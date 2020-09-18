Mix Sound for Film and TV 2020: Meet the Speakers

Sound for Film and Television, presented by Mix returns September 25-26 spotlighting the technologies and creative techniques behind sound for picture, from production to playback. Registration is open, visit mixsoundforfilm.com/2020 for more information. This fully immersive virtual experience will feature live demos, networking with industry leaders, and expert panel discussions featuring the industry’s top sound editors and re-recording mixers just like the live event. Sound for Film & Television brings Creatives, Technologists and Manufacturers together to mingle and share knowledge about all aspects of the industry.

The Virtual Sound for Film, kicks off on Friday, September 25 with Tommy McCarthy, Executive Vice President, Post Production Facilities, at Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Tom Kenny, Editor of Mix welcoming attendees. Attendees benefit from direct access to the industry’s top professionals and hear in-depth conversation about real world topics. How Film, TV and Commercial production have adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic. What new guidelines are now in place to protect cast and crew on the set? How can full-duplex IP-based intercom solutions keep local and remote crew members connected, while maintaining a safe distance? Michael Minkler discusses ‘Greyhound’, who has received 12 Academy Award Nominations, his most recent coming last year for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He has been the winner of the Oscar for Best Sound three times, for Black Hawk Down, Chicago and Dreamgirls.

Longtime journalist and supervising sound editor Larry Blake interviews the dean of modern sound design, Walter Murch, who 50 years ago began his career on Francis Coppola’s Rain People and continued working with the director on the soundtracks for The Conversation, Godfather I, II and III and Apocalypse Now. He won the rarest of double Oscars for Best Sound and for Best Film Editing on The English Patient.

Just like the live event, the virtual format features industry-leading products and services– see the latest technology, network with peers, watch videos, chat live with manufacturers and suppliers and download product material.

The CAS Parade of Carts will also showcase the leading production sound mixers from film and TV showing their mobile sound rigs: top mixers share details of their on-set workflow, take a look at carts, portable sound bags, and follow carts, demos of wireless frequency allocation and troubleshooting and new ways of adapting to various locations around the world.

