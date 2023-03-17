Dolby Atmos Renderer Application Announced

The Dolby Atmos Renderer application combines the Dolby Atmos Production Suite and Dolby Atmos Mastering Suite into an all-in-one solution.

San Francisco, CA (March 17, 2023)—Dolby Laboratories has announced its new Dolby Atmos Renderer application, combining its Dolby Atmos Production Suite and Dolby Atmos Mastering Suite into an all-in-one solution.

Available soon at the Avid Store, the new application is expected to bring together existing functionality, including tools exclusively available to only Dolby Atmos Mastering Suite customers, and adds new capabilities like native Apple Silicon compatibility and improved performance.

New features available through the Dolby Atmos Renderer application will include native Apple silicon support, including native support for Dolby plug-ins, Dolby Atmos Music Panner, Binaural Settings and LTC Generator; 96 kHZ ADM support; the ability to retain trim and downmix settings; room EQ; array mode; remote connectivity; 5.1.2 re-renders: and a new UI for readability and accessibility.

The new app also offers compatibility with Windows, which was previously exclusive to Dolby Atmos Mastering Suite customers. Windows customers must run Dolby Atmos Renderer on a separate computer from their DAW and use a hardware solution to route audio to/from the DAW.

The application also supports Dolby Atmos Personalized Rendering for users who have joined the early access program.

The application will be available for new customers for $299, but existing Dolby Atmos Production Suite and Dolby Atmos Mastering Suite users will be able to upgrade to the Dolby Atmos Render application for a one-time $50 fee.