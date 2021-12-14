Sir Ridley Scott to Receive CAS Filmmaker Award

Multi-hyphenate Ridley Scott will receive the Cinema Audio Society Filmmaker Award at the 58th Annual CAS Awards on March 19, 2022.

Multi-hyphenate Ridley Scott will receive the Cinema Audio Society Filmmaker Award at the 58th Annual CAS Awards on March 19, 2022, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

“The Cinema Audio Society has long regarded Sir Ridley as a legendary director and bold visionary producer,” said CAS President Karol Urban. “It is with immense anticipation that we prepare for this year’s awards knowing we will have the opportunity to physically gather as industry professionals representing our craft to salute Sir Ridley’s contribution to creative storytelling,”

Ridley Scott, one of the world’s foremost directors and producers, is best known for his work on films such as Thelma & Louise, Alien, Black Hawk Down and Blade Runner. His film epic Gladiator won the Academy Award, Golden Globe, and BAFTA Awards for Best Picture, and the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Russell Crowe.

Scott has also been lauded by the Emmy Awards, Cannes Film Festival and the PGA Awards throughout his illustrious career.

In 1968, Scott formed RSA as a commercial production house for some of the world’s most recognized corporate brands.

In 1995, Scott formed Scott Free Productions to serve his film and television projects such as Blade Runner 2049, Murder on the Orient Express, Hannibal, American Gangster, Concussion, the critically acclaimed CBS drama The Good Wife, its spinoff The Good Fight, The HBO series Raised by Wolves, and the hit telefilms Killing Lincoln, Killing Kennedy, and Killing Jesus.

The most recent feature films produced by Scott Free include Jake Scott’s American Woman, Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s The Friend, and Wash Westmoreland’s Earthquake Bird.

As a director, Scott’s recent projects include Alien: Covenant, the sequel to Prometheus, starring Michael Fassbender and Katherine Waterston; All the Money in the World, starring Christopher Plummer, Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg; and The Last Duel, starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer.

Scott recently completed House of Gucci. This film stars Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto and Al Pacino, and was released in November 2021. Next, he will direct Kit Bag with Joaquin Phoenix set to star as French military leader and emperor Napoleon.

Scott will be the 17th CAS Filmmaker honoree. He joins an illustrious group that includes: George Clooney, James Mangold, Steven Spielberg, Joe Wright, Jon Favreau, Jay Roach, Richard Linklater, Edward Zwick, Jonathan Demme, Rob Marshall, Taylor Hackford, Henry Selick, Paul Mazursky, Bill Condon, Gil Cates and Quentin Tarantino.

Also, being honored that evening with the CAS Career Achievement Award is previously announced honoree Re-recording Mixer Paul Massey CAS.

The 58th CAS Awards will honor Outstanding Achievements in Sound Mixing in seven categories: Motion Pictures, Animated Motion Pictures, Documentary Motion Pictures, Television Movie or Limited Series, Television Series-One Hour, Television Series-Half Hour and Television Non-Fiction, Variety, Music Series or Specials.

The CAS will also present the CAS Student Recognition Award to one of five student finalists during the awards ceremony.