Cinema Audio Society Announces CAS Awards Nominations

The Cinema Audio Society has named its nominees for the 58th Annual CAS Awards, to be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Hollywood, CA (January 25, 2022)—The Cinema Audio Society has named its nominees for the 58th Annual CAS Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for 2021. The awards are given in seven categories, and there are also additionally 10 Outstanding Product nominees.

After being presented as a virtual event in 2021, the 58th Annual Cinema Audio Society Awards returns as a live event on Saturday, March 19, 2022 in the Wilshire Grand Ballroom at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. Director and producer Sir Ridley Scott will receive the Cinema Audio Society Filmmaker Award. Being honored with the CAS Career Achievement Award is previously announced honoree re-recording sound mixer, Paul Massey CAS. Writer-actor Kristen Vangsness (Criminal Minds) will emcee the event, and other presenters will be announced soon. Tickets for the 58th CAS Awards will be available via the CAS website from Feb. 7.

The CAS Award nominees are chosen by sound mixers to highlight excellence of the craft in the film and television industry. Hundreds of entries are reviewed and evaluated every year by CAS members who know the art and science of sound.

“This year’s nominees display incredible skill and craftsmanship,” says CAS President Karol Urban. “We received submissions reflecting a myriad of narrative styles and technical approaches. The ingenuity and storytelling expertise of our sound mixing community is truly spectacular.”

As previously announced, five finalists are vying for the Student Recognition Award. The winner will be announced at the awards gala. In addition, the CAS will announce its newly elected CAS Board of Directors.

The 58th Annual CAS Award Nominees are:

MOTION PICTURES – LIVE ACTION

Dune

Production Mixer: Mac Ruth CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Ron Bartlett CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Douglas Hemphill CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS

ADR Mixer: Tommy O’Connell

Foley Mixer: Don White

No Time To Die

Production Mixer: Simon Hayes CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Taylor

Scoring Mixer: Stephen Lipson

ADR Mixer: Mark Appleby

Foley Mixer: Adam Mendez CAS

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Production Mixer: Willie Burton CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Kevin O’Connell CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Tony Lamberti CAS

Scoring Mixer: Warren Brown

ADR Mixer: Howard London CAS

Foley Mixer: Randy K. Singer CAS

The Power of the Dog

Production Mixer: Richard Flynn

Re-Recording Mixer: Robert Mackenzie

Re-Recording Mixer: Tara Webb

Scoring Mixer: Graeme Stewart

Foley Mixer: Steve Burgess

West Side Story

Production Mixer: Tod Maitland CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Andy Nelson CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Gary Rydstrom CAS

Scoring Mixer: Shawn Murphy

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Frank Rinella

MOTION PICTURES — ANIMATED

Encanto

Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: David E. Fluhr CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Gabriel Guy CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: David Boucher CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alvin Wee

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

Luca

Original Dialogue Mixer: Vince Caro CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Christopher Scarabosio CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Tony Villaflor

Scoring Mixer: Greg Hayes

Foley Mixer: Jason Butler

Foley Mixer: Richard Duarte

Raya and the Last Dragon

Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: David E. Fluhr CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Gabriel Guy CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

Sing 2

Original Dialogue Mixer: Edward Sutton

Re-Recording Mixer: Gary A. Rizzo CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Juan Peralta

Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS

ADR Mixer: Robert Edwards

Foley Mixer: Frank Rinella

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Original Dialogue Mixer: Howard London CAS

Original Dialogue Mixer: Aaron Hasson

Re-Recording Mixer: Tony Lamberti CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Semanick CAS

Foley Mixer: Sanacore CAS

MOTION PICTURES — DOCUMENTARY

Becoming Cousteau

Re-Recording Mixer: Tony Volante CAS

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Hsu

Re-Recording Mixer: Roberto Fernandez CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS

The Velvet Underground

Production Mixer: Juliana Henao Mesa

Re-Recording Mixer: Leslie Shatz

Tina

Production Mixer: Caleb A. Mose

Re-Recording Mixer: Lawrence Everson CAS

Scoring Mixer: Phil McGowan CAS

Val

Production Mixer: Michael Haldin

Re-Recording Mixer: John Bolen

Scoring Mixer: Garth Stevenson

ADR Mixer: Mitch Dorf

NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES OR LIMITED SERIES

Hawkeye: Ep. 3 Echoes

Production Mixer: Pud Cusack CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Thomas Myers CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre

Scoring Mixer: Casey Stone CAS

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Kevin Schultz

Mare of Easttown: Ep. 6 Sore Must Be The Storm

Production Mixer: Richard Bullock

Re-Recording Mixer: Joseph DeAngelis CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Carpenter

The Underground Railroad: Chapter 10: Mabel

Production Mixer: Joseph White Jr. CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Onnalee Blank CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Mathew Waters CAS

Scoring Mixer: Geoff Foster

Foley Mixer: Kari Vahakuopus

WandaVision: Ep. 8 Previously On

Production Mixer: Christopher Giles CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre

Scoring Mixer: Casey Stone CAS

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Frank Rinella

WandaVision: Ep. 9 The Series Finale

Production Mixer: Christopher Giles CAS

Production Mixer: Michael Piotrowski CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre

Scoring Mixer: Casey Stone CAS

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Malcolm Fife

TELEVISION SERIES – ONE HOUR

Squid Game: S1 Ep. 7 VIPS

Re-Recording Mixer: Park Hyeon-Soo

Re-Recording Mixer: Serge Perron

ADR Mixer: Cameron Sloan

Succession: S3 Ep. 1 Secession

Production Mixer: Ken Ishii CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Andy Kris

Re-Recording Mixer: Nicholas Renbeck

Scoring Mixer: Tommy Vicari CAS

ADR Mixer: Mark DeSimone CAS

Foley Mixer: Micah Blaichman

The Morning Show: S2 Ep. 1 My Least Favorite Year

Production Mixer: William B. Kaplan CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Jason “Frenchie” Gaya

Scoring Mixer: Carter Burwell

ADR Mixer: Brian Smith

Foley Mixer: James Howe

The White Lotus: S1 Ep. 5 The Lotus Eaters

Production Mixer: Walter Anderson CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Christian Minkler CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Collins

ADR Mixer: Jeffrey Roy CAS

Foley Mixer: Randy Wilson

Yellowstone: S4 Ep. 1 Half the Money

Production Mixer: Andrejs Prokopenko

Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Samuel Ejnes CAS

ADR Mixer: Michael Miller CAS

ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS

TELEVISION SERIES – HALF HOUR

Cobra Kai: S3 Ep. 10 December 19

Production Mixer: Michael Filosa CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Joseph DeAngelis CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Carpenter

Scoring Mixer: Phil McGowan CAS

ADR Mixer: Marilyn Morris

Foley Mixer: Michael S. Head

Only Murders in the Building: S1 Ep. 3 How Well Do You Know Your Neighbors?

Production Mixer: Joseph White Jr. CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Mathew Waters CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Lindsay Alvarez CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alan DeMoss

ADR Mixer: Stiv Schneider

Foley Mixer: Karina Rezhevska

Ted Lasso: S2 Ep. 5 Rainbow

Production Mixer: David Lascelles AMPS

Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Kennedy

Re-Recording Mixer: Sean Byrne CAS

ADR Mixer: Brent Findley CAS MPSE

ADR Mixer: Jamison Rabbe

Foley Mixer: Arno Stephanian CAS MPSE

The Book of Boba Fett: S1 Ep. 1 Chapter 1 Stranger in a Strange Land

Production Mixer: Shawn Holden CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Bonnie Wild

Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis

Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS

Foley Mixer: Richard Duarte

What We Do In The Shadows: S3 Ep. 4 The Casino

Production Mixer: Rob Beal

Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Samuel Ejnes CAS

ADR Mixer: Mike Tehrani

Foley Mixer: Stacey Michaels CAS

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC – SERIES or SPECIALS

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry

Production Mixer: Jae Kim

Re-Recording Mixer: Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Jason “Frenchie” Gaya

Scoring Mixer: Aron Forbes

ADR Mixer: Jeffrey Roy CAS

Foley Mixer: Shawn Kennelly

Bo Burnham: Inside

Production Mixer: Bo Burnhan

Re-Recording Mixer: Joel Dougherty

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: S3 Ep. 9 Man on Fire

Production Mixer: Doug Dreger

Re-Recording Mixer: Nick Fry

Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Speed

McCartney 3,2,1 – Ep. 1

Production Mixer: Laura Cunningham

Re-Recording Mixer: Gary A. Rizzo CAS

The Beatles Get Back: Part 3

Production Mixer: Peter Sutton (dec.)

Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Hedges CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Brent Burge

Re-Recording Mixer: Alexis Feodoroff

Music Mixer: Sam Okell

Foley Mixer: Michael Donaldson

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – PRODUCTION

Cedar Audio: Retouch 8

Lectrosonics: DBSM Transmitter

PSC (Professional Sound Corp): PowerStar Smart Traveler

Schoeps: CMC 1 SO

Shure Incorporated: Axient Digital ADX5D Dual-Channel Wireless Receiver

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – POST-PRODUCTION

Acon Digital: Extract Dialogue

Cargo Cult: Matchbox v1.3.0

Dolby Laboratories: Dolby Atmos Renderer 3.7

LiquidSonics: Cinematic Rooms

Todd-AO: Absentia DX V3