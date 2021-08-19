Frank Dukes’ Kingsway Partners with Tracklib

New York, NY (August 19, 2021)—Three-time Grammy winning producer Frank Dukes has long had his own sample imprint, Kingsway Music Library; now Kingsway is teaming up with Tracklib, the Stockholm-based sample clearance service, which will now offer more than 200 masters, 800 stems from Frank Dukes’ Archive.

Dukes’ discography includes more than 30 platinum records—the result of working with the likes of Drake, Travis Scott, The Weekend, Taylor Swift, Kanye, Post Malone and Camila Cabello, to name a few. His Kingsway Music Library has been an outlet to release his own compositions and samples, which in turn have been used by other producers like Metro Boomin, Murdabeatz, Boi1da and Hit-Boy. These days, Kingsway Music Library also offers materials from emerging producers such as CVRE, FORTHENIGHT, Mino, Louis Bell, Wallis Lane, Allen Ritter and others.

“We’re excited to be the first sample library to be included in Tracklib, who have further innovated in the sampling and music production space and pushed for artist rights as well as making it easier for the world’s creators to collaborate remotely,” Dukes said.

Tracklib launched in 2018 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with representation in New York City and London. Artists who have released songs with samples from the platform include DJ Khaled, Mary J. Blige, Lil Wayne, BROCKHAMPTON, Phantogram, and J. Cole also used a Tracklib sample for his 6x Platinum single, “Middle Child.”