Bob Clearmountain to Detail Roxy Music ‘Avalon’ Atmos Mix at Mix L.A.

Santa Monica, CA (February 26, 2024)—Mix LA: Immersive Music Production, taking place this week on March 2, 2024, will bring together some of the biggest names in spatial audio, from top engineers to crucial brands. Universal Music Group’s 21fifteen Studios in Santa Monica, CA will be hopping with demos, the keynote conversation with legends Jimmy Jam and Manny Marroquin and more, and one of the must-see sessions will be the “Breaking It Down” discussions, which will kick off with immersive mix legend Bob Clearmountain explaining his approach to bringing Roxy Music’s lush classic, Avalon, into Dolby Atmos

Each “Breaking It Down” session will begin with a Dolby Atmos playback of the selected song in 21fifteen Studios’ 13.1.10 Performance Stage, followed by a one-on-one discussion with moderator/engineer Nick Rives.

Roxy Music’s most successful studio album ever, Avalon hit number one on the UK charts for three weeks, and became a slow-burning hit in the U.S., eventually selling over a million copies and going platinum in the process. Hearing the title track brought to the Atmos format in a 13.1.10 environment at Mix LA will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience only bested by the opportunity to discover how Clearmountain developed the mix.

After playing bass for bar bands as a teenager, Bob Clearmountain began his recording career in 1972 as an assistant engineer at New York’s Mediasound Studios where he quickly graduated to recording and mixing engineer, working mostly with R&B artists of the 70’s. In 1977 he became head recording engineer at the newly formed Power Station Studios which he helped design and build. He soon began producing artists and became one of the first engineers to become in-demand exclusively as a mixer.

After mixing for stereo and 5.1 surround formats for well over 20 years, he’s become a pioneer mixing music for Dolby’s Atmos and Apple Music’s Spatial Audio formats.

Clearmountain has mixed many albums and hit singles for artists such as Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, INXS, Roxy Music, Bon Jovi, Joe Bonamassa, The Cure, Chic, Sister Sledge, Huey Lewis and the News, and co-produced albums for artists such as Bryan Adams, The Pretenders, Simple Minds, Hall and Oates, Paul McCartney, The Who and Jonatha Brooke.

He’s also known for his live broadcast mixing work on Live Aid, The Concert for Nelson Mandela, The Concert for the 911 First Responders, The Tribute to Taylor Hawkins with the Foo Fighters and many more.

He now owns two studios—his home studio, Mix This! and The Apogee Studio, which is part of his wife Betty Bennett’s company, Apogee Electronics.

In addition to the Breaking It Down sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to sit in on a series of previously announced expert panel sessions, featuring top mixing engineers, and visit the facility’s multiple recording studios and lounges, where sponsors will demonstrate their most recent music production technologies. The event concludes with an after-party at the nearby headquarters and studios of Host Partner Apogee Electronics.

Please visit the event website for more details and for registration/sponsorship information.