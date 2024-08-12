Radial Founder Peter Janis Passes

Canada (August 12, 2024)—Last week, Radial Engineering founder Peter Janis passed. The company released the following statement:

Best remembered for his passionate dedication to his family, friends, and work, Janis launched Radial in 1996 with its signature Radial JDI direct box, the first in what would become an extensive line of professional products and brands with a solid reputation for ruggedness and reliability that continues today around the world.

“Peter’s accomplishments were many and his legacy will live on here at Radial, but what will be remembered more than anything was his passion for friends, music and fellowship,” said Roc Bubel, Director, Sales and Marketing for Radial. “Our industry has lost a true innovator and visionary, and we take solace in knowing that Peter’s legacy lives on here at Radial through the products, passion, dedication, and commitment to excellence that he founded the company on.”

Among Janis’ many accomplishments over his career, he was a columnist for Pro Sound News (now a part of Mix) for a number of years, with a monthly business management column, The Aha Moment. In his honor, we’ve compiled all of his columns in one spot and encourage readers to discover the man’s business insights and advice. A friend to the industry and those who knew him, we are sad to see him go.