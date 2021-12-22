RealTime Audio, iCON Pro Audio Partner for Interfaces

Dallas, TX (December 22, 2021)—Latency technology house RealTime Audio has partnered with audio manufacturer iCON Pro Audio to equip the latter’s next line of audio interfaces with RealTime Audio technology. The interfaces will be released to coincide with The 2022 NAMM Show in June.

These iCON “ultra-low latency boxes” will be available as both a standalone box, to be used in conjunction with any audio interface, and as an all-in-one audio interface complete with embedded RealTime Audio technology. The boxes will be released globally and available for purchase in June, 2022.

RealTime Audio was founded in December 2020 as a partnership between MatchMySound and Taylor Robinson Music. The company’s technology reportedly enables musicians to play or sing together in real time with an ultra-low latency video and audio platform.

“We are thrilled to have such a top-quality, highly regarded company as iCON manufacture this exciting new line, and our team considers this great news as a present to the world of music,” said RealTime Audio CEO Taylor Robinson. “Our game-changing technology will hit the market within six months and can finally be used by any musician who wants to play and perform remotely with no discernible latency.”

“The decision to build our products with this revolutionary technology was a no-brainer,” said Reavis Mitchell, iCON Pro Audio Director of Operations (North, Central, South America). “The market has been desperate for a truly ultra-low latency solution. It’s exciting to equip our audio interfaces with the ability to do something that literally no other product can.”