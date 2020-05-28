TIDAL and Dolby Bring Dolby Atmos Music to the Home

Global music and entertainment streaming platform, TIDAL, and Dolby Laboratories, a leader in immersive entertainment technology, are bringing Dolby Atmos Music to the comfort of your home. Rolling out over the next few days, music lovers can now enjoy this next-level immersive audio experience through Dolby Atmos enabled sound bars, TVs, and AVR home theater systems.

To access this experience, TIDAL HiFi users will need to connect their Dolby Atmos enabled living room devices to a compatible streaming player running the most recently updated TIDAL app. Compatible streaming devices include – Apple TV 4K, Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Stick (2nd gen), Fire TV (3rd gen), and NVIDIA SHIELD TV or NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro (2019 or newer models). The updated TIDAL app is also available on Dolby Atmos enabled Android TVs from Sony and Philips, which will allow users the option to experience Dolby Atmos Music natively using the Dolby Atmos enabled speakers on the TV or via a connected Dolby Atmos enabled sound bar or home theater system.

Since its launch in December, TIDAL’s library of music in Dolby Atmos continues to expand in size, and now features recently acclaimed albums and songs including Ariana Grande’s 7 rings, The Weeknd’s After Hours, and Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s Señorita.

Dolby Atmos Music allows people to connect with their favorite music in a whole new way, pulling listeners into a song and revealing what was lost with stereo recordings. Listeners can discover hidden details and subtleties with unparalleled clarity. Whether it’s a complex harmony of instruments placed around a listener, a legendary guitar solo that fills a room, a massive bass drop that washes over the audience, or the subtle breath a singer takes between lyrics, Dolby Atmos gives music more space and the freedom to unleash every detail and emotion as the artist intended.

To make it easy to enjoy Dolby Atmos Music, TIDAL HiFi will automatically default to this experience if a Dolby Atmos mix and compatible device are available. To find songs in Dolby Atmos, go to the Home screen and look under “Available in Dolby Atmos” or search “Dolby Atmos” to find tracks in Dolby Atmos, including dedicated “At Home” playlists focused on genres like Pop, Hip-Hop, and Jazz. Dolby Atmos Music is available to TIDAL members subscribing to the HiFi tier, which already features HiFi and Master quality audio. Users can also experience Dolby Atmos Music on TIDAL HiFi through a compatible Dolby Atmos enabled Android smartphone or tablet.

TIDAL is offering a special extended 60-day free trial to those interested in Dolby Atmos Music. This is a limited time offer for new subscribers. More details can be found here.

To learn more about Dolby Atmos Music or TIDAL HiFi, visit Music.Dolby.com and TIDAL.com/DolbyAtmos.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices in over 20 countries around the globe. Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences. Through innovative research and engineering, we create breakthrough experiences for billions of people worldwide through a collaborative ecosystem spanning artists, businesses, and consumers. The experiences people have – with Dolby Cinema, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, and Dolby Voice – revolutionize entertainment and communications at the cinema, on the go, in the home, and at work. DLB-G

About TIDAL

TIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events. Available in 55 countries, the streaming service has more than 60 million songs and 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in premium and HiFi tiers—which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) recordings.