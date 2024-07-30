Radial Nuance Select Studio Monitor Controller Ships

New York, NY (July 30, 2024)—Following a high-profile debut at this year’s NAMM Show in Anaheim back in January, Radial Engineering is now shipping its new Nuance Select Studio Monitor Controller.

As Radial’s flagship studio monitor controller, the Nuance Select is largely designed around its proprietary Clarity Circuit design, deployed here to provide users with low distortion and transparency. The Clarity Circuit combines Class A circuitry throughout (including the headphone amplifiers), as well as a low noise internal power supply, a true 21-position stepped attenuator with resistors, and DC Servos instead of capacitors in the signal path. According to Radial, the end result is a monitor controller with a Total Harmonic Distortion (THD) of -0.00001%.

That hardware is housed inside a unit with a straightforward, ergonomic design that allows users to switch between two audio sources and two sets of powered speakers. Featuring a large master output controller, illuminated switches, and two built-in headphone amplifiers, the controller allows silent switching between two sets of monitors and a subwoofer. Other controls include Mono, Mute, and Dim switches.

Elsewhere on the Nuance Select is an assignable aux output for connection to headphone amplifiers or other external devices. Additionally, headphone outputs can be independently assigned to either set of stereo inputs for monitoring a cue mix when recording.