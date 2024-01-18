MPSE Announces Golden Reel Award Nominees

Hollywood, CA (January 18, 2024)—The Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) has announced nominees for the 71st Annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards honoring sound artists and their contributions to the past year’s most outstanding feature film, television, animation, computer entertainment and student productions.
The 71st Annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards will take place on Sunday, March 3, 2024 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. Director and producer Michael Dinner, known for his work on The Wonder Years, Chicago Hope and Justified, will receive the MPSE Filmmaker Award. Dane A. Davis, MPSE, who won an Oscar for best sound effects editing for 2020’s The Matrix, will receive the MPSE Career Achievement Award.
This year’s nominees are as follows:
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Animation
Rick and Morty: “Unmortricken”
Cartoon Network
Supervising Sound Editor: Hunter Curra
Sound Editor: James A. Moore
Sound Effects Editor: Corbin Bumeter
Dialogue Editor: Ricardo Watson
Star Trek Lower Decks: “Old Friends, New Planets”
Paramount+
Supervising Sound Editor: James Lucero
Sound Effects Editors: Mak Kellerman, John Wynn
Foley Editor: Michael Britt
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: “Faster”
Disney
Supervising Sound Editors: David W. Collins, Matthew Wood
Sound Designer: David W. Collins
Sound Effects Editors: Justin Doyle, Kevin Bolen, Kimberly Patrick
Supervising Foley Editor: Frank Rinella
Foley Artists: Kimberly Patrick, Margie O’Malley, Andrea Gard
Star Wars: Visions: “The Pit”
Disney
Supervising Sound Editor: David W. Collins
Sound Designer: David W. Collins
Sound Effects Editors: Kevin Bolen, Bill Rudolph
Dialogue Editor: David W. Collins
Supervising Foley Editor: Alex Wilmer
Foley Artists: Shelley Roden, Xiuzhu (Mimi) Guo
Transformers: Earthspark: “Security Protocols”
Nickelodeon
Supervising Sound Editor: Brad Meyer
Sound Effects Editor: Natalia Saavedra Brychcy
Dialogue Editor: Christine Gamache
Foley Editor: Carol Ma
Young Jedi Adventures: “The Young Jedi/Yoda’s Mission”
Disney
Sound Effects Editor: Heather Olsen
Dialogue Editor: Robbi Smith
Foley Editor: David Bonilla
Foley Artist: John “J” Lampinen
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Dialogue/ADR
All the Light We Cannot See: Episode 4
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Craig Henighan, Ryan Cole
Dialogue Editors: Emma Present, Jill Purdy
Succession: “Connor’s Wedding”
HBO
Supervising Sound Editor: Nicholas Renbeck
Dialogue Editor: Dan Korintus
Supervising ADR Editor: Angela Organ
Dialogue Editor/ ADR Editor: Andy Kris
Ted Lasso: “So Long, Farewell”
AppleTV+
Supervising Sound Editor: Brent Findley
Dialogue Editors: Bernard Weiser, Bruce Hond, Scott Haller
ADR Editor: Daniel Douglass
The Crown: “Ritz”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Iain Eyre
ADR Supervisor: Steve Little
ADR Editors: Abbie Shaw, Matthew Mewett
The Last of Us: “Long, Long Time”
HBO
Supervising Sound Editor: Michael J. Benavente
Dialogue Editor: Joe Schiff
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Four Minutes”
Amazon Prime
Supervising Sound Editor: Ron Bochar
Dialogue Editor: Sara Stern
ADR Editor: Ruth Hernandez
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Effects/Foley
Ahsoka: “Part Four: Fallen Jedi”
Disney
Supervising Sound Editors: Bonnie Wild, Matthew Wood
Sound Designer: David Acord
Sound Effects Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Tim Farrell
Supervising Foley Editor: Joel Raabe
Foley Artist: Shelley Roden, Ronni Brown, Heikki Kossi
All the Light We Cannot See: Episode 4
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Craig Henighan, Ryan Cole
Sound Effects Editor: David Grimaldi
Foley Editor: Matt Cloud
Foley Artist: Steve Baine
The Continental: From the World of John Wick: “Theatre of Pain”
Peacock
Supervising Sound Editor: Luke Gibleon
Sound Designer: Nick Interlandi
Sound Effects Editor: Joshua Adeniji
Foley Editors: Adrian Medhurst, Duncan Campbell
Foley Artist: Adrian Medhurst
Loki: “Glorious Purpose”
Disney
Supervising Sound Editor: Bjørn Ole Schroeder
Sond Designer: David Chrastka
Sound Effects Editors: Andre Zweers, Malcolm Fife, Jamey Scott
Supervising Foley Editor: Alyssa Nevarez
Foley Editor: Dawit Zemene
Foley Artist: Sandra Fox
Star Trek: Picard: “The Last Generation”
Paramount+
Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor
Sound Designers: Michael Schapiro, Harry Cohen
Sound Editors: Alex Pugh, Deron Street
Foley Editors: John Sanacore, Clay Weber
Foley Artist: Rick Owens
The Last of Us: “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”
HBO
Supervising Sound Editor: Michael J. Benavente
Sound Designers: Chris Battaglia, Chris Terhune
Sound Effects Editors: Mitchell Lestner, Matt Yocum
Supervising Foley Editor: Randy Wilson
Foley Editors: Davi Aquino, Justin Hale
Foley Artists: Justin Charbonneau, Stefan Fraticelli, William Kellerman
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Short Form
American Horror Story: Delicate Part 1: “When the Bough Breaks”
FX
Supervising Sound Editors: Christian Buenaventura, Gary Megregian
Sound Effects Editor: Tim Cleveland
Dialogue Editor: Steve Stuhr
Foley Editor: Sam Munoz
Foley Artist: Noel Vought
Barry: “wow”
HBO
Supervising Sound Editors: Sean Heissinger, Matthew E. Taylor
Sound Designer: Rickley W. Dumm
Sound Editor: Deron Street
Dialogue Editor: John Creed
Supervising Foley Editor: Clay Weber
Foley Editor: Darrin Mann
Foley Artists: Alyson Dee Moore, Chris Moriana
BEEF: “The Great Fabricator”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Christopher Gomez
Sound Effects Editor: Jerry Lafuente
Dialogue Editor: Nathan Efstation
Foley Editor: Igor Yashin
Foley Artist: Ruslan Schebisty
The Bear: “Fishes”
FX
Supervising Sound Editors: Steve “Major” Giammaria, Andrea Bella
Sound Effects Editor: Matt Snedecor
Dialogue Editors: Evan Benjamin, John Werner
ADR Editor: John Bowen
Foley Editor: Annie Taylor
Foley Artists: Leslie Bloome, Shaun Brennan
The Mandalorian: “The Return”
Disney
Supervising Sound Editors: Trey Turner, Matthew Wood
Sound Designer: David W. Collins
Sound Effects Editors: Luis Galdames, Kevin Bolen
ADR Editors: Brad Semenoff, Ryan Coda
Supervising Foley Editor: Frank Rinella
Foley Editors: Joel Raabe, Alyssa Nevarez
Foley Artist: Shelly Roden
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation
Elemental
Disney / Pixar
Supervising Sound Editors: Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott
Sound Designer: Ren Klyce
Sound Effects Editors: Jonathan Stevens, Ben Burtt, Kim Patrick, Steve Bissinger
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Rich Quinn
Dialogue Editor: Lisa Chino
Supervising Foley Editor: Dee Selby
Foley Editor: Nicolas Docter
Foley Artists: Shelley Roden, Heikki Kossi
Migration
Illumination
Supervising Sound Editors: Daniel Laurie, Josh Gold
Sound Effects Editors: Richard Gould, Luke Dunn-Gielmuda, Scott Guitteau
Supervising Foley Editor: Thom Brennan
Foley Editor: E. Larry Oatfield
Foley Artists: Sean England, Andrea Gard
Music Editor: Bill Bernstein
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Supervising Sound Editor: Geoffrey G. Rubay
Sound Designers: John J. Pospisil, Alec G. Rubay, Kip Smedley
Sound Effects Editors: Cathryn Wang, David Werntz, Bruce Tanis, Greg ten Bosch, Daniel McNamara, Will Digby, Andy Sisul
Supervising Dialogue Editor: James Morioka
Dialogue Editors: Robert Getty, Jason W. Freeman, Kai Scheer, Ashley N. Rubay
Foley Supervisor: Colin Lechner
Foley Artist: Gregg Barbanell, Jeff Wilhoit, Dylan Wilhoit
Supervising Music Editor: Katie Greathouse
Music Editor: Barbara McDermott
The Super Mario Bros Movie
Universal Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Daniel Laurie
Sound Designers: Randy Thom, Jamey Scott
Sound Effects Editors: Leff Lefferts, Qianbaihui Yang, Scott Guitteau
Supervising Foley Editor: E. Larry Oatfield
Foley Editor: Zach Martin
Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Jana Vance, Sean England
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary
32 Sounds
ArKtype
Supervising ADR Editor: Eliza Paley
Sound Designer: Mark Mangini
Sound Editor: Robert Kellough
ADR Editor: Mari Matsuo
Foley Artist: Joanna Fang
American Symphony
Higher Ground Productions
Supervising Sound Editor: Tristan Baylis, Tom Paul
Foley Artist: Leslie Bloome
Sound Effects Editors: Matt Snedecor, Mark Filip
Mourning In Lod
Medalia Productions
Supervising Sound Editors: Yossi Appelbaum, Lior Weitzman
Sound Designer: Yossi Appelbaum
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
AppleTV+
Supervising Sound Editor: Skip Lievsay
Sound Effects Editor: Rich Bologna
Dialogue Editor: Michael Feuser
Foley Supervisor: Matt Haasch
Foley Editor: Heather Gross
Foley Artist: Jay Peck
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift Productions
Sound Editor: Phil DeTolve
Music Supervisor: David Cook
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature
Anatomy of a Fall
NEON
Sound Editors: Fanny Martin, Jeanne Delplancq
The Zone of Interest
A24
Supervising Sound Editor: Johnnie Burn
Sound Effects Editors: Simon Carroll, Max Behrens, Joe Mount, Brendan Feeney
Foley Editors: Ewa Mazurkiewicz, Natalia Lubowiecka, Dawid Konecki, Kamil Kwiatkowski
Godzilla Minus One
Robot Communications
Foley Artist: Natsuko Inoue
Society of the Snow
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Oriol Tarragó, Iosu Martinez, Guillem Giró
Foley Artists: Erik Vidal, Kiku Vidal
Sound Editors: Sarah Romero, Marc Bech, Brendan Golden
Sound Designer: Oriol Tarragó
Music Editor: John Finklea
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue/ADR
Barbie
Warner Bros.
Supervising Sound Editors: Ai-Ling Lee, Dan Kenyon
Supervising Dialogue / ADR Editor: Brian Bowles
Dialogue Editors: Kate Bilinski, Tony Martinez, Tyler Newhouse
Killers of the Flower Moon
AppleTV+
Supervising Sound Editors: Philip Stockton, Eugene Gearty
Dialogue Editors: Julia Stockton, Philip Stockton
ADR Editor: Marissa Littlefield
Maestro
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Richard King, Rich Bologna
Supervising Dialogue / ADR Editor: Tony Martinez
Dialogue Editors: Eliza Paley, Jac Rubenstein, Fred Rosenberg
Supervising Music Editor: Jason Ruder
Napoleon
AppleTV+
Supervising Sound Editors: Oliver Tarney, James Harrison
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Michael Maroussas
Dialogue Editor: Rachael Tate
Oppenheimer
Universal Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Richard King
Supervising Dialogue Editor: David Bach
Dialogue Editors: Russell Farmarco, Albert Gasser
Poor Things
Searchlight Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Johnnie Burn
Dialogue Editors: Tristan Baylis, Peter Russell
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects/Foley
Gran Turismo
Columbia Pictures
Supervising Sound Editors: Kami Asgar, Erin Oakley
Sound Designer: Charles Deenen
Sound Effects Editors: Sam Fan, Matt Cavanaugh
Sound Designer: Tim Gedemer
Foley Artists: Gary Hecker, Mike Horton
Foley Editor: Jessica Parks
Ferrari
NEON
Supervising Sound Editors: Tony Lamberti, Bernard Weiser
Sound Designer: David Wentz
Sound Effects Editor: Brent Findley, Steven Ticknor, Benjamin Cook
Supervising Foley Editor: Beso Kacharava
Foley Artist: Biko Gogaladze
Foley Editors: Alexander Sanikidze, Rati Chkhetiani
John Wick Chapter 4
Lionsgate
Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Soucek
Sound Designers: Mark Stoeckinger, Luke Gibleon, Olivia Xiao’ou Zhang, Stephen Robinson, Gael Nicolas
Sound Effects Editors: Casey Genton, Nicolas Interlandi
Napoleon
AppleTV+
Supervising Sound Editors: Oliver Tarney, James Harrison
Sound Designers: Mike Fentum, Hugo Adams
Sound Effects Editors: Aran Clifford, Kevin Penney, Rowan Watson
Foley Artists: Oliver Ferris, Sue Harding
Oppenheimer
Universal Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Richard King
Sound Effects Editor: Michael Mitchell
Sound Designer: Randy Torres
Supervising Foley Editor: Christopher Flick
Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci
The Killer
Netflix
Sound Designer: Ren Klyce
Sound Effects Editors: Jonathon Stevens, Malcolm Fife
Supervising Sound Editor: Jeremy Molod
Supervising Foley Editor: Thom Brennan
Foley Editor: Dee Selby
Foley Artists: Shelley Roden, John Roesch
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation
Blue Eye Samurai: “All Evil Dreams and Angry Words”
Netflix Animation
Supervising Sound Editor: Myron Nettinga
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Paulette Lifton
Sound Designers: Sam Hayward, Jared Dwyer, Andrew Miller
Sound Editor: Johanna Turner
Foley Artists: Jason Charbonneau, Stefan Fraticelli
Foley Editor: Justin Helle
Blue Eye Samurai: “Hammerscale”
Netflix Animation
Supervising Sound Editor: Paul N.J Ottosson
Sound Effects Editor: Leo Marcel
Dialogue Editor: Daniel Saxlix
Foley Editor: Shawn Kennelley
Foley Artists: Melissa Kennelley, Vince Nicastro
Justice League: “Warworld”
Warner Bros. Animation
Sound Designer: Robert Hargreaves
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Mark Keatts
Dialogue Editors: Mike Garcia, Kelly Foley-Downs
The Monkey King
Netflix Animation
Supervising Sound Editors: David Giammarco, Eric A. Norris
Dialogue Editor: Sean Massey
Sound Designers: Jon Title, Tim Nielsen
Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary
100 Foot Wave: “Lost at Sea”
HBO
Supervising Sound Editor: Keith Hodne
Dialogue Editor: Max Holland
Sound Designer: Eric Di Stefano
Sound Effects Editors: Eli Akselrod, Mika Anami
Sound Designer: Kevin Senzaki
David Attenborough’s Conquest of the Skies
Atlantic Productions
Supervising Sound Editor/ Sound Designer: Oliver Kadel
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “Over the Limit”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Steve Speed, Nick Fry
Sound Supervisors: Adam King, Doug Dreger
Sound Designers: Ivan Onek, James Spooner
Our Planet II: “Chapter 3: The Next Generation”
Netflix
Sound Editor: George Fry
Waco: American Apocalypse “In the Beginning…”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Trip Brock
Sound Designer: Itai Levy
Sound Effects Editor: Eric Gillingham, GW Pope, III
Dialogue Editor: Jackie Johnson
World War II: From the Front Lines: “Turning Point”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Luke Hatfield
Sound Designer: Sophie-Alice Davies
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature
Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Antony Bayman
Dialogue/ADR Editor: Alex Sawyer
Sound Effects Editor: Jane Lo
Supervising Foley Editor: Adam Méndez
Foley Editor: Rob Davidson
Foley Artist: Sue Harding
The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die
NBCUniversal
Supervising Sound Editor: Jack Gillies
Dialogue/ADR Supervisor: Michael Williams
ADR Editor: Steve Berezai
Foley Editor: Neale Ross
Foley Artist: Jason Swanscott
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Peacock
Supervising Sound Editor: Brent Findley
Sound Effects Editor: Dan Kremer
Dialogue Editor: Dan Douglass
Foley Artist: Brian Staub
Publish or Perish
Alation Media
Supervising Sound Editor: Leslie Gaston-Bird
Supervising Foley Editor: Anna Sulley
Dialogue Editors: Lora Cornes, Naomi Graham, Jahmai Bruce
Foley Artists: Ruth Sullivan, Karo Jedrzejczyk
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Long Form
Daisy Jones and the Six: “Track 8: Looks Like We Made It”
Amazon Prime
Supervising Music Editor: Amber Funk
Music Editor: Mike Poole
Fargo: “The Tiger”
FX
Music Editor: Ben Schor
Loki: “Glorious Purpose”
Disney
Supervising Music Editor: Anele Onyekwere
Music Editors: Nashia Wachsman, Richard Armstrong, Ed Hamilton
The Last of Us: “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”
HBO
Music Editor: Maarten Hofmeijer
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Susan”
Amazon Prime
Lead Music Editor: Annette Kudrak
Ted Lasso: “Sunflowers”
AppleTV+
Lead Music Editor: Richard David Brown
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Short Form
BEEF: “The Great Fabricator”
Netflix
Music Editors: Jason Tregoe Newman, Bryant J. Fuhrman, Andrew Ransom
Dave: “Met Gala”
Hulu
Supervising Music Editor: Amber Funk
Music Editor: James Sullivan
Only Murders in the Building: “Opening Night”
Hulu
Music Editor: Micha Liberman
The Bear: “Fishes”
FX
Music Editors: Jason Lingle, Jeff Lingle
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Documentary
American Symphony
Netflix
Lead Music Editor: Ignacio Bonet
Pianoforte
Greenwich Entertainment
Supervising Music Editor: Michal Fojcik
Music Editor: Joanna Popowicz
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
AppleTV+
Music Editor: Bill Bernstein
WHAM!
Netflix
Music Editor: Greg Gettens
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Feature Motion Picture
Barbie
Warner Bros.
Supervising Music Editor: Suzana Perić
Music Editor: Mick Gormaley
Creed III
Amazon / MGM
Music Editor: Nicholas Fitzgerald
Maestro
Netflix
Supervising Music Editor: Jason Ruder
Music Editor: Victoria Ruggiero
Oppenheimer
Universal Pictures
Supervising Music Editor: Amanda Goodpaster
Music Editors: Felipe Pacheco, Alex Gibson
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures
Supervising Music Editor: Katie Greathouse
Music Editor: Barbara McDermott
Wonka
Warner Bros.
Supervising Music Editor: Katrina Schiller
Music Editors: Mark Willsher, Michael Connell, Janet Grab
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Dialogue/ADR
Alan Wake 2
Remedy Entertainment
Audio Director: Richard Lapington
Senior Dialogue Designers: Taneli Suoranta, Arthur Tisseront
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Infinity Ward
Audio Director: Matthew Grimm
Supervising Sound Editors: David Swenson, Mikael Frithiof, Adam Boyd
Cinematics Supervising Sound Editors: Charles Deenen, Nick Martin
Supervising Dialogue Editors: Dave Natale, Alexandria Kiser, Alvaro Vela
Audio Leads: Eric Wedemeyer, Robbie Elias, Cameron Britton, Ian Mika, Collin Ayers
Expert Audio Artists: Jomo Kangethe, Kyle Fraser
Senior Audio Artist: Kegan Chau, Fernando Labarthe, Travis Didluck, Michael Tornabene, Peter Wayne, Dennis Bestafka, Scott Eckert, James McCawley, Lee Staples, Jasmine Jia, Ryan Garigliano, Shawn Jimmerson
Audio Artists: Tyler Cannan, Liam Underwood, Shawn Maldonado, Stephan Vankov, Pierce Cram, Dave Rowe, Brian Tuey, William Wise, Sunglae Park, Tommy Serioglou, Daniel Francis, Garrett Montgomery, Bryan O. Watkins
Dialogue Director: Scott Cresswell
Senior Dialogue Editor: Andrew Giardino
Audio Programmer: Don Veca
Dialogue Editors: Samuel Hoffman, Michal Jaskuła, Daniel Granberg, Aaron Wolff, Alejandro Jaramillo, Sergio Jaskuła, Sebastian Martinez, Rafael Castaño, Andrew Rice, Austin Conway, Colette Dahanne, Gustavo Bruce, Hilary Long, Jacob Kinch, Terrence Vitali, Serge J. Isaac, Stefan Richter, Carlon Assells, Emilio Lopez-Centellas
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Insomniac Games
Supervising Dialogue Designers: Ryan Schaad, Benjamin Gendron-Smith
Director, Audio Management: Karen Read
Audio Managers: Jesse James Allen, Patrick Michalak
Senior Manager, Dialogue: Leilani Ramirez
Senior Dialogue Designer: Jaime Marcelo, Alyssa Galindo
Senior Director of Sound: Phillip Kovats
Dialogue Lead: Harrison Deutsch
Dialogue Director: Keith Asack
Dialogue Designers: Daniel Davila, Evan Hodick, Matthew Strasser, Michelangelo Muscariello, Mitchell Kenney, Tyler Held, Emma Burlingame, Rory Given
Dialogue Editors: Glen Gathard, Luke Duffin, Dionne Wong, Eugene Tong Haw Cheng, Huberth Varela, Harry Watchman, Robert Kubicki
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Respawn Entertainment
Dialogue Lead: Harrison Deutsch
Senior Dialogue Editor: Nick Friedemann
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Game Music
Alan Wake 2
Remedy Entertainment
Audio Director: Richard Lapington
Senior Sound Designer: Koca Kastavarac
Music Editor: Kilian Oser
Senior Sound Designer: Dobrivoje Milijanovic
Diablo IV
Blizzard Entertainment
Audio Director: Kris Giampa
Music Director: Derek Duke
Scoring Editor: John Kurlander
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Insomniac Games
Supervising Music Editor: Rob Goodson
Music Editors: Scott Bergstrom, Ted Kocher, Tao-Ping Chen, Nicholas Mastroianni, Monty Mudd, Andrew Buresh, Sonia Coronado, Paul Thomason, Julie McLaughlin, Yuen Man Chung Kelvin, Matthew Kelly, Seira McCarthy, Sam McCormick, Cherron Arens
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Respawn Entertainment
Music Director: Nick Laviers
Music Implementers: Colin Andrew Grant, Andrew Karboski
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Effects/Foley
Alan Wake 2
Remedy Entertainment
Audio Director: Richard Lapington
Principal Audio Designer: Tazio Schiesari
Senior Audio Designers: Gulli Gunnarsson, Thomas Holmes
Senior Technical Audio Designer: Joshua Adam Bell
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Infinity Ward
Audio Director: Matthew Grimm
Audio Leads: Eric Wedemeyer, Robbie Elias, Cameron Britton, Ian Mika, Dave Rowe, Brian Tuey, Collin Ayers
Supervising Sound Editors: David Swenson, Mikael Frithiof, Adam Boyd
Cinematics Supervising Sound Editors: Charles Deenen, Nick Martin
Sound Designers: Kelly Baffoni, Landen Belardes, Gregory Bonini, Tom Brewer, Alexander Ephraim, James Evans, Tim Gedemer, Mark Jasper, Sean Madsen, James Miller, Josh More, Myron Nettinga, Ryan Nowak, Travis Prater, Alec Rubay, John Sawa, Matt Severin, Carlos Solis, Nick Spradlin, Conrad Ytuarte, Jessica Arkoff
Expert Audio Artists: Jomo Kangethe, Kyle Fraser
Senior Audio Artists: Kegan Chau, Fernando Labarthe, Travis Didluck, Michael Tornabene, Peter Wayne, Dennis Bestafka, Scott Eckert, James McCawley, Lee Staples, Jasmine Jia, Ryan Garigliano, Shawn Jimmerson
Audio Artists: Tyler Cannan, Liam Underwood, Stephan Vankov, Pierce Cram, Shawn Maldonado, William Wise, Sunglae Park, Tommy Serioglou, Daniel Francis, Garrett Montgomery, Bryan O. Watkins
Audio Programmer: Don Veca
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Insomniac Games
Supervising Sound Editors: Ben Minto, Chris Sweetman, Csaba Wagner, Samuel Justice, Gary Miranda
Supervising Sound Designer: Emile Mika
Senior Director of Sound: Phillip Kovats
Director, Audio Management: Karen Read
Audio Managers: Daniel Birczynski, Jesse James Allen
Director of Sound Design: Jeremie Voillot
Senior Audio Directors: Paul Mudra, Jerry Berlongieri, Dwight Okahara
Technical Sound Designers: Ben Pantelis, Sebastian Ruiz, Nick Jackson, Enoch Choi, Cameron Sonju, Gavin Booth
Lead Sound Designer: Blake Johnson
Senior Sound Designers: Eddie Pacheco, Tyler Cornett, Johannes Hammers, Zack Bogucki, Alex Previty, Matt Ryan, Juliet Rascon, Andres Herrera, Robert Castro, Jeff Darby, Beau Anthony Jimenez, Derrick Espino, Jon Rook
Sound Designers: Tyler Hoffman, Daniele Carli, Bob Kellough, Bryan Jerden, Eilam Hoffman, Graham Donnelly, Jason W. Jennings, Matt Hall, Michael Leaning, Michael Schapiro, Randy Torres, Richard Gould, Stephano Sanchinelli, Tim Walston, Tobias Poppe, Tom Jaine, Jeremy Neroes, Adam Sanchez, Brendan Wolf, Roy Lancaster, Rodrigo Robinet, Daniel Barboza, Charlie Ritter, David Goll, Chris Kokkinos, TJ Schauer
Foley Editors: Blake Collins, Annie Taylor, Austin Creek
Foley Artist: Joanna Fang
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Respawn Entertainment
Audio Director: Nick von Kaenel
Senior Sound Designers: Alex Barnhart, Oscar Coen
Sound Designer: Ashton Faydenko
Associate Sound Designer: Kartika Dewi Luky
Senior Cinematic Sound Designer: Tom Jaine
Sound Implementer: Tori Ano
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)
Buyers Beware
Savannah College of Art & Design
Supervising Sound Editor: Matt Lemberger
Canary
Chapman University
Supervising Sound Editor: Mengchen Sun
Dive
National Film & Television School
Supervising Sound Editor: Simon Panayi
From The Top
National Film & Television School
Supervising Sound Editor: Etienne Kompis
Gossip
National Film & Television School
Supervising Sound Editor: Itzel Gonzalez Estrada
Heimen
Amsterdam University of the Arts
Supervising Sound Editor: Eran Brinkman
Sound Effects Editor: Sam Titshof
The Tornado Outside
National Film & Television School
Supervising Sound Editor: Marios Themistokleous
Tree of Many Faces
National Film & Television School
Sound Designer: Siim Skepast
MPSE Filmmaker Award
Michael Dinner
MPSE Career Achievement Award
Dane A. Davis