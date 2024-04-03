Radial Ships Catapult Rack TX & RX Rack Units

Radial Engineering has shipped its new Catapult Rack TX and Catapult Rack RX units first announced at the NAMM Show in January.

Vancouver, Canada (April 3, 2024)—Radial Engineering has shipped its new Catapult Rack TX and Catapult Rack RX units. First announced at the NAMM Show in January, the Catapult Rack TX and RX expand Radial’s line of audio over Cat 5 cable units.

Intended to provide a streamlined way to handle analog audio distribution across significant distances, the Catapult Rack TX and RX can be used to transform three standard Cat 5 or Cat 6 Ethernet cables into a passive 12-channel audio snake, allowing users to eschew traditional snakes in favor of modern-day digital options.

Appropriate for use in both stage and studio applications, the single rack-space units allow transmission of mic and line-level signals without signal loss, interference, or digital conversion required. The design also allows integration with other Radial audio over Cat 5/6 modules.

The new units are housed in steel enclosures, and sport Neutrik etherCON connectors for secure cable locking; the units also work with reversible rack ears for placement in any setup. The ground lift function on each bank of XLRs minimizes noise, aiming to ensure optimal signal clarity over long runs.