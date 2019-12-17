MPSE Golden Reel Award Nominees Announced

Motion Picture Sound Editors to hold ceremony January 19 in Los Angeles

Studio City, California—December 16, 2019—The Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) today announces nominees for the 67th Annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards. Nominees represent the work of the world’s most talented sound artists and their contributions to the past year’s most outstanding feature film, television, animation, computer entertainment and student productions.

“Sound artists continue to push boundaries for artistry and technical achievement in entertainment sound,” said MPSE president Tom McCarthy. “This year’s nominees represent the best work in sound across films, television, games, documentaries and other media. On behalf of The Motion Picture Sound Editors, I would like to congratulate all the nominees for their outstanding contributions to the art of sound.”

The MPSE Golden Reel Awards recognize outstanding achievement in sound editing in 23 categories encompassing feature films, television, animation, computer entertainment and student work. The 67th Annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, January 19th at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles.

2020 MPSE FILMMAKER AWARD

Victoria Alonso

2020 MPSE CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Cecelia “Cece” Hall

67th ANNUAL MPSE GOLDEN REEL AWARDS NOMINEES

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

Toy Story 4

Supervising Sound Editor: Coya Elliott

Sound Designer: Ren Klyce

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Cheryl Nardi

Sound Effects Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Qianbaihui Yang, Jonathon Stevens

Foley Editors: Thom Brennan, James Spencer

Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE, Shelley Roden, MPSE

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Supervising Sound Editors: Brian Chumney, Leff Lefferts

Supervising Sound Designer: Randy Thom

Sound Designers: Al Nelson, Rick Hromadka

Sound Effects Editors: Jon Borland, Malcolm Fife

Foley Editor: Dee Selby

Foley Artists: Jana Vance, Geoff Vaughan

Frozen II

Supervising Sound Editor: Odin Benitez, MPSE

Sound Designers: Jeff A. Sawyer, Stephen Robinson, MPSE Angelo Palazzo, Eliot Connors, MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Harrison Meyle, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Russell Topal

Supervising Foley Editor: Christopher Bonis

Supervising Music Editor: Earl Ghaffari

Music Editors: Fernand Bos, Kendall Demarest

Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE, Shelley Roden, MPSE

Foley Editor: Scott Curtis

Missing Link

Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Chau, MPSE

Sound Designers: Clayton Weber, MPSE, Tim Chau, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Thomas O’Neil Younkman, Terry Rodman, MPSE, Jessie Pariseau

Dialogue Editor: Fred Paragano

Foley Editor: Travis Crotts

Foley Artists: Catherine Harper, MPSE, Katherine Rose, MPSE, Amy Kane

Abominable

Supervising Sound Editors: Ethan Van der Ryn, Erik Aadahl, MPSE

Sound Designers: Rick Hromadka, Malte Bieler

Sound Effects Editors: Jason W. Jennings, Tim Walston, MPSE, Goeun Lee

The Lion King

Supervising Sound Editors: Christopher Boyes, Frank Eulner

Sound Designer: Christopher Boyes

Sound Effects Editors: Justin Doyle, Pascal Garneau

Dialogue Editor: Marshall Winn

Foley Editor: Dee Selby

Foley Artists: Jana Vance, Ronni Brown

White Snake

Supervising Sound Editor: Gary Chen

Sound Effects Editors: Shuangshuang Wang, Mei He, Irene Sun, Sam Fan, Emily Ding, Silence Lu

Dialogue Editor: Emily Ding

ADR Editor: Sandra Sun

Foley Artists: Ziwei Wang, Yin Miao

Foley Editors: Sandra Sun, Mei He

Spies in Disguise

Supervising Sound Editors: Leff Lefferts, Jeremy Bowker

Sound Designer: Randy Thom

Supervising ADR Editor: Bjorn Ole Schroeder

Sound Effects Editors: Samson Neslund, David Farmer

Dialogue Editor: Michael Silvers

Foley Editors: Larry Oatfield, Chris Manning

Foley Artists: Shelly Roden, MPSE, John Roesch, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Dialogue / ADR

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Supervising Sound Editor: Wylie Stateman, MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Lindsey Alvarez, Michael Hertlein, MPSE

ADR Editors: Leo Marcil, Zach Goheen

Joker

Supervising Sound Editor: Alan Robert Murray

Supervising ADR Editor: Kira Roessler, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Carmeron Steenhagen

Ford v Ferrari

Supervising Sound Editor: Donald Sylvester

Dialogue Editor: Polly McKinnon

JoJo Rabbit

Supervising Sound Editors: Ai-Ling Lee, Tobias Poppe

Supervising ADR Editor: Susan Dawes

Dialogue Editors: Helen Luttrell, David V. Butler

The Irishman

Supervising Sound Editors: Phil Stockton,MPSE, Eugene Gearty

ADR Editor: Marissa Littlefield

Dialogue Editor: Phil Stockton, MPSE

1917

Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Tarney, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Rachael Tate, MPSE

Rocketman

Supervising Sound Editor: Danny Sheehan

Avengers: Endgame

Supervising Sound Editors: Daniel Laurie, Shannon Mills

Dialogue Editors: Jacob Riehle, Brad Semenoff

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Effects / Foley

Ford v Ferrari

Supervising Sound Editor: Donald Sylvester

Sound Designers: Jay Wilkenson, David Giammarco

Sound Effects Editor: Eric Norris, MPSE

Foley Editor: Anna MacKenzie

Joker

Supervising Sound Editor: Alan Robert Murray

Sound Designer: Tom Ozanich, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: John Joseph Thomas, Darren Maynard, MPSE Christian Wenger

Foley Editor: Michael Dressel, Willard Overstreet, Kevin R.W. Murray

Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci, MPSE

1917

Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Tarney, MPSE

Sound Designers: Michael Fentum, James Harrison

Foley Editor: Hugo Adams

Foley Artists: Sue Harding, Andrea King

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Supervising Sound Editor: Wylie Stateman, MPSE

Sound Designer: Harry Cohen, MPSE, Sylvain Lasseur

Foley Artists: Rick Owens, MPSE, Gary Hecker, MPSE, Kyle Rochlin

Avengers: Endgame

Supervising Sound Editors: Shannon Mills, Daniel Laurie

Sound Designer: Nia Hansen, David Farmer, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Josh Gold, Samson Neslund, Steve Orlando

Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE, Shelley Roden, MPSE, Dan O’Connell, John Cucci, MPSE

Foley Editor: Christopher Flick, Jim Likowski

John Wick 3

Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Stoeckinger, MPSE

Sound Designers: Alan Rankin, Martyn Zub, MPSE, Luke Gibleon

Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci, MPSE

Star Wars

Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Matthew Wood

Sound Designer: David Acord

Sound Effects Editors: Addison Teague, Justin Doyle, Coya Elliott, Steve Slanec

Foley Editors: Richard Gould, Dee Selby

Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Margie O’Malley

A Hidden Life

Supervising Sound Editor: Brad Engleking

Sound Effects Editors: Robert Kellough, MPSE David Forshee

Foley Artists: Dusty Albertz, Bastien Benkhelil

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Music Underscore

Joker

Music Editors: Lena Glikson, Daniel Waldman

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Music Editor: Jim Schultz

JoJo Rabbit

Music Editor: Paul Apelgren

Dolemite Is My Name

Music Editor: Philip Tallman

Waves

Music Editors: Sally Boldt, Trey Edward Shults, and Johnnie Burn

Queen & Slim

Music Editor: Joseph S. DeBeasi

Ad Astra

Supervising Music Editor: Katrina Schiller, MPSE

Music Editor: Lena Glikson, Terry Wilson, Will Kaplan, Philip Tallman

Scoring Editor: Sam Zines, Rick Zeigler

Little Women

Scoring Editor: Xavier Faricolli

Music Editor: Suzana Peric

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound

Supervising Sound Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Qianbaihui Yang

Dialogue Editor: Sung Rok Choi

Apollo 11

Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Eric Milano

Foley Artist: Eric Milano

The Cave

Supervising Sound Editor: Peter Albrechtsen, MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Lars Ginzel

Sound Effects Editors: Rana Eid, Mikkel Nielsen, Thomas Pape

Dialogue Editor: Theodora Flygt

Supervising Music Editor: Graeme Stewart

Foley Artist: Heikki Kossi, MPSE

Foley Editors: Lars Halvorsen, Anne Tolkinnen

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

Supervising Sound Editor: Milos Zivkovic

Supervising Music Editors: John Boylan, Julian Raymod, Bennett Salvay

Echo in the Canyon

Sound Designer: Robby Stambler, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Sal Ojeda, MPSE

Sea of Shadows

Sound Designer: Bernhard Zorzi

Dialogue Editor: Michael Pioderl

Foley Editor: Bernd Dormayer

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese

Supervising Sound Editor: Phillip Stockton, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature

Parasite

Supervising Sound Editor: Choi Tae Young

Sound Designer: Kang Hye Young

Supervising ADR Editor: Kim Byung In

Sound Effects Editors: Kang Hye Young

Foley Artists: Park Sung Gyun, Lee Chung Gyu

Foley Editor: Shin I Na

Atlantics

Supervising Sound Editor: Benoit de Clerck

Dialogue Editor: Claude Gillet

Foley Editor: Thomas Ferrando

Foley Artists: Bertrand Boudaud

The Sound Story

Supervising Sound Editor: Resul Pookutty, MPSE

Sound Designer: Mahadevaiah Vijayakumar

Sound Effects Editors: Krishnanunny Kj

Foley Artists: Karan Arjun Singh, Shankar Sing, Anil Pawar

Foley Editor: Ram Kishan Nath

Shadow

Supervising Sound Editors: Yang Jiang, MPSE, Zhao Nan, MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Li Xinghui, Liu Ye

Sound Effects Editors: Skip Lievsay, MPSE, Yang Jiang, Blake Leyh, Larry Zipf

Foley Editor: Ning Wei

Foley Artists: Han Jun Sheng

The Fall of the American Empire

Supervising ADR Editor: Nathalie Fleurant, MPSE

Sound Designer: Marie-Claude Gagne

Dialogue Editor: Claire Pochon

Sound Effects Editors: Jean-Philippe Savard, Marie-Claude Gagne

Foley Artist: Nicolas Gagnon

Gully Boy

Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Ayush Ahuja

Music Editor: Nakul Kamte

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Musical

Rocketman

Music Editors: Andy Patterson, Cecile Tournesac

Frozen II

Supervising Music Editor: Earl Ghaffari

Music Editors: Fernand Bos, Kendall Demarest

Judy

Music Editor: Paul John Chandler

Cats

Supervising Music Editor: John Warhurst, Nina Harstone

Music Editors: Victor Chaga, Cecile Tournesac, James Shirley

Western Stars

Music Editor: Brandon Duncan

Echo in the Canyon

Music Editor: Robby Stambler, MPSE

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story By Martin Scorsese

Music Editor: John M. Davis

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Cinematic

Gears 5

Audio Directors: John Morgan, Crispin Hands

Sound Designers: Frank Faugno, Samuel Justice, MPSE

Supervising Sound Editors: Charles Deenen, MPSE, Csaba Wagner

Sound Effects Editors: Braden Parkes, Graham Donnelly, Nick Martin

Foley Editor: Logan Wall

Death Stranding

Supervising Music Editor: Peter Scaturro

Sound Designer: Jacob Allston, Jeff Darby, Rob Castro, Andres Herrera, Aaron Sanchez, Casey Slocum, Maria J Rascon

Dialogue Lead: Jodie Kupsco

Dialogue Editors: Dedrick Sarzaba, Ryan Schaad

Audio Director: Ludvig Forrsell

Audio Lead: Mike Niederquell

Music Editor: Bill Hemstapat

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)

Audio Director: Stephen Miller

Supervising Sound Editor: Dave Rowe

Supervising Sound Designer: Charles Deenen, MPSE Csaba Wagner

Principal Sound Designer: Stuart Provine

Sound Designers: Bryan Watkins, Mark Ganus, Eddie Pacheco, Darren Blondin

Dialogue Lead: Dave Natale

Dialogue Editors: Chrissy Arya, Michael Krystek

Sound Editors: Braden Parkes, Nick Martin, Tim Walston, MPSE, Brent Burge, Alex Ephraim, MPSE, Samuel Justice, MPSE

Music Editors: Adam Kallibjian, Ernest Johnson, Tao-Ping Chen, James Zolyak, Sonia Coronado, Nick Mastroianni, Chris Rossetti

Foley Artists: Gary Hecker, MPSE, Rick Owens, MPSE

Mortal Kombat 11

Supervising Sound Editor: Samuel Justice, MPSE

Sound Designers: Graham Donnelly, Csaba Wagner, Jay Jennings, David Farmer, MPSE Eilam Hoffman

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Joe Hudson

Sound Editors: Byron Bullock, Michael Leaning, Michael Schiparo, Jesse Garcia, Bob Kellough, MPSE, Braden Parkes

Foley Editor: Rustam Gimadiyev

World of Warcraft: Reckoning

Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Menichini, MPSE

Sound Designer: Brian Johnson

InGame Audio Lead: Dave Rovin

Audio Lead: Caroline Hernandez, MPSE

Sound Editors: Christopher Battaglia, MPSE, Isaac Hammons, Christopher Cody Flick, MPSE, Lawrence Peacock, John Thomas, Gary Summers

Supervising Music Editor: Derek Duke

Music Editors: Neal Acree, John Kurlander

Foley Artists: Gregg Barbanell, MPSE

Final Fantasy XIV – Shadowbringers

Supervising Sound Editors: Scott Martin Gershin, MPSE, Masanobu Tomita

Audio Producer: Debbie Gonzalez

Audio Director: Masayoshi Soken

Sound Designer: Jesse Garcia, Yousuke Nakashima

Sound Editors: Dylan Levitt

Foley Artists: Alica Stevenson, Dawn Lunford

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Interactive Game Play

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)

Audio Director: Stephen Miller

Senior Lead Sound Designer: Dave Rowe

Senior Lead Technical Sound Designer: Tim Stasica

Principal Sound Designer: Stuart Provine

Senior Sound Designers: Chris Egert, Doug Prior

Supervising Sound Designers: Charles Deenen, MPSE, Csaba Wagner

Sound Designers: Chris Staples, Eddie Pacheco, MPSE, Darren Blondin, Andy Bayless, Ian Mika, Corina Bello, John Drelick, Mark Ganus

Dialogue Leads: Dave Natale, Bryan Watkins, Adam Boyd, MPSE, Mark Loperfido

Sound Editors: Braden Parkes, Nick Martin, Brent Burge, Tim Walston, Alex Ephraim, Samuel Justice

Dialogue Editors: Michael Krystek, Chrissy Arya, Cesar Marenco

Music Editors: Adam Kallibjian, Ernest Johnson, Tao-Ping Chen, James Zolyak, Sonia Coronado, Nick Mastroianni, Chris Rossetti

Foley Artists: Gary Hecker, MPSE, Rick Owens, MPSE

Mortal Kombat 11

Audio Directors: Rich Carle, Dan Forden, Alice Bernier

Advanced Sound Designer: Stephen Schappler

Senior Sound Designers: Eric Wedemeyer, Austin Shannon

Sound Designers: Matt Swanson

Advanced Audio Designer: Daran Nadra

Senior Audio Designer: Dustin Reid

Borderlands 3

Audio Director: Mark Petty

Audio Lead: Brian Fieser

Sound Designers: Andrew Cheney, Raison Varner, Joshua Davidson, Ricky Meisner, Jesse Lemons, Patrick Ginn, Chad Bedell, Michael Finley, Eliot Connors, MPSE, Keith Bilderbeck, MPSE, Johannes Hammers, MPSE

Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Potter

Foley Artists: Gary Hecker, MPSE, Rick Owens, MPSE

Gears 5

Audio Director: John Morgan

Sound Designers: Josh Linton, Edward Bauman, Brent Silk, Aaron Holland, Sashen Reddy, Alec Bradey, Ian Savage, Frank Faugno, John Tennant, Toby Hulse

Dialogue Editor: Tim McKenzie

Supervising Music Editor: Crispin Hands

Death Stranding

Audio Director: Ludvig Forssell

Audio Lead: Mike Niederquell

Dialogue Lead: Jodie Kupsco

Dialogue Editor: Dedrick Sarzaba

Sound Designers: Hiroyuki Nakayama, Andres Herrera, Aaron Sanchez, Casey Slocum, Maria J Rascon, Christian Kjeldsen, Nick Van Kleef, Peter Wayne

Dialogue Editors: Duncan Gillies, Damian O’Sullivan, Timothy Schauer

Supervising Music Editor: Peter Scaturro

Music Editor: Andrew Buresh

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Live Action Under 35:00

Barry “ronny/lily”

Supervising Sound Editor: Sean Heissinger, Matthew E. Taylor

Sound Designer: Rickley W. Dumm, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Mark Allen

Dialogue Editor: John Creed, Harrison Meyle

Music Editor: Michael Brake

Foley Artists: Alyson Dee Moore, Chris Moriana

Foley Editor: John Sanacore, Clayton Weber

Servant “ReBorn”

Supervising Sound Editor: Sean Garnhart

Supervising ADR Editor: Alexa Zimmerman, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Mark Filip

Dialogue Editor: Fredric Rosenberg

Music Editor: Lesley Langs

Foley Artists: Gareth Rhys Jones

Battle at Big Rock

Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Tarney, MPSE

Sound Designer: Oriol Tarragó, Michael Fentum

Supervising ADR Editor: Gwendolyn Yates Whittle

Dialogue Editor: Rachael Tate, MPSE

Foley Artists: Sue Harding, Andrea King

Foley Editor: Hugo Adams

Ballers “Players Only”

Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Relyea, MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Julie Altus

Dialogue Editors: Chris Kahwaty, MPSE, Robert Guastini, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Daisuke Sawa

Music Editor: Bruno Roussel, MPSE

Foley Artists: Joseph T. Sabella, Jesi Ruppel

Foley Editor: Damien Smith

The Good Place “The Answer”

Supervising Sound Editor: Brent Findley, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Kevin McCullough, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Michael Jesmer

Music Editors: Jason Tregoe Newman, Bryant J. Furhmann, Jason Ryterband

Foley Artists: Jody Holwadel Thomas, MPSE, Elizabeth Rainey

Foley Editor: Terry Boyd Jr

Fleabag “Episode 1”

Sound Effects Editor: Jack Gillies

Dialogue Editors: Harry Platford, Michael Williams

Star Trek Short Treks “The Trouble with Edward”

Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor

Sound Designer: Tim Farrell

Dialogue Editor: Sean Heissinger

Music Editor: Matt Decker

Foley Artists: Ginger Geary, Doug Maddick

Foley Editor: Trevor Sperry

Stucco

Supervising Sound Editors: Dave Farmer, Csaba Wagner

Sound Designers: Samuel Justice, Csaba Wagner

Sound Effects Editors: Michael Orlowski, Graham Donnelly

Dialogue Editor: Frank Scheuring

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Dialogue/ADR

The Mandalorian “Chapter One”

Supervising Sound Editors: Matthew Wood, David Acord

Dialogue Editors: Steve Slanec, James Spencer

ADR Editor: Richard Quinn

Vikings “New Beginnings”

Supervising Sound Editors: Jane Tattersall, MPSE, David McCallum

Supervising ADR Editor: Dale Sheldrake

Dialogue Editor: Claire Dobson

Modern Love “Take Me as I Am”

Supervising Sound Editor: Lewis Goldstein

Supervising ADR Editor: Gina Alfano, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Alfred DeGrand

Big Little Lies “What Have We Done”

Supervising Sound Editors: Linda Forsén, Paul Lucien Col

Dialogue Editor: Alex Horlick

ADR Editor: Natalie Fleurant, MPSE

Whiskey Cavalier “Czech Mate”

Supervising Sound Editor: Brent Findley, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Michael Jesmer

ADR Editor: Michael Jesmer

The Terror: Infamy “The Weak are Meat”

Supervising Sound Editor: Gord Hillier

ADR Editors: Aaron Olson, Gord Sproule

Dialogue Editor: Gord Hillier

Lost in Space “Unknown”

Supervising Sound Editor: Branden Spencer, MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Tim Tuchrello, Mike Hertlein, MPSE

Castle Rock “Restore Hope”

Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Ryan Briley

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Effects / Foley

The Mandalorian “Chapter One”

Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Matthew Wood

Sound Effects Editors: Bonnie Wild, Jon Borland, Chris Frazier, Pascal Garneau, Steve Slanec

Foley Editor: Richard Gould

Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Jana Vance

Vikings “What Happens in the Cave”

Sound Effects Editors: Steve Medeiros

Foley Artists: Goro Koyama, Sandra Fox

Foley Editor: Chris King

The Terror: Infamy “Taizo”

Supervising Sound Editor: Gord Hillier

Sound Designer: Pat Haskill

Foley Artist: Maureen Murphy

Foley Editor: Dean Giammarco

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan “Persona Non Grata”

Supervising Sound Editor: Jon Wakeham

Sound Designer: Russell Topal

Sound Effects Editor: Will Digby

Foley Artist: Dylan Wilhoit

Mr. Robot “Method Not Allowed”

Supervising Sound Editors: Kevin Buchholz, Brett Hinton

Sound Designer: Dan Kremer

Sound Effects Editors: Davis Fossum, Daniel Coleman, Patrick O’Sullivan

Foley Artists: Dominquie Decaudain, Pam Kahn, MPSE

Foley Editors: Randy Guth, Mike Marino

Catch-22 “EP 101”

Supervising Sound Editor: Jerry Ross

Sound Designer: Chris Assels

Sound Effects Editors: Jeff Fuller

Foley Editor: Clay Weber, MPSE

Foley Artist: Catherine Harper, MPSE

Foley Editor: Katherine Rose, MPSE

Daybreak “Josh vs. the Apocalypse Part 1”

Supervising Sound Editor: John Benson

Sound Effects Editors: John Snider, Todd Murakami

Foley Artists: Zane Bruce

Foley Editors: Larry Hopkins, Antony Zeller, MPSE

Hanna “Forest”

Supervising Sound Editor: Joe Beal

Sound Designer: Andy Kennedy

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Music / Musical

Wu Tang: An American Saga “All In Together Now”

Music Editor: Shie Rozow

Mr. Robot “Method Not Allowed”

Music Editor: Ben Zales

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan “Persona Non Grata”

Music Editors: Eric Wegener, Alex Levy

Vikings “What Happens in the Cave”

Supervising Music Editor: Yuri Gorbachow

Music Editor: Lise Beauchesne

This Is Us “Stranger”

Supervising Music Editor: Chris Foster

Swamp Thing “The Anatomy Lesson”

Music Editor: Matthew Llewellyn

Daybreak “Cantu Tu Vida”

Supervising Music Editor: Eduardo Ponsdomenech

Music Editor: Christopher Kaller

Catch-22 “EP 101”

Supervising Music Editor: Michael Alexander

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Dialogue/ADR

Chernobyl “Please Remain Calm”

Supervising Sound Editor: Stefan Henrix

Supervising ADR Editor: Harry Barnes

True Detective

“The Great War and Modern Memory”

Supervising Sound Editors: Mandell Winter, MPSE, David Esparza, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Micah Loken, MPSE, Bernard Weiser, MPSE

Game of Thrones “The Bells”

Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel

Supervising ADR Editor: Tim Hands, MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Paul Bercovitch, John Matter

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “A Jewish Girl Walks into the Apollo”

Supervising Sound Editor: Ron Bochar

Dialogue Editor: Sara Stern

ADR Editor: Ruth Hernandez

The Crown “Aberfan”

Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Tom Williams

ADR Editor: Steve Little

Succession “This is Not for Tears”

Supervising Sound Editor: Nicholas Renbeck

Dialogue Editors: Bill Orrico, Marlena Grzaslewicz

Supervising ADR Editor: Angela Organ

ADR Editor: Lidia Tamplenizza

The Handmaid’s Tale “Mayday”

Supervising Sound Editors: David McCallum, Jane Tattersall

Dialogue Editor: Brent Pickett

ADR Editor: Krystin Hunter

Peaky Blinders “Mr. Jones”

Supervising Sound Editor: Nigel Heath

Dialogue Editor: Adele Fletcher

ADR Editor: Adele Fletcher

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Effects / Foley

Chernobyl “1.23.45”

Supervising Sound Editor: Stefan Henrix

Sound Designer: Joe Beal

Foley Editors: Philip Clements, Tom Stewart

Foley Artist: Anna Wright

Game of Thrones “The Bells”

Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel

Sound Designer: Paula Fairfield, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Bradley Katona, MPSE Luke Gibleon

Foley Artists: Jeffrey Wilhoit, MPSE Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit

Foley Editor: Brett Voss, MPSE

The Watchmen “The Extraordinary Being”

Supervising Sound Editor: Bradley North

Sound Designer: Harry Cohen, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Jordan Wilby, MPSE

Foley Artist: Zane Bruce

Foley Editor: Antony Zeller, MPSE

True Detective “The Great War and Modern Memory”

Supervising Sound Editor: Mandell Winter, MPSE

Sound Designer: David Esparza, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Ryan Collins, MPSE

Foley Editor: Eryne Prine, MPSE

Foley Artists: Sarah Monat, Robin Harlan

Stranger Things “Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt”

Supervising Sound Editors: Craig Henighan, William Files, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Angelo Palazzo, Katie Halliday

Foley Artist: Steven Baine

Peaky Blinders “Strategy”

Supervising Sound Editor: Jim Goddard

Sound Effects Editor: Sarah Elias

Foley Artists: Catherine Thomas, Anna Wright

Foley Editor: Tom Stewart

Black Mirror “Striking Vipers”

Supervising Sound Editor: Steve Browell

Sound Designer: Steve Browell

Foley Artist: Barnaby Smyth

Foley Editor: Mathias Schuster

Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance “What Was Sundered and Undone”

Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Nielsen

Sound Designers: David Farmer, MPSE, Tim Nielsen

Sound Effects Editors: Andre Zweers, Jon Borland, Addison Teague, Lee Gilmore, MPSE

Foley Artists: Shelley Roden, MPSE, John Roesch, MPSE

Foley Editor: Anthony De Francesco

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Music / Musical

NOS4A2 “The Shorter Way”

Music Editor: Michael Brake, MPSE

Game of Thrones “The Long Night”

Music Editor: David Klotz

Billions “Fight Night”

Music Editor: Shari Johanson

Dark “An Endless Cycle”

Music Editor: Lewis Morison

Carnival Row “The Gloaming”

Music Editor: Greg Vines

Succession “This is Not for Tears”

Music Editors: Todd Kasow, John Finklea

The Handmaid’s Tale “Mayday”

Supervising Music Editor: Yuri Gorbachow

Music Editor: Lise Beauchesne

American Gods “Donar the Great”

Music Editor: Kevin Banks

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Short Form

3 Below “Tales of Arcadia”

Supervising Sound Editor: Otis Van Osten

Sound Designer: James Miller

Dialogue Editors: Jason Oliver, Carlos Sanches

Foley Artists: Aran Tanchum, Vincent Guisetti

Foley Editor: Tommy Sarioglou

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle “Amazamoose and Squirrel Wonder: Chapter Five”

Supervising Sound Editors: Rob McIntyre, Devon Bowman

Sound Designer: Lawrence Reyes

Dialogue Editor: Kerry Iverson-Brody

Sound Effects Editor: Peter Munters

Foley Artist: Monique Reymond

Foley Editors: Roberto D. Alegria, Ezra Walker

Overwatch: Sigma “Origin Story”

Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Menichini, MPSE

Sound Designer: Brian Johnson, Chris De La Pena

Dialogue Editor: Christopher Cody Flick, MPSE, Isaac Hammons

Sound Effects Editors: Christopher Battaglia, MPSE, John Thomas, Lawrence Peacock, Gary Summers

Supervising Music Editor: Derek Duke

Music Editors: Mark Petrie, Jake Lefkowitz

Love, Death & Robots “The Secret War”

Supervising Sound Editor: Bradley North

Sound Designer: Craig Henighan

Sound Effects Editors: Jordan Wilby, Troy Prehmus

Dialogue Editor: Bradley North

Music Editor: Jeff Charbonneau

Foley Artists: Alicia Stevenson, Dawn Lunsford

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles “The Evil League of Mutants, Part 1&2”

Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Jessey Drake, MPSE, Carol Ma

Dialogue Editor: John Deligiannis

Star Wars: Resistance “The Voxx Vortex 5000”

Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Matthew Wood

Sound Effects Editors: David Collins

Foley Supervisor: Frank Rinella

Foley Artists: Andrea Gard

Foley Editor: Frank Rinella

DC Showcase Sgt. Rock

Sound Designer: Robert Hargreaves, MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Mark Keatts

Dialogue Editor: Mike Garcia, MPSE

ADR Editor: Kelly Foley-Downs

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Special Venue

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series “Episode 1”

Supervising Sound Editors: Kevin Bolen, Paul Stoughton

Sound Designer: Andy Martin

Supervising ADR Editors: Gary Rydstrom, Steve Slanec

Dialogue Editors: Anthony DeFrancesco, Christopher Barnett, MPSE Benjamin A. Burtt, MPSE

Foley Artists: Shelley Roden, MPSE Jana Vance

Avengers: Damage Control

Supervising Sound Editors: Bill Rudolph, Kevin Bolen

Sound Designers: Michael Brinkman, Jon Do, Andy Martin

Dialogue Editor: James Spencer

Sound Effects Editors: Richard Gould, Steve Orlando

Myth

Supervising Sound Editor: Odin Benitez, MPSE

Sound Designers: Angelo Palazzo, Jeff A. Sawyer

Dialogue Editor: Harrison Meyle

Technical Audio Designers: Kevin Bolen, Danny Piccione

Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run

Supervising Sound Editors: John Kestler, Richard Ludlow, MPSE, Kevin Bolen, Gary Rydstrom

Sound Designers: Kellen Fenton, Justin Hollis, Tom Myers, Anthony De Francesco, Nicholas Tomassetti, Alex Barnhart, Jason Walsh

Dialogue Editor: Wesley Dewberry

Music Editors: Matthew Carl Earl, Mary Webster

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Single Presentation

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Forshager, Todd Toon, MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Kathryn Madsen

Sound Effects Editors: Luke Gibleon

Dialogue Editor: Jane Boegel

Foley Editor: Jeff Cranford

Supervising Music Editor: Jason Tregoe Newman

Music Editor: Bryant J. Fuhrmann

Foley Artists: Gregg Barbell, MPSE, Alex Ullrich

Catherine the Great

Supervising Sound Editor: Jim Goddard

Sound Designer: Craig Butters

Dialogue Editor: Duncan Price

ADR Editor: Matthew Mewett

Music Editor: Andrew Glen

Foley Artists: Catherine Thomas, Anna Wright

Foley Editor: Philip Clements

When They See Us

Supervising Sound Editor: John Benson

Sound Designer: Bruce Tannis, MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Susan Dudeck

Sound Effects Editors: Elliott Koretz, MPSE, Matt Wilson, Suat Ayas, MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Susan Dudeck, Chase Keene, Jesse Pomeroy, Naaman Haynes, Bobbi Banks, MPSE

ADR Editor: Chase Keene

Music Editor: Jen Monnar

Foley Artists: Dawn Lunsford, Alicia Stevenson

Into the Dark

Sound Designer: Roland Thai

Dialogue Editor: Justin Walker, MPSE

Music Editor: Mark Skillingberg

Foley Artist: Jonathan Bruce

Foley Editors: Amy Barber, Julia Huberman

Transparent Musicale Finale

Supervising Sound Editor: Wade Barnett

Sound Effects Editor: Michael Baird

ADR Editor: Ryan Briley

Music Editor: Angie Rubin

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature

Togo

Supervising Sound Editors: Odin Benitez, MPSE, Todd Toon, MPSE

Sound Designer: Martyn Zub, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: John C. Stuver, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Jason King, Adam Kopald, MPSE, Luke Gibleon, Christopher Bonis

ADR Editor: Dave McMoyler

Supervising Music Editor: Peter “Oso” Snell, MPSE

Foley Artists: Mike Horton, Tim McKeown

Supervising Foley Editor: Walter Spencer

Deadwood

Supervising Sound Editors: Mandell Winter, MPSE, Daniel Colman

Sound Designer: Ben Cook

Dialogue Editors: Brian Armstrong, Bernard Weiser, Shane Hayes

ADR Editors: Rob Chen, Dhyana Carlton-Tims

Foley Editor: Eryne Prine

Music Editors: Micha Liberman, Jillinda Palmer, Stephanie Gangel

Lady and the Tramp

Supervising Sound Editors: Andrew DeCristofaro, MPSE, Darren “Sunny” Warkentin MPSE

Sound Designer: David Esparza

Dialogue Editor: Kelly Oxford

Sound Effects Editors: Michael Payne MPSE, Matthew Wilson

ADR Editor: David Stanke

Foley Editor: Geordy Sincavage

Supervising Music Editor: Bryan Lawson

Music Editor: Erica Weis

IO

Supervising Sound Editor: Mac Smith

Sound Designers: Mac Smith, Brandon Proctor

Dialogue Editor: Brad Semenoff

Sound Effects Editors:

ADR Editor: Chris Gridley

Foley Editor: Richard Gould

Foley Artist: Heikki Kossi, MPSE

Guava Island

Supervising Sound Editor: Trevor Gates

Dialogue Editor: Jesse Kees

Sound Effects Editors: Matt Hall, Paul Knox

Supervising ADR Editor: Jason Dotts

Foley Editor: Walter Spencer

Music Editor: Devaughn Watts

Foley Artists: Tim McKeown, Mike Hornton

OG

Supervising Sound Editors: Frederic Dubois, MPSE, Dror Mohar

Foley Artist: Tapio Liukkonen

Escape Plan: Extractors

Supervising Sound Editor: David Barber, MPSE

Sound Designer: Roland Thai

Supervising Dialogue Editor:

Sound Effects Editors: George Haddad, MPSE

ADR Editor: Michael Kreple

Foley Editor: David Kitchens, MPSE

Foley Artist: Gonzalo “Bino” Espinoza

Music Editor: Ben Zarai

Mary

Supervising Sound Editor: David Barber, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Karol Urban, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: George Haddad, MPSE, Roland Thai, Steve Urban, MPSE, Ben Zarai

ADR Editor: Michael Kreple

Foley Artist: Gonzalo “Bino” Espinoza

Foley Editor: David Kitchens, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation Long Form

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus

Supervising Sound Editor: Kate Finan, MPSE, Jeff Shiffman, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Johnathan Hylander

Sound Effects Editors: Jessey Drake, MPSE, Tess Fournier, MPSE, Ben Gieschen, Mitchell Lestner, Greg Rubin

Batman: Hush

Supervising Sound Editor: Rob McIntyre, D.J. Lynch

Sound Designer: Evan Dockter

Sound Effects Editors: Lawrence Reyes, Derek Swanson

Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum, Alfredo Douglas

Foley Artists: Vincent Guisetti

Lego DC Batman: Family Matters

Supervising Sound Editor: Rob McIntyre, D.J. Lynch

Sound Designer: Lawrence Reyes

Sound Effects Editors: Ezra Walker

ADR Editor: George Peters

Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum, Derek Swanson

Foley Artists: Vincent Guisetti

Reign of the Supermen

Supervising Sound Editor: Rob McIntyre, D.J. Lynch

Sound Designer: Evan Dockter

Sound Effects Editors: Ezra Walker

Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum, Alfredo Douglas

Foley Artists: Vincent Guisetti

Lucky

Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Michael Wessner

Sound Effects Editors: Tess Fournier, MPSE, Brad Meyer, MPSE

Foley Editor: Carol Ma

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines

Supervising Sound Editor: Rob McIntyre, D.J. Lynch

Sound Designer: Evan Dockter

Sound Effects Editors: Ezra Walker

Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum, Alfredo Douglas

Foley Artists: Vincent Guisetti

Batman vs Teenage Mutant Turtles

Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Kelly Foley Downs, Patrick J. Foley, Michael Garcia

Sound Effects Editors: Jessey Drake, MPSE, Mitchell Lestner, Kevin Hart

Supervising ADR Editor: Mark A. Keatts

Foley Editor: Tess Fournier, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary

Serengeti

Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Cowgill

Foley Editor: Peter Davies

Music Editor: Alessandro Baldessari

Foley Artists: Paul Ackerman

Hostile Planet: Oceans

Supervising Sound Editor: Kate Hopkins, Tim Owens

Sound Effects Editors: Jonny Crew, Hannah Gregory, Ben Peace

Foley Editor: Tom Mercer

Foley Artists: Ben Jones

Apollo: Missions to the Moon

Supervising Sound Editor: John Warrin

Dialogue Editor: Nick Pavey

Sound Effects Editors: Christopher Pentecost, Brian Golub, Leandro Cassan

The Cornell Lab of Ornithology: Bird of Prey

Supervising Sound Editor: Nicholas Renbeck

Dialogue Editor: Branka Mrkic-Tana

Foley Editor: George Lara, Dow McKeeve

Foley Artists: Marko Costanzo

Our Planet: One Planet

Sound Effects Editors: Kate Hopkins, Tim Owens

Epic Yellowstone

Sound Designer: Brian Eimer

Sound Effects Editors: Michael Bonini, Robynne Trueman

Foley Editor: Michael Le

Foley Artists: Guy Francoeur

What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali

Supervising Sound Editor: Mandell Winter, David Esparza

Dialogue Editor: Sang Kim, Micah Loken

Sound Effects Editors: Ryan Collins, Ando Johnson

This Is Football

Supervising Sound Editor: Greg Gettens

Sound Effects Editors: Chad Orororo

Foley Editor: Ciaran Smith, Philip Moroz

Foley Artists: Paula Boram

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)

Solar Plexus

Sound Designer: Ines Adriana

You Are Yolking Me!

Supervising Sound Editor: Jiaqing Audrey Gu

Foley Artists: Hao Chen, Mozhu Yan, Kelly Mineou Han

Heatwave

Supervising Sound Editor: Kevin Langhamer

Bolero

Supervising Sound Editor: Paul J. Vogel

Ghazaal

Supervising Sound Editor: Bo Pang

Foley Artists: Xiao Ni, Bo Pang

The Tower

Supervising Sound Editor: Jane Lo

Whale Done

Supervising Sound Editor: Xiangying Jiang

Sound Designer: Xiangying Jiang

Dialogue Editor: YouJIa Shen

Sound Effects Editor: Rose Jing

Time

Sound Designer: Jeff Noller

Founded in 1953, the Motion Picture Sound Editors is a non-profit organization of professional sound and music editors who work in the motion pictures , television and gaming industry. The organization’s mission is to provide a wealth of knowledge from award winning professionals to a diverse group of individuals, youth and career professionals alike; mentoring and educating the community about the artistic merit and technical advancements in sound and music editing; providing scholarships for the continuing advancement of professional sound education; and helping to enhance the personal and professional lives of the men and women who practice this unique craft.