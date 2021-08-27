Podcast Nominee: CHECK YOUR HEAD: Mental Help for Musicians

People’s Choice Podcast Awards recognized globally to honor the best podcasts in multiple categories, as voted on by the general public, .

CHECK YOUR HEAD: Mental Help for Musicians Podcast has been nominated for a People’s Choice Award by the prestigious 2021 Podcast Awards.

Podcast Awards ceremony and winners will be announced on September 30, 2021, as part of International Podcast Day. Past winners include podcasts such as WTF with Marc Maron and This American Life with Ira Glass, Savage Lovecast with Dan Savage and ESPN: Fantasy Focus Football. See the full list of nominees HERE.

“I started the CHECK YOUR HEAD PODCAST with one intention: to help improve and possibly even save lives of musicians with mood disorders,” says Producer and Host, Mari Fong. “This nomination is in honor of musicians like Chester Bennington, Amy Winehouse, Prince, Kurt Cobain and all musicians who have lost their lives to mood disorders or addictions tied to their mental health. Our podcast is not just about storytelling but about providing a variety of mental health solutions for recovery.”

Musician interviews for the CHECK YOUR HEAD Podcast include Seether, Fred Armisen, The Revivalists, grandson, Tower of Power, Killswitch Engage, Sum 41, The Bloody Beetroots, Black Stone Cherry, Gilby Clarke (Guns N’ Roses, Kings of Chaos), While She Sleeps, Grouplove and Linda Ronstadt.

The CHECK YOUR HEAD Podcast also features world-renowned experts such as Record Union’s Johan Svanberg of the 73 Percent Report on musician’s mental health, Dr. Dan Reidenberg, suicide prevention expert, and Dr. Ish Major, relationship expert and voted “America’s Top Psychiatrist” three years in a row.

The CHECK YOUR HEAD Podcast is globally ranked in the top 5% of podcasts in popularity among more than 2.6 million podcasts with a listenership reach from 70 countries and 1177 cities worldwide.

The podcast also has a popular YouTube Channel to watch both musician and expert interviews HERE.