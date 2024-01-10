Cinema Audio Society Announces Sound Mixing Award Nominees

The Cinema Audio Society has announced its nominees for the 60th Annual CAS Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing.

Los Angeles, CA (January 10, 2024)—The Cinema Audio Society has announced its nominees for the 60th Annual CAS Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing in seven categories.

CAS Award nominees represent the distinctive contributions of sound mixers, honoring outstanding achievements in the specialized craft of sound mixing for both film and television. Each year, seasoned CAS members, possessing extensive expertise in the art and science of sound mixing, review hundreds of projects to ensure that nominees truly embody excellence in Sound Mixing in Motion Picture and Television entertainment.

“2023 posed numerous challenges for the industry, yet we remain deeply grateful for the abundance of contenders and truly impressed by the skills and talent displayed by the sound community,” Peter Kurland, CAS president, said.

The 60th CAS Awards will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Five finalists are vying for the Student Recognition Award. As previously announced, multi-award-winning sound mixer Joe Earle CAS (American Horror Story, Six Feet Under), will be honored with the CAS Career Achievement Award. The winner will be announced at the awards gala. In addition, the CAS will announce its newly elected CAS Board of Directors.

The 60th Annual CAS Award nominees for outstanding achievement in sound mixing are:

Motion Pictures – Live Action

Barbie

Production Mixer – Nina Rice / Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin O’Connell CAS / Re-Recording Mixer – Ai-Ling Lee CAS / Scoring Mixer – Peter Cobbin/ Scoring Mixer – Kirsty Whalley / ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS / Foley Mixer – Kevin Schultz

Ferrari

Production Mixer – Lee Orloff CAS / Re-Recording Mixer – Andy Nelson CAS / Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Lamberti / Re-Recording Mixer – Luke Schwarzweller CAS / Scoring Mixer – Andrew Dudman / ADR Mixer – Matthew Wood / Foley Mixer – Giorgi Lekishvili

Killers of the Flower Moon

Production Mixer – Mark Ulano CAS / Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman CAS / Re-Recording Mixer – Eugene Gearty / Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS

Maestro

Production Mixer – Steven A. Morrow CAS / Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Ozanich / Re-Recording Mixer – Dean A. Zupancic / Scoring Mixer – Nick Baxter / ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS / Foley Mixer – Walter Spencer

Oppenheimer

Production Mixer – Willie D. Burton CAS / Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS / Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin O’Connell CAS / Scoring Mixer – Chris Fogel CAS / Foley Mixer – Tavish Grade / Foley Mixer – Jack Cucci / Foley Mixer – Mikel Parraga-Wills

Motion Pictures – Animated

Elemental

Original Dialogue Mixer – Vince Caro CAS / Original Dialogue Mixer – Paul McGrath CAS / Re-Recording Mixer – Stephen Urata / Re-Recording Mixer – Ren Klyce / Scoring Mixer – Thomas Vicari CAS / Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Original Dialogue Mixer – Brian Smith / Original Dialogue Mixer – Aaron Hasson / Original Dialogue Mixer – Howard London CAS / Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Semanick / Re-Recording Mixer – Juan Peralta / Scoring Mixer – Sam Okell / Foley Mixer – Randy K. Singer CAS

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane CAS / Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Semanick / Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Mangini / Scoring Mixer – Trent Reznor / Scoring Mixer – Atticus Ross / ADR Mixer – Chris Cirino / Foley Mixer – Chelsea Body

The Boy and the Heron

Original Dialogue & Re-Recording Mixer – Kôji Kasamatsu

The Super Mario Brothers Movie

Original Dialogue Mixer – Carlos Sotolongo CAS / Re-Recording Mixer – Pete Horner / Re-Recording Mixer – Juan Peralta / Scoring Mixer – Casey Stone CAS / ADR Mixer – Doc Kane CAS / Foley Mixer – Richard Durante

Motion Pictures – Documentary

32 Sounds

Production Mixer – Laura Cunningham / Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Mangini / Scoring Mixer – Ben Greenberg / ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS / Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS

American Symphony

Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Paul / Re-Recording Mixer – Tristan Baylis / Foley Mixer – Ryan Collison

Little Richard: I Am Everything

Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Paul

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie /

Re-Recording Mixer – Skip Lievsay CAS / Re-Recording Mixer – Paul Urmson / Re-Recording Mixer – Joel Dougherty / Scoring Mixer – John Michael Caldwell / Foley Mixer – Micah Blaichman

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Production Mixer – Jacob Farron Smith CAS / Re-Recording Mixer – John Ross CAS / Re-Recording Mixer – David Payne / Re-Recording Mixer – Christopher Rowe

Non-Theatrical Motion Pictures or Limited Series

All the Light We Cannot See: Ep.4

Production Mixer – Balazs Varga / Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Paterson / Re-Recording Mixer – Craig Henighan CAS / Scoring Mixer – Nick Wollage / ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS / Foley Mixer – Peter Persaud CAS

Beef: Ep.9 The Great Fabricator

Production Mixer – Sean O’Malley CAS / Re-Recording Mixer – Penny Harold CAS / Re-Recording Mixer – Andrew Garrett Lange CAS / Foley Mixer – Andrey Starikovskiy

Black Mirror: S6, Ep3. Beyond the Sea

Production Mixer – Richard Miller / Re-Recording Mixer – James Ridgway / Scoring Mixer – Daniel Kresco / ADR Mixer – James Hyde / Foley Mixer – Adam Mendez CAS

Daisy Jones & the Six: Ep. 10 Track 10: Rock n’ Roll Suicide

Production Mixer – Chris Welcker / Re-Recording Mixer – Lindsey Alvarez CAS / Re-Recording Mixer – Mathew Waters CAS / Scoring Mixer – Mike Poole / ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro CAS / Foley Mixer – James B. Howe

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Production Mixer – Richard Bullock CAS / Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Solis / Scoring Mixer – Phil McGowan CAS / ADR Mixer – Brian Magrum CAS / Foley Mixer – Erika Koski CAS

Television Series – One Hour

Succession: S04 E03 Connor’s Wedding

Production Mixer – Ken Ishii CAS / Re-Recording Mixer – Andy Kris / Re-Recording Mixer – Nicholas Renbeck / Scoring Mixer – Thomas Vicari CAS / ADR Mixer – Mark DeSimone CAS / Foley Mixer – Micah Blaichman

Ted Lasso: S03 E12 So Long, Farewell

Production Mixer – David Lascelles CAS / Re-Recording Mixer – Ryan Kennedy / Re-Recording Mixer – Sean Byrne CAS / Foley Mixer – Jordan McClain

The Crown: S05 E08 Gunpowder

Production Mixer – Chris Ashworth / Re-Recording Mixer – Stuart Hilliker CAS / Re-Recording Mixer – Lee Walpole / Re-Recording Mixer – Martin Jensen / ADR Mixer – Ben Tisdall / Foley Mixer – Anna Wright

The Last of Us: S01 E01 When You’re Lost in the Darkness

Production Mixer – Michael Playfair CAS / Re-Recording Mixer – Marc Fishman CAS / Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin Roache CAS / Foley Mixer – Randy Wilson

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: S05 E06 The Testi-Roastial

Production Mixer – Mathew Price CAS / Re-Recording Mixer – Ron Bochar CAS / Scoring Mixer – Stewart Lerman / Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS

Television Series – Half Hour

Barry: S04 E08 Wow

Production Mixer – Scott Harber CAS / Re-Recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS / Re-Recording Mixer – Teddy Salas / Scoring Mixer – David Wingo / ADR Mixer – Aaron Hasson / Foley Mixer – Darrin Mann

Only Murders in the Building: S03 E08 Sitzprobe

Production Mixer – Joseph White Jr. CAS / Re-Recording Mixer – Mathew Waters CAS / Re-Recording Mixer – Lindsey Alvarez CAS / Song Mixer – Derik Lee / Scoring Mixer – Alan DeMoss / Pro Tools Playback Mixer – Derek Pacuk / Foley Mixer – Erika Koski CAS

The Bear: S02 E07 Forks

Production Mixer – Scott D. Smith CAS / Re-Recording Mixer – Steve “Major” Giammaria CAS / ADR Mixer – Patrick Christensen / Foley Mixer – Ryan Collison

The Mandalorian: S03 E08 The Return

Production Mixer – Shawn Holden / Re-Recording Mixer – Scott R. Lewis CAS / Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Villaflor / Scoring Mixer – Chris Fogel CAS / ADR Mixer – Aaron Hasson / Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

What We Do in the Shadows: S05 E05 Local News

Production Mixer – Rob Beal CAS / Re-Recording Mixer – Samuel Ejnes CAS / Re-Recording Mixer – Diego Gat CAS / Foley Mixer – Stacey Michaels CAS

Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music – Series or Specials

100 Foot Wave: S02 E05 Lost at Sea

Re-Recording Mixer – Keith Hodne

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming With Dave Letterman

Production Mixer – Karl Merren / Re-Recording Mixer – Brian Riordan CAS / Re-Recording Mixer – Phil DeTolve CAS / Scoring Mixer – Jacknife Lee

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: S05 E09 Over The Limit

Production Mixer – Doug Dredger / Re-Recording Mixer – Steve Speed CAS / Re-Recording Mixer – Nick Fry CAS

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert: S08 E31 John Oliver; Broadway Cast of “The Lion King”

Production Mixer – Pierre de Laforcade / FoH Mixer -Tom Herrmann / Monitor Mixer – Al Bonomo / Music Mixer – Harvey Goldberg

Welcome to Wrexham: S02 E06 Ballers

Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Jensen CAS

Student Recognition Award Finalists

Allison Blum, Savannah College of Art and Design / Shubhi Sahni, University of Southern California / Doris (Yushu) Shen, University of Southern California / Eunseo (Bella) So, Savannah College of Art and Design / William Tate, Georgia State University