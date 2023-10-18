CAS to Honor Joe Earle with Career Achievement Award

Hollywood, CA (October 17, 2023)—Every year, the Cinema Audio Society recognizes one of its members with the annual Career Achievement Award, presented at the CAS Awards. Now the organization has announced that award-winning sound mixer Joe Earle CAS will be presented with the award at the next ceremony—the 60th Annual CAS Awards on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

“The Career Achievement Award is the Society’s highest honor,” says CAS President Peter Kurland. “Joe Earle’s skill, collaboration, and profound contributions to the art of sound in the entertainment industry make him a very fitting recipient of this prestigious award.”

“I am humbled to be honored by my CAS colleagues,” said Earle. “Each year at the CAS Awards, I’m moved to be part of this incredible group, so many whose work I admire. Being honored by these collaborators and friends is simply amazing. My sincere gratitude to the CAS for this remarkable honor.”

Earle boasts a tally of nearly 40 award nominations and wins, including CAS Awards, Primetime Emmys, MPSE Golden Reels, and other industry accolades. His career features an array of top-tier projects with intricate sound demands, including Ryan Murphy series American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Pose, The Politician and Glee; acclaimed series Six Feet Under, Monk, Insecure, Dexter and Roots; and films such as Monster’s Ball, Boycott and City By The Sea, showcasing his skill in the craft.

Earle attended USC Film School, and broke into the industry by securing various production roles from PA to greensman, with many more in between, learning about post-production along the way. He became adept at cutting and working with the key tools needed, and took on a role in a facility cutting countless trailers, teasers and low-budget horror films. While still focused on cutting sound, he transitioned from running Scott Sound to working at Todd-AO and Glen Glenn Sound, where he worked for more than a decade, leading a diverse sound editorial department. While at Todd-AO, Chris Jenkins offered him an opportunity at mixing. In 2002, he left Todd-AO for a spot with Technicolor Creative Services. Eventually they offered him his own stage, and he remained there until Technicolor Sound was acquired by Formosa Group, where he continues to work.

He currently serves as a Governor of the Sound Peer Group at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.