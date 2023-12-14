DAS Audio Gives Back to Miami-Dade Community

Miami, FL (December 13, 2023)—Miami’s Young Musicians Unite organization is a powerhouse, providing free music education for over 4,900 students in 40 schools across South Florida—kids who would otherwise never have a chance to learn an instrument. Knowing a great thing when it sees it, DAS Audio has become a considerable supporter of the organization, providing loudspeakers to help bring students’ performances to life.

One of the year’s biggest events for Young Musicians United is the annual Miami Gardens Youth Music Festival, sponsored by The Miami Foundation and Music Access Miami. The festival features more than 500 young artists from 12 schools showcasing a wide range of musical genres, from rock and hip hop to jazz and acapella.

For the event, DAS Audio joined forces with YMU, equipping it with a custom sound system featuring six VANTEC-20A curved source speakers and two complementary VANTEC-118A subwoofers. Additionally, two GUIL ULK-400 towers, a brand distributed by DAS Audio in the United States, were employed to elevate the system above the audience. The result was a system that covered the entire audience area, bolstering the performances of the young and talented artists.

The relationship between DAS Audio and YMU went further, as they worked together to award two local Miami-Dade county schools with a full ALTEA loudspeaker system. Making their debut at the beginning of the academic year, each system comprises a pair of ALTEA-415A 15-inch powered loudspeaker systems, along with a pair of ALTEA-408A 8-inch powered systems to use as monitors.

“Young Musicians Unite was founded on the premise that every child deserves access to music education, and we’re truly gratified with the tremendous support we’ve received from our community,” remarked Zach Larmer, YMU’s Chief Operating Officer. “Our performing ensembles participate in over 100 shows during our annual concert season. With their donation of these great sounding P.A. systems, DAS Audio has enabled our students to not only have the opportunity to play to larger audiences, but to hear themselves in a whole new dimension, and that inspires them even more.”

Michael Rodriguez, Director of Operations and Marketing for North America at DAS Audio, added, “Many of us here at DAS were brought up in the Miami-Dade County school system, or currently have children in it. We wouldn’t be where we are today if we weren’t introduced to music in some form, so the work that YMU is doing is very near and dear to us. We’re proud to support YMU’s efforts to enrich students’ lives with music.”