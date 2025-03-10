Powersoft Partners with Clair Global’s Cohesion

The Clair Global Group sound reinforcement brand and the Italian amplifier manufacturer have been collaborating on a new amplification platform.

Florence, Italy (March 10, 2025)—Amplifier manufacturer Powersoft and Cohesion, the sound reinforcement design and manufacturing brand within Clair Global Group, have entered a strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Powersoft will become a technological partner providing amplification and processing platforms for live touring and events audio as well as installed sound systems.

Announcing the partnership, Powersoft stating that engineers from both companies have developed a new, customized amplification platform using Powersoft’s Unica technology at its core.

Luca Lastrucci, CEO of Powersoft, commented, “This agreement positions us as a reference technological partner for the development and supply of high-performance audio amplification and processing platforms. It also represents a recognition of our innovative technology and allows us to further strengthen our leadership in the touring segment through a prestigious global partner.”

“We’re excited to take live sound performance to the next level,” said Jeff Rocha, president of Clair Global’s product division and managing director of Cohesion. “We have a responsibility to meet or exceed the needs of our customers, and building this lasting collaboration ensures that we continue to do so.”

The move comes right on the heels of Powersoft acquiring 51 percent of loudspeaker company K-array from that brand’s corporate parent, HP Audio. That deal includes an option for Powersoft to obtain the remaining 49 percent at a later date.