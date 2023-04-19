Fiedler Audio Debuts Dolby Atmos Composer Plug-Ins

Fiedler Audio has announced two new plug-in sets for working in spatial music: Dolby Atmos Composer and Dolby Atmos Composer Essential.

Germany (April 19, 2023)—Fiedler Audio has announced two new plug-in sets for working in spatial music: Dolby Atmos Composer and Dolby Atmos Composer Essential.

Dolby Atmos Composer comes as a set of two plug-ins (Beam and Composer), supporting all major formats like AAX, VST3, and AU. Officially approved by Dolby Labs, the two plug-ins are intended to provide users with a simplified creative workflow to produce Dolby Atmos content.

The software combines multichannel audio rendering and straightforward routing, 3-D panning of tracks, and signals from DAW tracks into the 3D world of Atmos.

The Beam plug-in allows creators to send their audio signals from anywhere in the session into the Composer, the home of the Dolby Atmos Renderer. Signals there can be panned to the Dolby Atmos bed and individually treated as objects in 3-D space on one of the 128 independent channels available, including full 3-D panning automation.

With the software’s workflow, users can bring all the features of a DAW and favorite plug-ins into a Dolby Atmos mix. One can record new tracks while already mixing for Dolby Atmos, something impossible when using certain standard Dolby Atmos workflows.

From version 1.5 onwards, the 3-D reverb Spacelab will directly connect to the software, bringing immersive reverberation to Dolby Atmos mixes with a click in any DAW.

The full software will be released during Q2 2023 for US $249. The simplified Essential will be available for $149.