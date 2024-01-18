MPSE Announces Golden Reel Award Nominees

The Motion Picture Sound Editors has announced nominees for the 71st Annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards.

Hollywood, CA (January 18, 2024)—The Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) has announced nominees for the 71st Annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards honoring sound artists and their contributions to the past year’s most outstanding feature film, television, animation, computer entertainment and student productions.

The 71st Annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards will take place on Sunday, March 3, 2024 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. Director and producer Michael Dinner, known for his work on The Wonder Years, Chicago Hope and Justified, will receive the MPSE Filmmaker Award. Dane A. Davis, MPSE, who won an Oscar for best sound effects editing for 2020’s The Matrix, will receive the MPSE Career Achievement Award.

This year’s nominees are as follows:

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Animation

Rick and Morty: “Unmortricken”

Cartoon Network

Supervising Sound Editor: Hunter Curra

Sound Editor: James A. Moore

Sound Effects Editor: Corbin Bumeter

Dialogue Editor: Ricardo Watson

Star Trek Lower Decks: “Old Friends, New Planets”

Paramount+

Supervising Sound Editor: James Lucero

Sound Effects Editors: Mak Kellerman, John Wynn

Foley Editor: Michael Britt

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: “Faster”

Disney

Supervising Sound Editors: David W. Collins, Matthew Wood

Sound Designer: David W. Collins

Sound Effects Editors: Justin Doyle, Kevin Bolen, Kimberly Patrick

Supervising Foley Editor: Frank Rinella

Foley Artists: Kimberly Patrick, Margie O’Malley, Andrea Gard

Star Wars: Visions: “The Pit”

Disney

Supervising Sound Editor: David W. Collins

Sound Designer: David W. Collins

Sound Effects Editors: Kevin Bolen, Bill Rudolph

Dialogue Editor: David W. Collins

Supervising Foley Editor: Alex Wilmer

Foley Artists: Shelley Roden, Xiuzhu (Mimi) Guo

Transformers: Earthspark: “Security Protocols”

Nickelodeon

Supervising Sound Editor: Brad Meyer

Sound Effects Editor: Natalia Saavedra Brychcy

Dialogue Editor: Christine Gamache

Foley Editor: Carol Ma

Young Jedi Adventures: “The Young Jedi/Yoda’s Mission”

Disney

Sound Effects Editor: Heather Olsen

Dialogue Editor: Robbi Smith

Foley Editor: David Bonilla

Foley Artist: John “J” Lampinen

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Dialogue/ADR

All the Light We Cannot See: Episode 4

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Craig Henighan, Ryan Cole

Dialogue Editors: Emma Present, Jill Purdy

Succession: “Connor’s Wedding”

HBO

Supervising Sound Editor: Nicholas Renbeck

Dialogue Editor: Dan Korintus

Supervising ADR Editor: Angela Organ

Dialogue Editor/ ADR Editor: Andy Kris

Ted Lasso: “So Long, Farewell”

AppleTV+

Supervising Sound Editor: Brent Findley

Dialogue Editors: Bernard Weiser, Bruce Hond, Scott Haller

ADR Editor: Daniel Douglass

The Crown: “Ritz”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Iain Eyre

ADR Supervisor: Steve Little

ADR Editors: Abbie Shaw, Matthew Mewett

The Last of Us: “Long, Long Time”

HBO

Supervising Sound Editor: Michael J. Benavente

Dialogue Editor: Joe Schiff

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Four Minutes”

Amazon Prime

Supervising Sound Editor: Ron Bochar

Dialogue Editor: Sara Stern

ADR Editor: Ruth Hernandez

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Effects/Foley

Ahsoka: “Part Four: Fallen Jedi”

Disney

Supervising Sound Editors: Bonnie Wild, Matthew Wood

Sound Designer: David Acord

Sound Effects Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Tim Farrell

Supervising Foley Editor: Joel Raabe

Foley Artist: Shelley Roden, Ronni Brown, Heikki Kossi

All the Light We Cannot See: Episode 4

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Craig Henighan, Ryan Cole

Sound Effects Editor: David Grimaldi

Foley Editor: Matt Cloud

Foley Artist: Steve Baine

The Continental: From the World of John Wick: “Theatre of Pain”

Peacock

Supervising Sound Editor: Luke Gibleon

Sound Designer: Nick Interlandi

Sound Effects Editor: Joshua Adeniji

Foley Editors: Adrian Medhurst, Duncan Campbell

Foley Artist: Adrian Medhurst

Loki: “Glorious Purpose”

Disney

Supervising Sound Editor: Bjørn Ole Schroeder

Sond Designer: David Chrastka

Sound Effects Editors: Andre Zweers, Malcolm Fife, Jamey Scott

Supervising Foley Editor: Alyssa Nevarez

Foley Editor: Dawit Zemene

Foley Artist: Sandra Fox

Star Trek: Picard: “The Last Generation”

Paramount+

Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor

Sound Designers: Michael Schapiro, Harry Cohen

Sound Editors: Alex Pugh, Deron Street

Foley Editors: John Sanacore, Clay Weber

Foley Artist: Rick Owens

The Last of Us: “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”

HBO

Supervising Sound Editor: Michael J. Benavente

Sound Designers: Chris Battaglia, Chris Terhune

Sound Effects Editors: Mitchell Lestner, Matt Yocum

Supervising Foley Editor: Randy Wilson

Foley Editors: Davi Aquino, Justin Hale

Foley Artists: Justin Charbonneau, Stefan Fraticelli, William Kellerman

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Short Form

American Horror Story: Delicate Part 1: “When the Bough Breaks”

FX

Supervising Sound Editors: Christian Buenaventura, Gary Megregian

Sound Effects Editor: Tim Cleveland

Dialogue Editor: Steve Stuhr

Foley Editor: Sam Munoz

Foley Artist: Noel Vought

Barry: “wow”

HBO

Supervising Sound Editors: Sean Heissinger, Matthew E. Taylor

Sound Designer: Rickley W. Dumm

Sound Editor: Deron Street

Dialogue Editor: John Creed

Supervising Foley Editor: Clay Weber

Foley Editor: Darrin Mann

Foley Artists: Alyson Dee Moore, Chris Moriana

BEEF: “The Great Fabricator”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Christopher Gomez

Sound Effects Editor: Jerry Lafuente

Dialogue Editor: Nathan Efstation

Foley Editor: Igor Yashin

Foley Artist: Ruslan Schebisty

The Bear: “Fishes”

FX

Supervising Sound Editors: Steve “Major” Giammaria, Andrea Bella

Sound Effects Editor: Matt Snedecor

Dialogue Editors: Evan Benjamin, John Werner

ADR Editor: John Bowen

Foley Editor: Annie Taylor

Foley Artists: Leslie Bloome, Shaun Brennan

The Mandalorian: “The Return”

Disney

Supervising Sound Editors: Trey Turner, Matthew Wood

Sound Designer: David W. Collins

Sound Effects Editors: Luis Galdames, Kevin Bolen

ADR Editors: Brad Semenoff, Ryan Coda

Supervising Foley Editor: Frank Rinella

Foley Editors: Joel Raabe, Alyssa Nevarez

Foley Artist: Shelly Roden

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

Elemental

Disney / Pixar

Supervising Sound Editors: Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott

Sound Designer: Ren Klyce

Sound Effects Editors: Jonathan Stevens, Ben Burtt, Kim Patrick, Steve Bissinger

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Rich Quinn

Dialogue Editor: Lisa Chino

Supervising Foley Editor: Dee Selby

Foley Editor: Nicolas Docter

Foley Artists: Shelley Roden, Heikki Kossi

Migration

Illumination

Supervising Sound Editors: Daniel Laurie, Josh Gold

Sound Effects Editors: Richard Gould, Luke Dunn-Gielmuda, Scott Guitteau

Supervising Foley Editor: Thom Brennan

Foley Editor: E. Larry Oatfield

Foley Artists: Sean England, Andrea Gard

Music Editor: Bill Bernstein

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

Supervising Sound Editor: Geoffrey G. Rubay

Sound Designers: John J. Pospisil, Alec G. Rubay, Kip Smedley

Sound Effects Editors: Cathryn Wang, David Werntz, Bruce Tanis, Greg ten Bosch, Daniel McNamara, Will Digby, Andy Sisul

Supervising Dialogue Editor: James Morioka

Dialogue Editors: Robert Getty, Jason W. Freeman, Kai Scheer, Ashley N. Rubay

Foley Supervisor: Colin Lechner

Foley Artist: Gregg Barbanell, Jeff Wilhoit, Dylan Wilhoit

Supervising Music Editor: Katie Greathouse

Music Editor: Barbara McDermott

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Universal Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor: Daniel Laurie

Sound Designers: Randy Thom, Jamey Scott

Sound Effects Editors: Leff Lefferts, Qianbaihui Yang, Scott Guitteau

Supervising Foley Editor: E. Larry Oatfield

Foley Editor: Zach Martin

Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Jana Vance, Sean England

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

32 Sounds

ArKtype

Supervising ADR Editor: Eliza Paley

Sound Designer: Mark Mangini

Sound Editor: Robert Kellough

ADR Editor: Mari Matsuo

Foley Artist: Joanna Fang

American Symphony

Higher Ground Productions

Supervising Sound Editor: Tristan Baylis, Tom Paul

Foley Artist: Leslie Bloome

Sound Effects Editors: Matt Snedecor, Mark Filip

Mourning In Lod

Medalia Productions

Supervising Sound Editors: Yossi Appelbaum, Lior Weitzman

Sound Designer: Yossi Appelbaum

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

AppleTV+

Supervising Sound Editor: Skip Lievsay

Sound Effects Editor: Rich Bologna

Dialogue Editor: Michael Feuser

Foley Supervisor: Matt Haasch

Foley Editor: Heather Gross

Foley Artist: Jay Peck

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift Productions

Sound Editor: Phil DeTolve

Music Supervisor: David Cook

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature

Anatomy of a Fall

NEON

Sound Editors: Fanny Martin, Jeanne Delplancq

The Zone of Interest

A24

Supervising Sound Editor: Johnnie Burn

Sound Effects Editors: Simon Carroll, Max Behrens, Joe Mount, Brendan Feeney

Foley Editors: Ewa Mazurkiewicz, Natalia Lubowiecka, Dawid Konecki, Kamil Kwiatkowski

Godzilla Minus One

Robot Communications

Foley Artist: Natsuko Inoue

Society of the Snow

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Oriol Tarragó, Iosu Martinez, Guillem Giró

Foley Artists: Erik Vidal, Kiku Vidal

Sound Editors: Sarah Romero, Marc Bech, Brendan Golden

Sound Designer: Oriol Tarragó

Music Editor: John Finklea

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue/ADR

Barbie

Warner Bros.

Supervising Sound Editors: Ai-Ling Lee, Dan Kenyon

Supervising Dialogue / ADR Editor: Brian Bowles

Dialogue Editors: Kate Bilinski, Tony Martinez, Tyler Newhouse

Killers of the Flower Moon

AppleTV+

Supervising Sound Editors: Philip Stockton, Eugene Gearty

Dialogue Editors: Julia Stockton, Philip Stockton

ADR Editor: Marissa Littlefield

Maestro

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Richard King, Rich Bologna

Supervising Dialogue / ADR Editor: Tony Martinez

Dialogue Editors: Eliza Paley, Jac Rubenstein, Fred Rosenberg

Supervising Music Editor: Jason Ruder

Napoleon

AppleTV+

Supervising Sound Editors: Oliver Tarney, James Harrison

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Michael Maroussas

Dialogue Editor: Rachael Tate

Oppenheimer

Universal Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor: Richard King

Supervising Dialogue Editor: David Bach

Dialogue Editors: Russell Farmarco, Albert Gasser

Poor Things

Searchlight Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor: Johnnie Burn

Dialogue Editors: Tristan Baylis, Peter Russell

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects/Foley

Gran Turismo

Columbia Pictures

Supervising Sound Editors: Kami Asgar, Erin Oakley

Sound Designer: Charles Deenen

Sound Effects Editors: Sam Fan, Matt Cavanaugh

Sound Designer: Tim Gedemer

Foley Artists: Gary Hecker, Mike Horton

Foley Editor: Jessica Parks

Ferrari

NEON

Supervising Sound Editors: Tony Lamberti, Bernard Weiser

Sound Designer: David Wentz

Sound Effects Editor: Brent Findley, Steven Ticknor, Benjamin Cook

Supervising Foley Editor: Beso Kacharava

Foley Artist: Biko Gogaladze

Foley Editors: Alexander Sanikidze, Rati Chkhetiani

John Wick Chapter 4

Lionsgate

Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Soucek

Sound Designers: Mark Stoeckinger, Luke Gibleon, Olivia Xiao’ou Zhang, Stephen Robinson, Gael Nicolas

Sound Effects Editors: Casey Genton, Nicolas Interlandi

Napoleon

AppleTV+

Supervising Sound Editors: Oliver Tarney, James Harrison

Sound Designers: Mike Fentum, Hugo Adams

Sound Effects Editors: Aran Clifford, Kevin Penney, Rowan Watson

Foley Artists: Oliver Ferris, Sue Harding

Oppenheimer

Universal Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor: Richard King

Sound Effects Editor: Michael Mitchell

Sound Designer: Randy Torres

Supervising Foley Editor: Christopher Flick

Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci

The Killer

Netflix

Sound Designer: Ren Klyce

Sound Effects Editors: Jonathon Stevens, Malcolm Fife

Supervising Sound Editor: Jeremy Molod

Supervising Foley Editor: Thom Brennan

Foley Editor: Dee Selby

Foley Artists: Shelley Roden, John Roesch

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation

Blue Eye Samurai: “All Evil Dreams and Angry Words”

Netflix Animation

Supervising Sound Editor: Myron Nettinga

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Paulette Lifton

Sound Designers: Sam Hayward, Jared Dwyer, Andrew Miller

Sound Editor: Johanna Turner

Foley Artists: Jason Charbonneau, Stefan Fraticelli

Foley Editor: Justin Helle

Blue Eye Samurai: “Hammerscale”

Netflix Animation

Supervising Sound Editor: Paul N.J Ottosson

Sound Effects Editor: Leo Marcel

Dialogue Editor: Daniel Saxlix

Foley Editor: Shawn Kennelley

Foley Artists: Melissa Kennelley, Vince Nicastro

Justice League: “Warworld”

Warner Bros. Animation

Sound Designer: Robert Hargreaves

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Mark Keatts

Dialogue Editors: Mike Garcia, Kelly Foley-Downs

The Monkey King

Netflix Animation

Supervising Sound Editors: David Giammarco, Eric A. Norris

Dialogue Editor: Sean Massey

Sound Designers: Jon Title, Tim Nielsen

Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary

100 Foot Wave: “Lost at Sea”

HBO

Supervising Sound Editor: Keith Hodne

Dialogue Editor: Max Holland

Sound Designer: Eric Di Stefano

Sound Effects Editors: Eli Akselrod, Mika Anami

Sound Designer: Kevin Senzaki

David Attenborough’s Conquest of the Skies

Atlantic Productions

Supervising Sound Editor/ Sound Designer: Oliver Kadel

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “Over the Limit”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Steve Speed, Nick Fry

Sound Supervisors: Adam King, Doug Dreger

Sound Designers: Ivan Onek, James Spooner

Our Planet II: “Chapter 3: The Next Generation”

Netflix

Sound Editor: George Fry

Waco: American Apocalypse “In the Beginning…”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Trip Brock

Sound Designer: Itai Levy

Sound Effects Editor: Eric Gillingham, GW Pope, III

Dialogue Editor: Jackie Johnson

World War II: From the Front Lines: “Turning Point”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Luke Hatfield

Sound Designer: Sophie-Alice Davies

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature

Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Antony Bayman

Dialogue/ADR Editor: Alex Sawyer

Sound Effects Editor: Jane Lo

Supervising Foley Editor: Adam Méndez

Foley Editor: Rob Davidson

Foley Artist: Sue Harding

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die

NBCUniversal

Supervising Sound Editor: Jack Gillies

Dialogue/ADR Supervisor: Michael Williams

ADR Editor: Steve Berezai

Foley Editor: Neale Ross

Foley Artist: Jason Swanscott

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Peacock

Supervising Sound Editor: Brent Findley

Sound Effects Editor: Dan Kremer

Dialogue Editor: Dan Douglass

Foley Artist: Brian Staub

Publish or Perish

Alation Media

Supervising Sound Editor: Leslie Gaston-Bird

Supervising Foley Editor: Anna Sulley

Dialogue Editors: Lora Cornes, Naomi Graham, Jahmai Bruce

Foley Artists: Ruth Sullivan, Karo Jedrzejczyk

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Long Form

Daisy Jones and the Six: “Track 8: Looks Like We Made It”

Amazon Prime

Supervising Music Editor: Amber Funk

Music Editor: Mike Poole

Fargo: “The Tiger”

FX

Music Editor: Ben Schor

Loki: “Glorious Purpose”

Disney

Supervising Music Editor: Anele Onyekwere

Music Editors: Nashia Wachsman, Richard Armstrong, Ed Hamilton

The Last of Us: “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”

HBO

Music Editor: Maarten Hofmeijer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Susan”

Amazon Prime

Lead Music Editor: Annette Kudrak

Ted Lasso: “Sunflowers”

AppleTV+

Lead Music Editor: Richard David Brown

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Short Form

BEEF: “The Great Fabricator”

Netflix

Music Editors: Jason Tregoe Newman, Bryant J. Fuhrman, Andrew Ransom

Dave: “Met Gala”

Hulu

Supervising Music Editor: Amber Funk

Music Editor: James Sullivan

Only Murders in the Building: “Opening Night”

Hulu

Music Editor: Micha Liberman

The Bear: “Fishes”

FX

Music Editors: Jason Lingle, Jeff Lingle

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Documentary

American Symphony

Netflix

Lead Music Editor: Ignacio Bonet

Pianoforte

Greenwich Entertainment

Supervising Music Editor: Michal Fojcik

Music Editor: Joanna Popowicz

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

AppleTV+

Music Editor: Bill Bernstein

WHAM!

Netflix

Music Editor: Greg Gettens

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Feature Motion Picture

Barbie

Warner Bros.

Supervising Music Editor: Suzana Perić

Music Editor: Mick Gormaley

Creed III

Amazon / MGM

Music Editor: Nicholas Fitzgerald

Maestro

Netflix

Supervising Music Editor: Jason Ruder

Music Editor: Victoria Ruggiero

Oppenheimer

Universal Pictures

Supervising Music Editor: Amanda Goodpaster

Music Editors: Felipe Pacheco, Alex Gibson

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures

Supervising Music Editor: Katie Greathouse

Music Editor: Barbara McDermott

Wonka

Warner Bros.

Supervising Music Editor: Katrina Schiller

Music Editors: Mark Willsher, Michael Connell, Janet Grab

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Dialogue/ADR

Alan Wake 2

Remedy Entertainment

Audio Director: Richard Lapington

Senior Dialogue Designers: Taneli Suoranta, Arthur Tisseront

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Infinity Ward

Audio Director: Matthew Grimm

Supervising Sound Editors: David Swenson, Mikael Frithiof, Adam Boyd

Cinematics Supervising Sound Editors: Charles Deenen, Nick Martin

Supervising Dialogue Editors: Dave Natale, Alexandria Kiser, Alvaro Vela

Audio Leads: Eric Wedemeyer, Robbie Elias, Cameron Britton, Ian Mika, Collin Ayers

Expert Audio Artists: Jomo Kangethe, Kyle Fraser

Senior Audio Artist: Kegan Chau, Fernando Labarthe, Travis Didluck, Michael Tornabene, Peter Wayne, Dennis Bestafka, Scott Eckert, James McCawley, Lee Staples, Jasmine Jia, Ryan Garigliano, Shawn Jimmerson

Audio Artists: Tyler Cannan, Liam Underwood, Shawn Maldonado, Stephan Vankov, Pierce Cram, Dave Rowe, Brian Tuey, William Wise, Sunglae Park, Tommy Serioglou, Daniel Francis, Garrett Montgomery, Bryan O. Watkins

Dialogue Director: Scott Cresswell

Senior Dialogue Editor: Andrew Giardino

Audio Programmer: Don Veca

Dialogue Editors: Samuel Hoffman, Michal Jaskuła, Daniel Granberg, Aaron Wolff, Alejandro Jaramillo, Sergio Jaskuła, Sebastian Martinez, Rafael Castaño, Andrew Rice, Austin Conway, Colette Dahanne, Gustavo Bruce, Hilary Long, Jacob Kinch, Terrence Vitali, Serge J. Isaac, Stefan Richter, Carlon Assells, Emilio Lopez-Centellas

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Insomniac Games

Supervising Dialogue Designers: Ryan Schaad, Benjamin Gendron-Smith

Director, Audio Management: Karen Read

Audio Managers: Jesse James Allen, Patrick Michalak

Senior Manager, Dialogue: Leilani Ramirez

Senior Dialogue Designer: Jaime Marcelo, Alyssa Galindo

Senior Director of Sound: Phillip Kovats

Dialogue Lead: Harrison Deutsch

Dialogue Director: Keith Asack

Dialogue Designers: Daniel Davila, Evan Hodick, Matthew Strasser, Michelangelo Muscariello, Mitchell Kenney, Tyler Held, Emma Burlingame, Rory Given

Dialogue Editors: Glen Gathard, Luke Duffin, Dionne Wong, Eugene Tong Haw Cheng, Huberth Varela, Harry Watchman, Robert Kubicki

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Respawn Entertainment

Dialogue Lead: Harrison Deutsch

Senior Dialogue Editor: Nick Friedemann

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Game Music

Alan Wake 2

Remedy Entertainment

Audio Director: Richard Lapington

Senior Sound Designer: Koca Kastavarac

Music Editor: Kilian Oser

Senior Sound Designer: Dobrivoje Milijanovic

Diablo IV

Blizzard Entertainment

Audio Director: Kris Giampa

Music Director: Derek Duke

Scoring Editor: John Kurlander

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Insomniac Games

Supervising Music Editor: Rob Goodson

Music Editors: Scott Bergstrom, Ted Kocher, Tao-Ping Chen, Nicholas Mastroianni, Monty Mudd, Andrew Buresh, Sonia Coronado, Paul Thomason, Julie McLaughlin, Yuen Man Chung Kelvin, Matthew Kelly, Seira McCarthy, Sam McCormick, Cherron Arens

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Respawn Entertainment

Music Director: Nick Laviers

Music Implementers: Colin Andrew Grant, Andrew Karboski

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Effects/Foley

Alan Wake 2

Remedy Entertainment

Audio Director: Richard Lapington

Principal Audio Designer: Tazio Schiesari

Senior Audio Designers: Gulli Gunnarsson, Thomas Holmes

Senior Technical Audio Designer: Joshua Adam Bell

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Infinity Ward

Audio Director: Matthew Grimm

Audio Leads: Eric Wedemeyer, Robbie Elias, Cameron Britton, Ian Mika, Dave Rowe, Brian Tuey, Collin Ayers

Supervising Sound Editors: David Swenson, Mikael Frithiof, Adam Boyd

Cinematics Supervising Sound Editors: Charles Deenen, Nick Martin

Sound Designers: Kelly Baffoni, Landen Belardes, Gregory Bonini, Tom Brewer, Alexander Ephraim, James Evans, Tim Gedemer, Mark Jasper, Sean Madsen, James Miller, Josh More, Myron Nettinga, Ryan Nowak, Travis Prater, Alec Rubay, John Sawa, Matt Severin, Carlos Solis, Nick Spradlin, Conrad Ytuarte, Jessica Arkoff

Expert Audio Artists: Jomo Kangethe, Kyle Fraser

Senior Audio Artists: Kegan Chau, Fernando Labarthe, Travis Didluck, Michael Tornabene, Peter Wayne, Dennis Bestafka, Scott Eckert, James McCawley, Lee Staples, Jasmine Jia, Ryan Garigliano, Shawn Jimmerson

Audio Artists: Tyler Cannan, Liam Underwood, Stephan Vankov, Pierce Cram, Shawn Maldonado, William Wise, Sunglae Park, Tommy Serioglou, Daniel Francis, Garrett Montgomery, Bryan O. Watkins

Audio Programmer: Don Veca

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Insomniac Games

Supervising Sound Editors: Ben Minto, Chris Sweetman, Csaba Wagner, Samuel Justice, Gary Miranda

Supervising Sound Designer: Emile Mika

Senior Director of Sound: Phillip Kovats

Director, Audio Management: Karen Read

Audio Managers: Daniel Birczynski, Jesse James Allen

Director of Sound Design: Jeremie Voillot

Senior Audio Directors: Paul Mudra, Jerry Berlongieri, Dwight Okahara

Technical Sound Designers: Ben Pantelis, Sebastian Ruiz, Nick Jackson, Enoch Choi, Cameron Sonju, Gavin Booth

Lead Sound Designer: Blake Johnson

Senior Sound Designers: Eddie Pacheco, Tyler Cornett, Johannes Hammers, Zack Bogucki, Alex Previty, Matt Ryan, Juliet Rascon, Andres Herrera, Robert Castro, Jeff Darby, Beau Anthony Jimenez, Derrick Espino, Jon Rook

Sound Designers: Tyler Hoffman, Daniele Carli, Bob Kellough, Bryan Jerden, Eilam Hoffman, Graham Donnelly, Jason W. Jennings, Matt Hall, Michael Leaning, Michael Schapiro, Randy Torres, Richard Gould, Stephano Sanchinelli, Tim Walston, Tobias Poppe, Tom Jaine, Jeremy Neroes, Adam Sanchez, Brendan Wolf, Roy Lancaster, Rodrigo Robinet, Daniel Barboza, Charlie Ritter, David Goll, Chris Kokkinos, TJ Schauer

Foley Editors: Blake Collins, Annie Taylor, Austin Creek

Foley Artist: Joanna Fang

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Respawn Entertainment

Audio Director: Nick von Kaenel

Senior Sound Designers: Alex Barnhart, Oscar Coen

Sound Designer: Ashton Faydenko

Associate Sound Designer: Kartika Dewi Luky

Senior Cinematic Sound Designer: Tom Jaine

Sound Implementer: Tori Ano

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)

Buyers Beware

Savannah College of Art & Design

Supervising Sound Editor: Matt Lemberger

Canary

Chapman University

Supervising Sound Editor: Mengchen Sun

Dive

National Film & Television School

Supervising Sound Editor: Simon Panayi

From The Top

National Film & Television School

Supervising Sound Editor: Etienne Kompis

Gossip

National Film & Television School

Supervising Sound Editor: Itzel Gonzalez Estrada

Heimen

Amsterdam University of the Arts

Supervising Sound Editor: Eran Brinkman

Sound Effects Editor: Sam Titshof

The Tornado Outside

National Film & Television School

Supervising Sound Editor: Marios Themistokleous

Tree of Many Faces

National Film & Television School

Sound Designer: Siim Skepast

MPSE Filmmaker Award

Michael Dinner

MPSE Career Achievement Award

Dane A. Davis