MPSE Announces Golden Reel Award Nominations

Los Angeles, CA (January 10, 2025)—The Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) has announced the nominations for its 72nd Annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards, which honor outstanding achievement in sound editing, sound design, music editing and foley artistry in film, television and gaming.
Winners will be announced at the annual gala on February 23, 2025, at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. As previously announced, two honorary awards will also be presented at the gala: Kevin Costner will receive the Filmmaker Award and supervising sound editor Greg Hedgepath, MPSE will receive the Career Achievement Award.
The nominees for the 72nd Annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards are as follows:
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Animation
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: “Into the Fog”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: D.J. Lynch, Rob McIntyre MPSE
Sound Designers: Adam Cioffi, Jeff Halbert
Sound Effects Editor: Marc Schmidt MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Anna Adams
Foley Editor: Erika Koski
Foley Artists: Iris Dutour, Sanaa Kelley MPSE
LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild The Galaxy: Part Two
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff King
Supervising Foley Editor: Frank Rinella
Foley Editor: Shaun Farley MPSE
Foley Artist: Margie O’Malley
Secret Level: “Warhammer 40,000: They Shall Know No Fear”
Amazon Prime
Supervising Sound Editors: Brad North MPSE, Matt Yocum MPSE
Sound Designers: Joseph Fraioli, Nolan McNaughton MPSE, Ryan Sullivan
Sound Effects Editors: Chris Battaglia MPSE, Harry Cohen MPSE
Foley Editors: Matt Manselle, Matt Telsey
Foley Artist: Brian Straub
Star Trek Prodigy: “The Devourer of All Things, Part II”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Otis Van Osten
Supervising Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum
Sound Designer: Matt Klimek MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Michael Wessner MPSE
Foley Artist: Vincent Guisetti
Transformers: Earthspark: “Judgment Day: Part 2”
Nickelodeon
Supervising Sound Editor: Brad Meyer MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Natalia Saavedra Brychcy MPSE, Mia Perfetti MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Christine Gamache
Foley Editor: Carol Ma MPSE
X-Men ’97: “Fire Made Flesh”
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editor: Jonathan Greber
Sound Designer: Kyrsten Mate MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Jonathon Stevens, David Acord, Cameron Barker
Supervising Foley Editor: Jeremy Molod
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Dialogue / ADR
Lioness: “Beware the Old Soldier”
Paramount+
Supervising Sound Editor: Danika Wikke MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Thomas Boykin
Masters of the Air: Part Nine
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editors: Jack Whittaker, Michael Minkler
Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor: Dave McMoyler
Supervising ADR Editor: Michele Perrone
Dialogue Editor: Michael Hertlein
ADR Editors: Jim Brookshire MPSE, Bryan Parker MPSE
The Penguin: “Cent’Anni”
HBO MAX
Supervising Sound Editors: Rich Bologna, Lawrence Zipf
Supervising ADR Editor: Angela Organ
ADR Editor: Tony Martinez
Dialogue Editor: Michael McMenomy
Ripley: “V LUCIO”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Michael Feuser, Lawrence Zipf
Sound Designer: Lawrence Zipf
Supervising ADR Editor: Lidia Tamplenizza
Dialogue Editor: Michael McMenomy
Shōgun: “Ladies of the Willow World”
FX
Supervising Sound Editor: Brian J. Armstrong MPSE
Sound Editor: Damon Cohoon
Dialogue Editor: John Creed MPSE
ADR Editor: Ayako Yamauchi MPSE
Slow Horses: “Hello Goodbye”
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editor: Joe Beal
ADR Editor: Sophie Mapplebeck
Dialogue Editors: Duncan Price, Abbie Shaw
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Effects / Foley
House of the Dragon: “The Red Dragon and the Gold”
HBO MAX
Supervising Sound Editor: Alastair Sirkett MPSE
Sound Designer: Paula Fairfield MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Martin Cantwell, Ruth Knight
Foley Editor: Mathias Schuster
Foley Artists: Rebecca Glover, Barnaby Smyth
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Doomed to Die”
Amazon Prime
Supervising Sound Editors: Ben Barker, Glenn Freemantle MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Danny Freemantle, Robert Malone, Nick Freemantle, Dayo James
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Emilie O’Connor
Supervising Foley Editor: Glen Gathard
Foley Editor: Paolo Pavesi
Foley Artists: Zoe Freed, Rebecca Heathcote
Masters of the Air: Part Five
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editors: Michael Minkler, Jack Whittaker MPSE
Sound Designers: Luke Gibleon MPSE, Jeff Sawyer
Sound Effects Editors: Zach Goheen MPSE, Paul B. Knox, Adam Kopald
Foley Artists: Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit MPSE, Jeffrey Wilhoit MPSE
The Penguin: “After Hours”
HBO MAX
Supervising Sound Editors: Rich Bologna, Lawrence Zipf
Sound Effects Editors: Diego Perez MPSE, Wyatt Sprague
Supervising Foley Editor: Matt Haasch
Foley Artist: Gareth Rhys Jones
Ripley: “III Sommerso”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Michael Feuser, Lawrence Zipf
Sound Designers: Bill R. Dean MPSE, Angelo Palazzo MPSE, Lawrence Zipf
Foley Editor: Igor Nikolic
Sound Effects Editors: David Forshee MPSE, Wyatt Sprague
Supervising Foley Editor: Matt Haasch
Foley Artists: Sandra Fox, Steve Hammond, Goro Koyama, Andy Malcolm, Jay Peck
Shōgun: “Broken to the Fist”
FX
Supervising Sound Editor: Brian J. Armstrong MPSE
Sound Designers: Benjamin L. Cook MPSE, James Gallivan
Sound Effects Editor: Mark Hailstone
Foley Editor: Ken Cain MPSE
Foley Artists: Sanaa Kelley MPSE, Matt Salib
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Short Form
Baby Reindeer: Episode 7
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Matt Skelding MPSE
Sound Designer: Tom Jenkins
Dialogue Editor: Milos Stojanovic MPSE
Foley Editor: Mathias Schuster
Foley Artist: Barnaby Smyth
The Bear: “Doors”
FX
Supervising Sound Editor: Steve “Major” Giammaria MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Jonathan Fuhrer, Matt Snedecor, Craig LoGiudice
ADR Editor: John Bowen
Dialogue Editor: Evan Benjamin
Foley Editor: Annie Taylor MPSE
Foley Artists: Leslie Bloome MPSE, Shaun Brennan
Earthsounds: “Australian Forests”
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editor: Kate Hopkins
Sound Effect Editor: Tom Mercer
Foley Editor: Ellie Bowler
Foley Artist: Rory Joseph
Only Murders in the Building: “Blow Up”
Hulu
Supervising Sound Editor: Mathew Waters, Danika Wikke MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Meredith Stacy
Dialogue Editor: Christopher Gomez MPSE
Foley Editor: Erika Koski
Foley Artists: Iris Dutour, Sanaa Kelley MPSE
What We Do in the Shadows: “Come Out and Play”
FX
Supervising Sound Editor: Steffan Falesitch
Sound Effects Editor: David Barbee MPSE
ADR Editor: Mark Relyea MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Paul Bercovitch
Supervising Foley Editor: Sam C. Lewis MPSE
Foley Editor: Lyndsey Schenk MPSE
Foley Artists: Adam DeCoster, Alex Ullrich MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation
Inside Out 2
Disney
Supervising Sound Editor: Coya Elliott
Sound Designer: Ren Klyce
Sound Effects Editors: David C. Hughes, Jonathon Stevens
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Cheryl Nardi
Supervising Foley Editor: Dee Selby
Foley Editor: Nicholas Docter
Foley Artists: Heikki Kossi MPSE, Shelley Roden MPSE
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim
Warner Bros. Animation and New Line Cinema
Supervising Sound Editors: Brent Burge, Martin Kwok, Matt Stutter MPSE
Sound Designer: David Farmer MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Hayden Collow, Alexis Feodoroff
Dialogue Editor: Dmitry Novikov MPSE
Foley Editors: Michael Donaldson, Craig Tomlinson
Foley Artist: Simon Riley
Mufasa: The Lion King
Walt Disney Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Onnalee Blank MPSE
Sound Designers: Harry Cohen MPSE, Paula Fairfield MPSE, Luke Gibleon MPSE, Jason W.
Jennings MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Benjamin L. Cook MPSE, Katie Halliday MPSE, Ando Johnson,
Michael Mitchell, Jessie Pariseau, Roland N. Thai MPSE
Supervising ADR Editor: Vanessa Lapato
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Katy Wood
Foley Editors: Pietu Kornhonen, Jeff Gross
Foley Artists: John Cucci MPSE, Gary Hecker MPSE, Mike Horton, Heikki Kossi MPSE,
Dan O’Connell
The Wild Robot
Universal Pictures
Supervising Sound Editors: Brian Chumney, Leff Lefferts
Sound Designer: Randy Thom MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: David Farmer MPSE, David Hughes, Jamey Scott MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Rich Quinn
Foley Editors: Malcolm Fife, Dee Selby
Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Jana Vance
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary
The Blue Angels
Amazon Prime
Supervising Sound Editor: Robert Stambler MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Ryan “Sully” Sullivan
Dialogue Editor: Emma Present
Dahomey
MUBI
Supervising Sound Editor: Nicolas Becker
Sound Designer: Nicolas Becker
Sound Editor: Sylvain Malbrant
Dialogue Editor: Maxime Saleix
Foley Artist: Gilles Marsalet
Elton John: Never Too Late
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editors: Rob Getty MPSE, Richard Yawn MPSE
Sound Editor: Mike Pipgras
Music by John Williams
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editors: Christopher Barnett MPSE, Roy Waldspurger
Sound Effects Editors: Tim Farrell, Richard Gould
Dialogue Editor: Dmitri Makarov
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
DC Studios, HBO Documentary Films and CNN Films
Supervising Sound Editor: Greg Gettens
Sound Designer: Will Chapman
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Claire Ellis
Foley Editor: Olly Freemantle
Foley Artist: Zoe Freed
Will & Harper
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Zach Seivers MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: George Pereyra, Adam Parrish King
Dialogue Editor: Jared K. Neal
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing –Feature International
Emilia Pérez
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Aymeric Devoldère
Sound Designer: Cyril Holtz
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Hortense Bailly
Supervising ADR Editor: Carolina Santana
Foley Editor: Antoine Swertvaegher
Foley Artist: Gregory Vincent
The Girl with the Needle
Mubi
Supervising Sound Editors: Morten Pilegaard, Oskar Skriver
Sound Effects Editor: Christian Roed Dalsgaard
Foley Editor: Patrick Ghislain
Foley Artist: Julien Naudin
The Goat Life
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Vijaykumar Mahadevaiah MPSE, Resul Pookutty MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Arun Rana
Foley Editor: Vijaykumar Mahadevaiah MPSE
Foley Artists: Andriy Ryzhov, Ruslan Shebistyi, Andriy Starikovskiy, Bogdan Zavarzin
Kneecap
Sony Pictures Classics
Supervising Sound Editor: Brendan Rehill
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Louise Burton MPSE
Foley Editor: Damien Lynch
Foley Artists: Caoimhe Doyle, Emer O’Reilly
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR
Alien: Romulus
20th Century Studios
Supervising Sound Editors: Will Files MPSE, Lee Gilmore MPSE
Sound Editor: Matt “Smokey” Cloud MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Polly McKinnon
Dialogue Editors: David Butler, Ryan Cole MPSE, Jacob Riehle, Ailene Roberts MPSE
A Complete Unknown
Searchlight Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Donald Sylvester
Dialogue Editors: Russell Farmarco MPSE, Anna MacKenzie, Robert Troy
Deadpool & Wolverine
Marvel Studios
Supervising Sound Editors: Craig Henighan MPSE, Ryan Cole MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Emma Present
Dune: Part Two
Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Richard King
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Martin Kwok
Dialogue Editors: Ray Beentjes, Polly McKinnon, Stefanie Ng
ADR Editor: David Bach
Crowd Editors: Alexis Feodoroff, Justin Webster
Saturday Night
Columbia Pictures
Supervising Sound Editors: David Butler, Will Files MPSE, Lee Gilmore MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Helen Luttrell, Emma Present
Wicked
Universal Pictures
Supervising Sound Editors: Nancy Nugent Title, John Marquis
Supervising Dialogue Editor: John C. Stuver
Dialogue Editor: David Bach
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley
Alien: Romulus
20th Century Studios
Supervising Sound Editors: Will Files MPSE, Lee Gilmore MPSE
Sound Designer: Chris Terhune
Sound Effects Editors: Luis Galdames MPSE, Dan Kenyon, Ken McGill MPSE, James Miller,
Matt “Smokey” Cloud MPSE, Steve Neal MPSE
Foley Editors: Samuel Munoz, Lyndsey Schenk MPSE
Foley Artists: Jacob McNaughton, Noel Vought
Deadpool & Wolverine
Marvel Studios
Supervising Sound Editors: Ryan Cole MPSE, Craig Henighan MPSE
Sound Designers: Samson Neslund, Eric A. Norris MPSE, Addison Teague
Sound Effects Editors: Lee Gilmore MPSE, J.R. Grubbs
Foley Editors: Pete Persaud, Gina Wark
Foley Artist: Steve Baine
Dune: Part Two
Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Richard King
Sound Designers: Dave Whitehead MPSE, Michael Babcock, Lee Gilmore MPSE, Randy
Torres
Sound Effects Editors: Brent Burge, Hayden Collow, Melanie Graham, Michael Mitchell, Jeff
Sawyer, Matt Stutter MPSE, Chris Terhune
Supervising Foley Editor: Chris Flick
Foley Editor: Willard Overstreet
Foley Artists: John Cucci, Dan O’Connell
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Warner Bros. Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Robert Mackenzie
Sound Effects Editors: Tom Heuzenroeder, Tara Webb
Foley Editors: Duncan Campbell, Adrian Medhurst MPSE
Nosferatu
Focus Features
Supervising Sound Editor: Damian Volpe MPSE
Sound Designers: Michael Fentum, Damian Volpe MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Samir Foco, Mariusz Glabinski MPSE
Foley Supervisor: Heikki Kossi MPSE
Foley Editor: Joel Raabe MPSE
September 5
Paramount Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Frank Kruse
Sound Designer: Frank Kruse
Foley Supervisor: Uwe Zillner
Foley Editors: Johanna Rellinghaus, Benedikt Uebe
Foley Artist: Uwe Zillner
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation
Arcane: “The Dirt Under Your Nails”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Brad Beaumont MPSE, Eliot Connors MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Stephen P. Robinson MPSE
Supervising Music Editor: Alexander Temple
Music Editors: Andrew Kierszenbaum, Sebastien Najand, Alex Seaver
Foley Editor: PJ Pascual
Foley Artists: John Cucci, Dan O’Connell
Invincible: “I Thought You Were Stronger”
Amazon Prime
Supervising Sound Editor: Brad Meyer MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Katie Jackson MPSE, Mia Perfetti MPSE, Natalia Saavedra Brychcy
MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Logan Romjue MPSE
Foley Editor: Carol Ma MPSE
Justice League: “Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three”
Warner Bros. Animation
Supervising Sound Editor: Robert Hargreaves MPSE
Sound Designer: Robert Hargreaves MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Mark Keatts
Dialogue Editors: Patrick J. Foley, Michael Garcia MPSE
ADR Editor: Kelly Foley Downs
Orion and the Dark
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: D.J. Lynch, Rob McIntyre MPSE
Sound Designers: Jessey Drake MPSE, Jeff Halbert, Marc Schmidt
Sound Effects Editors: Evan Dockter, Cat Gensler, Grace Stensland
Dialogue Editor: Jason Oliver
Foley Editors: Roberto D. Alegria, Matt Festle, Laria DeLeon
Foley Artists: Vincent Deng, Laura Macias
Watchmen: Chapter 1
Studio Mir
Supervising Sound Editors: Devon Bowman, George Peters
Sound Designer: Paul Menichini
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Mark A. Keatts
Dialogue Editors: David M. Cowan, Kelly Foley Downs, Michael Garcia MPSE
Foley Editor: Jordan McClain
Foley Artists: Sanaa Kelley MPSE, Matt Salib
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary
Apollo 13: Survival
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Darling
Sound Editor: Greg Gettens
Foley Editor: Olly Freemantle
Foley Artist: Rebecca Heathcote
The Beach Boys
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editor: Jonathan Greber
Sound Effects Editor: David Chrastka
Fly
National Geographic
Supervising Sound Editor: Eli Cohn
Sound Effects Editor: Jack Sasner
Dialogue Editor: Ben Chesneau
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “Forza Ferrari”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Nick Fry, Steve Speed
Sound Supervisors: Doug Dreger, Adam King
Sound Designers: Tom Maclellan, James Spooner
Jim Henson Idea Man
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editors: Daniel Timmons, Tony Volante
Sound Designer: Jeremy S. Bloom
Sound Editor: Kelly Rodriguez
Dialogue Editor: Ian Cymore
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editor: Bob Edwards
Sound Designer: Pete Horner
Sound Effects Editors: Kim B. Christensen, Joel Raabe MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Feature
Atlas
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Per Hallberg MPSE
Supervising Sound Designer: Ann Scibelli
Sound Effects Editors: Eric A. Norris MPSE, Stephen P. Robinson MPSE, Jonathan Title MPSE
Supervising ADR Editor: Daniel Irwin
Dialogue Editors: Laura Harris Atkinson, Taylor Jackson, John Stuver
Supervising Foley Editor: Willard J. Overstreet
Supervising Foley Artist: Gary Hecker MPSE
Foley Artist: Michael Horton
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Chris Diebold
Sound Designers: Chris Diebold, Randy Torres
Sound Effects Editor: Phil Barrie
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Susan Dawes
Dialogue Editor: Jim Brookshire
Supervising ADR Editor: Sean Massey MPSE
Foley Editors: Chelsea Body, Jenna Dalla Riva, Kevin Jung, Colton Maddigan
Foley Artists: Sandra Fox, Steve Hammond, Goro Koyama
The Killer
Peacock
Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Stoeckinger
Co-Supervising Sound Editor: Michael Baird
Sound Designers: Alan Rankin, Gael Nicholas
Sound Editors: Jack Whittaker, Stephen Robinson MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Sean Massey MPSE, Sang Jun Kim
Supervising Foley Editor: Beso Kacharava MPSE
Foley Editors: Alexander Sanikidze, Levan Tserediani
Foley Artists: Sarah Jacobs MPSE, Robin Harlan, Biko Gogaladze
Música
Amazon Prime
Supervising Sound Editor: Christopher Aud
Sound Effects Editor: Mitch Osias
Supervising ADR & Dialogue Editor: Eliza Pollack Zebert MPSE
ADR & Dialogue Editor: Albert Gasser MPSE
Foley Artists: Alyson Dee Moore MPSE, Christopher Moriana, Nancy Parker MPSE
Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Scott Hecker MPSE, Chuck Michael MPSE
Sound Effects Designers: Scott Hecker MPSE, Chuck Michael MPSE, Nick Interlandi, Bryan
Jerden MPSE, Alexander Pugh MPSE, Andrew Vernon MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Greg ten Bosch MPSE, Brad Sokol
Supervising Dialogue / ADR Editor: Jessie Anne Spence MPSE
Dialogue/ADR Editors: Michael Hertlein, Arielle McGrail, Byron Wilson
Supervising Foley Editor: Mark Pappas
Supervising Foley Artist: Gary Hecker MPSE
Foley Editor: Jeff Gross
Foley Artists: Michael Broomberg, Mike Horton
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Long Form
Fallout: “The End”
Amazon Prime
Music Editors: Clint Bennet, Christopher Kaller
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Doomed to Die”
Amazon Prime
Music Editors: Jason Smith MPSE, Michael Baber
The Penguin: “Cent’Anni”
HBO Max
Supervising Music Editor: Ben Holiday
Music Editors: Chad Birmingham, Luke Dennis
Ripley: “VIII NARCISSUS”
Netflix
Music Editors: Dan Farkas, Ben Schor
Salem’s Lot
HBO Max
Supervising Music Editor: Andrew Silver MPSE
Music Editors: John Carbonara, lightchild
Slow Horses: “Returns”
Apple TV+
Music Editor: Ben Smithers
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Short Form
Baby Reindeer: Episode 1
Netflix
Music Editor: Jack Sugden
The Bear: “Doors”
FX
Music Editors: Jason Lingle, Jeff Lingle
Only Murders in the Building: “My Best Friend’s Wedding”
Hulu
Music Editor: Michah Liberman
Shrinking: “Last Drink”
Apple TV+
Music Editor: Richard Brown MPSE
We Are Lady Parts: “The Reason”
Peacock
Music Editor: Andy Patterson MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Documentary
Beatles ’64
Disney+
Music Editor: John M. Davis
Elton John: Never Too Late
Disney+
Music Editor: Michael Brake MPSE
The Greatest Night in Pop
Netflix
Music Editor: Gavin Allingham
Jim Henson Idea Man
Disney+
Supervising Music Editor: Ryan Rubin
Music by John Williams
Disney+
Supervising Music Editor: Ramiro Belgardt
Music Editors: Christopher Barnett MPSE, Roy Waldspurger
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Feature Motion Picture
Better Man
Paramount Pictures
Supervising Music Editor: Timothy Ryan
Music Editors: Craig Beckett, Lena Glikson, Cory Milano, Liam Moses, Joe E. Rand, Chris
Scallan, Emily Rogers Swanson
Vocal Editors: Noah Hubbell, Anna Muehlichen
A Complete Unknown
Searchlight Pictures
Supervising Music Editor: Ted Caplan
Music Editor: Maggie Talibart
Deadpool & Wolverine
Marvel Studios
Music Editors: Daniel DiPrima, Oliver Hug
Scoring Editor: Anele Onyekwere
Dune: Part Two
Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Richard King
Supervising Music Editors: Clint Bennett, Ryan Rubin
Music Editor: Joe E. Rand
Emilia Pérez
Netflix
Lead Music Editor: Maxence Dussère
Music Editors: Cécile Coutelier, Matthieu Lefèvre, Aristide Rosier
Wicked
Universal Pictures
Supervising Music Editors: Jack Dolman, Catherine Wilson
Supervising Vocal Editor: Robin Baynton
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Dialogue / ADR
Batman: Arkham Shadow
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Mark Camperell MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Charlie Gondak, Daniel Khim MPSE, Austin Krier MPSE, Matthew Kulewicz
MPSE, Amanda McDonnell, Ryan Ongaro, Kerri Shak
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Audio Directors: Jonathan Gosselin, Ian Mika, Jeremiah Sypult, Brian Tuey
Audio Lead: Collin Ayers, Darren Blondin, Scott Eckert, Jacob Harley
Supervising Sound Editor: Charles Deenen
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Robert Jackson
Senior Audio Artist: Ryan Garigliano
Dialogue Editors: Jessica Arkoff, Socrates Ayala, Kelli Baffoni, Tom Boyd, Roman Fusco, Cesar
Marenco MPSE, Kevin Patel, Brandon Roos, Ruge Sun, Dani Turner, Rob Weiss, Maggie Wolf
Audio Artists: Justin Moreh, Darrell Tung
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Audio Director: Rita Kedineoglu
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Martín Gutiérrez MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Alex Baghdassarian MPSE, Bryan Borders, Garrett Hernandez
Star Wars Outlaws
Lead Voice Designer: Charles Pateman
Voice Designers: Alain Abbyad, Antoine Deseille, Oskar Hansson, Marla Kishimoto, Hanna
Witulska
Until Dawn
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Nick Gratwick
Senior Dialogue Designer: Paola Velasquez
Dialogue Designer: Andrea Contino
Dialogue Editor: Damian O’Sullivan
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Game Music
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Audio Directors: Ian Mika, Jeremiah Sypult, Brian Tuey
Supervising Sound Editor: Charles Deenen
Music Editors: Brian DiDomenico, Scott Eckert, Alex Hemlock, Jim Lordeman, James
McCawley, Kevin Sherwood
Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred
Audio Director: Kris Giampa
Music Director: Derek Duke
Supervising Music Editor: Ted Reedy
Senior Music Editor: Adam Burgess
Music Editors: Catherine Nguyen, Joshua Ra Goodman
Scoring Editor: John Kurlander
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Audio Director: Cody Behiel
Supervising Music Editor: Ron Dazo
Music Editors: Steven Silvers, Morgan Fryer-McCulloch, Ben YJ Hung, Lauren Kott
Helldivers 2
Music Director: Keith Leary
Supervising Music Editor: Scott Shoemaker
Music Editors: Sonia Coronado, Collin Lewis
Star Wars Outlaws
Audio Director: Simon Koudriavtsev
Senior Music Designer: Erik Jacobsson
Music Supervisor: Manu Bachet
Scoring Editor: John Kurlander
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Effects / Foley
Batman: Arkham Shadow
Technical Sound Designer: Haroon Piracha
Sound Design Lead: Jon Ruse
Sound Designers: Tyler Hayden, Kyle Lammerding
Senior Audio Designer: Ryan David Kull
Lead Audio Designer: Julian Korzeniowsky
Audio Programmer: Alex Stopher
Audio Designers: Lee Banyard, Scott Gilmore, Ryan McSweeney, Travis Naas, Stefan
Rutherford, Matthew Wright
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Audio Directors: Adam Boyd MPSE, Trevor Bresaw, Jonathan Gosselin, Ian Mika, Jeremiah
Sypult, Brian Tuey
Supervising Sound Editor: Charles Deenen
Lead Sound Designers: Collin Ayers, Jai Berger, Darren Blondin, John Drelick, Jacob Harley,
Nick Martin, Kevin Sherwood
Sound Designers: Mark Camperell MPSE, Nick D’Amato, Tom David, James Evans, Daniel P.
Francis MPSE, Luis Galdames MPSE, Nick Interlandi, Austin Krier MPSE, Jim Lecroy, James
Miller, Garrett Montgomery MPSE, Josh Moore, Michael Newton, Dominik Ragančík, Jordan
Ruhala, Matthew Schaff MPSE, Nick Spradlin, Darrell Tung, Bryan O. Watkins
Technical Sound Designers: Sunglae Park, William Wise III
Principal Audio Designer: Nick Tremblay
Expert Sound Designers: Andy Bayless, Cameron Britton, Scott Eckert
Expert Audio Designer: Dominique Voegele
Sound Effects Editors: Landen Belardes, Cadmus Blackwood, Tyler Windsor
Senior Audio Designer: Mathieu Denis
Senior Audio Artist: Corina Bello, Logan Byers, Ryan Garigliano, Jasmine Jia, James
McCawley, Vadim Nuniyants, Tim Schlie, Lee Staples
Junior Audio Artists: Tommy Lee, Justin Moreh
Foley Editor: Rustam Himadiiev
Foley Artist: Bogdan Zavarzin
Audio Directors: Adam Boyd MPSE, Trevor Bresaw, Ian Mika, Jeremiah Sypult, Brian Tuey
Helldivers 2
Sound Designer: Olliver Andersson
Senior Technical Sound Design Supervisor: Simon Gumbleton
Director of Sound Design: Jeremie Voillot
Senior Manager of Sound Design: Atsushi Suganuma
Senior Manager of Sound: Rob Bridgett
Senior Sound Design Supervisor: Loic Couthier
Senior Technical Sound Design Supervisor: Simon Gumbleton
Supervising Sound Designer: David Philipp
Lead Sound Designers: Harvey Scott, Byron Bullock, James Denholm
Senior Sound Designers: Juuso Tolonen, Danny Hey, Lorenzo Valsassina, Matteo Lupieri, Cam
White
Sound Designers: Daniel Ramos MPSE, Lewis Barn, Edward Durcan, Fabio Liutina, Toivo
Kallio, Adi Keltsh, Harm-Jan Wiechers, Rory Burcham
Technical Sound Designer: Luke Willis
Additional Sound Design: Lewis Everest, Peter Hanson
Junior Sound Designer: Rene Kapel
Senior Foley Editor: Blake Collins MPSE
Senior Foley Artists: Joanna Fang MPSE
Senior Audio Artist: Kristian Johansson
LEGO Horizon Adventures
Audio Directors: Bastian Seelbach, Ciaran Walsh
Senior Audio Programmer: Simon Haines
Supervising Sound Designers: Byron Bullock, Peter Hanson, David Philip
Lead Sound Designer: Mark Hill
Senior Audio Designer: Pablo Valverde Brañas
Technical Sound Designer: Lucas Falcao
Senior Sound Designers: Safar Bake, Danny Hey, Bryan Higa, Matteo Lupieri, Ash Read, Pete
Reed, Harvey Scott
Sound Designers: Harry Boyce, Edward Ducan, Rose Evans, Lorenzo Piani, Ben Pickersgill
Senior Foley Editor: Blake Collins MPSE
Foley Editors: Austin Creek, Nick Seaman
Senior Foley Artist: Joanna Fang MPSE
Star Wars Outlaws
Audio Director: Simon Koudriavtsev
Lead Audio Designer: Jacob Coles
Senior Sound Designers: Joel Green, Adam Oakley, Simon Siegfried Klar
Expert Audio Designer: Martin Weissberg
Audio Artist: David Kristian
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)
At the Riverbank
Chapman University
Supervising Sound Editor: Adam Jamal
Brigham Young University: Student Accomplice
Brigham Young University
Supervising Sound Editor: Chance Anderson
Bubble Boy
National Film and Television School
Supervising Sound Editor: Alina Ushakova
Intermission
National Film & Television School
Supervising Sound Editor: Joseph Russell
Last Remembrances
University of Southern California
Supervising Sound Editors: Sean Foster, Borna Moinpour
The Memories of Autumn
Beijing Film Academy
Supervising Sound Editor: Xiaotong Fu, Ruijia Sun
Songbirds
Savannah College of Art and Design
Supervising Sound Editor: Eugenio Mirafuentes
Wrestle-Off
University of Southern California
Supervising Sound Editor: Arden Sarner