialogue/ADR
Chernobyl “Please Remain Calm”
Supervising Sound Editor: Stefan Henrix
Supervising ADR Editor: Harry Barnes
True Detective
“The Great War and Modern Memory”
Supervising Sound Editors: Mandell Winter, MPSE, David Esparza, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Micah Loken, MPSE, Bernard Weiser, MPSE
Game of Thrones “The Bells”
Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel
Supervising ADR Editor: Tim Hands, MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Paul Bercovitch, John Matter
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “A Jewish Girl Walks into the Apollo”
Supervising Sound Editor: Ron Bochar
Dialogue Editor: Sara Stern
ADR Editor: Ruth Hernandez
The Crown “Aberfan”
Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Tom Williams
ADR Editor: Steve Little
Succession “This is Not for Tears”
Supervising Sound Editor: Nicholas Renbeck
Dialogue Editors: Bill Orrico, Marlena Grzaslewicz
Supervising ADR Editor: Angela Organ
ADR Editor: Lidia Tamplenizza
The Handmaid’s Tale “Mayday”
Supervising Sound Editors: David McCallum, Jane Tattersall
Dialogue Editor: Brent Pickett
ADR Editor: Krystin Hunter
Peaky Blinders “Mr. Jones”
Supervising Sound Editor: Nigel Heath
Dialogue Editor: Adele Fletcher
ADR Editor: Adele Fletcher
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Effects / Foley
Chernobyl “1.23.45”
Supervising Sound Editor: Stefan Henrix
Sound Designer: Joe Beal
Foley Editors: Philip Clements, Tom Stewart
Foley Artist: Anna Wright
Game of Thrones “The Bells”
Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel
Sound Designer: Paula Fairfield, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Bradley Katona, MPSE Luke Gibleon
Foley Artists: Jeffrey Wilhoit, MPSE Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit
Foley Editor: Brett Voss, MPSE
The Watchmen “The Extraordinary Being”
Supervising Sound Editor: Bradley North
Sound Designer: Harry Cohen, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Jordan Wilby, MPSE
Foley Artist: Zane Bruce
Foley Editor: Antony Zeller, MPSE
True Detective “The Great War and Modern Memory”
Supervising Sound Editor: Mandell Winter, MPSE
Sound Designer: David Esparza, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Ryan Collins, MPSE
Foley Editor: Eryne Prine, MPSE
Foley Artists: Sarah Monat, Robin Harlan
Stranger Things “Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt”
Supervising Sound Editors: Craig Henighan, William Files, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Angelo Palazzo, Katie Halliday
Foley Artist: Steven Baine
Peaky Blinders “Strategy”
Supervising Sound Editor: Jim Goddard
Sound Effects Editor: Sarah Elias
Foley Artists: Catherine Thomas, Anna Wright
Foley Editor: Tom Stewart
Black Mirror “Striking Vipers”
Supervising Sound Editor: Steve Browell
Sound Designer: Steve Browell
Foley Artist: Barnaby Smyth
Foley Editor: Mathias Schuster
Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance “What Was Sundered and Undone”
Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Nielsen
Sound Designers: David Farmer, MPSE, Tim Nielsen
Sound Effects Editors: Andre Zweers, Jon Borland, Addison Teague, Lee Gilmore, MPSE
Foley Artists: Shelley Roden, MPSE, John Roesch, MPSE
Foley Editor: Anthony De Francesco
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Music / Musical
NOS4A2 “The Shorter Way”
Music Editor: Michael Brake, MPSE
Game of Thrones “The Long Night”
Music Editor: David Klotz
Billions “Fight Night”
Music Editor: Shari Johanson
Dark “An Endless Cycle”
Music Editor: Lewis Morison
Carnival Row “The Gloaming”
Music Editor: Greg Vines
Succession “This is Not for Tears”
Music Editors: Todd Kasow, John Finklea
The Handmaid’s Tale “Mayday”
Supervising Music Editor: Yuri Gorbachow
Music Editor: Lise Beauchesne
American Gods “Donar the Great”
Music Editor: Kevin Banks
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Short Form
3 Below “Tales of Arcadia”
Supervising Sound Editor: Otis Van Osten
Sound Designer: James Miller
Dialogue Editors: Jason Oliver, Carlos Sanches
Foley Artists: Aran Tanchum, Vincent Guisetti
Foley Editor: Tommy Sarioglou
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle “Amazamoose and Squirrel Wonder: Chapter Five”
Supervising Sound Editors: Rob McIntyre, Devon Bowman
Sound Designer: Lawrence Reyes
Dialogue Editor: Kerry Iverson-Brody
Sound Effects Editor: Peter Munters
Foley Artist: Monique Reymond
Foley Editors: Roberto D. Alegria, Ezra Walker
Overwatch: Sigma “Origin Story”
Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Menichini, MPSE
Sound Designer: Brian Johnson, Chris De La Pena
Dialogue Editor: Christopher Cody Flick, MPSE, Isaac Hammons
Sound Effects Editors: Christopher Battaglia, MPSE, John Thomas, Lawrence Peacock, Gary Summers
Supervising Music Editor: Derek Duke
Music Editors: Mark Petrie, Jake Lefkowitz
Love, Death & Robots “The Secret War”
Supervising Sound Editor: Bradley North
Sound Designer: Craig Henighan
Sound Effects Editors: Jordan Wilby, Troy Prehmus
Dialogue Editor: Bradley North
Music Editor: Jeff Charbonneau
Foley Artists: Alicia Stevenson, Dawn Lunsford
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles “The Evil League of Mutants, Part 1&2”
Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Jessey Drake, MPSE, Carol Ma
Dialogue Editor: John Deligiannis
Star Wars: Resistance “The Voxx Vortex 5000”
Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Matthew Wood
Sound Effects Editors: David Collins
Foley Supervisor: Frank Rinella
Foley Artists: Andrea Gard
Foley Editor: Frank Rinella
DC Showcase Sgt. Rock
Sound Designer: Robert Hargreaves, MPSE
Supervising ADR Editor: Mark Keatts
Dialogue Editor: Mike Garcia, MPSE
ADR Editor: Kelly Foley-Downs
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Special Venue
Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series “Episode 1”
Supervising Sound Editors: Kevin Bolen, Paul Stoughton
Sound Designer: Andy Martin
Supervising ADR Editors: Gary Rydstrom, Steve Slanec
Dialogue Editors: Anthony DeFrancesco, Christopher Barnett, MPSE Benjamin A. Burtt, MPSE
Foley Artists: Shelley Roden, MPSE Jana Vance
Avengers: Damage Control
Supervising Sound Editors: Bill Rudolph, Kevin Bolen
Sound Designers: Michael Brinkman, Jon Do, Andy Martin
Dialogue Editor: James Spencer
Sound Effects Editors: Richard Gould, Steve Orlando
Myth
Supervising Sound Editor: Odin Benitez, MPSE
Sound Designers: Angelo Palazzo, Jeff A. Sawyer
Dialogue Editor: Harrison Meyle
Technical Audio Designers: Kevin Bolen, Danny Piccione
Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run
Supervising Sound Editors: John Kestler, Richard Ludlow, MPSE, Kevin Bolen, Gary Rydstrom
Sound Designers: Kellen Fenton, Justin Hollis, Tom Myers, Anthony De Francesco, Nicholas Tomassetti, Alex Barnhart, Jason Walsh
Dialogue Editor: Wesley Dewberry
Music Editors: Matthew Carl Earl, Mary Webster
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Single Presentation
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Forshager, Todd Toon, MPSE
Supervising ADR Editor: Kathryn Madsen
Sound Effects Editors: Luke Gibleon
Dialogue Editor: Jane Boegel
Foley Editor: Jeff Cranford
Supervising Music Editor: Jason Tregoe Newman
Music Editor: Bryant J. Fuhrmann
Foley Artists: Gregg Barbell, MPSE, Alex Ullrich
Catherine the Great
Supervising Sound Editor: Jim Goddard
Sound Designer: Craig Butters
Dialogue Editor: Duncan Price
ADR Editor: Matthew Mewett
Music Editor: Andrew Glen
Foley Artists: Catherine Thomas, Anna Wright
Foley Editor: Philip Clements
When They See Us
Supervising Sound Editor: John Benson
Sound Designer: Bruce Tannis, MPSE
Supervising ADR Editor: Susan Dudeck
Sound Effects Editors: Elliott Koretz, MPSE, Matt Wilson, Suat Ayas, MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Susan Dudeck, Chase Keene, Jesse Pomeroy, Naaman Haynes, Bobbi Banks, MPSE
ADR Editor: Chase Keene
Music Editor: Jen Monnar
Foley Artists: Dawn Lunsford, Alicia Stevenson
Into the Dark
Sound Designer: Roland Thai
Dialogue Editor: Justin Walker, MPSE
Music Editor: Mark Skillingberg
Foley Artist: Jonathan Bruce
Foley Editors: Amy Barber, Julia Huberman
Transparent Musicale Finale
Supervising Sound Editor: Wade Barnett
Sound Effects Editor: Michael Baird
ADR Editor: Ryan Briley
Music Editor: Angie Rubin
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature
Togo
Supervising Sound Editors: Odin Benitez, MPSE, Todd Toon, MPSE
Sound Designer: Martyn Zub, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: John C. Stuver, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Jason King, Adam Kopald, MPSE, Luke Gibleon, Christopher Bonis
ADR Editor: Dave McMoyler
Supervising Music Editor: Peter “Oso” Snell, MPSE
Foley Artists: Mike Horton, Tim McKeown
Supervising Foley Editor: Walter Spencer
Deadwood
Supervising Sound Editors: Mandell Winter, MPSE, Daniel Colman
Sound Designer: Ben Cook
Dialogue Editors: Brian Armstrong, Bernard Weiser, Shane Hayes
ADR Editors: Rob Chen, Dhyana Carlton-Tims
Foley Editor: Eryne Prine
Music Editors: Micha Liberman, Jillinda Palmer, Stephanie Gangel
Lady and the Tramp
Supervising Sound Editors: Andrew DeCristofaro, MPSE, Darren “Sunny” Warkentin MPSE
Sound Designer: David Esparza
Dialogue Editor: Kelly Oxford
Sound Effects Editors: Michael Payne MPSE, Matthew Wilson
ADR Editor: David Stanke
Foley Editor: Geordy Sincavage
Supervising Music Editor: Bryan Lawson
Music Editor: Erica Weis
IO
Supervising Sound Editor: Mac Smith
Sound Designers: Mac Smith, Brandon Proctor
Dialogue Editor: Brad Semenoff
Sound Effects Editors:
ADR Editor: Chris Gridley
Foley Editor: Richard Gould
Foley Artist: Heikki Kossi, MPSE
Guava Island
Supervising Sound Editor: Trevor Gates
Dialogue Editor: Jesse Kees
Sound Effects Editors: Matt Hall, Paul Knox
Supervising ADR Editor: Jason Dotts
Foley Editor: Walter Spencer
Music Editor: Devaughn Watts
Foley Artists: Tim McKeown, Mike Hornton
OG
Supervising Sound Editors: Frederic Dubois, MPSE, Dror Mohar
Foley Artist: Tapio Liukkonen
Escape Plan: Extractors
Supervising Sound Editor: David Barber, MPSE
Sound Designer: Roland Thai
Supervising Dialogue Editor:
Sound Effects Editors: George Haddad, MPSE
ADR Editor: Michael Kreple
Foley Editor: David Kitchens, MPSE
Foley Artist: Gonzalo “Bino” Espinoza
Music Editor: Ben Zarai
Mary
Supervising Sound Editor: David Barber, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Karol Urban, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: George Haddad, MPSE, Roland Thai, Steve Urban, MPSE, Ben Zarai
ADR Editor: Michael Kreple
Foley Artist: Gonzalo “Bino” Espinoza
Foley Editor: David Kitchens, MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation Long Form
Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus
Supervising Sound Editor: Kate Finan, MPSE, Jeff Shiffman, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Johnathan Hylander
Sound Effects Editors: Jessey Drake, MPSE, Tess Fournier, MPSE, Ben Gieschen, Mitchell Lestner, Greg Rubin
Batman: Hush
Supervising Sound Editor: Rob McIntyre, D.J. Lynch
Sound Designer: Evan Dockter
Sound Effects Editors: Lawrence Reyes, Derek Swanson
Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum, Alfredo Douglas
Foley Artists: Vincent Guisetti
Lego DC Batman: Family Matters
Supervising Sound Editor: Rob McIntyre, D.J. Lynch
Sound Designer: Lawrence Reyes
Sound Effects Editors: Ezra Walker
ADR Editor: George Peters
Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum, Derek Swanson
Foley Artists: Vincent Guisetti
Reign of the Supermen
Supervising Sound Editor: Rob McIntyre, D.J. Lynch
Sound Designer: Evan Dockter
Sound Effects Editors: Ezra Walker
Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum, Alfredo Douglas
Foley Artists: Vincent Guisetti
Lucky
Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Michael Wessner
Sound Effects Editors: Tess Fournier, MPSE, Brad Meyer, MPSE
Foley Editor: Carol Ma
Wonder Woman: Bloodlines
Supervising Sound Editor: Rob McIntyre, D.J. Lynch
Sound Designer: Evan Dockter
Sound Effects Editors: Ezra Walker
Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum, Alfredo Douglas
Foley Artists: Vincent Guisetti
Batman vs Teenage Mutant Turtles
Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Kelly Foley Downs, Patrick J. Foley, Michael Garcia
Sound Effects Editors: Jessey Drake, MPSE, Mitchell Lestner, Kevin Hart
Supervising ADR Editor: Mark A. Keatts
Foley Editor: Tess Fournier, MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary
Serengeti
Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Cowgill
Foley Editor: Peter Davies
Music Editor: Alessandro Baldessari
Foley Artists: Paul Ackerman
Hostile Planet: Oceans
Supervising Sound Editor: Kate Hopkins, Tim Owens
Sound Effects Editors: Jonny Crew, Hannah Gregory, Ben Peace
Foley Editor: Tom Mercer
Foley Artists: Ben Jones
Apollo: Missions to the Moon
Supervising Sound Editor: John Warrin
Dialogue Editor: Nick Pavey
Sound Effects Editors: Christopher Pentecost, Brian Golub, Leandro Cassan
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology: Bird of Prey
Supervising Sound Editor: Nicholas Renbeck
Dialogue Editor: Branka Mrkic-Tana
Foley Editor: George Lara, Dow McKeeve
Foley Artists: Marko Costanzo
Our Planet: One Planet
Sound Effects Editors: Kate Hopkins, Tim Owens
Epic Yellowstone
Sound Designer: Brian Eimer
Sound Effects Editors: Michael Bonini, Robynne Trueman
Foley Editor: Michael Le
Foley Artists: Guy Francoeur
What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali
Supervising Sound Editor: Mandell Winter, David Esparza
Dialogue Editor: Sang Kim, Micah Loken
Sound Effects Editors: Ryan Collins, Ando Johnson
This Is Football
Supervising Sound Editor: Greg Gettens
Sound Effects Editors: Chad Orororo
Foley Editor: Ciaran Smith, Philip Moroz
Foley Artists: Paula Boram
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)
Solar Plexus
Sound Designer: Ines Adriana
You Are Yolking Me!
Supervising Sound Editor: Jiaqing Audrey Gu
Foley Artists: Hao Chen, Mozhu Yan, Kelly Mineou Han
Heatwave
Supervising Sound Editor: Kevin Langhamer
Bolero
Supervising Sound Editor: Paul J. Vogel
Ghazaal
Supervising Sound Editor: Bo Pang
Foley Artists: Xiao Ni, Bo Pang
The Tower
Supervising Sound Editor: Jane Lo
Whale Done
Supervising Sound Editor: Xiangying Jiang
Sound Designer: Xiangying Jiang
Dialogue Editor: YouJIa Shen
Sound Effects Editor: Rose Jing
Time
Sound Designer: Jeff Noller
About MPSE
Founded in 1953, the Motion Picture Sound Editors is a non-profit organization of professional sound and music editors who work in the motion pictures , television and gaming industry. The organization’s mission is to provide a wealth of knowledge from award winning professionals to a diverse group of individuals, youth and career professionals alike; mentoring and educating the community about the artistic merit and technical advancements in sound and music editing; providing scholarships for the continuing advancement of professional sound education; and helping to enhance the personal and professional lives of the men and women who practice this unique craft.