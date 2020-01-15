Oscar Noms 2020: Sound Editing, Sound Mixing

The nominees are in for Sound Editing and Sound Mixing at the 92nd annual Academy Awards, and they include some familiar names and new faces. Good luck to all!

The full list of nominees was announced Monday, and while much of the early reaction focused on who was not included, at Mix we were thrilled to find out the well-deserved list of nominees for Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Original Score.

Many of them are multiple nominees and winners. Heck, Mark Ulano is nominated twice for Sound Mixing! Congratulations, Mark! And there’s Wylie Stateman, Gary Rydstrom, Oliver Tarney, Matt Wood, Paul Massey, Mike and Christian Minkler, Tod A. Maitland, the amazing newcomer Hildur Guðnadóttir, just to name a few. Lots of familiar names. Here they are:

SOUND EDITING

“1917”: Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate

“Ford v Ferrari”: Donald Sylvester

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”: Matthew Wood and David Acord

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”: Wylie Stateman

“Joker”: Alan Robert Murray

SOUND MIXING

“1917”: Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

“Ford v Ferrari”: Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”: Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano

“Ad Astra”: Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano

“Joker”: Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland

ORIGINAL SCORE

“1917,” Thomas Newman

“Joker,” Hildur Guðnadóttir

“Little Women,” Alexandre Desplat

“Marriage Story,” Randy Newman

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams

BEST PICTURE

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”

“Marriage Story”

“Parasite”

“1917”

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Read more on Mix’s coverage of film sound projects in 2019.

CAS Awards Nominees.

MPSE Golden Reel Awards Nominees.

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”

DIRECTOR

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

South Korea, “Parasite”

Spain, “Pain and Glory”

France, “Les Misérables”

North Macedonia, “Honeyland”

Poland, “Corpus Christi”

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

“In the Absence”

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

“Life Overtakes Me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“American Factory”

“The Edge of Democracy”

“Honeyland”

“For Sama”

“The Cave”

ORIGINAL SONG

“I’m Standing With You,” “Breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown,” “Frozen II”

“Stand Up,” “Harriet”

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” “Rocketman”

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” “Toy Story 4”

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I Lost My Body”

“Klaus”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Little Women”

“The Two Popes”

“Joker”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Marriage Story”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

“Knives Out”

“1917”

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

DIRECTOR

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“The Irishman”

“1917”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Parasite”

CINEMATOGRAPHY

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“The Lighthouse”

COSTUME DESIGN

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

“Little Women”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”