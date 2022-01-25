Cinema Audio Society Announces CAS Awards Nominations

Hollywood, CA (January 25, 2022)—The Cinema Audio Society has named its nominees for the 58th Annual CAS Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for 2021. The awards are given in seven categories, and there are also additionally 10 Outstanding Product nominees.
After being presented as a virtual event in 2021, the 58th Annual Cinema Audio Society Awards returns as a live event on Saturday, March 19, 2022 in the Wilshire Grand Ballroom at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. Director and producer Sir Ridley Scott will receive the Cinema Audio Society Filmmaker Award. Being honored with the CAS Career Achievement Award is previously announced honoree re-recording sound mixer, Paul Massey CAS. Writer-actor Kristen Vangsness (Criminal Minds) will emcee the event, and other presenters will be announced soon. Tickets for the 58th CAS Awards will be available via the CAS website from Feb. 7.
Catch Mix Sound For Film: Awards Season On Demand for FREE
The CAS Award nominees are chosen by sound mixers to highlight excellence of the craft in the film and television industry. Hundreds of entries are reviewed and evaluated every year by CAS members who know the art and science of sound.
“This year’s nominees display incredible skill and craftsmanship,” says CAS President Karol Urban. “We received submissions reflecting a myriad of narrative styles and technical approaches. The ingenuity and storytelling expertise of our sound mixing community is truly spectacular.”
As previously announced, five finalists are vying for the Student Recognition Award. The winner will be announced at the awards gala. In addition, the CAS will announce its newly elected CAS Board of Directors.
The 58th Annual CAS Award Nominees are:
MOTION PICTURES – LIVE ACTION
Dune
Production Mixer: Mac Ruth CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Ron Bartlett CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Douglas Hemphill CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS
ADR Mixer: Tommy O’Connell
Foley Mixer: Don White
No Time To Die
Production Mixer: Simon Hayes CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Taylor
Scoring Mixer: Stephen Lipson
ADR Mixer: Mark Appleby
Foley Mixer: Adam Mendez CAS
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Production Mixer: Willie Burton CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Kevin O’Connell CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Tony Lamberti CAS
Scoring Mixer: Warren Brown
ADR Mixer: Howard London CAS
Foley Mixer: Randy K. Singer CAS
The Power of the Dog
Production Mixer: Richard Flynn
Re-Recording Mixer: Robert Mackenzie
Re-Recording Mixer: Tara Webb
Scoring Mixer: Graeme Stewart
Foley Mixer: Steve Burgess
West Side Story
Production Mixer: Tod Maitland CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Andy Nelson CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Gary Rydstrom CAS
Scoring Mixer: Shawn Murphy
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Frank Rinella
MOTION PICTURES — ANIMATED
Encanto
Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: David E. Fluhr CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Gabriel Guy CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: David Boucher CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alvin Wee
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis
Luca
Original Dialogue Mixer: Vince Caro CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Christopher Scarabosio CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Tony Villaflor
Scoring Mixer: Greg Hayes
Foley Mixer: Jason Butler
Foley Mixer: Richard Duarte
Raya and the Last Dragon
Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: David E. Fluhr CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Gabriel Guy CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis
Sing 2
Original Dialogue Mixer: Edward Sutton
Re-Recording Mixer: Gary A. Rizzo CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Juan Peralta
Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS
ADR Mixer: Robert Edwards
Foley Mixer: Frank Rinella
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Original Dialogue Mixer: Howard London CAS
Original Dialogue Mixer: Aaron Hasson
Re-Recording Mixer: Tony Lamberti CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Semanick CAS
Foley Mixer: Sanacore CAS
MOTION PICTURES — DOCUMENTARY
Becoming Cousteau
Re-Recording Mixer: Tony Volante CAS
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Hsu
Re-Recording Mixer: Roberto Fernandez CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS
The Velvet Underground
Production Mixer: Juliana Henao Mesa
Re-Recording Mixer: Leslie Shatz
Tina
Production Mixer: Caleb A. Mose
Re-Recording Mixer: Lawrence Everson CAS
Scoring Mixer: Phil McGowan CAS
Val
Production Mixer: Michael Haldin
Re-Recording Mixer: John Bolen
Scoring Mixer: Garth Stevenson
ADR Mixer: Mitch Dorf
NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES OR LIMITED SERIES
Hawkeye: Ep. 3 Echoes
Production Mixer: Pud Cusack CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Thomas Myers CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre
Scoring Mixer: Casey Stone CAS
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Kevin Schultz
Mare of Easttown: Ep. 6 Sore Must Be The Storm
Production Mixer: Richard Bullock
Re-Recording Mixer: Joseph DeAngelis CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Carpenter
The Underground Railroad: Chapter 10: Mabel
Production Mixer: Joseph White Jr. CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Onnalee Blank CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Mathew Waters CAS
Scoring Mixer: Geoff Foster
Foley Mixer: Kari Vahakuopus
WandaVision: Ep. 8 Previously On
Production Mixer: Christopher Giles CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre
Scoring Mixer: Casey Stone CAS
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Frank Rinella
WandaVision: Ep. 9 The Series Finale
Production Mixer: Christopher Giles CAS
Production Mixer: Michael Piotrowski CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre
Scoring Mixer: Casey Stone CAS
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Malcolm Fife
TELEVISION SERIES – ONE HOUR
Squid Game: S1 Ep. 7 VIPS
Re-Recording Mixer: Park Hyeon-Soo
Re-Recording Mixer: Serge Perron
ADR Mixer: Cameron Sloan
Succession: S3 Ep. 1 Secession
Production Mixer: Ken Ishii CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Andy Kris
Re-Recording Mixer: Nicholas Renbeck
Scoring Mixer: Tommy Vicari CAS
ADR Mixer: Mark DeSimone CAS
Foley Mixer: Micah Blaichman
The Morning Show: S2 Ep. 1 My Least Favorite Year
Production Mixer: William B. Kaplan CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Jason “Frenchie” Gaya
Scoring Mixer: Carter Burwell
ADR Mixer: Brian Smith
Foley Mixer: James Howe
The White Lotus: S1 Ep. 5 The Lotus Eaters
Production Mixer: Walter Anderson CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Christian Minkler CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Collins
ADR Mixer: Jeffrey Roy CAS
Foley Mixer: Randy Wilson
Yellowstone: S4 Ep. 1 Half the Money
Production Mixer: Andrejs Prokopenko
Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Samuel Ejnes CAS
ADR Mixer: Michael Miller CAS
ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS
TELEVISION SERIES – HALF HOUR
Cobra Kai: S3 Ep. 10 December 19
Production Mixer: Michael Filosa CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Joseph DeAngelis CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Carpenter
Scoring Mixer: Phil McGowan CAS
ADR Mixer: Marilyn Morris
Foley Mixer: Michael S. Head
Only Murders in the Building: S1 Ep. 3 How Well Do You Know Your Neighbors?
Production Mixer: Joseph White Jr. CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Mathew Waters CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Lindsay Alvarez CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alan DeMoss
ADR Mixer: Stiv Schneider
Foley Mixer: Karina Rezhevska
Ted Lasso: S2 Ep. 5 Rainbow
Production Mixer: David Lascelles AMPS
Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Kennedy
Re-Recording Mixer: Sean Byrne CAS
ADR Mixer: Brent Findley CAS MPSE
ADR Mixer: Jamison Rabbe
Foley Mixer: Arno Stephanian CAS MPSE
The Book of Boba Fett: S1 Ep. 1 Chapter 1 Stranger in a Strange Land
Production Mixer: Shawn Holden CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Bonnie Wild
Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis
Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS
Foley Mixer: Richard Duarte
What We Do In The Shadows: S3 Ep. 4 The Casino
Production Mixer: Rob Beal
Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Samuel Ejnes CAS
ADR Mixer: Mike Tehrani
Foley Mixer: Stacey Michaels CAS
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC – SERIES or SPECIALS
Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry
Production Mixer: Jae Kim
Re-Recording Mixer: Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Jason “Frenchie” Gaya
Scoring Mixer: Aron Forbes
ADR Mixer: Jeffrey Roy CAS
Foley Mixer: Shawn Kennelly
Bo Burnham: Inside
Production Mixer: Bo Burnhan
Re-Recording Mixer: Joel Dougherty
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: S3 Ep. 9 Man on Fire
Production Mixer: Doug Dreger
Re-Recording Mixer: Nick Fry
Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Speed
McCartney 3,2,1 – Ep. 1
Production Mixer: Laura Cunningham
Re-Recording Mixer: Gary A. Rizzo CAS
The Beatles Get Back: Part 3
Production Mixer: Peter Sutton (dec.)
Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Hedges CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Brent Burge
Re-Recording Mixer: Alexis Feodoroff
Music Mixer: Sam Okell
Foley Mixer: Michael Donaldson
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – PRODUCTION
Cedar Audio: Retouch 8
Lectrosonics: DBSM Transmitter
PSC (Professional Sound Corp): PowerStar Smart Traveler
Schoeps: CMC 1 SO
Shure Incorporated: Axient Digital ADX5D Dual-Channel Wireless Receiver
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – POST-PRODUCTION
Acon Digital: Extract Dialogue
Cargo Cult: Matchbox v1.3.0
Dolby Laboratories: Dolby Atmos Renderer 3.7
LiquidSonics: Cinematic Rooms
Todd-AO: Absentia DX V3