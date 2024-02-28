David Rideau to Discuss Miles Davis “Kind of Blue” Atmos Mix at Mix L.A.

Immersive music mix pro David Rideau will discuss how he brought Miles Davis' classic "Kind of Blue" to Dolby Atmos at Mix LA.

Santa Monica, CA (February 27, 2024)—Mix LA: Immersive Music Production, taking place this weekend—March 2, 2024—will bring together some of the biggest names in spatial audio, from top engineers to crucial brands. Universal Music Group’s 21fifteen Studios in Santa Monica, CA will be hopping with demos, the keynote conversation with legends Jimmy Jam and Manny Marroquin and more, and one of the must-see sessions will be the “Breaking It Down” discussions with immersive mix pro David Rideau explaining how he brought Miles Davis’ legendary album Kind of Blue into Dolby Atmos.

Each “Breaking It Down” session will begin with a Dolby Atmos playback of the selected song in 21fifteen Studios’ 13.1.10 Performance Stage, followed by a one-on-one discussion with moderator/engineer Nick Rives.

While it is Miles Davis’ most successful studio album ever, having been certified 5x Platinum in the U.S., Kind of Blue is also widely regarded as one of the most important and influential jazz albums ever. Hearing it brought to the Atmos format in a 13.1.10 environment will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience only bested by the opportunity to discover how Rideau developed the mix.

Dave Rideau is a Grammy winner and four-time nominee. The Los Angeles-based mixer and engineer has been making records and mixing movie and television soundtracks for more 30 years.

Rideau has earned dozens of gold and platinum records while working with the music industry’s biggest stars. His work has taken him to Europe, Japan and Brazil.

He has embraced and is now mixing in the immersive format, Dolby Atmos. These projects include ‘Detour’ and ‘Solid’ for saxophonist Boney James, and the Snoop Dogg and Billy Ray Cyrus duet, ‘Hardworking Man.’

Rideau’s discography includes work with Sting, TLC, Janet Jackson, Marcus Miller, Earth Wind and Fire, George Benson, Juan Gabriel, Al Jarreau, Kirk Franklin and Boney James.

His film score mixes include the Sidney Poitier documentary Sydney, the Disney football story Safety (both scored by Marcus Miller) and the classic film Scarface. His television music mixing includes HBO’s dramatic theme to the boxing series 24/7.

In addition to the Breaking It Down sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to sit in on a series of previously announced expert panel sessions, featuring top mixing engineers, and visit the facility’s multiple recording studios and lounges, where sponsors will demonstrate their most recent music production technologies. The event concludes with an after-party at the nearby headquarters and studios of Host Partner Apogee Electronics.

Please visit the event website for more details and for registration/sponsorship information.