‘UA Giving’ Partners With Save The Music Foundation

Scotts Valley, Calif. (August 28, 2024)—Universal Audio’s philanthropic arm, UA Giving, is running a back-to-school giveaway campaign with Save The Music Foundation to enable students in grades 9-12 to learn the fundamentals of electronic music creation, recording and production.

To support this goal, Universal Audio is encouraging donations to help fund a Music Technology Grant through the giveaway campaign, which runs from August 28 to September 1.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Universal Audio, an incredible supporter of music education,” says Danielle Zalaznick, deputy executive director and chief development officer at Save The Music. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit helps students, schools, and communities reach their full potential through the power of making music. “Their commitment ensures that students can create music during the school day, fostering creativity and learning.”

“Keeping music education in schools is something we care about deeply at UA,” says Bill Putnam Jr., CEO of Universal Audio. “It’s our goal to make the art of creating and recording music accessible to as many people as possible, and Save The Music is an incredible organization focused on making that dream a reality.”

Throughout the giveaway campaign, participants can enter for a chance to win an exciting prize package from Universal Audio consisting of a Sphere DLX Modeling Microphone, Bock 187 FET Condenser Microphone, Apollo x8p Thunderbolt Audio Interface, UAFX Dream ’65 Reverb Amplifier Pedal, UAFX Lion ’68 Super Lead Amp Pedal, UAFX 1176 Studio Compressor Pedal, UAFX Teletronix LA-2A Studio Compressor Pedal, UAFX Del‑Verb Ambience Companion Pedal, and UAFX Orion Tape Echo Pedal.

Enter here for a chance to win.