Finalists Announced for 2024 Music+Sound Awards

London, UK (October 1, 2024)—The finalists for the 13th annual Music+Sound Awards, which recognize the role and contributions of both music and sound design in media, have been announced.

The awards champion the talents and skills of composers, sound designers, music supervisors and sync teams, creating a platform upon which they can stand and be truly recognized for what they have achieved, according to the organizers. “Aimed at professionals, worldwide, working in advertising, film, television and gaming, the awards are open to anyone who is or has been involved in the creation, composition, sourcing, licensing, briefing and/or production of music or sound design for any media.”

The winners of 2024’s Music+Sound Awards will be announced at 4 p.m. GMT on Thursday, October 10.

The finalists are as follows:

Best Original Composition in Broadcast Advertising Finalists – Sponsored By Eclectic

NerdWallet ‘Don’t Let Your Future You Hate You’

Entrant / Production Company: BUTTER Music and Sound

Composer: Clark Baxstresser

Music Producers: Chip Herter, Annick Mayer, Stone Irr + Kriston Poindexter

Agency: Deutsch LA

Director: Jim Jenkins

Slack ‘The Big Meeting’

Entrant / Production Company: Squeak E. Clean Studios, New York

Composer: Julie B. Nichols

Executive Creative Producer: Jennie Armon

Agency: Brand New School, New York

Director: Chris Dooley

Vodafone ‘TV Play’

Entrant / Composer: Walter Mair at Metronome Ltd, London

Music Producer: Christian Heschl

Agency: Grey London

Director: Tom Green

LinkedIn ‘Meeting’

Entrant / Production Company: Squeak E. Clean Studios, New York

Composer: Michelangelo Rodriguez

Sr. Music Producer: Blade Thornton

Director: Terence Neale

Just Eat ‘Did Somebody Say HipOpera’

Entrant / Production Company: String and Tins, London

Composers: Adam Smyth, Ben Smith, Jordan Crisp + Toni Robinson

Production Companies: String and Tins, Freckle + Sentric Music Ltd

Music Producer: Fred Ball

Agency: McCann London

Directors: Dave Meyers + Dave Dean

Hornbach ‘Every Spring a New Beginning’

Entrant / Production Company: Machine, London

Composer: Brice Cagan

Music Producer: Rebecca Boswell

Agency: HeimatTBWA\

Director: Traktor

Best Original Composition in Online, Social + Digital Advertising Finalists

Hamcus x Adidas ‘EXILES’

Entrant / Production Company: NBMV Music, Amsterdam

Composer: Maurits Verwoerd

Director: Tomas Kamphuis

Amazon ‘Don’t get media envy, get Amazon Ads’

Entrant / Production Company: Sonic Union, New York

Music Producer: Justin Morris

Agency: Anomaly/New York

Director: Sam Pilling

UEFA Women’s EURO x Euronics

Entrant / Production Company: by RAVEN, Amsterdam

Composers: Justin Welgraven, Alexander Moes + Wouter van den Boogaard

Director: Arjen Schotel

35/37 PARIS ‘REPLICA’

Entrant / Production Company: SuperPitch, Paris

Composer: Thomas Couzinier

Director: SimonaGun

Under Armour ‘World Cup Armour Up’

Entrant / Production Company: Citizen Music, New York

Composers: Theo de Gunzburg + Noah Wiehl

Music Producers: Kate Sims + Molly Young

Agency: Zambezi

Director: Kat Webber

LG ‘Emotionally Intelligent Design’

Entrant / Production Company: Zelig Sound, London

Agency: Wolff Olins

International Cricket Council (ICC) ‘Out of this World’

Entrant / Production Company: The Elements Music, London

Composers: Sean Paul + Kes

Music Producer: Michael ‘Tano’ Montano

Agency: Matta

Director: Ozzie Pullin

Best Original Composition in a Feature Film Score Finalists

Doctor Jekyll

Entrant / Composer: Blair Mowat

Music Producers: Blair Mowat + John Prestage

Director: Joe Stephenson

Kensuke’s Kingdom

Entrant / Composer: Stuart Hancock

Directors: Neil Boyle + Kirk Hendry

Stockholm Bloodbath

Entrant / Composer: Steffen Thum

Director: Mikael Håfström

Little Wing

Entrant / Composer: Anne Nikitin

Director: Dean Israelite

Silver and the Book of Dreams

Entrant / Composer: Sara Barone at Bleeding Fingers Music

Score Producer: Russell Emanuel

Score Supervisor: Marsha Bowe

Handling the Undead

Entrant / Production Company: Soundtree Music

Composer: Peter Raeburn

Director: Thea Hvistendahl

Best Original Composition in a Short Film Finalists

Us Four

Entrant / Composer: Aleksandra Vilcinska

The Last Repair Shop

Entrant / Production Music: Breakwater Studios

Composers: Katya Richardson + Kris Bowers

Music Producers: Kris Bowers + Max Wrightson

Directors: Ben Proudfoot + Kris Bowers

Pylon

Entrant / Production Company: Soundtree Music

Composer: Luis Almau

Director: Barnaby Blackburn

Does That Make Me A Woman?

Entrant / Production Company: OUT/STANDARD, UK

Composer: John Ross

Music Producer: Alex Lavery

Director: Bec Evans

The Projectionist

Entrant / Composer: Hugo de Chaire

Director: Mark G Disalle

Mkhuzi: The Spirit Racer

Composers: Oliver Stutz, Sek Hao Ho, Prisca Leong, Tinashe Makura, Anton Morgan, Sean Ross + Adrienne Yong at Two AM Music, Cape Town

Directors: Simangaliso ‘Panda’ Sibaya + Malcolm Wope

Best Original Composition in a Feature-Length Documentary Finalists

The Deepest Breath

Entrant / Composer: Nainita Desai at Soundology, London

Director: Laura McGann

Surviving Translation

Entrant / Composer: Tom Drew

Director: Ling Lee

Red Herring

Entrant / Composer: Xav Clarke at Xavalanche Music Limited, UK

Director: Kit Vincent

The Blue Angels

Entrants / Composers: James Everingham + Stewart Mitchell at Bleeding Fingers Music, Los Angeles

Music Producer: Hans Zimmer

Score Producer: Russell Emanuel

Score Supervisor: Greg Rappaport

Secrets of the Neanderthals

Entrant / Composer: Anže Rozman at Bleeding Fingers Music, Los Angeles

Score Producer: Russell Emanuel

Score Supervisor: Greg Rappaport

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case

Entrants / Composers: Rob Manning + Anne Nikitin

Director: Hyoe Yamamoto

Silverback

Entrant / Composer: Johnny Yates

Director: Miles Blayden-Ryall

Best Original Composition in a Television Program Finalists

Planet Earth III

Entrants / Composers: Sara Barone, Jacob Shea + Hans Zimmer at Bleeding Fingers Music, Los Angeles

Additional Composition: Laurentia Editha

Music Producer: Steve Kofsky

Score Producer: Russell Emanuel

Score Supervisor: Marsha Bowe

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin

Entrants / Composers: Oli Julian + Nick Foster

Directors: Ben Palmer + George Kane

Robbie Williams

Entrant / Composer: Chris Roe

Director: Joe Pearlman

Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Entrant / Composer: Chanda Dancy at CYD Music, Los Angeles

Director: Christina Alexandra Voros

Renegade Nell

Entrants / Composers: Oli Julian + Nick Foster at Lookout Point, London

Directors: Ben Taylor, Amanda Brotchie + MJ Delaney

We Are Lady Parts (Season 2)

Entrant: Universal International Studios, London

Composer: Shez Manzoor

Music Producer: Benjamin Fregin

Director: Nida Manzoor

Best Original Composition in Film + Television Program Titles Finalists

The Deepest Breath Titles

Entrant / Composer: Nainita Desai at Soundology, London

Director: Laura McGann

Palm Royale Titles

Entrant / Composer: Jeff Toyne at Apple Studios, Los Angeles

Directors: Abe Sylvia, Tate Taylor, Stephanie Laing + Claire Scanlon

Better Half Titles

Entrant / Composer: Bijan Olia at Bijan Olia Music, Los Angeles

Music Producers: Bijan Olia + Aleksi Glick

Director: Patrick Henry Phelan

Royal Kill List Titles

Entrant / Composer: Hollie Buhagiar at Leland, London

Director: Alice Smith

Lost Boys & Fairies Titles

Entrants / Production Companies: Duck Soup Films + Tin Drum Music, London

Composer: Daf James (with lyrics by Robert Alan Evans + Daf James)

Music Producers: James Clarke, David Mahoney + Daf James

Director: James Kent

Bodies Titles

Entrant / Composer: Jon Opstad

Directors: Marco Kreuzpaintner + Haolu Wang

Best Original Composition in a Video Game (Gameplay) Finalists

The Lamplighters League

Entrant / Composer: Jon Everist

Director: Mitch Gitelman

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

Developer: Harebrained Schemes

Disney Illusion Island

Entrant / Composer: David Housden

Director: AJ Grand-Scrutton

Publisher: Disney Games

Developer: Dlala Studios

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Entrant / Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, California

Composer: John Paesano

Music Producers: Scott Hanau, Keith Leary, Alex Hackford

Directors: Bryan Intihar + Ryan Smith

Developer: Insomniac Games

The Rogue Prince of Persia

Entrant / Publisher: Ubisoft, Paris

Composer: ASADI

Audio Director: Aymeric Swchwartz

Director: Lucie Dewagnier

Developer: Evil Empire

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Entrant / Publisher: Ubisoft, Paris

Composer: Pinar Toprak

Developer: Ubisoft Massive

Audio Director: Alex Rivière

Directors: Magnus Jansén, Ditte Deenfeldt, Omar Bouali + Drew Rechner

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Entrant / Publisher: Ubisoft, Paris

Composers: MENTRIX + Gareth Coker

Music Producer: Abdelhak Elguess

Audio Director: Felix Tiévant

Director: Mounir Radi

Best Original Composition in a Video Game (Cinematics / Cutscenes) Finalists

The Lamplighters League

Entrant / Composer: Jon Everist

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

Developer: Harebrained Schemes

Director: Mitch Gitelman

Dolia Champion Cinematic Honor of Kings

Entrant / Publisher: Tencent Games

Composers: Yoon Ho Kim, Mark Kuypers, Seiji Hotta + Xiaonan Yan

Developer: TiMi Studio Group

Avatar : Frontiers of Pandora

Entrant / Publisher: Ubisoft, Paris

Composer: Pinar Toprak

Audio Director: Alex Rivière

Directors: Magnus Jansén, Ditte Deenfeldt, Omar Bouali + Drew Rechner

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Entrant / Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, California

Composer: John Paesano

Developer: Insomniac Games

Audio Director: Karen Read

Directors: Bryan Intihar + Ryan Smith

Ad Infinitum

Entrant / Composer: Lukas Deuschel at Hekate GmbH, Berlin

Publisher: Nacon

Directors: Lukas Deuschel + Thomas Lenz

Prince of Persia : The Lost Crown

Entrant / Publisher: Ubisoft, Paris

Composers: MENTRIX + Gareth Coker

Audio Director: Felix Tiévant

Director: Mounir Radi

Best Original Composition in a Film Trailer Finalists

Cuckoo Official Trailer

Entrant / Production Company: Acid Music, London

Composer: William Arcane

Director: Tilman Singer

Masters of the Air Official Teaser

Entrant / Production Company: Cavalry Music, Los Angeles

Composer: Ben Squires

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Teaser Trailer

Entrant / Production Company: Cavalry Music, Los Angeles

Composer: Felix Erskine

Cottontail Trailer

Entrant / Composer: Samuel Bohn at Musical Eye, London

Director: Patrick Dickinson

Marmalade Trailer

Entrant / Production Company: Silk Factory, London

Composer: Andrew Baird

Mufasa: The Lion King Teaser Trailer

Entrant / Production Company: Cavalry Music, Los Angeles

Composer: Felix Erskine

Music Producer: Lukas Burton

Best Original Composition in a TW Trailer / Promo Finalists

The Acolyte Official Teaser

Entrant / Production Company: TOTEM, Los Angeles

Composer: David James Rosen

Planet Earth III First Look Trailer

Entrants / Composers: Sara Barone, Jacob Shea, Bastille, Hans Zimmer + RAYE at Bleeding Fingers Music, Los Angeles

Score Producer: Russell Emanuel

House of the Dragon S2 Official Black Trailer

Entrant / Production Company: TOTEM, Los Angeles

Composer: David James Rosen

The Penguin Trailer

Entrant / Production Company: Enigmaudio, California

Composer: Tihomir Hristozov

Tattooist of Auschwitz Trailer

Entrant: Sky Studios, London

Composers: Hans Zimmer + Kara Talve at Bleeding Fingers Music, Los Angeles

Late Bloomer Trailer

Entrant / Production Company: The Wilders, Toronto

Composer: Aidan Cade Goldsmith

Best Original Composition in a Video Game Trailer / Promo Finalists

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Trailer

Entrant: Ubisoft, Paris

Composer: Blake Robinson (based on the music of Pinar Toprak)

Directors: Charles Di Gaetano, Mathieu Blouin + Hubert Vallée

League of Legends Brazil – Orgulho Loco Trailer

Entrants / Composers: Samuel Ferrari at mdois, São Paulo

Director: Cisma

Developer: Riot Games

Tales Of Kenzera: Zau Trailer

Entrant / Composer: Nainita Desai at Sounds Appealing, London

Director: Abubakar Salim

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Valorant – MYTHS // Iso Agent Trailer

Entrant: Riot Games, Los Angeles

Composers: Yunqiao Fu, Yimeng Yang + Guiliang Zhao

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Trailer

Entrant: Sony Interactive Entertainment, California

Composer: John Paesano

Music Producers: Scott Hanau, Keith Leary + Alex Hackford

Directors: Bryan Intihar + Ryan Smith

Star Wars Outlaws Trailer

Entrant: Ubisoft, Paris

Composer: Blake Robinson (based on the music of Wilbert Roget II)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Trailer

Entrant: Ubisoft, Paris

Composers: MENTRIX + Gareth Coker

Music Producers: Romain Bergounhe + Guillaume Cerda

Directors: Simon Liez + Tristan Dauly

Rising Star Award: Composer Finalists

Aleksandra Vilcinska

Ayda Akbal

Ana Krstajic at Petrushka Chord

Camilo Forero at Bleeding Fingers Music

Lauren Finch

Ioana Selaru

Best Sound Design in Broadcast Advertising Finalists

Riyadh Season – Fury vs. Ngannou

Entrant / Production Company: 750 MPH, London

Sound Designer: Sam Ashwell

Sound Producer: Olivia Ray

Director: Seb Edwards

Agency: Droga5 NY + Accenture Song

Agency Music Producers: Roger Morán, Patrick Wood, Roger Morán, Patrick Wood, Madeleine Wilkinson + Harit Muttreja

Royal Airforce ‘The Force Protecting Space’

Entrant / Production Company: Sine Audio Post Production, London

Sound Designer: Phil Bolland

Sound Producer: Julian Marshall

Director: Tom Green

Agency: House 337

Formula E ‘It’s on’

Entrant / Production Company: 750 MPH, London

Sound Designer: Sam Ashwell

Sound Producer: Olivia Ray

Agency: Uncommon Creative Studio

Director: Max Sherman

Queensberry V Matchroom ‘5 vs 5’ Official Promo

Entrant / Production Company: No.8 London

Sound Designers: George Castle + James Benn

Sound Producer: Karen Noden

Director: Leigh Powis

Apple ‘The Lost Voice’

Entrant / Production Company: Factory Studios, London

Sound Designers: Anthony Moore + James Utting

Sound Producer: Ciara Wakley

Agency: Apple Marcom

Director: Taika Waititi

Nike ‘World of Warmth’

Entrant / Sound Designer: Denis Kilty at denis, Dublin

Agency: Wieden + Kennedy Shanghai

Director: Henry Scholfield

Best Sound Design in Online, Social + Digital Advertising Finalists

Sponsored by Sound Canvas

JBL ‘Heart of Sound’

Entrant / Production Company: Absolute, London

Sound Designer: Ian ‘Arge’ Hargest

Sound Producer: Sian Hagan

Agency: Havas

Vodafone Ireland ‘The Remote’

Entrant / Production Company: Factory Studios, London

Sound Designer: Jon Clarke

Sound Producer: Ciara Wakley

Agency: Grey London

Director: Tom Green

PUBG ‘Ground of Honor: Rondo’

Entrant / Production Company: 750 MPH, London

Sound Designers: Sam Ashwell, Marcin Pawlik + Mark Hellaby

Sound Producers: Olivia Ray + Carla Thomas

Agency: Living Films

Director: Sam Hargrave

Aston Martin Vantage ‘Engineered for Real Drivers’

Entrant / Production Company: Zelig Sound, London

Sound Designers: Harry Smith + Matthew James

Sound Producer: Breda Canning

Agency: Design Bridge and Partners

Qiddiya ‘Play Life’

Entrant / Production Company: String and Tins, London

Sound Designers: Will Cohen + Lawrence Kendrick

Sound Producer: Laura-Leigh Smith

Agency: Droga5

Directors: Nick Roney + Ian Pons Jewell

OPPO ‘Good Guys Bad Guys’

Entrant / Sound Dersigner: ShaoHang at Beijing 20k Miles Culture Communications Co., Beijing

Best Audio Mix In A Commercial Finalists

PUBG ‘Ground Of Honor: Rondo’

Entrant / Production Company: 750 MPH, London

Sound Mixers: Sam Ashwell, Marcin Pawlik + Mark Hellaby

Sound Producers: Olivia Ray + Carla Thomas

Agency: Living Films

Director: Sam Hargrave

SickKids Foundation ‘Heal The Future’

Entrant / Sound Mixer: Isaac Matus at Wave Studios, New York

Sound Producers: Vicky Ferraro + Eleni Giannopolous

Agency: Cossette

Director: Henry Scholfield

Royal Airforce ‘The Force Protecting Space’

Entrant / Production Company: Sine Audio Post Production, London

Sound Mixer: Phil Bolland

Sound Producer: Julian Marshall

Director: Tom Green

Agency: House 337

Swatch ‘What If’

Entrant / Sound Mixer: Luke Isom at Jungle Studios, London

Agency: Sticker Studios

Riyadh Season – Fury vs. Ngannou

Entrant / Production Company: 750 MPH, London

Sound Mixer: Sam Ashwell

Sound Producer: Olivia Ray

Director: Seb Edwards

Agency: Droga5 NY + Accenture Song

Agency Music Producers: Roger Morán, Patrick Wood, Roger Morán, Patrick Wood, Madeleine Wilkinson + Harit Muttreja

Alzheimer’s Research UK ‘You can change the ending’

Entrant / Production Company: No.8 London

Sound Mixer: Sam Robson

Sound Producer: Karen Noden

Directors: Againstallodds, Ben + Dan Tubby

Best Sonic Branding + Idents Finalists

The Sound of ATB

Entrant / Agency: Sonic Lens, New Jersey

Composition: Josie Boivin, Glen Cavanagh, Marco Vitali + Andy Ross

Sound Design: Glen Cavanagh + Marco Vitali

IBM Sonic Branding

Entrant / Production Company: Antfood, New York

Agency: IBM Blue Studio

The Sound of Leffe

Entrant / Composition: MassiveMusic London

Sound Design: Gus Nisbet + Robby Stone

TUBI Rebrand

Entrant / Production Company: Zelig Sound, London

Composition / Sound: Harry Smith, Connor Duin + Matthew James

Audio Director: Matthew James

Agency: DixonBaxi

CNN News Central

Entrant: Stephen Arnold Music | SAM, Texas

Composition: Andrew Oye

Sound: Jesus Garcia

Audio Directors: Reza Baktar + Eric Sherling at CNN

RONA Spring Anthem

Entrant / Production Company: Circonflex, Montréal

Composition: Olivier Girard + Paul-Étienne Côté

Sound: Frédéric Laurier, Pascal Desjardins + Jonathan Doyon

Best Sound Design in a Feature Film Finalists

Kensuke’s Kingdom

Entrant / Production Club: String and Tins, London

Sound Designer: Will Cohen

Sound Producer: Eimear Gorey

Directors: Neil Boyle + Kirk Hendry

Quantum Suicide

Entrant: Lionshead Entertainment, Vancouver

Audio Director: Crispin Hands

Sound Designers: Matt Besler, Phil Layton + Ian Savage

Supervising Sound Editors: Frank Faugno + Crispin Hands

Sound Producers: Kevin Gamble + Stevie Van Skiver

Director: Gerrit Van Woudenberg

The Zone Of Interest

Entrant / Sound Designer: Johnnie Burn at Wave Studios, London

Director: Jonathan Glazer

MUZE

Entrant / Production Company: KLOAQ, Amsterdam

Sound Designers: Bardo Camp, Daniel Sillem + Adrian Vrijhoef

Directors: Fardau Verschuren, Tanja Chung + Kate Jones

Old Man And The Land

Entrant / Production Company: Sound Canvas, UK

Sound Designer: Damian Pace

Supervising Sound Editor: Tom Joyce

Director: Nick Parish

Best Sound Design in a Short Film Finalists

The Brown Dog

Entrant / Sound Designer: Michalis Anthis at Machine, New York

Sound Producers: Andi Lewis + Matej Oreskovich

Directors: Jamie-James Medina + Nadia Hallgren

Festival Of Slaps

Entrant / Production Company: String and Tins, London

Sound Designer: Adam Smyth

Sound Producer: Alina Miroshnichenko

Director: Abdou Cissé

Turn Up the Base

Entrant / Production Company: Picture Shop Bristol

Sound Designers: Sonny Lota, Bryn Howells + Stephen Lunn

Director: Ted Evans

Liv

Entrant + Sound Designer: Fred Pearson

Director: John Mark Fitzpatrick

Do you have kids?

Entrant / Production Company: Sine Audio Post Production, London

Sound Designer: Frankie Beirne

Sound Producer: Julian Marshall

Director: Tom Gentle

Space Plug

Entrants / Sound Designers: Grace Wong + Zoltan Kadnar

Director: Marcus Anthony Thomas

Laboratory

Entrant / Sound Designer: Anton Sych at Astrokeyz, Kyiv

Best Sound Design in a Television Series or Program Finalists

The Continental: From the World of John Wick

Entrant: Formosa Group

Sound Designers: Luke Gibleon, Nick Interlandi, Joshua Adeniji, Angelina Faulkner, Borja Sau

Director: Albert Hughes

The Tattooist of Auschwitz

Entrants: Blazing Griffin Post Production + Sky, London

Sound Designers: Simon Gershon + Heather Andrews

Supervising Sound Editors: Zander Mavor, Tom Povey, William Cory + Scott Paterson

Honor of Kings – Li Bai Chapter: Shattered Moon

Entrant: Tencent Games, Shanghai

Sound Design: China Film Group

Sound Producers: TiMi Audio Lab

Mary & George

Entrants: Boom + Sky, London

Sound Designer: Andy Kennedy

Sound Producer: Nicky Poulton

Supervising Sound Editor: Jury Mravec

Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough

Entrants: Humble Bee Films + Sky, London

Sound Designers: Paul Fisher + Angela Groves

Boiling Point

Entrants / Sound Designers: James Drake, Jules Woods, Oscar Bloomfield-Crowe + Paddy McGuirk at Splice, London

Sound Producer: Ramit Anchal

Supervising Sound Editor: James Drake

Directors: Philip Barantini + Mounia Akl

Best Sound Design in a Video Game – Gameplay Finalists

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Entrant: Ubisoft, Paris

Sound Designers: Slimane Dellaoui, Julien Mizac, Marie-Valentine David, Aristide Hersant-Prévert

Audio Director: Felix Tiévant

Sound Producer: Julien Mizac

Director: Mounir Radi

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Entrants: Insomniac Games + PlayStation Studios Sound Teams

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, Los Angeles

Sound Team: Ben Pantelis, Sebastian Ruiz, Nick Jackson, Enoch Choi, Cameron Sonju, Gavin Booth, Blake Johnson, Eddie Pacheco, Tyler Cornett, Herschell Bailey, Johannes Hammers, Zack Bogucki, Alex Previty, Matt Ryan, Maria Juliet Rascon, Andres Herrera, Aaron Sanchez, Robert Castro, Jeff Darby, Beau Anthony Jimenez, Derrick Espino, Jon Rook, Tyler Hoffman, Ryan See, Brooke Yap, Daniele Carli, Roy Lancaster, Rodrigo Robinet, Daniel Barboza, Charlie Ritter, David Goll, Chris Kokkinos, Tj Schauer + Emile Mika

Audio Directors: Paul Mudra, Jerry Berlongieri + Keith Asack

Sound Producer: Hayden Griffin

Directors: Bryan Intihar + Ryan Smith

Helldivers 2

Entrants: Arrowhead Game Studios + PlayStation Studios Sound

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, Los Angeles

Sound Team: Olliver Andersson, Kristian Johansson, Loic Couthier, Lorenzo Valsassina, Lewis Barn, Edward Durcan, Daniel Ramos, Toivo Kallio, Fabio Liutina, Danny Hey, Lewis Everest, Peter Hanson + Simon Gumbleton

Audio Directors: Harvey Scott + Nick Raynor

Sound Producers: Hannah Burdett, Katerina Zacharakis, Mark Young + Alex Bolle

Still Wakes the Deep

Entrant / Publisher: Secret Mode Games, UK

Audio Director: Daan Hendriks

Developer: The Chinese Room

Alan Wake 2

Entrant / Developer: Remedy Entertainment, Finland

Sound Designers: Joshua Bell, Adam Butterworth, Kit Challis, Gulli Gunnarsson, Thomas Holmes, Pauli Ondruska, Tazio Schiesari, Henry Scott, Ville Sorsa, Philipp Berger Tolkun (Dynamedion)

Audio Director: Richard Lapington

Sound Producer: Anika Neubert

Publisher: Epic Games

Directors: Sam Lake + Kyle Rowely

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

Entrant / Developer: Rocksteady Studios, London

Sound Designers: Andrew Quinn, Leo Magrin, Agatha Molska, Dan Wishman, Elly Johnson, Alexis Mavropoulos, Andreas Frostholm + Matthew McCamley (Formosa UK)

Sound Producer: Scott Burfitt

Publisher: Warner Bros. Games

Audio Directors: Andrew Riley + Nick Arundel

Directors: Axel Rydby + Rasmus Højengaard

Best Sound Design in a Video Game – Cinematics + Cutscenes Finalists

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Entrants: Insomniac Games, PlayStation Studios Sound + Sweet Justice Sound

Sound Team: Ben Pantelis, Sebastian Ruiz, Nick Jackson, Enoch Choi, Cameron Sonju, Gavin Booth, Ben Minto, Chris Sweetman, Csaba Wagner, Samuel Justice, Gary Miranda, Emile Mika, Blake Johnson, Eddie Pacheco, Tyler Cornett, Herschell Bailey, Johannes Hammers, Zack Bogucki, Alex Previty, Matt Ryan, Maria Juliet Rascon, Andres Herrera, Aaron Sanchez, Robert Castro, Jeff Darby, Beau Anthony Jimenez, Derrick Espino, Jon Rook, Tyler Hoffman, Ryan See, Brooke Yap, Daniele Carli, Alexis Tran, Bob Kellough, Bryan Jerden, Eilam Hoffman, Graham Donnelly, Jason W. Jennings, Matt Hall, Michael Leaning, Michael Schapiro, Randy Torres, Richard Gould, Stephano Sanchinelli , Tim Walston , Tobias Poppe , Tom Jaine , Jeremy Neroes, Adam Sanchez, Brendan Wolf, Roy Lancaster, Rodrigo Robinet, Daniel Barboza, Charlie Ritter, David Goll, Chris Kokkinos + Tj Schauer

Audio Directors: Dwight Okahara, Paul Mudra, Jerry Berlongieri, Keith Asack

Sound Producer: Hayden Griffin

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, California

Directors: Bryan Intihar + Ryan Smith

Alan Wake 2

Entrant / Developer: Remedy Entertainment, Finland

RedPipe Sound Team: Robert Eklund, Joakim Kristensen, Mikael Lindblad Ehnborg, Julius Rydinger, Ulf Blomqvist, Erik Olsson + Christopher Peduru-Aratchi

Remedy Sound Team: Gulli Gunnarsson, Thomas Holmes, Tazio Schiesari, Kit Challis

Audio Director: Richard Lapington

Directors: Sam Lake + Kyle Rowely

Helldivers 2

Entrants: Arrowhead Game Studios + PlayStation Studios Sound

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, Los Angeles

Sound Team: Olliver Andersson, Kristian Johansson, Loic Couthier, Lorenzo Valsassina, Lewis Barn, Edward Durcan, Daniel Ramos, Toivo Kallio, Fabio Liutina, Danny Hey, Lewis Everest, Peter Hanson, Simon Gumbleton + Kyle Richards

Audio Directors: Harvey Scott + Nick Raynor

Sound Producers: Hannah Burdett, Katerina Zacharakis, Mark Young + Alex Bolle

Honor of Kings – Amber Epoch

Entrant / Publisher: Tencent Games, Shanghai

Sound: China Film Group + Sonic Boom

Producers: TiMi Audio Lab

Developer: TiMi Studio Group

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Entrant / Developer: Ubisoft Massive, Malmö

Sound Designers: Glen Gathard, Emiliyan Arnaudov + Federico Modanese

Audio Director: Alex Riviere

Sound Producers: Luke Duffin + Patrick Gortjes

Directors: Magnus Jansén, Ditte Deenfeldt, Omar Bouali + Drew Rechner

Disney Illusion Island

Entrant / Developer: Dlala Studios, UK

Sound Designers: Sam Thomas, Paul Housden + Delia Bowman

Publisher: Disney Games

Director: AJ Grand-Scrutton

Best Vocal Performance in a Video Game Finalist

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Entrants: Insomniac Games + PlayStation Studios Sound Teams

Voice Artist: Nadji Jeter

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, Los Angeles

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Entrants: Insomniac Games + PlayStation Studios Sound Teams

Voice Artist: Yuri Lowenthal

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, Los Angeles

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Entrants: Insomniac Games + PlayStation Studios Sound Teams

Voice Artist: Tony Todd

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, Los Angeles

Still Wakes the Deep

Entrant / Publisher: Secret Mode Games, UK

Voice Artist: Alex Newman

Audio Director: Daan Hendriks

Developer: The Chinese Room

Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden

Entrant / Voice Artist: Russ Bain

Audio Director: Sebastien Gaillard

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Developer: DON’T NOD Entertainment

Starfield

Entrant / Developer: Bethesda Game Studios, London

Voice Artist: Emily O’Brien

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Best Sound Design in a Video Game Trailer / Promo Finalists

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – Official Cinematic Trailer

Entrant / Production Company: Juice, Warsaw

Sound Designers: Michał Wróblewski + Michał ‘Jurgen’ Jaroszewicz

Supervising Sound Editor: Kuba Pietrzak

Sound Producer: Sylwia Szczepankiewicz

Director: Fredrik Löfberg

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III – Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Entrant / Production Company: Source Sound Inc., Los Angeles

Sound Designers: Dominik Ragančík, Nick Martin + Alexander Ephraim

Supervising Sound Editor: Charles Deenen

Senior Producer: Daniel Lepervanche

Associate Producer: Kelly Baffoni

Assassin’s Creed Shadows – Official World Premiere Trailer

Entrant / Production Company: Source Sound Inc., Los Angeles

Sound Designers: Nick Martin + Josh Moore

Supervising Sound Editor: Charles Deenen

Senior Producer: Daniel Lepervanche

Associate Producer: Kelly Baffoni

Lost Ark

Entrant / Production Company: Echoic Audio, UK

Sound Designer: Owen Hemming-Brown

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Entrants: Insomniac Games + PlayStation Studios Sound Teams

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, Los Angeles

Sound Designers: Emile Mika, Blake Johnson, Eddie Pacheco, Tyler Cornett, Herschell Bailey, Johannes Hammers, Zack Bogucki, Alex Previty, Matt Ryan, Maria Juliet Rascon, Andres Herrera, Aaron Sanchez, Robert Castro, Jeff Darby, Beau Anthony Jimenez, Derrick Espino, Jon Rook, Tyler Hoffman, Ryan See, Brooke Yap, Daniele Carli, Alexis Tran, Ben Minto, Chris Sweetman, Csaba Wagner, Samuel Justice, Gary Miranda, Bob Kellough, Bryan Jerden, Eilam Hoffman, Graham Donnelly, Jason W. Jennings, Matt Hall, Michael Leaning, Michael Schapiro, Randy Torres, Richard Gould, Stephano Sanchinelli , Tim Walston , Tobias Poppe , Tom Jaine , Jeremy Neroes, Adam Sanchez, Brendan Wolf, Roy Lancaster, Rodrigo Robinet, Daniel Barboza, Charlie Ritter, David Goll, Chris Kokkinos + Tj Schauer

Supervising Sound Editors: Michael Kent + Johannes Hammers

Directors: Dwight Okahara + Bryan Intihar

Delta Force: Hawk Ops – Cinematic Trailer: Rise

Entrant / Publisher: Tencent Games, Shangai

Sound: TiMi Audio Lab

Rising Star Award: Sound Designer Finalists

Frankie Beirne at Sine Audio Post Production, London

Tom Keats at GC Post Production, London

Isaac Matus at Wave Studios NY

Jamal Hill at Sound Canvas, UK

Joe Perry at Team Peckasso, UK

Izaak Buffin at RASCAL, London

Best Sync in Broadcast Advertising Finalists – Sponsored By Lemon Wax

Movember ‘The Mo Is Calling’

Entrant / Supervisors: Marcus Brooke-Smith, Hugh Owens + Karl Richter

at Level Two Music, Melbourne

Track: ‘Wolf Totem’ The Hu

Publisher: Kobalt

Label: Endurance

Agency: DDB Melbourne

Director: Matt Devine

Avios ‘Everyday’

Entrant / Supervision: Native Music, London

Track: ‘Seasons (Waiting On You)‘ Future Islands

Publisher: Third Side

Label: 4AD

Agency: Uncommon

Director: Sam Walker

Telstra ‘This Is Footy Country’

Entrant / Supervision: Marcus Brooke-Smith, Hugh Owens, Mel Pantz + Karl Richter at Level Two Music, Melbourne

Track: ‘Sandstorm’ Whisky Shivers

Agency: The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song

Publisher: Universal Music Publishing Group

Director: Mark Molloy

Lululemon ‘Men, We’ve Got Pants’

Entrant / Supervision: Emily Pritchard at Twenty Below Music, London

Track: ‘Teddy Bear’s Picnic’ Henry Hall, The BBC Dance Orchestra

Agency: AdLabs NY

Director: Sam Pilling

Globo TV Brazil – Paris Olympics 2024 Campaign

Entrant / Artist: Alexandra Petkovski FJØRA

Track: ‘Eye of the Tiger’ cover by FJØRA x Tommee Profitt

Publisher: Capitol CMG

Music Supervision: Resin8 Music

Powerade ‘Pause is Power’

Entrant / Supervision: Soundtree Music, London

Track: ‘Saw Song’ Mara Carlyle

Publisher: Soundslike Music / Bucks Music Group

Agency: Ogilvy NY / Hogarth

Director: Kim Gherig

Best Sync in Online, Social + Digital Advertising Finalists

Jo Malone London – Blossoms Fragrance Collection 2024

Entrant / Supervision: Alison Manicourt + Shervin Hejazi at MONA, Barcelona

Track: ‘Don’t Go’ Yazoo

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing

Label: BMG (50%) + Warner (50%)

Director: Emma Dazell-Khan

Victoria Beckham x Mango – SS24 Exclusive Collaboration

Entrant / Supervision: Alison Manicourt + Shervin Hejazi at MONA, Barcelona

Track: ‘Full Moon’ Edez Ahbez

Publisher: Golden World (Administered by Monica Corton Consulting)

Label: Warner Music

Apple iPhone 15 Ceramic Shield ‘Swoop’

Entrant / Publisher: Lyric House, Los Angeles

Track: ‘Fracture’ Apashe, Flux Pavilion, Joey Valence + Brae

Music Supervisor: Genevieve Torabi

Label: Kannibalen Records

Agency: Media Arts Lab

Snapdragon ‘Power to Move’

Entrant / Publisher: Lyric House, Los Angeles

Track: ‘Electricity’ lunaluxe

Agency: McCann New York

SiriusXM ‘A Life In Sound’

Entrant / Supervision: Jay James, Neil Athale, Colin McIlhagga at Soundtree Music, London

Tracks: ‘Paint The Town Red’ Doja Cat; ‘Roots Bloody Roots’ Sepultura; ‘Trenches’ Benny Page ft. Doktor, ‘Inferno’ Carl Cox; ‘Laura’ Bat for Lashes; ‘Back to Life’ Soul II Soul; + ‘Bright Horses’ Nick Cave

Agency: Uncommon

Director: Kim Gherig

Adobe Firefly: Out of Beta & Ready For Your Imagination

Entrant / Publisher: Lyric House, Los Angeles

Track: ‘Future Looks Like Wow’ lunaluxe

Music Supervisor: Naaman Snell at Space Cowboy Music

Best Sync in a Film Finalists

Here to Climb

Entrant / Supervision: Courtney Jenkins + Jackie Westfall at Red Bull Media House, Los Angeles

Track: ‘Linger’ Chris LaRocca

Publishers: Warner Chappell, Herag Sanbalian + Empire

Label: Red Bull Records

Directors: Ricki Stern + Annie Sundberg

Happy Ending

Entrant / Supervision: Laura Bell at Bell Music Supervision, Amsterdam

Track: ‘Concrete Over Water’ Jockstrap

Publishers: BMG + Young

Label: Beggars

Director: Joosje Duk

Saltburn

Entrant / Supervision: Kirsten Lane at Right Music Limited, UK

Track: ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ Sophie Ellis Bextor

Publishers: BMG Rights Management (UK) + Concord Songs

Label: Polydor Records

Director: Emerald Fennell

I Used To Be Funny

Entrant / Supervision: Victoria Beard + Jody Colero at The Wilders, Toronto

Track: ‘Half Return’ Adrianne Lenker

Director: Ally Pankiw

T Rex

Entrant / Supervision: AM Licensing, London

Track: ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’ The Who

Director: Andy Wood

Old Dog – Travis Rice

Entrant / Supervision: Courtney Jenkins at Red Bull Media House, Los Angeles

Track: Like and Old Dog (Enrico Sangiuliano Remix) Royksopp

Publishers: Dog Truimph + Kobalt

Label: Embassy One

Director: Justin Smith

Best Sync in a Television Program Finalists

Late Bloomer

Entrant / Supervision: Asha Dillion at The Wilders, Toronto

Track: ‘Petals’ Bibio

Label: Warp Records

One Day

Entrant / Publisher: Manners McDade Music Publishing, London

Music Supervisor: Matt Biffa at Air Edel, London

Track: ‘In Cold Light’ Vanbur

Studio: Netflix

Doctor Who, Season 1, Special 3 – ’The Giggle’

Entrant / Supervision: Ollie White at Theodore Music, London

Track: ‘Spice Up Your Life’ Spice Girls

Publishers: Universal Publishing (25%), Sony Pub (40%), Concord (25%), BMG (10%)

Label: Virgin (Universal)

Director: Chanya Button

Baby Reindeer

Entrant / Publisher: Catherine Grieves at Manners McDade Music Publishing

Track: ‘Life Story’ Nils Frahm + Ólafur Arnalds

Music Supervisor: Catherine Grieves

Supervision Company: 45RPM

Label: Erased Tapes

Studio: Netflix

Prisma

Entrant / Publisher: Cross Productions, Rome

Track: ‘Wherever You Are’ Douglas Dare ft Manu Delago

Music Supervisor: Silvia Siano

Publisher: Erased Tapes Music

Label: Erased Tapes Records

Director: Ludovico Bessegato

Heartstopper Season 2

Entrant / Label: AWAL, London

Music Supervisor: Matt Biffa at Air Edel

Track: ‘ur so pretty’ Wasia Project

Director: Euros Lyn

Best Sync in Film / TV Titles Finalists

Boarders Series 1 Titles

Entrant / Supervision: Carmen Montañez-Callan + Mykaell Riley at Studio Lambert, UK

Track: ‘Never Be the Same’ Jospeh Burnett

Publisher / Label: Studio Lambert Media Limited

Director: Sarmad Masud

Napoleon Titles

Entrant / Supervision: Kathleen Wallfisch at Music In Vision, Berlin

Track: ‘Ça Ira’ Edith Piaf

Publisher: Warner Chappell Music Ltd.

Label: Warner Music Group

Director: Ridley Scott

Here to Climb Titles

Entrant / Supervision: Courtney Jenkins + Jackie Westfall at Red Bull Media House, Los Angeles

Track: Slow Burner

Directors: Ricki Stern + Annie Sundberg

Sky Sports Carabao Cup Football Titles

Entrant: Sky Sports, London

Track: ‘Shine A Light’ Banners

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing + EMI Music Publishing

Label: Island Records

Wilderness Titles

Entrant / Supervision: Zoë Ellen Bryant + Pete Saville at Carbon Logic, London

Track: ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Taylor Swift

Publisher: Universal/Mca Music, Sony/ATV Music Publishing (UK), Spirit Music Publishing

Label: Universal Music Group UK obo Republic Records

Director: So Yong Kim

Best Sync in a Film Trailer Finalists

All of Us Strangers Trailer

Entrant / Production Company: Intermission Film, London

Track: ‘Always On My Mind’ Pet Shop Boys

Music Supervisor: Calum Brice-Stevens

Publishers: Screen Gems-EMI Music + Concord Bicycle Assets

Label: Warner Records

a.k.a Mr. Chow Trailer

Entrant / Publisher: Lyric House, Los Angeles

Track: ‘This Is Our Time’ Wave System featuring MØØNWATER

Music Supervisors: Gregory Sweeney + Scenery Samundra at Motive Creative

Kinds of Kindness Trailer

Entrant / Supervision: SixtyFour Music, London

Publisher: Universal

Label: Sony Music

Spaceman Official Trailer

Entrants: GrandSon (Agency) + The Crystal Creative (Supervision)

Tracks: ‘Nocturne in C-Sharp Minor’ Chopin Cover by FORES + ‘Moonlight Sonata’ Cover by Johannes Winkler and Ben Preston

Music Supervisor: Maggie Baron

Assoc. Music Supervisor: Ashley Young

Napoleon Final Trailer

Entrant / Publisher: Safari Riot, Los Angeles

Track: ‘Ovader (Storm)’ Äril

Supervision: Gregory Sweeney at Motive Creative

Director: Ridley Scott

The Outrun Trailer

Entrant / Production Company: Intermission Film, London

Track: ‘Still Reigning’ Self Esteem

Music Supervisor: Calum Brice-Stevens

Publishers: Reservoir Media Management + Warner Chappell Music

Label: Virgin Records

Best Sync in a Television Trailer Finalists

Here’s What’s New In 2024 | Apple TV+

Entrant / Publisher: Lyric House, Los Angeles

Track: ‘It’s Happening (SWWARMS remix)’ by Wild Story

American Horror Story: Delicate Trailer

Entrant / Publisher: Lyric House, Los Angeles

Track: ‘Hush’ Kat Leon

Music Supervision: Tyler Torrison at Buddha Jones

Shōgun Official Teaser

Entrant: Focus by Cutting Edge

Track: ‘Burning Gauntlet’ Jóhann Jóhannsson, Eric Tannery

Publisher: Waiting For The Darkness

Label: Cutting Edge / Score Reborn

Our Living World Trailer

Entrant / Publisher + Label: Lyric House, Los Angeles

Track: ‘World of Wonders’ Akelee

Music Supervisor: Holly Williamson at Big Picture

Studio: Netflix

The World of Shōgun Official Promo

Entrant: Focus by Cutting Edge, Los Angeles

Track: ‘Burning Gauntlet’ Jóhann Jóhannsson, Eric Tannery

Publisher: Waiting For The Darkness

Label: Cutting Edge / Score Reborn

Life of Kai: Season 4 Trailer

Entrant / Supervision: Courtney Jenkins at Red Bull Media House, Los Angeles

Track: ‘Aero’ Ryan Taubelt

Publisher + Label: Musicbed

Director: Keith Malloy

Best Sync in a Video Game Trailer / Promo Finalists

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Announcement Trailer

Entrant / Developer: Ubisoft, Paris

Track: ‘Meikyu’ TEKE::TEKE epic remix by 2WEI

Supervision: Greig Newby, Arnaud Libeyre, Jerome Angelot, Bénédicte Ouimet at Source Sound Inc.

Valorant – United Together China Launch Official Cinematic

Entrant / Publisher: Riot Games, Los Angeles

Track: ‘Lit’ LAY

The Crew Motorfest Launch Trailer

Entrant / Developer: Ubisoft, Paris

Track: ‘The Sweet Escape’ Gwen Stefani feat. Akon

Just Dance 2024 Edition

Entrant / Developer: Ubisoft, Paris

Track: ‘Tití Me Preguntó’ Bad Bunny

Supervisor: Manu Bachet

Publisher: Rimas Entertainment

Label: Warner Chappell Music

Director: Imanol Ruiz De Lara

Xbox Games Showcase 2024

Entrant / Publisher: Lyric House, Los Angeles

Supervision: Megan Barbour, Tyler Torrison + Greg Smith at Buddha Jones

Track: Are We Dreaming (feat. Brooke Williams) SWWARMS

Power Surge: Sega Reveal Trailer

Entrant / Publisher + Label: Lyric House, Los Angeles

Track: ‘Step Into Madness’ Konata Small, Shyloom, SWWARMS

Supervision: Brian Murphy + Rebecca Bergman at BOND

Rising Star Award: Music Supervisor Finalists

Imogen Raey at Twenty Below Music, London

Laura Bell at Bell Music Supervision, Amsterdam

Zofia Dutkowska at MassiveMusic, Warsaw

Mara Techam at Droga5, New York

Daniel Olaifa at BBH London / Black Sheep Music

Best Use of Production Music In Broadcast Advertising Finalists

The Oscars Ceremony Commercial

Entrant / Composer: Gabriel Saban at Infinity Scores, Paris

Track: ‘Hollywood Madness’ Gabriel Saban

Music Supervisor: APM Music

Foodora ‘It’s Gonna Leave a Mark’

Entrant / Publisher: Extreme Music, London

Track: ‘I Like it I Like it’ Samuel Shrieve, Stefan Litrownik, Laurell Barker + Fraser TJ McGregor

Agency: GUT Amsterdam

Mentos ‘Say Yes to Fresh’

Entrant / Publisher: Extreme Music, London

Track: ‘Maniac’ Nick Kingsley

Agency: BBH

Suzuki Vitara – Ready For Action

Entrant / Publisher: de Wolfe, London

Track: ‘The Conclusion’ Paul Leonard-Morgan

Agency: Noah Advertising

Starling Bank ‘Dessert’

Entrant / Publisher: Cavendish Music

Track: ‘Looking For Love’ Riaan Vosloo, Benedic Lamdin

Supervision: Tammy Tinawi + Ottilia Kjulsten at Theodore

Label: Abaco Music

Agency: Wonderhood Studios

Best Use of Production Music In Online, Social + Digital Advertising Finalists

CHANEL Mademoiselle Privé Collection – Haute Horlogerie Collection

Entrant / Publisher: Infinity Scores, Paris

Supervision: Cezame Music Agency

Track: ‘Fragments of Emotions’ Sandia

Porsche ‘Keep Your Essence’

Entrant / Label: BMM Network, France

Track: ‘The Ground Line’ The Everlasters

Supervision: Joseph Petitpain + Julien Cornuel

Publisher: The Rainbow Network

Agency: Grabarz & Partner

Director: James F. Coton

Ford Ranger ‘#GO Break It In’

Entrant / Supervision: Delimusic, London

Track: ‘Give You My Love’ Sanj Sen

Supervisor: Ollie Raphael

Publisher: Delicious Digital

Agency: AMV BBDO

Director: Marcus Söderlund

ClientEarth ‘Vote For Earth’

Entrant / Supervision: MassiveMusic Warsaw

Supervisor: Christopher Sulenta

Tracks: ’Big Dreams’ Boris Nonte + ‘Centre Peace’ Huw Teilo Jones / Samuel Rex Ogilvie Brown

Publisher: Universal Production Music

Director: Kasia Grabek

Guinness ‘Black Shines Brightest’

Entrant / Publisher + Label: Cavendish Music, London

Track: ‘Song For Tony’ Michael Lesirge, Tribe Music, Charlie Laffer, Paul Gregory

Supervision: Tammy Tinawi + Steph Grace-Summers at Friday Music

Agency: AMV BBDO London

Pinterest ‘Tropical Vacation’

Entrant / Publisher + Label: Parigo, Paris

Track: ‘Una Vez Más’ Sr Ortegon

Supervision: Gaëtan Kolly at Good Ear Music Supervision

Adidas Campus

Entrant / Publisher: Extreme Music, London

Track: ‘You’re The One For Me’ Lewis Amoroso + KHALI

Label: KPM

Best Use of Production Music In A Tv Series or Program (Single Scene) Finalists

Welcome to Wrexham S2E15

Entrant / Publisher: Extreme Music, London

Track: ‘Chasing Down Gold’ Remy

Vanderpump Rules: The Finale

Entrant / Publisher: Extreme Music, London

Tracks: ‘Like a Ballon’ + ‘Headed West’ both by Malory Torr

Doctor Who – Carol Of The Bells

Entrant / Publisher + Label: Cavendish Music, London

Track: ‘Shepherd’s Bell Carol’ Mykola Leontovych, Samuel Pegg (Arr.)

Supervision: Ollie White + Marnie Davidge at Theodore

Studio: BBC

D-day 80 – We Will Remember Them

Entrant / Publisher: Audio Network, London

Track: ‘Infinite Majesty’ Luke Richards

Studio: BBC

Director: Louise Bracken

The Curse E9

Entrant / Publisher: Infinity Scores

Track: ‘Dancing Echoes’ Thomas Duran, Gabriel Saban + Jérémy Dirat

Directors: Nathan Fielder, Nathan Zellner + David Zellner

Life of Kai S4 E1

Entrant / Supervision: Courtney Jenkins at Red Bull Media House, Los Angeles

Track: ‘Woodle’ Clemens Bacher

Publisher: Red Bull Production Music (AKM)

Director: Keith Malloy

Best Use of Production Music in a Film Trailer Finalists

The Serial Killer’s Wife Official Trailer

Entrant / Publisher: Extreme Music, London

Track: ‘That Sinking Feeling’ David O’Dowda + Holly Phelps

Studio: Paramount+ UK and Ireland

After Death Trailer

Entrant / Publisher + Label: VideoHelper, New York

Track: ‘Power of the Ancients’ William Werwath

The Creator Final Trailer

Entrant / Label: Power-Haus Creative, London

Track: ‘New Worlds’ Axel Tenner + Sebastian Pecznik

Supervision: Marina Polites + Sanaz Lavaedian at MOCEAN

Publisher: A&G Songs

Studio: 20th Century Studios

Saltburn Official Trailer

Entrant / Publisher + Label: Acid Music, London

Track: ‘Antlers’ Johan Hugo

Music Producer: Will Quiney for Acid Music

Fanny: The Other Mendelssohn Trailer

Entrant / Publisher: Universal Production Music UK

Track: ‘Indigo’ Dmitriy Alexandrovich Mityukhin + Ros Stephen

Supervision: Ross Sellwood, Barnaby Duff + Joanne Skinner at Mercury Studios + Universal Production Music

Megalopolis Teaser Trailer

Entrant: The Crystal Creative (Sync Rep) + Mark Woollen & Associates (Agency)

Track: ‘Blue Window’ Ben Preston

Directors: Mark Woollen & Jeremy Greene

Hardcore Never Dies Trailer

Entrant / Publisher: Cavendish Music, London

Track: ‘Trolls (Hall Of The Mountain King)’ Edvard Grieg, Lorenzo Piggici +Bill Connor

Music Supervisor: Charlotte Stricker at CTM Entertainment

Best Use of Production Music in a TV Trailer Finalists

‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’ S02E03 ‘Masquerade 1966’ Episode Promo

Entrant / Publisher + Label: VideoHelper, New York

Track: ‘Classical Trauma’ Saul Guanipa

Supersex Official Teaser

Entrants: The Crystal Creative (Sync Rep) + MOCEAN (Trailer House)

Track: ‘AgitProp’ Tim Morrison + Sanford Livingston

Supervision: Sanaz Lavaedian + Marina Polites

World Athletics Championships. 100m Hype Trailer

Entrant / Publisher + Supervision: Sam Stockham at Universal Production Music UK

Track: ‘Truth or Dare’ Joni Amelia Fuller

Publisher: Bruton Music

Label: Seventh Sense

Studio: BBC Sport

Sign Up – Into Football x UCL // Dortmund vs Real Madrid Champions League Final Hype

Entrants / Publisher + Supervision: Alice Lane at Universal Production Music UK + TNT Sports

Track: ‘Hype The Crowd’ Georgia Nicholas Winter

Label: Atmosphere Music

Director: Tom Worsley

Stags Online Trailer First Look TV Teaser

Entrant / Publisher: Extreme Music, London

Track: ‘Bang Your Head’ Lee Richardson, Richard Macklin, Tom Ford + James Cocozza

Studio: Paramount+

Camden Official Disney Plus UK Trailer

Entrant / Publisher: Extreme Music, London

Track: ‘Poison Ivy’ Jack Lewis, Max Lewis, Caroline Lewis + Matthew Wilkinson

Supervision: Intermission Film

Best Use of Production Music in a Video Game Trailer / Promo Finalists

Need for Speed Mobile Hot Pursuit Trailer

Entrant / Developer: Tencent Games, Shanghai

Supervision: TiMi Audio Lab

Track: ‘Lights Camera Action’ Noam Frankel, Marcus Hellkvist, Kevin Beharry + Marcus Hilton Braveboy

Publisher: First Digital Music

Need for Speed Mobile Trailer

Entrant / Developer: Tencent Games, Shanghai

Track: ‘Champions’ Or Kribos, Itay Steinberg, Harel Tsemah, Itamar Carmel + Chris B Harris

Supervision: TiMi Audio Lab

Helldivers 2 PC Features Trailer

Entrant / Publisher: Extreme Music, London

Track: ‘Give Me Electricity’ Wayne Murray + Elmore King

Label: KPM

Valorant Console Announce Welcome Trailer

Entrant / Developer: Riot Games, Los Angeles

Track: ‘Play it Again’ Hollis Frazier Herndon PKA 2hollis, Cubby at The Crystal Creative

Arcade Paradise VR Trailer

Entrant / Publisher: Wired Productions, UK

Track Composers: Kieron Pepper + Multiple Artists

Supervisors: Kieron Pepper + Leo Zullo

Label: Black Razor Records

Best Re-Record or Adaptation in Broadcast Advertising Finalists

Jordan ‘Beyond’

Entrants / Re-Record Arrangers: Mika Abadia + Aurélien Rubod at Sneak Attack Music, London

Music Supervisors: JT Griffith + Jeremy Daw

Original Track ‘Mes Joies Quotidiennes’ Mathé Altéry

Publisher: Concord Music Publishing

Agency: Uncommon Creative Studio

Magnum ‘The Pleasure Express’

Entrant: Big Sync Music, London

Re-Record Arranger: Sarah deCourcy at Resister Music

Music Supervisors: Justin “Commie” McMullen + Dominic Caisley

Original Track: ‘The Passenger’ Iggy Pop

Re-Record Artists: Iggy Pop + Siouxsie Sioux

Publisher: BMG

Agency: LOLA MullenLowe

Carlsberg ‘Curious Beginnings’

Entrants / Re-Record Arrangers: Adam Smyth, Jim Stewart + Simon Whiteside at String and Tins, London

Original Track: ‘The 900 Number’ The 45 King & Louie

Music Supervisors: Adam Smyth + Kaspar Broyd

Agency: Fold7

Director: Sam Pilling

Dove ‘The Dove Code’

Entrant: Big Sync Music, London

Re-Record Arrangers: Adina Nelu at Resister Music

Music Supervisors: Alexandra Carlsson Norlin, Dominic Caisley + Justin “Commie” McMullen

Original Track: ‘Pure Imagination’ Gene Wilder

Re-Record Vocals: Victoria Canal

Publishers: Downtown Music, Concord

Agency: Soko

Director: Juliana Curi

Amazon ‘Joyride’

Entrant: DLMDD, London

Re-Record Arranger: Nico Casal

Music Supervisor: Sascha Darroch-Davies

Original Track: ‘In My Life’ The Beatles

Publisher: Apple Corp

Director: Wayne McClammy

RSPCA ‘Respect’

Entrant / Re-Record Arranger: Luis Almau at Soundtree Music, London

Original Track: ‘Respect’ Aretha Franklin

Publisher: Warner Chappell / UMPG

Agency: AMV BBDO

Director: Raine Allen-Miller

Best Re-Record or Adaptation in Online, Social + Digital Advertising Finalists

NUFC Home: The Blaydon Races

Entrant / Re-Record Arranger: Joseph Bell at E.A.R Studios, London

Original Track: ‘The Blaydon Races’ Geordie Ridley

Re-Record Vocals: Heidi Curtis, Joseph Bell + The Felling Male Voice Choir

Agency: The Midnight Club

Director: Dan Emmerson

SickKids Foundation ‘Heal The Future’

Entrant / Re-Record Arranger: Isaac Matus at Wave Studios NY

Music Supervisor: Telan Wong

Original Track: ‘Everything I Wanted’ Billie Eilish

Publisher: Universal Music Group

Agency: Cossette

WWF ‘Up In Smoke’

Entrant / Music Supervisor: Matt Lee at Twelve Decibels, UK

Re-Record Arranger: Hughie Gavin at Manners McDade

Original Track: ‘When The Party’s Over’ Billie Eilish

Re-Record Vocals: Social Singing Choir

Publisher: Kobalt Music

Agency: Nomint

SKARR x Dale of Norway

Entrant / Music Supervision: Ekko Agency, Oslo

Original Track: ‘Se Ilden Lyse’ Sissel Kyrkjebø

Re-Record Vocals: SKAAR

Agency: Trigger

Don Julio Tequila ‘Por Amor: A Love Letter to Mexico’

Entrants + Remix: Lauro Robles (NAAFI) + The Elements Music, London

Original Track: ‘Por Amor’ Rafael Solano

Publisher: Peer Music

Agency: Anomaly NY

Music Supervisor: Nick Maker

Agency Director of Music: Ben Dorenfeld

Director: JC Molina

twofour54 studios ‘Destination Imagination’

Entrants: Harrison King + Joe Dickinson at WithFeeling, Dubai

Original Track: ‘Pure Imagination’ Gene Wilder

Re-Record Vocals: Lyla Foy

Publisher: Universal Music

Directors: Adam Fothergill + Josh Arnold

Best Re-Record or Adaptation in a Film or TV Series / Program Finalists

The Afterparty

Entrant / Re-Record: Encompass Creative, Los Angeles

Music Supervisors: Kier Lehman + James Cartwright

Original Track: ‘MMMBop’ Hanson

Re-Record Vocals: Raewyn Davidson, Bri Holland, James Larson, Mackenzie Nibbe + Kennedy Nibbe

Director: Christopher Miller

A Gentleman In Moscow

Entrant: Zoë Ellen Bryant at Carbon Logic, London

Re-Record Arrangers: Jack Hughes, Melvin Tay, Simeon Ogden – Northern Film Orchestra; Zoë Ellen Bryant + Kemani Anderson

Original Track: ‘Boum!’ Charles Trenet

Re-Record Vocals: Kemani Anderson

Publisher: Catalyst Music Publishing

Director: Sam Miller

The Morning Show

Entrant + Re-Record Arrangers: Encompass Creative, Los Angeles

Music Supervisor: Linda Cohen

Original Track: ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’ Marvin Gaye + Tammi Terrell

Re-Record Vocals: Billy Crudup + Lindsay Duncan

Director: Jennifer Getzinger

Striking With Pride: United at the Coalface

Entrant: Sky Studios, London

Re-Record Arranger: Samuel Thompson

Original Track: ‘Caravan of Love’ The Housemartins

Re-Record Vocals: The Beaufort Male Choir

Publisher: Warner Chappell North America

Director: Ashley Francis-Roy

Lost Boys and Fairies

Entrants: Duck Soup Films + Tin Drum Music

Re-Record Arranger: Daf James

Music Supervisors: Sophie Urquhart + Dominic Goodman at Tin Drum Music

Director: James Kent for Duck Soup Films

Original Track: ‘Mad World’ Tears for Fears

Re-Record Vocals: Sion Daniel Young, Fra Fee, Arwel Gruffydd, Arthur Siôn Evans, Dylan Malyn, Gwawr Loader, Tomos Eames, William Thomas, Tom Clark + Jami Reid-Quarrell

Publisher: BMG

The Righteous Gemstones

Entrant / Re-Record: Encompass Creative, Los Angeles

Music Supervisor: DeVoe Yates

Original Track: ‘All The Gold In California’ Larry Gatlin + The Gatlin Brothers Band

Re-Record Vocals: Sturgill Simpson, Various Choir Singers

Studio: HBO

Director: Danny McBride

Best Re-Record or Adaptation in a Film Trailer Finalists

Origin Official Trailer

Entrants: GrandSon + The Crystal Creative

Re-Record Arranger: Ben Preston

Music Supervisor: Maggie Baron

Assoc. Music Supervisor: Ashley Young

Original Tracks: ‘Leaves’, ‘AlBright’ + ‘Cover Me’ Kris Bowers

Joker: Folie à Deux Official Teaser Trailer

Entrants: Cavalry Music + The Crystal Creative + Major Major

Re-Record: Joep Sporck at Cavalry Music + The Crystal Creative

Music Supervisors: Lukas Burton, Felix Erskine + Toddrick Spalding

Original Track: ‘What The World Needs Now’ Burt Bacharach

Agency: Major Major

Studio: Warner Brothers

Maestro Official Trailer

Entrant / Re-Record Arranger: David James Rosen at TOTEM, Los Angeles

Music Supervisor: Maggie Baron

Original Track: Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 2

Wicked – First Look

Entrant: Cavalry Music, Los Angeles

Re-Record Arrangers: Felix Erskine, Joep Sporck + Devesh Sodha

Music Supervisors: Lukas Burton + Matthew Tolhurst

Original Track: ‘Defying Gravity’ Idina Menzel + Kristin Chenoweth

Dune: Part Two Official Trailer 3

Entrants: The Crystal Creative + Major Major

Re-Record Arranger: Ben Preston at The Crystal Creative

Agency: Major Major

Music Supervisor: Toddrick Spalding

Original Track: ‘Only I Will Remain’ Hans Zimmer

Studio: Warner Brothers

Deadpool + Wolverine Trailer

Entrant: Cavalry Music, Los Angeles

Re-Record Arrangers: Black Hydra, James Murray + Ben Hayden

Music Supervisors: Lukas Burton, Felix Erskine, Sanaz Lavaedian, Marina Polites + Cian Favat

Original Track: ‘Like A Prayer’ Madonna

Trailer House: mOcean

Best Re-Record or Adaptation in a TV Trailer Finalists

3 Body Problem Official Trailer

Entrants: The Crystal Creative + Trailer Park

Re-Record Arranger: Mark Evans

Trailer House: Trailer Park

Music Supervisor: Bobby Gumm

Original Track: Scala + Kolacny Brothers’ recording of ‘Everything in its Right Place’ originally written by Radiohead

Publisher: Warner Chappell Music

Griselda Official Trailer

Entrant / Re-Record Arranger: David James Rosen at TOTEM, Los Angeles

Music Supervisors: Sanaz Lavaedian + Marina Polites Fitzpatrick

Original Track: ‘Call Me’ Blondie

Re-Record Vocals: Aroe Phoenix + Debbie Harry

Trailer House: mOcean

Fallout Official Trailer

Entrant / Re-Record Arranger: David James Rosen at TOTEM, Los Angeles

Original Track: ‘I Don’t Want To Set The World On Fire’ The Ink Spots

The Crown S6 Pt2 Trailer

Entrant: My Hart Canyon Music, UK

Re-Record Arrangers: Kieran Scragg (Fort Nowhere) + Isaac Allaway (FFM)

Original Track: ‘Sweet Disposition’ The Temper Trap

Re-Record Vocals: Kieran Scragg (Fort Nowhere)

Publisher: Concord Music Publishing

Director: Suneil Beri

Knuckles Official Trailer

Entrant / Re-Record Arranger: Ciaran Birch at TOTEM, Los Angeles

Music Supervision: Sanaz Lavaedian + Marina Polites Fitzpatrick

Original Track: ‘Knuck If You Buck’ Crime Mob

Trailer House: mOcean

Murder at the End of the World Trailer

Entrant: Angry Mob Music, Los Angeles

Re-Record Arranger / Vocals: Black Math

Music Supervisor: Marc Jackson

Original Track: ‘Strange Love’ Depeche Mode

Best Re-Record or Adaptation in a Video Game Trailer / Promo Finalists

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Launch Trailer

Entrant / Re-Record Arranger: Feel For Music, London

Music Supervisors: Ben Sumner, Glenn Herweijer, Benedicte Ouimet

Original Track: ‘Mirage’ OneRepublic

Music Publishers: BMG Rights Management / Sony Music Publishing

Game Developer: Ubisoft

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Multiplayer Trailer

Entrant / Publisher: Pitch Hammer Music, Atlanta

Re-Record Arranger: Ryan Andrews

Original Track: ‘Till I Collapse’ Eminem ft. Nate Dogg

Knockout Chaos Trailer

Entrant: BMM Network, France

Re-Record Arrangers: Yann Macé + Luc Leroy

Music Supervisors: Joseph Petitpain + Julien Cornuel

Original Track: ‘Smack’ Ugly Duckling

Director: Romain Chassaing

Skull and Bones Trailer

Entrant: Ubisoft, Paris

Re-Record Arrangers: 2WEI

Original Track: ‘Wellerman’ Sea Shanty

Directors: Jeremy Der + Jessy Malcolm Sweet

Helldivers 2 Launch Trailer

Entrant: Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Senior Music Supervisor:Codie Childs at Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe, PlayStation Studios

Original Track: ‘Let’s Work Together’ Canned Heat

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing + Wise Music

Director: Michael Bowyer

Starfield Trailer

Entrant: Bethesda Game Studios, London

Re-Record Arranger: Inon Zur

Music Supervisor: Mark Lampert

Original Track: ‘Rocket Man’ Elton John

Re-Record Vocals: Tonality (Choir) + Nanna Larisi

Director: Nicole Ackermann