Finalists Announced for 2024 Music+Sound Awards

Finalists for the 13th annual Music+Sound Awards, which recognize music and sound design in media, have been announced.

By Mix Staff

2024 Music+Sound Awards

London, UK (October 1, 2024)—The finalists for the 13th annual Music+Sound Awards, which recognize the role and contributions of both music and sound design in media, have been announced.

The awards champion the talents and skills of composers, sound designers, music supervisors and sync teams, creating a platform upon which they can stand and be truly recognized for what they have achieved, according to the organizers. “Aimed at professionals, worldwide, working in advertising, film, television and gaming, the awards are open to anyone who is or has been involved in the creation, composition, sourcing, licensing, briefing and/or production of music or sound design for any media.”

The winners of 2024’s Music+Sound Awards will be announced at 4 p.m. GMT on Thursday, October 10.

The finalists are as follows:

 

Best Original Composition in Broadcast Advertising Finalists – Sponsored By Eclectic

 

NerdWallet ‘Don’t Let Your Future You Hate You’

 

Entrant / Production Company: BUTTER Music and Sound

 

Composer: Clark Baxstresser

 

Music Producers: Chip Herter, Annick Mayer, Stone Irr + Kriston Poindexter

 

Agency: Deutsch LA

 

Director: Jim Jenkins

 

 

 

Slack ‘The Big Meeting’

 

Entrant / Production Company: Squeak E. Clean Studios, New York

 

Composer: Julie B. Nichols

 

Executive Creative Producer: Jennie Armon

 

Agency: Brand New School, New York

 

Director: Chris Dooley

 

 

 

Vodafone ‘TV Play’

 

Entrant / Composer: Walter Mair at Metronome Ltd, London

 

Music Producer: Christian Heschl

 

Agency: Grey London

 

Director: Tom Green

 

 

LinkedIn ‘Meeting’

 

Entrant / Production Company: Squeak E. Clean Studios, New York

 

Composer: Michelangelo Rodriguez

 

Sr. Music Producer: Blade Thornton

 

Director: Terence Neale

 

 

 

Just Eat ‘Did Somebody Say HipOpera’

 

Entrant / Production Company: String and Tins, London

 

Composers: Adam Smyth, Ben Smith, Jordan Crisp + Toni Robinson

 

Production Companies: String and Tins, Freckle + Sentric Music Ltd

 

Music Producer: Fred Ball

 

Agency: McCann London

 

Directors: Dave Meyers + Dave Dean

 

 

 

Hornbach ‘Every Spring a New Beginning’

 

Entrant / Production Company: Machine, London

 

Composer: Brice Cagan

 

Music Producer: Rebecca Boswell

 

Agency: HeimatTBWA\

 

Director: Traktor

 

 

 

Best Original Composition in Online, Social + Digital Advertising Finalists

 

Hamcus x Adidas ‘EXILES’

 

Entrant / Production Company: NBMV Music, Amsterdam

 

Composer: Maurits Verwoerd

 

Director: Tomas Kamphuis

 

 

 

Amazon ‘Don’t get media envy, get Amazon Ads’

 

Entrant / Production Company: Sonic Union, New York

 

Music Producer: Justin Morris

 

Agency: Anomaly/New York

 

Director: Sam Pilling

 

 

 

UEFA Women’s EURO x Euronics

 

Entrant / Production Company: by RAVEN, Amsterdam

 

Composers: Justin Welgraven, Alexander Moes + Wouter van den Boogaard

 

Director: Arjen Schotel

 

 

 

35/37 PARIS ‘REPLICA’

 

Entrant / Production Company: SuperPitch, Paris

 

Composer: Thomas Couzinier

 

Director: SimonaGun

 

 

 

Under Armour ‘World Cup Armour Up’

 

Entrant / Production Company: Citizen Music, New York

 

Composers: Theo de Gunzburg + Noah Wiehl

 

Music Producers: Kate Sims + Molly Young

 

Agency: Zambezi

 

Director: Kat Webber

 

 

 

LG ‘Emotionally Intelligent Design’

 

Entrant / Production Company: Zelig Sound, London

 

Agency: Wolff Olins

 

 

 

International Cricket Council (ICC) ‘Out of this World’

 

Entrant / Production Company: The Elements Music, London

 

Composers: Sean Paul + Kes

 

Music Producer: Michael ‘Tano’ Montano

 

Agency: Matta

 

Director: Ozzie Pullin

 

 

 

Best Original Composition in a Feature Film Score Finalists

 

Doctor Jekyll

 

Entrant / Composer: Blair Mowat

 

Music Producers: Blair Mowat + John Prestage

 

Director: Joe Stephenson

 

 

 

Kensuke’s Kingdom

 

Entrant / Composer: Stuart Hancock

 

Directors: Neil Boyle + Kirk Hendry

 

 

 

Stockholm Bloodbath

 

Entrant / Composer: Steffen Thum

 

Director: Mikael Håfström

 

 

 

Little Wing

 

Entrant / Composer: Anne Nikitin

 

Director: Dean Israelite

 

 

 

Silver and the Book of Dreams

 

Entrant / Composer: Sara Barone at Bleeding Fingers Music

 

Score Producer: Russell Emanuel

 

Score Supervisor: Marsha Bowe

 

 

 

Handling the Undead

 

Entrant / Production Company: Soundtree Music

 

Composer: Peter Raeburn

 

Director: Thea Hvistendahl

 

 

 

Best Original Composition in a Short Film Finalists

 

Us Four

 

Entrant / Composer: Aleksandra Vilcinska

 

 

 

The Last Repair Shop

 

Entrant / Production Music: Breakwater Studios

 

Composers: Katya Richardson + Kris Bowers

 

Music Producers: Kris Bowers + Max Wrightson

 

Directors: Ben Proudfoot + Kris Bowers

 

 

 

Pylon

 

Entrant / Production Company: Soundtree Music

 

Composer: Luis Almau

 

Director: Barnaby Blackburn

 

 

 

Does That Make Me A Woman?

 

Entrant / Production Company: OUT/STANDARD, UK

 

Composer: John Ross

 

Music Producer: Alex Lavery

 

Director: Bec Evans

 

 

 

The Projectionist

 

Entrant / Composer: Hugo de Chaire

 

Director: Mark G Disalle

 

 

 

Mkhuzi: The Spirit Racer

 

Composers: Oliver Stutz, Sek Hao Ho, Prisca Leong, Tinashe Makura, Anton Morgan, Sean Ross + Adrienne Yong at Two AM Music, Cape Town

 

Directors: Simangaliso ‘Panda’ Sibaya + Malcolm Wope

 

 

 

Best Original Composition in a Feature-Length Documentary Finalists

 

The Deepest Breath

 

Entrant / Composer: Nainita Desai at Soundology, London

 

Director: Laura McGann

 

 

Surviving Translation

 

Entrant / Composer: Tom Drew

 

Director: Ling Lee

 

 

Red Herring

 

Entrant / Composer: Xav Clarke at Xavalanche Music Limited, UK

 

Director: Kit Vincent

 

 

 

The Blue Angels

 

Entrants / Composers: James Everingham + Stewart Mitchell at Bleeding Fingers Music, Los Angeles

 

Music Producer: Hans Zimmer

 

Score Producer: Russell Emanuel

 

Score Supervisor: Greg Rappaport

 

 

Secrets of the Neanderthals

 

Entrant / Composer: Anže Rozman at Bleeding Fingers Music, Los Angeles

 

Score Producer: Russell Emanuel

 

Score Supervisor: Greg Rappaport

 

 

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case

 

Entrants / Composers: Rob Manning + Anne Nikitin

 

Director: Hyoe Yamamoto

 

 

Silverback

 

Entrant / Composer: Johnny Yates

 

Director: Miles Blayden-Ryall

 

 

 

Best Original Composition in a Television Program Finalists

 

Planet Earth III

 

Entrants / Composers: Sara Barone, Jacob Shea + Hans Zimmer at Bleeding Fingers Music, Los Angeles

 

Additional Composition: Laurentia Editha

 

Music Producer: Steve Kofsky

 

Score Producer: Russell Emanuel

 

Score Supervisor: Marsha Bowe

 

 

 

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin

 

Entrants / Composers: Oli Julian + Nick Foster

 

Directors: Ben Palmer + George Kane

 

 

 

Robbie Williams

 

Entrant / Composer: Chris Roe

 

Director: Joe Pearlman

 

 

Lawmen: Bass Reeves

 

Entrant / Composer: Chanda Dancy at CYD Music, Los Angeles

 

Director: Christina Alexandra Voros

 

 

 

Renegade Nell

 

Entrants / Composers: Oli Julian + Nick Foster at Lookout Point, London

 

Directors: Ben Taylor, Amanda Brotchie + MJ Delaney

 

 

 

We Are Lady Parts (Season 2)

 

Entrant: Universal International Studios, London

 

Composer: Shez Manzoor

 

Music Producer: Benjamin Fregin

 

Director: Nida Manzoor

 

 

 

Best Original Composition in Film + Television Program Titles Finalists

 

The Deepest Breath Titles

 

Entrant / Composer: Nainita Desai at Soundology, London

 

Director: Laura McGann

 

 

 

Palm Royale Titles

 

Entrant / Composer: Jeff Toyne at Apple Studios, Los Angeles

 

Directors: Abe Sylvia, Tate Taylor, Stephanie Laing + Claire Scanlon

 

 

 

Better Half Titles

 

Entrant / Composer: Bijan Olia at Bijan Olia Music, Los Angeles

 

Music Producers: Bijan Olia + Aleksi Glick

 

Director: Patrick Henry Phelan

 

 

 

Royal Kill List Titles

 

Entrant / Composer: Hollie Buhagiar at Leland, London

 

Director: Alice Smith

 

 

 

Lost Boys & Fairies Titles

 

Entrants / Production Companies: Duck Soup Films + Tin Drum Music, London

 

Composer: Daf James (with lyrics by Robert Alan Evans + Daf James)

 

Music Producers: James Clarke, David Mahoney + Daf James

 

Director: James Kent

 

 

 

Bodies Titles

 

Entrant / Composer: Jon Opstad

 

Directors: Marco Kreuzpaintner + Haolu Wang

 

 

 

Best Original Composition in a Video Game (Gameplay) Finalists

 

The Lamplighters League

 

Entrant / Composer: Jon Everist

 

Director: Mitch Gitelman

 

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

 

Developer: Harebrained Schemes

 

 

Disney Illusion Island

 

Entrant / Composer: David Housden

 

Director: AJ Grand-Scrutton

 

Publisher: Disney Games

 

Developer: Dlala Studios

 

 

 

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

 

Entrant / Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, California

 

Composer: John Paesano

 

Music Producers: Scott Hanau, Keith Leary, Alex Hackford

 

Directors: Bryan Intihar + Ryan Smith

 

Developer: Insomniac Games

 

 

 

The Rogue Prince of Persia

 

Entrant / Publisher: Ubisoft, Paris

 

Composer: ASADI

 

Audio Director: Aymeric Swchwartz

 

Director: Lucie Dewagnier

 

Developer: Evil Empire

 

 

 

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

 

Entrant / Publisher: Ubisoft, Paris

 

Composer: Pinar Toprak

 

Developer: Ubisoft Massive

 

Audio Director: Alex Rivière

 

Directors: Magnus Jansén, Ditte Deenfeldt, Omar Bouali + Drew Rechner

 

 

 

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

 

Entrant / Publisher: Ubisoft, Paris

 

Composers: MENTRIX + Gareth Coker

 

Music Producer: Abdelhak Elguess

 

Audio Director: Felix Tiévant

 

Director: Mounir Radi

 

 

 

Best Original Composition in a Video Game (Cinematics / Cutscenes) Finalists

 

The Lamplighters League

 

Entrant / Composer: Jon Everist

 

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

 

Developer: Harebrained Schemes

 

Director: Mitch Gitelman

 

 

Dolia Champion Cinematic Honor of Kings

 

Entrant / Publisher: Tencent Games

 

Composers: Yoon Ho Kim, Mark Kuypers, Seiji Hotta + Xiaonan Yan

 

Developer: TiMi Studio Group

 

 

 

Avatar : Frontiers of Pandora

 

Entrant / Publisher: Ubisoft, Paris

 

Composer: Pinar Toprak

 

Audio Director: Alex Rivière

 

Directors: Magnus Jansén, Ditte Deenfeldt, Omar Bouali + Drew Rechner

 

 

 

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

 

Entrant / Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, California

 

Composer: John Paesano

 

Developer: Insomniac Games

 

Audio Director: Karen Read

 

Directors: Bryan Intihar + Ryan Smith

 

 

 

Ad Infinitum

 

Entrant / Composer: Lukas Deuschel at Hekate GmbH, Berlin

 

Publisher: Nacon

 

Directors: Lukas Deuschel + Thomas Lenz

 

 

 

Prince of Persia : The Lost Crown

 

Entrant / Publisher: Ubisoft, Paris

 

Composers: MENTRIX + Gareth Coker

 

Audio Director: Felix Tiévant

 

Director: Mounir Radi

 

 

 

Best Original Composition in a Film Trailer Finalists

 

Cuckoo Official Trailer

 

Entrant / Production Company: Acid Music, London

 

Composer: William Arcane

 

Director: Tilman Singer

 

 

 

Masters of the Air Official Teaser

 

Entrant / Production Company: Cavalry Music, Los Angeles

 

Composer: Ben Squires

 

 

 

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Teaser Trailer

 

Entrant / Production Company: Cavalry Music, Los Angeles

 

Composer: Felix Erskine

 

 

 

Cottontail Trailer

 

Entrant / Composer: Samuel Bohn at Musical Eye, London

 

Director: Patrick Dickinson

 

 

Marmalade Trailer

 

Entrant / Production Company: Silk Factory, London

 

Composer: Andrew Baird

 

 

Mufasa: The Lion King Teaser Trailer

 

Entrant / Production Company: Cavalry Music, Los Angeles

 

Composer: Felix Erskine

 

Music Producer: Lukas Burton

 

 

 

Best Original Composition in a TW Trailer / Promo Finalists

 

The Acolyte Official Teaser

 

Entrant / Production Company: TOTEM, Los Angeles

 

Composer: David James Rosen

 

 

 

Planet Earth III First Look Trailer

 

Entrants / Composers: Sara Barone, Jacob Shea, Bastille, Hans Zimmer + RAYE at Bleeding Fingers Music, Los Angeles

 

Score Producer: Russell Emanuel

 

 

 

House of the Dragon S2 Official Black Trailer

 

Entrant / Production Company: TOTEM, Los Angeles

 

Composer: David James Rosen

 

 

 

The Penguin Trailer

 

Entrant / Production Company: Enigmaudio, California

 

Composer: Tihomir Hristozov

 

 

 

Tattooist of Auschwitz Trailer

 

Entrant: Sky Studios, London

 

Composers: Hans Zimmer + Kara Talve at Bleeding Fingers Music, Los Angeles

 

 

 

Late Bloomer Trailer

 

Entrant / Production Company: The Wilders, Toronto

 

Composer: Aidan Cade Goldsmith

 

 

 

Best Original Composition in a Video Game Trailer / Promo Finalists

 

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Trailer

 

Entrant: Ubisoft, Paris

 

Composer: Blake Robinson (based on the music of Pinar Toprak)

 

Directors: Charles Di Gaetano, Mathieu Blouin + Hubert Vallée

 

 

 

League of Legends Brazil – Orgulho Loco Trailer

 

Entrants / Composers: Samuel Ferrari at mdois, São Paulo

 

Director: Cisma

 

Developer: Riot Games

 

 

 

Tales Of Kenzera: Zau Trailer

 

Entrant / Composer: Nainita Desai at Sounds Appealing, London

 

Director: Abubakar Salim

 

Publisher: Electronic Arts

 

 

 

Valorant – MYTHS // Iso Agent Trailer

 

Entrant: Riot Games, Los Angeles

 

Composers: Yunqiao Fu, Yimeng Yang + Guiliang Zhao

 

 

 

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Trailer

 

Entrant: Sony Interactive Entertainment, California

 

Composer: John Paesano

 

Music Producers: Scott Hanau, Keith Leary + Alex Hackford

 

Directors: Bryan Intihar + Ryan Smith

 

 

 

Star Wars Outlaws Trailer

 

Entrant: Ubisoft, Paris

 

Composer: Blake Robinson (based on the music of Wilbert Roget II)

 

 

 

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Trailer

 

Entrant: Ubisoft, Paris

 

Composers: MENTRIX + Gareth Coker

 

Music Producers: Romain Bergounhe + Guillaume Cerda

 

Directors: Simon Liez + Tristan Dauly

 

 

 

Rising Star Award: Composer Finalists

 

Aleksandra Vilcinska

 

 

 

Ayda Akbal

 

 

 

Ana Krstajic at Petrushka Chord

 

 

 

Camilo Forero at Bleeding Fingers Music

 

 

 

Lauren Finch

 

 

 

Ioana Selaru

 

 

 

Best Sound Design in Broadcast Advertising Finalists

 

Riyadh Season – Fury vs. Ngannou

 

Entrant / Production Company: 750 MPH, London

 

Sound Designer: Sam Ashwell

 

Sound Producer: Olivia Ray

 

Director: Seb Edwards

 

Agency: Droga5 NY + Accenture Song

 

Agency Music Producers: Roger Morán, Patrick Wood, Roger Morán, Patrick Wood, Madeleine Wilkinson + Harit Muttreja

 

 

Royal Airforce ‘The Force Protecting Space’

 

Entrant / Production Company: Sine Audio Post Production, London

 

Sound Designer: Phil Bolland

 

Sound Producer: Julian Marshall

 

Director: Tom Green

 

Agency: House 337

 

 

 

Formula E ‘It’s on’

 

Entrant / Production Company: 750 MPH, London

 

Sound Designer: Sam Ashwell

 

Sound Producer: Olivia Ray

 

Agency: Uncommon Creative Studio

 

Director: Max Sherman

 

 

 

Queensberry V Matchroom ‘5 vs 5’ Official Promo

 

Entrant / Production Company: No.8 London

 

Sound Designers: George Castle + James Benn

 

Sound Producer: Karen Noden

 

Director: Leigh Powis

 

 

 

Apple ‘The Lost Voice’

 

Entrant / Production Company: Factory Studios, London

 

Sound Designers: Anthony Moore + James Utting

 

Sound Producer: Ciara Wakley

 

Agency: Apple Marcom

 

Director: Taika Waititi

 

 

 

Nike ‘World of Warmth’

 

Entrant / Sound Designer: Denis Kilty at denis, Dublin

 

Agency: Wieden + Kennedy Shanghai

 

Director: Henry Scholfield

 

 

 

Best Sound Design in Online, Social + Digital Advertising Finalists

Sponsored by Sound Canvas

 

JBL ‘Heart of Sound’

 

Entrant / Production Company: Absolute, London

 

Sound Designer: Ian ‘Arge’ Hargest

 

Sound Producer: Sian Hagan

 

Agency: Havas

 

 

 

Vodafone Ireland ‘The Remote’

 

Entrant / Production Company: Factory Studios, London

 

Sound Designer: Jon Clarke

 

Sound Producer: Ciara Wakley

 

Agency: Grey London

 

Director: Tom Green

 

 

 

PUBG ‘Ground of Honor: Rondo’

 

Entrant / Production Company: 750 MPH, London

 

Sound Designers: Sam Ashwell, Marcin Pawlik + Mark Hellaby

 

Sound Producers: Olivia Ray + Carla Thomas

 

Agency: Living Films

 

Director: Sam Hargrave

 

 

 

Aston Martin Vantage ‘Engineered for Real Drivers’

 

Entrant / Production Company: Zelig Sound, London

 

Sound Designers: Harry Smith + Matthew James

 

Sound Producer: Breda Canning

 

Agency: Design Bridge and Partners

 

 

 

Qiddiya ‘Play Life’

 

Entrant / Production Company: String and Tins, London

 

Sound Designers: Will Cohen + Lawrence Kendrick

 

Sound Producer: Laura-Leigh Smith

 

Agency: Droga5

 

Directors: Nick Roney + Ian Pons Jewell

 

 

 

OPPO ‘Good Guys Bad Guys’

 

Entrant / Sound Dersigner: ShaoHang at Beijing 20k Miles Culture Communications Co., Beijing

 

 

Best Audio Mix In A Commercial Finalists

 

PUBG ‘Ground Of Honor: Rondo’

 

Entrant / Production Company: 750 MPH, London

 

Sound Mixers: Sam Ashwell, Marcin Pawlik + Mark Hellaby

 

Sound Producers: Olivia Ray + Carla Thomas

 

Agency: Living Films

 

Director: Sam Hargrave

 

 

 

SickKids Foundation ‘Heal The Future’

 

Entrant / Sound Mixer: Isaac Matus at Wave Studios, New York

 

Sound Producers: Vicky Ferraro + Eleni Giannopolous

 

Agency: Cossette

 

Director: Henry Scholfield

 

 

 

Royal Airforce ‘The Force Protecting Space’

 

Entrant / Production Company: Sine Audio Post Production, London

 

Sound Mixer: Phil Bolland

 

Sound Producer: Julian Marshall

 

Director: Tom Green

 

Agency: House 337

 

 

 

Swatch ‘What If’

 

Entrant / Sound Mixer: Luke Isom at Jungle Studios, London

 

Agency: Sticker Studios

 

 

 

Riyadh Season – Fury vs. Ngannou

 

Entrant / Production Company: 750 MPH, London

 

Sound Mixer: Sam Ashwell

 

Sound Producer: Olivia Ray

 

Director: Seb Edwards

 

Agency: Droga5 NY + Accenture Song

 

Agency Music Producers: Roger Morán, Patrick Wood, Roger Morán, Patrick Wood, Madeleine Wilkinson + Harit Muttreja

 

 

 

Alzheimer’s Research UK ‘You can change the ending’

 

Entrant / Production Company: No.8 London

 

Sound Mixer: Sam Robson

 

Sound Producer: Karen Noden

 

Directors: Againstallodds, Ben + Dan Tubby

 

 

 

Best Sonic Branding + Idents Finalists

 

The Sound of ATB

 

Entrant / Agency: Sonic Lens, New Jersey

 

Composition: Josie Boivin, Glen Cavanagh, Marco Vitali + Andy Ross

 

Sound Design: Glen Cavanagh + Marco Vitali

 

 

 

IBM Sonic Branding

 

Entrant / Production Company: Antfood, New York

 

Agency: IBM Blue Studio

 

 

 

The Sound of Leffe

 

Entrant / Composition: MassiveMusic London

 

Sound Design: Gus Nisbet + Robby Stone

 

 

 

TUBI Rebrand

 

Entrant / Production Company: Zelig Sound, London

 

Composition / Sound: Harry Smith, Connor Duin + Matthew James

 

Audio Director: Matthew James

 

Agency: DixonBaxi

 

 

 

CNN News Central

 

Entrant: Stephen Arnold Music | SAM, Texas

 

Composition: Andrew Oye

 

Sound: Jesus Garcia

 

Audio Directors: Reza Baktar + Eric Sherling at CNN

 

 

 

RONA Spring Anthem

 

Entrant / Production Company: Circonflex, Montréal

 

Composition: Olivier Girard + Paul-Étienne Côté

 

Sound: Frédéric Laurier, Pascal Desjardins + Jonathan Doyon

 

 

 

Best Sound Design in a Feature Film Finalists

 

Kensuke’s Kingdom

 

Entrant / Production Club: String and Tins, London

 

Sound Designer: Will Cohen

 

Sound Producer: Eimear Gorey

 

Directors: Neil Boyle + Kirk Hendry

 

 

 

Quantum Suicide

 

Entrant: Lionshead Entertainment, Vancouver

 

Audio Director: Crispin Hands

 

Sound Designers: Matt Besler, Phil Layton + Ian Savage

 

Supervising Sound Editors: Frank Faugno + Crispin Hands

 

Sound Producers: Kevin Gamble + Stevie Van Skiver

 

Director: Gerrit Van Woudenberg

 

 

 

The Zone Of Interest

 

Entrant / Sound Designer: Johnnie Burn at Wave Studios, London

 

Director: Jonathan Glazer

 

 

 

MUZE

 

Entrant / Production Company: KLOAQ, Amsterdam

 

Sound Designers: Bardo Camp, Daniel Sillem + Adrian Vrijhoef

 

Directors: Fardau Verschuren, Tanja Chung + Kate Jones

 

 

 

Old Man And The Land

 

Entrant / Production Company: Sound Canvas, UK

 

Sound Designer: Damian Pace

 

Supervising Sound Editor: Tom Joyce

 

Director: Nick Parish

 

 

 

Best Sound Design in a Short Film Finalists

 

The Brown Dog

 

Entrant / Sound Designer: Michalis Anthis at Machine, New York

 

Sound Producers: Andi Lewis + Matej Oreskovich

 

Directors: Jamie-James Medina + Nadia Hallgren

 

 

 

Festival Of Slaps

 

Entrant / Production Company: String and Tins, London

 

Sound Designer: Adam Smyth

 

Sound Producer: Alina Miroshnichenko

 

Director: Abdou Cissé

 

 

 

Turn Up the Base

 

Entrant / Production Company: Picture Shop Bristol

 

Sound Designers: Sonny Lota, Bryn Howells + Stephen Lunn

 

Director: Ted Evans

 

 

 

Liv

 

Entrant + Sound Designer: Fred Pearson

 

Director: John Mark Fitzpatrick

 

 

 

Do you have kids?

 

Entrant / Production Company: Sine Audio Post Production, London

 

Sound Designer: Frankie Beirne

 

Sound Producer: Julian Marshall

 

Director: Tom Gentle

 

 

 

Space Plug

 

Entrants / Sound Designers: Grace Wong + Zoltan Kadnar

 

Director: Marcus Anthony Thomas

 

 

 

Laboratory

 

Entrant / Sound Designer: Anton Sych at Astrokeyz, Kyiv

 

 

 

Best Sound Design in a Television Series or Program Finalists

 

The Continental: From the World of John Wick

 

Entrant: Formosa Group

 

Sound Designers: Luke Gibleon, Nick Interlandi, Joshua Adeniji, Angelina Faulkner, Borja Sau

 

Director: Albert Hughes

 

 

 

The Tattooist of Auschwitz

 

Entrants: Blazing Griffin Post Production + Sky, London

 

Sound Designers: Simon Gershon + Heather Andrews

 

Supervising Sound Editors: Zander Mavor, Tom Povey, William Cory + Scott Paterson

 

 

 

Honor of Kings – Li Bai Chapter: Shattered Moon

 

Entrant: Tencent Games, Shanghai

 

Sound Design: China Film Group

 

Sound Producers: TiMi Audio Lab

 

 

 

Mary & George

 

Entrants: Boom + Sky, London

 

Sound Designer: Andy Kennedy

 

Sound Producer: Nicky Poulton

 

Supervising Sound Editor: Jury Mravec

 

 

 

Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough

 

Entrants: Humble Bee Films + Sky, London

 

Sound Designers: Paul Fisher + Angela Groves

 

 

 

Boiling Point

 

Entrants / Sound Designers: James Drake, Jules Woods, Oscar Bloomfield-Crowe + Paddy McGuirk at Splice, London

 

Sound Producer: Ramit Anchal

 

Supervising Sound Editor: James Drake

 

Directors: Philip Barantini + Mounia Akl

 

 

 

Best Sound Design in a Video Game – Gameplay Finalists

 

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

 

Entrant: Ubisoft, Paris

 

Sound Designers: Slimane Dellaoui, Julien Mizac, Marie-Valentine David, Aristide Hersant-Prévert

 

Audio Director: Felix Tiévant

 

Sound Producer: Julien Mizac

 

Director: Mounir Radi

 

 

 

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

 

Entrants: Insomniac Games + PlayStation Studios Sound Teams

 

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, Los Angeles

 

Sound Team: Ben Pantelis, Sebastian Ruiz, Nick Jackson, Enoch Choi, Cameron Sonju, Gavin Booth, Blake Johnson, Eddie Pacheco, Tyler Cornett, Herschell Bailey, Johannes Hammers, Zack Bogucki, Alex Previty, Matt Ryan, Maria Juliet Rascon, Andres Herrera, Aaron Sanchez, Robert Castro, Jeff Darby, Beau Anthony Jimenez, Derrick Espino, Jon Rook, Tyler Hoffman, Ryan See, Brooke Yap, Daniele Carli, Roy Lancaster, Rodrigo Robinet, Daniel Barboza, Charlie Ritter, David Goll, Chris Kokkinos, Tj Schauer + Emile Mika

 

Audio Directors: Paul Mudra, Jerry Berlongieri + Keith Asack

 

Sound Producer: Hayden Griffin

 

Directors: Bryan Intihar + Ryan Smith

 

 

 

Helldivers 2

 

Entrants: Arrowhead Game Studios + PlayStation Studios Sound

 

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, Los Angeles

 

Sound Team: Olliver Andersson, Kristian Johansson, Loic Couthier, Lorenzo Valsassina, Lewis Barn, Edward Durcan, Daniel Ramos, Toivo Kallio, Fabio Liutina, Danny Hey, Lewis Everest, Peter Hanson + Simon Gumbleton

 

Audio Directors: Harvey Scott + Nick Raynor

 

Sound Producers: Hannah Burdett, Katerina Zacharakis, Mark Young + Alex Bolle

 

 

 

Still Wakes the Deep

 

Entrant / Publisher: Secret Mode Games, UK

 

Audio Director: Daan Hendriks

 

Developer: The Chinese Room

 

 

 

Alan Wake 2

 

Entrant / Developer: Remedy Entertainment, Finland

 

Sound Designers: Joshua Bell, Adam Butterworth, Kit Challis, Gulli Gunnarsson, Thomas Holmes, Pauli Ondruska, Tazio Schiesari, Henry Scott, Ville Sorsa, Philipp Berger Tolkun (Dynamedion)

 

Audio Director: Richard Lapington

 

Sound Producer: Anika Neubert

 

Publisher: Epic Games

 

Directors: Sam Lake + Kyle Rowely

 

 

 

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

 

Entrant / Developer: Rocksteady Studios, London

 

Sound Designers: Andrew Quinn, Leo Magrin, Agatha Molska, Dan Wishman, Elly Johnson, Alexis Mavropoulos, Andreas Frostholm + Matthew McCamley (Formosa UK)

 

Sound Producer: Scott Burfitt

 

Publisher: Warner Bros. Games

 

Audio Directors: Andrew Riley + Nick Arundel

 

Directors: Axel Rydby + Rasmus Højengaard

 

 

 

Best Sound Design in a Video Game – Cinematics + Cutscenes Finalists

 

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

 

Entrants: Insomniac Games, PlayStation Studios Sound + Sweet Justice Sound

 

Sound Team: Ben Pantelis, Sebastian Ruiz, Nick Jackson, Enoch Choi, Cameron Sonju, Gavin Booth, Ben Minto, Chris Sweetman, Csaba Wagner, Samuel Justice, Gary Miranda, Emile Mika, Blake Johnson, Eddie Pacheco, Tyler Cornett, Herschell Bailey, Johannes Hammers, Zack Bogucki, Alex Previty, Matt Ryan, Maria Juliet Rascon, Andres Herrera, Aaron Sanchez, Robert Castro, Jeff Darby, Beau Anthony Jimenez, Derrick Espino, Jon Rook, Tyler Hoffman, Ryan See, Brooke Yap, Daniele Carli, Alexis Tran, Bob Kellough, Bryan Jerden, Eilam Hoffman, Graham Donnelly, Jason W. Jennings, Matt Hall, Michael Leaning, Michael Schapiro, Randy Torres, Richard Gould, Stephano Sanchinelli , Tim Walston , Tobias Poppe , Tom Jaine , Jeremy Neroes, Adam Sanchez, Brendan Wolf, Roy Lancaster, Rodrigo Robinet, Daniel Barboza, Charlie Ritter, David Goll, Chris Kokkinos + Tj Schauer

 

Audio Directors: Dwight Okahara, Paul Mudra, Jerry Berlongieri, Keith Asack

 

Sound Producer: Hayden Griffin

 

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, California

 

Directors: Bryan Intihar + Ryan Smith

 

 

 

Alan Wake 2

 

Entrant / Developer: Remedy Entertainment, Finland

 

RedPipe Sound Team: Robert Eklund, Joakim Kristensen, Mikael Lindblad Ehnborg, Julius Rydinger, Ulf Blomqvist, Erik Olsson + Christopher Peduru-Aratchi

 

Remedy Sound Team: Gulli Gunnarsson, Thomas Holmes, Tazio Schiesari, Kit Challis

 

Audio Director: Richard Lapington

 

Directors: Sam Lake + Kyle Rowely

 

 

 

Helldivers 2

 

Entrants: Arrowhead Game Studios + PlayStation Studios Sound

 

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, Los Angeles

 

Sound Team: Olliver Andersson, Kristian Johansson, Loic Couthier, Lorenzo Valsassina, Lewis Barn, Edward Durcan, Daniel Ramos, Toivo Kallio, Fabio Liutina, Danny Hey, Lewis Everest, Peter Hanson, Simon Gumbleton + Kyle Richards

 

Audio Directors: Harvey Scott + Nick Raynor

 

Sound Producers: Hannah Burdett, Katerina Zacharakis, Mark Young + Alex Bolle

 

 

 

Honor of Kings – Amber Epoch

 

Entrant / Publisher: Tencent Games, Shanghai

 

Sound: China Film Group + Sonic Boom

 

Producers: TiMi Audio Lab

 

Developer: TiMi Studio Group

 

 

 

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

 

Entrant / Developer: Ubisoft Massive, Malmö

 

Sound Designers: Glen Gathard, Emiliyan Arnaudov + Federico Modanese

 

Audio Director: Alex Riviere

 

Sound Producers: Luke Duffin + Patrick Gortjes

 

Directors: Magnus Jansén, Ditte Deenfeldt, Omar Bouali + Drew Rechner

 

 

 

Disney Illusion Island

 

Entrant / Developer: Dlala Studios, UK

 

Sound Designers: Sam Thomas, Paul Housden + Delia Bowman

 

Publisher: Disney Games

 

Director: AJ Grand-Scrutton

 

 

 

Best Vocal Performance in a Video Game Finalist

 

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

 

Entrants: Insomniac Games + PlayStation Studios Sound Teams

 

Voice Artist: Nadji Jeter

 

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, Los Angeles

 

 

 

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

 

Entrants: Insomniac Games + PlayStation Studios Sound Teams

 

Voice Artist: Yuri Lowenthal

 

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, Los Angeles

 

 

 

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

 

Entrants: Insomniac Games + PlayStation Studios Sound Teams

 

Voice Artist: Tony Todd

 

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, Los Angeles

 

 

 

Still Wakes the Deep

 

Entrant / Publisher: Secret Mode Games, UK

 

Voice Artist: Alex Newman

 

Audio Director: Daan Hendriks

 

Developer: The Chinese Room

 

 

 

Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden

 

Entrant / Voice Artist: Russ Bain

 

Audio Director: Sebastien Gaillard

 

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

 

Developer: DON’T NOD Entertainment

 

 

 

Starfield

 

Entrant / Developer: Bethesda Game Studios, London

 

Voice Artist: Emily O’Brien

 

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

 

 

 

Best Sound Design in a Video Game Trailer / Promo Finalists

 

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – Official Cinematic Trailer

 

Entrant / Production Company: Juice, Warsaw

 

Sound Designers: Michał Wróblewski + Michał ‘Jurgen’ Jaroszewicz

 

Supervising Sound Editor: Kuba Pietrzak

 

Sound Producer: Sylwia Szczepankiewicz

 

Director: Fredrik Löfberg

 

 

 

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III – Gameplay Reveal Trailer

 

Entrant / Production Company: Source Sound Inc., Los Angeles

 

Sound Designers: Dominik Ragančík, Nick Martin + Alexander Ephraim

 

Supervising Sound Editor: Charles Deenen

 

Senior Producer: Daniel Lepervanche

 

Associate Producer: Kelly Baffoni

 

 

 

Assassin’s Creed Shadows – Official World Premiere Trailer

 

Entrant / Production Company: Source Sound Inc., Los Angeles

 

Sound Designers: Nick Martin + Josh Moore

 

Supervising Sound Editor: Charles Deenen

 

Senior Producer: Daniel Lepervanche

 

Associate Producer: Kelly Baffoni

 

 

 

Lost Ark

 

Entrant / Production Company: Echoic Audio, UK

 

Sound Designer: Owen Hemming-Brown

 

 

 

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

 

Entrants: Insomniac Games + PlayStation Studios Sound Teams

 

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, Los Angeles

 

Sound Designers: Emile Mika, Blake Johnson, Eddie Pacheco, Tyler Cornett, Herschell Bailey, Johannes Hammers, Zack Bogucki, Alex Previty, Matt Ryan, Maria Juliet Rascon, Andres Herrera, Aaron Sanchez, Robert Castro, Jeff Darby, Beau Anthony Jimenez, Derrick Espino, Jon Rook, Tyler Hoffman, Ryan See, Brooke Yap, Daniele Carli, Alexis Tran, Ben Minto, Chris Sweetman, Csaba Wagner, Samuel Justice, Gary Miranda, Bob Kellough, Bryan Jerden, Eilam Hoffman, Graham Donnelly, Jason W. Jennings, Matt Hall, Michael Leaning, Michael Schapiro, Randy Torres, Richard Gould, Stephano Sanchinelli , Tim Walston , Tobias Poppe , Tom Jaine , Jeremy Neroes, Adam Sanchez, Brendan Wolf, Roy Lancaster, Rodrigo Robinet, Daniel Barboza, Charlie Ritter, David Goll, Chris Kokkinos + Tj Schauer

 

Supervising Sound Editors: Michael Kent + Johannes Hammers

 

Directors: Dwight Okahara + Bryan Intihar

 

 

 

Delta Force: Hawk Ops – Cinematic Trailer: Rise

 

Entrant / Publisher: Tencent Games, Shangai

 

Sound: TiMi Audio Lab

 

 

 

Rising Star Award: Sound Designer Finalists

 

Frankie Beirne at Sine Audio Post Production, London

 

 

 

Tom Keats at GC Post Production, London

 

 

 

Isaac Matus at Wave Studios NY

 

 

 

Jamal Hill at Sound Canvas, UK

 

 

 

Joe Perry at Team Peckasso, UK

 

 

 

Izaak Buffin at RASCAL, London

 

 

 

Best Sync in Broadcast Advertising Finalists – Sponsored By Lemon Wax

 

Movember ‘The Mo Is Calling’

 

Entrant / Supervisors: Marcus Brooke-Smith, Hugh Owens + Karl Richter

 

at Level Two Music, Melbourne

 

Track: ‘Wolf Totem’ The Hu

 

Publisher: Kobalt

 

Label: Endurance

 

Agency: DDB Melbourne

 

Director: Matt Devine

 

 

 

Avios ‘Everyday’

 

Entrant / Supervision: Native Music, London

 

Track: ‘Seasons (Waiting On You)‘ Future Islands

 

Publisher: Third Side

 

Label: 4AD

 

Agency: Uncommon

 

Director: Sam Walker

 

 

 

Telstra ‘This Is Footy Country’

 

Entrant / Supervision: Marcus Brooke-Smith, Hugh Owens, Mel Pantz + Karl Richter at Level Two Music, Melbourne

 

Track: ‘Sandstorm’ Whisky Shivers

 

Agency: The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song

 

Publisher: Universal Music Publishing Group

 

Director: Mark Molloy

 

 

 

Lululemon ‘Men, We’ve Got Pants’

 

Entrant / Supervision: Emily Pritchard at Twenty Below Music, London

 

Track: ‘Teddy Bear’s Picnic’ Henry Hall, The BBC Dance Orchestra

 

Agency: AdLabs NY

 

Director: Sam Pilling

 

 

 

Globo TV Brazil – Paris Olympics 2024 Campaign

 

Entrant / Artist: Alexandra Petkovski FJØRA

 

Track: ‘Eye of the Tiger’ cover by FJØRA x Tommee Profitt

 

Publisher: Capitol CMG

 

Music Supervision: Resin8 Music

 

 

 

Powerade ‘Pause is Power’

 

Entrant / Supervision: Soundtree Music, London

 

Track: ‘Saw Song’ Mara Carlyle

 

Publisher: Soundslike Music / Bucks Music Group

 

Agency: Ogilvy NY / Hogarth

 

Director: Kim Gherig

 

 

 

Best Sync in Online, Social + Digital Advertising Finalists

 

Jo Malone London – Blossoms Fragrance Collection 2024

 

Entrant / Supervision: Alison Manicourt + Shervin Hejazi at MONA, Barcelona

 

Track: ‘Don’t Go’ Yazoo

 

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing

 

Label: BMG (50%) + Warner (50%)

 

Director: Emma Dazell-Khan

 

 

 

Victoria Beckham x Mango – SS24 Exclusive Collaboration

 

Entrant / Supervision: Alison Manicourt + Shervin Hejazi at MONA, Barcelona

 

Track: ‘Full Moon’ Edez Ahbez

 

Publisher: Golden World (Administered by Monica Corton Consulting)

 

Label: Warner Music

 

 

 

Apple iPhone 15 Ceramic Shield ‘Swoop’

 

Entrant / Publisher: Lyric House, Los Angeles

 

Track: ‘Fracture’ Apashe, Flux Pavilion, Joey Valence + Brae

 

Music Supervisor: Genevieve Torabi

 

Label: Kannibalen Records

 

Agency: Media Arts Lab

 

 

 

Snapdragon ‘Power to Move’

 

Entrant / Publisher: Lyric House, Los Angeles

 

Track: ‘Electricity’ lunaluxe

 

Agency: McCann New York

 

 

 

SiriusXM ‘A Life In Sound’

 

Entrant / Supervision: Jay James, Neil Athale, Colin McIlhagga at Soundtree Music, London

 

Tracks: ‘Paint The Town Red’ Doja Cat; ‘Roots Bloody Roots’ Sepultura; ‘Trenches’ Benny Page ft. Doktor, ‘Inferno’ Carl Cox; ‘Laura’ Bat for Lashes; ‘Back to Life’ Soul II Soul; + ‘Bright Horses’ Nick Cave

 

Agency: Uncommon

 

Director: Kim Gherig

 

 

 

Adobe Firefly: Out of Beta & Ready For Your Imagination

 

Entrant / Publisher: Lyric House, Los Angeles

 

Track: ‘Future Looks Like Wow’ lunaluxe

 

Music Supervisor: Naaman Snell at Space Cowboy Music

 

 

 

Best Sync in a Film Finalists

 

Here to Climb

 

Entrant / Supervision: Courtney Jenkins + Jackie Westfall at Red Bull Media House, Los Angeles

 

Track: ‘Linger’ Chris LaRocca

 

Publishers: Warner Chappell, Herag Sanbalian + Empire

 

Label: Red Bull Records

 

Directors: Ricki Stern + Annie Sundberg

 

 

Happy Ending

 

Entrant / Supervision: Laura Bell at Bell Music Supervision, Amsterdam

 

Track: ‘Concrete Over Water’ Jockstrap

 

Publishers: BMG + Young

 

Label: Beggars

 

Director: Joosje Duk

 

 

 

Saltburn

 

Entrant / Supervision: Kirsten Lane at Right Music Limited, UK

 

Track: ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ Sophie Ellis Bextor

 

Publishers: BMG Rights Management (UK) + Concord Songs

 

Label: Polydor Records

 

Director: Emerald Fennell

 

 

 

I Used To Be Funny

 

Entrant / Supervision: Victoria Beard + Jody Colero at The Wilders, Toronto

 

Track: ‘Half Return’ Adrianne Lenker

 

Director: Ally Pankiw

 

 

 

T Rex

 

Entrant / Supervision: AM Licensing, London

 

Track: ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’ The Who

 

Director: Andy Wood

 

 

 

Old Dog – Travis Rice

 

Entrant / Supervision: Courtney Jenkins at Red Bull Media House, Los Angeles

 

Track: Like and Old Dog (Enrico Sangiuliano Remix) Royksopp

 

Publishers: Dog Truimph + Kobalt

 

Label: Embassy One

 

Director: Justin Smith

 

 

Best Sync in a Television Program Finalists

 

Late Bloomer

 

Entrant / Supervision: Asha Dillion at The Wilders, Toronto

 

Track: ‘Petals’ Bibio

 

Label: Warp Records

 

 

 

One Day

 

Entrant / Publisher: Manners McDade Music Publishing, London

 

Music Supervisor: Matt Biffa at Air Edel, London

 

Track: ‘In Cold Light’ Vanbur

 

Studio: Netflix

 

 

 

Doctor Who, Season 1, Special 3 – ’The Giggle’

 

Entrant / Supervision: Ollie White at Theodore Music, London

 

Track: ‘Spice Up Your Life’ Spice Girls

 

Publishers: Universal Publishing (25%), Sony Pub (40%), Concord (25%), BMG (10%)

 

Label: Virgin (Universal)

 

Director: Chanya Button

 

 

 

Baby Reindeer

 

Entrant / Publisher: Catherine Grieves at Manners McDade Music Publishing

 

Track: ‘Life Story’ Nils Frahm + Ólafur Arnalds

 

Music Supervisor: Catherine Grieves

 

Supervision Company: 45RPM

 

Label: Erased Tapes

 

Studio: Netflix

 

 

 

Prisma

 

Entrant / Publisher: Cross Productions, Rome

 

Track: ‘Wherever You Are’ Douglas Dare ft Manu Delago

 

Music Supervisor: Silvia Siano

 

Publisher: Erased Tapes Music

 

Label: Erased Tapes Records

 

Director: Ludovico Bessegato

 

 

 

Heartstopper Season 2

 

Entrant / Label: AWAL, London

 

Music Supervisor: Matt Biffa at Air Edel

 

Track: ‘ur so pretty’ Wasia Project

 

Director: Euros Lyn

 

 

Best Sync in Film / TV Titles Finalists

 

Boarders Series 1 Titles

 

Entrant / Supervision: Carmen Montañez-Callan + Mykaell Riley at Studio Lambert, UK

 

Track: ‘Never Be the Same’ Jospeh Burnett

 

Publisher / Label: Studio Lambert Media Limited

 

Director: Sarmad Masud

 

 

 

Napoleon Titles

 

Entrant / Supervision: Kathleen Wallfisch at Music In Vision, Berlin

 

Track: ‘Ça Ira’ Edith Piaf

 

Publisher: Warner Chappell Music Ltd.

 

Label: Warner Music Group

 

Director: Ridley Scott

 

 

 

Here to Climb Titles

 

Entrant / Supervision: Courtney Jenkins + Jackie Westfall at Red Bull Media House, Los Angeles

 

Track: Slow Burner

 

Directors: Ricki Stern + Annie Sundberg

 

 

 

Sky Sports Carabao Cup Football Titles

 

Entrant: Sky Sports, London

 

Track: ‘Shine A Light’ Banners

 

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing + EMI Music Publishing

 

Label: Island Records

 

 

 

Wilderness Titles

 

Entrant / Supervision: Zoë Ellen Bryant + Pete Saville at Carbon Logic, London

 

Track: ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Taylor Swift

 

Publisher: Universal/Mca Music, Sony/ATV Music Publishing (UK), Spirit Music Publishing

 

Label: Universal Music Group UK obo Republic Records

 

Director: So Yong Kim

 

 

 

Best Sync in a Film Trailer Finalists

 

All of Us Strangers Trailer

 

Entrant / Production Company: Intermission Film, London

 

Track: ‘Always On My Mind’ Pet Shop Boys

 

Music Supervisor: Calum Brice-Stevens

 

Publishers: Screen Gems-EMI Music + Concord Bicycle Assets

 

Label: Warner Records

 

 

 

a.k.a Mr. Chow Trailer

 

Entrant / Publisher: Lyric House, Los Angeles

 

Track: ‘This Is Our Time’ Wave System featuring MØØNWATER

 

Music Supervisors: Gregory Sweeney + Scenery Samundra at Motive Creative

 

 

 

Kinds of Kindness Trailer

 

Entrant / Supervision: SixtyFour Music, London

 

Publisher: Universal

 

Label: Sony Music

 

 

 

Spaceman Official Trailer

 

Entrants: GrandSon (Agency) + The Crystal Creative (Supervision)

 

Tracks: ‘Nocturne in C-Sharp Minor’ Chopin Cover by FORES + ‘Moonlight Sonata’ Cover by Johannes Winkler and Ben Preston

 

Music Supervisor: Maggie Baron

 

Assoc. Music Supervisor: Ashley Young

 

 

 

Napoleon Final Trailer

 

Entrant / Publisher: Safari Riot, Los Angeles

 

Track: ‘Ovader (Storm)’ Äril

 

Supervision: Gregory Sweeney at Motive Creative

 

Director: Ridley Scott

 

 

 

The Outrun Trailer

 

Entrant / Production Company: Intermission Film, London

 

Track: ‘Still Reigning’ Self Esteem

 

Music Supervisor: Calum Brice-Stevens

 

Publishers: Reservoir Media Management + Warner Chappell Music

 

Label: Virgin Records

 

 

 

Best Sync in a Television Trailer Finalists

 

Here’s What’s New In 2024 | Apple TV+

 

Entrant / Publisher: Lyric House, Los Angeles

 

Track: ‘It’s Happening (SWWARMS remix)’ by Wild Story

 

 

 

American Horror Story: Delicate Trailer

 

Entrant / Publisher: Lyric House, Los Angeles

 

Track: ‘Hush’ Kat Leon

 

Music Supervision: Tyler Torrison at Buddha Jones

 

 

 

Shōgun Official Teaser

 

Entrant: Focus by Cutting Edge

 

Track: ‘Burning Gauntlet’ Jóhann Jóhannsson, Eric Tannery

 

Publisher: Waiting For The Darkness

 

Label: Cutting Edge / Score Reborn

 

 

 

Our Living World Trailer

 

Entrant / Publisher + Label: Lyric House, Los Angeles

 

Track: ‘World of Wonders’ Akelee

 

Music Supervisor: Holly Williamson at Big Picture

 

Studio: Netflix

 

 

 

The World of Shōgun Official Promo

 

Entrant: Focus by Cutting Edge, Los Angeles

 

Track: ‘Burning Gauntlet’ Jóhann Jóhannsson, Eric Tannery

 

Publisher: Waiting For The Darkness

 

Label: Cutting Edge / Score Reborn

 

 

 

Life of Kai: Season 4 Trailer

 

Entrant / Supervision: Courtney Jenkins at Red Bull Media House, Los Angeles

 

Track: ‘Aero’ Ryan Taubelt

 

Publisher + Label: Musicbed

 

Director: Keith Malloy

 

 

 

Best Sync in a Video Game Trailer / Promo Finalists

 

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Announcement Trailer

 

Entrant / Developer: Ubisoft, Paris

 

Track: ‘Meikyu’ TEKE::TEKE epic remix by 2WEI

 

Supervision: Greig Newby, Arnaud Libeyre, Jerome Angelot, Bénédicte Ouimet at Source Sound Inc.

 

 

 

Valorant – United Together China Launch Official Cinematic

 

Entrant / Publisher: Riot Games, Los Angeles

 

Track: ‘Lit’ LAY

 

 

The Crew Motorfest Launch Trailer

 

Entrant / Developer: Ubisoft, Paris

 

Track: ‘The Sweet Escape’ Gwen Stefani feat. Akon

 

 

 

Just Dance 2024 Edition

 

Entrant / Developer: Ubisoft, Paris

 

Track: ‘Tití Me Preguntó’ Bad Bunny

 

Supervisor: Manu Bachet

 

Publisher: Rimas Entertainment

 

Label: Warner Chappell Music

 

Director: Imanol Ruiz De Lara

 

 

 

Xbox Games Showcase 2024

 

Entrant / Publisher: Lyric House, Los Angeles

 

Supervision: Megan Barbour, Tyler Torrison + Greg Smith at Buddha Jones

 

Track: Are We Dreaming (feat. Brooke Williams) SWWARMS

 

 

 

Power Surge: Sega Reveal Trailer

 

Entrant / Publisher + Label: Lyric House, Los Angeles

 

Track: ‘Step Into Madness’ Konata Small, Shyloom, SWWARMS

 

Supervision: Brian Murphy + Rebecca Bergman at BOND

 

 

 

Rising Star Award: Music Supervisor Finalists

 

Imogen Raey at Twenty Below Music, London

 

 

 

Laura Bell at Bell Music Supervision, Amsterdam

 

 

 

Zofia Dutkowska at MassiveMusic, Warsaw

 

 

 

Mara Techam at Droga5, New York

 

 

 

Daniel Olaifa at BBH London / Black Sheep Music

 

 

Best Use of Production Music In Broadcast Advertising Finalists

 

The Oscars Ceremony Commercial

 

Entrant / Composer: Gabriel Saban at Infinity Scores, Paris

 

Track: ‘Hollywood Madness’ Gabriel Saban

 

Music Supervisor: APM Music

 

 

 

Foodora ‘It’s Gonna Leave a Mark’

 

Entrant / Publisher: Extreme Music, London

 

Track: ‘I Like it I Like it’ Samuel Shrieve, Stefan Litrownik, Laurell Barker + Fraser TJ McGregor

 

Agency: GUT Amsterdam

 

 

 

Mentos ‘Say Yes to Fresh’

 

Entrant / Publisher: Extreme Music, London

 

Track: ‘Maniac’ Nick Kingsley

 

Agency: BBH

 

 

 

Suzuki Vitara – Ready For Action

 

Entrant / Publisher: de Wolfe, London

 

Track: ‘The Conclusion’ Paul Leonard-Morgan

 

Agency: Noah Advertising

 

 

 

Starling Bank ‘Dessert’

 

Entrant / Publisher: Cavendish Music

 

Track: ‘Looking For Love’ Riaan Vosloo, Benedic Lamdin

 

Supervision: Tammy Tinawi + Ottilia Kjulsten at Theodore

 

Label: Abaco Music

 

Agency: Wonderhood Studios

 

 

 

Best Use of Production Music In Online, Social + Digital Advertising Finalists

 

CHANEL Mademoiselle Privé Collection – Haute Horlogerie Collection

 

Entrant / Publisher: Infinity Scores, Paris

 

Supervision: Cezame Music Agency

 

Track: ‘Fragments of Emotions’ Sandia

 

 

 

Porsche ‘Keep Your Essence’

 

Entrant / Label: BMM Network, France

 

Track: ‘The Ground Line’ The Everlasters

 

Supervision: Joseph Petitpain + Julien Cornuel

 

Publisher: The Rainbow Network

 

Agency: Grabarz & Partner

 

Director: James F. Coton

 

 

 

Ford Ranger ‘#GO Break It In’

 

Entrant / Supervision: Delimusic, London

 

Track: ‘Give You My Love’ Sanj Sen

 

Supervisor: Ollie Raphael

 

Publisher: Delicious Digital

 

Agency: AMV BBDO

 

Director: Marcus Söderlund

 

 

 

ClientEarth ‘Vote For Earth’

 

Entrant / Supervision: MassiveMusic Warsaw

 

Supervisor: Christopher Sulenta

 

Tracks: ’Big Dreams’ Boris Nonte + ‘Centre Peace’ Huw Teilo Jones / Samuel Rex Ogilvie Brown

 

Publisher: Universal Production Music

 

Director: Kasia Grabek

 

 

 

Guinness ‘Black Shines Brightest’

 

Entrant / Publisher + Label: Cavendish Music, London

 

Track: ‘Song For Tony’ Michael Lesirge, Tribe Music, Charlie Laffer, Paul Gregory

 

Supervision: Tammy Tinawi + Steph Grace-Summers at Friday Music

 

Agency: AMV BBDO London

 

 

 

Pinterest ‘Tropical Vacation’

 

Entrant / Publisher + Label: Parigo, Paris

 

Track: ‘Una Vez Más’ Sr Ortegon

 

Supervision: Gaëtan Kolly at Good Ear Music Supervision

 

 

 

Adidas Campus

 

Entrant / Publisher: Extreme Music, London

 

Track: ‘You’re The One For Me’ Lewis Amoroso + KHALI

 

Label: KPM

 

 

Best Use of Production Music In A Tv Series or Program (Single Scene) Finalists

 

Welcome to Wrexham S2E15

 

Entrant / Publisher: Extreme Music, London

 

Track: ‘Chasing Down Gold’ Remy

 

 

 

Vanderpump Rules: The Finale

 

Entrant / Publisher: Extreme Music, London

 

Tracks: ‘Like a Ballon’ + ‘Headed West’ both by Malory Torr

 

 

 

Doctor Who – Carol Of The Bells

 

Entrant / Publisher + Label: Cavendish Music, London

 

Track: ‘Shepherd’s Bell Carol’ Mykola Leontovych, Samuel Pegg (Arr.)

 

Supervision: Ollie White + Marnie Davidge at Theodore

 

Studio: BBC

 

 

 

D-day 80 – We Will Remember Them

 

Entrant / Publisher: Audio Network, London

 

Track: ‘Infinite Majesty’ Luke Richards

 

Studio: BBC

 

Director: Louise Bracken

 

 

 

The Curse E9

 

Entrant / Publisher: Infinity Scores

 

Track: ‘Dancing Echoes’ Thomas Duran, Gabriel Saban + Jérémy Dirat

 

Directors: Nathan Fielder, Nathan Zellner + David Zellner

 

 

 

Life of Kai S4 E1

 

Entrant / Supervision: Courtney Jenkins at Red Bull Media House, Los Angeles

 

Track: ‘Woodle’ Clemens Bacher

 

Publisher: Red Bull Production Music (AKM)

 

Director: Keith Malloy

 

 

 

Best Use of Production Music in a Film Trailer Finalists

 

The Serial Killer’s Wife Official Trailer

 

Entrant / Publisher: Extreme Music, London

 

Track: ‘That Sinking Feeling’ David O’Dowda + Holly Phelps

 

Studio: Paramount+ UK and Ireland

 

 

 

After Death Trailer

 

Entrant / Publisher + Label: VideoHelper, New York

 

Track: ‘Power of the Ancients’ William Werwath

 

 

 

The Creator Final Trailer

 

Entrant / Label: Power-Haus Creative, London

 

Track: ‘New Worlds’ Axel Tenner + Sebastian Pecznik

 

Supervision: Marina Polites + Sanaz Lavaedian at MOCEAN

 

Publisher: A&G Songs

 

Studio: 20th Century Studios

 

 

 

Saltburn Official Trailer

 

Entrant / Publisher + Label: Acid Music, London

 

Track: ‘Antlers’ Johan Hugo

 

Music Producer: Will Quiney for Acid Music

 

 

 

Fanny: The Other Mendelssohn Trailer

 

Entrant / Publisher: Universal Production Music UK

 

Track: ‘Indigo’ Dmitriy Alexandrovich Mityukhin + Ros Stephen

 

Supervision: Ross Sellwood, Barnaby Duff + Joanne Skinner at Mercury Studios + Universal Production Music

 

 

 

Megalopolis Teaser Trailer

 

Entrant: The Crystal Creative (Sync Rep) + Mark Woollen & Associates (Agency)

 

Track: ‘Blue Window’ Ben Preston

 

Directors: Mark Woollen & Jeremy Greene

 

 

 

Hardcore Never Dies Trailer

 

Entrant / Publisher: Cavendish Music, London

 

Track: ‘Trolls (Hall Of The Mountain King)’ Edvard Grieg, Lorenzo Piggici +Bill Connor

 

Music Supervisor: Charlotte Stricker at CTM Entertainment

 

 

 

Best Use of Production Music in a TV Trailer Finalists

 

‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’ S02E03 ‘Masquerade 1966’ Episode Promo

 

Entrant / Publisher + Label: VideoHelper, New York

 

Track: ‘Classical Trauma’ Saul Guanipa

 

 

 

Supersex Official Teaser

 

Entrants: The Crystal Creative (Sync Rep) + MOCEAN (Trailer House)

 

Track: ‘AgitProp’ Tim Morrison + Sanford Livingston

 

Supervision: Sanaz Lavaedian + Marina Polites

 

 

 

World Athletics Championships. 100m Hype Trailer

 

Entrant / Publisher + Supervision: Sam Stockham at Universal Production Music UK

 

Track: ‘Truth or Dare’ Joni Amelia Fuller

 

Publisher: Bruton Music

 

Label: Seventh Sense

 

Studio: BBC Sport

 

 

 

Sign Up – Into Football x UCL // Dortmund vs Real Madrid Champions League Final Hype

 

Entrants / Publisher + Supervision: Alice Lane at Universal Production Music UK + TNT Sports

 

Track: ‘Hype The Crowd’ Georgia Nicholas Winter

 

Label: Atmosphere Music

 

Director: Tom Worsley

 

 

 

Stags Online Trailer First Look TV Teaser

 

Entrant / Publisher: Extreme Music, London

 

Track: ‘Bang Your Head’ Lee Richardson, Richard Macklin, Tom Ford + James Cocozza

 

Studio: Paramount+

 

 

 

Camden Official Disney Plus UK Trailer

 

Entrant / Publisher: Extreme Music, London

 

Track: ‘Poison Ivy’ Jack Lewis, Max Lewis, Caroline Lewis + Matthew Wilkinson

 

Supervision: Intermission Film

 

 

 

Best Use of Production Music in a Video Game Trailer / Promo Finalists

 

Need for Speed Mobile Hot Pursuit Trailer

 

Entrant / Developer: Tencent Games, Shanghai

 

Supervision: TiMi Audio Lab

 

Track: ‘Lights Camera Action’ Noam Frankel, Marcus Hellkvist, Kevin Beharry + Marcus Hilton Braveboy

 

Publisher: First Digital Music

 

 

 

Need for Speed Mobile Trailer

 

Entrant / Developer: Tencent Games, Shanghai

 

Track: ‘Champions’ Or Kribos, Itay Steinberg, Harel Tsemah, Itamar Carmel + Chris B Harris

 

Supervision: TiMi Audio Lab

 

 

 

Helldivers 2 PC Features Trailer

 

Entrant / Publisher: Extreme Music, London

 

Track: ‘Give Me Electricity’ Wayne Murray + Elmore King

 

Label: KPM

 

 

 

Valorant Console Announce Welcome Trailer

 

Entrant / Developer: Riot Games, Los Angeles

 

Track: ‘Play it Again’ Hollis Frazier Herndon PKA 2hollis, Cubby at The Crystal Creative

 

 

 

Arcade Paradise VR Trailer

 

Entrant / Publisher: Wired Productions, UK

 

Track Composers: Kieron Pepper + Multiple Artists

 

Supervisors: Kieron Pepper + Leo Zullo

 

Label: Black Razor Records

 

 

 

Best Re-Record or Adaptation in Broadcast Advertising Finalists

 

Jordan ‘Beyond’

 

Entrants / Re-Record Arrangers: Mika Abadia + Aurélien Rubod at Sneak Attack Music, London

 

Music Supervisors: JT Griffith + Jeremy Daw

 

Original Track ‘Mes Joies Quotidiennes’ Mathé Altéry

 

Publisher: Concord Music Publishing

 

Agency: Uncommon Creative Studio

 

 

 

Magnum ‘The Pleasure Express’

 

Entrant: Big Sync Music, London

 

Re-Record Arranger: Sarah deCourcy at Resister Music

 

Music Supervisors: Justin “Commie” McMullen + Dominic Caisley

 

Original Track: ‘The Passenger’ Iggy Pop

 

Re-Record Artists: Iggy Pop + Siouxsie Sioux

 

Publisher: BMG

 

Agency: LOLA MullenLowe

 

 

 

Carlsberg ‘Curious Beginnings’

 

Entrants / Re-Record Arrangers: Adam Smyth, Jim Stewart + Simon Whiteside at String and Tins, London

 

Original Track: ‘The 900 Number’ The 45 King & Louie

 

Music Supervisors: Adam Smyth + Kaspar Broyd

 

Agency: Fold7

 

Director: Sam Pilling

 

 

 

Dove ‘The Dove Code’

 

Entrant: Big Sync Music, London

 

Re-Record Arrangers: Adina Nelu at Resister Music

 

Music Supervisors: Alexandra Carlsson Norlin, Dominic Caisley + Justin “Commie” McMullen

 

Original Track: ‘Pure Imagination’ Gene Wilder

 

Re-Record Vocals: Victoria Canal

 

Publishers: Downtown Music, Concord

 

Agency: Soko

 

Director: Juliana Curi

 

 

 

Amazon ‘Joyride’

 

Entrant: DLMDD, London

 

Re-Record Arranger: Nico Casal

 

Music Supervisor: Sascha Darroch-Davies

 

Original Track: ‘In My Life’ The Beatles

 

Publisher: Apple Corp

 

Director: Wayne McClammy

 

 

 

RSPCA ‘Respect’

 

Entrant / Re-Record Arranger: Luis Almau at Soundtree Music, London

 

Original Track: ‘Respect’ Aretha Franklin

 

Publisher: Warner Chappell / UMPG

 

Agency: AMV BBDO

 

Director: Raine Allen-Miller

 

 

 

Best Re-Record or Adaptation in Online, Social + Digital Advertising Finalists

 

NUFC Home: The Blaydon Races

 

Entrant / Re-Record Arranger: Joseph Bell at E.A.R Studios, London

 

Original Track: ‘The Blaydon Races’ Geordie Ridley

 

Re-Record Vocals: Heidi Curtis, Joseph Bell + The Felling Male Voice Choir

 

Agency: The Midnight Club

 

Director: Dan Emmerson

 

 

 

SickKids Foundation ‘Heal The Future’

 

Entrant / Re-Record Arranger: Isaac Matus at Wave Studios NY

 

Music Supervisor: Telan Wong

 

Original Track: ‘Everything I Wanted’ Billie Eilish

 

Publisher: Universal Music Group

 

Agency: Cossette

 

 

 

WWF ‘Up In Smoke’

 

Entrant / Music Supervisor: Matt Lee at Twelve Decibels, UK

 

Re-Record Arranger: Hughie Gavin at Manners McDade

 

Original Track: ‘When The Party’s Over’ Billie Eilish

 

Re-Record Vocals: Social Singing Choir

 

Publisher: Kobalt Music

 

Agency: Nomint

 

 

 

SKARR x Dale of Norway

 

Entrant / Music Supervision: Ekko Agency, Oslo

 

Original Track: ‘Se Ilden Lyse’ Sissel Kyrkjebø

 

Re-Record Vocals: SKAAR

 

Agency: Trigger

 

 

 

Don Julio Tequila ‘Por Amor: A Love Letter to Mexico’

 

Entrants + Remix: Lauro Robles (NAAFI) + The Elements Music, London

 

Original Track: ‘Por Amor’ Rafael Solano

 

Publisher: Peer Music

 

Agency: Anomaly NY

 

Music Supervisor: Nick Maker

 

Agency Director of Music: Ben Dorenfeld

 

Director: JC Molina

 

 

 

twofour54 studios ‘Destination Imagination’

 

Entrants: Harrison King + Joe Dickinson at WithFeeling, Dubai

 

Original Track: ‘Pure Imagination’ Gene Wilder

 

Re-Record Vocals: Lyla Foy

 

Publisher: Universal Music

 

Directors: Adam Fothergill + Josh Arnold

 

 

 

Best Re-Record or Adaptation in a Film or TV Series / Program Finalists

 

The Afterparty

 

Entrant / Re-Record: Encompass Creative, Los Angeles

 

Music Supervisors: Kier Lehman + James Cartwright

 

Original Track: ‘MMMBop’ Hanson

 

Re-Record Vocals: Raewyn Davidson, Bri Holland, James Larson, Mackenzie Nibbe + Kennedy Nibbe

 

Director: Christopher Miller

 

 

 

A Gentleman In Moscow

 

Entrant: Zoë Ellen Bryant at Carbon Logic, London

 

Re-Record Arrangers: Jack Hughes, Melvin Tay, Simeon Ogden – Northern Film Orchestra; Zoë Ellen Bryant + Kemani Anderson

 

Original Track: ‘Boum!’ Charles Trenet

 

Re-Record Vocals: Kemani Anderson

 

Publisher: Catalyst Music Publishing

 

Director: Sam Miller

 

 

 

The Morning Show

 

Entrant + Re-Record Arrangers: Encompass Creative, Los Angeles

 

Music Supervisor: Linda Cohen

 

Original Track: ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’ Marvin Gaye + Tammi Terrell

 

Re-Record Vocals: Billy Crudup + Lindsay Duncan

 

Director: Jennifer Getzinger

 

 

 

Striking With Pride: United at the Coalface

 

Entrant: Sky Studios, London

 

Re-Record Arranger: Samuel Thompson

 

Original Track: ‘Caravan of Love’ The Housemartins

 

Re-Record Vocals: The Beaufort Male Choir

 

Publisher: Warner Chappell North America

 

Director: Ashley Francis-Roy

 

 

 

Lost Boys and Fairies

 

Entrants: Duck Soup Films + Tin Drum Music

 

Re-Record Arranger: Daf James

 

Music Supervisors: Sophie Urquhart + Dominic Goodman at Tin Drum Music

 

Director: James Kent for Duck Soup Films

 

Original Track: ‘Mad World’ Tears for Fears

 

Re-Record Vocals: Sion Daniel Young, Fra Fee, Arwel Gruffydd, Arthur Siôn Evans, Dylan Malyn, Gwawr Loader, Tomos Eames, William Thomas, Tom Clark + Jami Reid-Quarrell

 

Publisher: BMG

 

 

 

The Righteous Gemstones

 

Entrant / Re-Record: Encompass Creative, Los Angeles

 

Music Supervisor: DeVoe Yates

 

Original Track: ‘All The Gold In California’ Larry Gatlin + The Gatlin Brothers Band

 

Re-Record Vocals: Sturgill Simpson, Various Choir Singers

 

Studio: HBO

 

Director: Danny McBride

 

 

 

Best Re-Record or Adaptation in a Film Trailer Finalists

 

Origin Official Trailer

 

Entrants: GrandSon + The Crystal Creative

 

Re-Record Arranger: Ben Preston

 

Music Supervisor: Maggie Baron

 

Assoc. Music Supervisor: Ashley Young

 

Original Tracks: ‘Leaves’, ‘AlBright’ + ‘Cover Me’ Kris Bowers

 

 

 

Joker: Folie à Deux Official Teaser Trailer

 

Entrants: Cavalry Music + The Crystal Creative + Major Major

 

Re-Record: Joep Sporck at Cavalry Music + The Crystal Creative

 

Music Supervisors: Lukas Burton, Felix Erskine + Toddrick Spalding

 

Original Track: ‘What The World Needs Now’ Burt Bacharach

 

Agency: Major Major

 

Studio: Warner Brothers

 

 

 

Maestro Official Trailer

 

Entrant / Re-Record Arranger: David James Rosen at TOTEM, Los Angeles

 

Music Supervisor: Maggie Baron

 

Original Track: Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 2

 

 

 

Wicked – First Look

 

Entrant: Cavalry Music, Los Angeles

 

Re-Record Arrangers: Felix Erskine, Joep Sporck + Devesh Sodha

 

Music Supervisors: Lukas Burton + Matthew Tolhurst

 

Original Track: ‘Defying Gravity’ Idina Menzel + Kristin Chenoweth

 

 

 

Dune: Part Two Official Trailer 3

 

Entrants: The Crystal Creative + Major Major

 

Re-Record Arranger: Ben Preston at The Crystal Creative

 

Agency: Major Major

 

Music Supervisor: Toddrick Spalding

 

Original Track: ‘Only I Will Remain’ Hans Zimmer

 

Studio: Warner Brothers

 

 

 

Deadpool + Wolverine Trailer

 

Entrant: Cavalry Music, Los Angeles

 

Re-Record Arrangers: Black Hydra, James Murray + Ben Hayden

 

Music Supervisors: Lukas Burton, Felix Erskine, Sanaz Lavaedian, Marina Polites + Cian Favat

 

Original Track: ‘Like A Prayer’ Madonna

 

Trailer House: mOcean

 

 

 

Best Re-Record or Adaptation in a TV Trailer Finalists

 

3 Body Problem Official Trailer

 

Entrants: The Crystal Creative + Trailer Park

 

Re-Record Arranger: Mark Evans

 

Trailer House: Trailer Park

 

Music Supervisor: Bobby Gumm

 

Original Track: Scala + Kolacny Brothers’ recording of ‘Everything in its Right Place’ originally written by Radiohead

 

Publisher: Warner Chappell Music

 

 

 

Griselda Official Trailer

 

Entrant / Re-Record Arranger: David James Rosen at TOTEM, Los Angeles

 

Music Supervisors: Sanaz Lavaedian + Marina Polites Fitzpatrick

 

Original Track: ‘Call Me’ Blondie

 

Re-Record Vocals: Aroe Phoenix + Debbie Harry

 

Trailer House: mOcean

 

 

 

Fallout Official Trailer

 

Entrant / Re-Record Arranger: David James Rosen at TOTEM, Los Angeles

 

Original Track: ‘I Don’t Want To Set The World On Fire’ The Ink Spots

 

 

 

The Crown S6 Pt2 Trailer

 

Entrant: My Hart Canyon Music, UK

 

Re-Record Arrangers: Kieran Scragg (Fort Nowhere) + Isaac Allaway (FFM)

 

Original Track: ‘Sweet Disposition’ The Temper Trap

 

Re-Record Vocals: Kieran Scragg (Fort Nowhere)

 

Publisher: Concord Music Publishing

 

Director: Suneil Beri

 

 

 

Knuckles Official Trailer

 

Entrant / Re-Record Arranger: Ciaran Birch at TOTEM, Los Angeles

 

Music Supervision: Sanaz Lavaedian + Marina Polites Fitzpatrick

 

Original Track: ‘Knuck If You Buck’ Crime Mob

 

Trailer House: mOcean

 

 

 

Murder at the End of the World Trailer

 

Entrant: Angry Mob Music, Los Angeles

 

Re-Record Arranger / Vocals: Black Math

 

Music Supervisor: Marc Jackson

 

Original Track: ‘Strange Love’ Depeche Mode

 

 

 

Best Re-Record or Adaptation in a Video Game Trailer / Promo Finalists

 

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Launch Trailer

 

Entrant / Re-Record Arranger: Feel For Music, London

 

Music Supervisors: Ben Sumner, Glenn Herweijer, Benedicte Ouimet

 

Original Track: ‘Mirage’ OneRepublic

 

Music Publishers: BMG Rights Management / Sony Music Publishing

 

Game Developer: Ubisoft

 

 

 

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Multiplayer Trailer

 

Entrant / Publisher: Pitch Hammer Music, Atlanta

 

Re-Record Arranger: Ryan Andrews

 

Original Track: ‘Till I Collapse’ Eminem ft. Nate Dogg

 

 

 

Knockout Chaos Trailer

 

Entrant: BMM Network, France

 

Re-Record Arrangers: Yann Macé + Luc Leroy

 

Music Supervisors: Joseph Petitpain + Julien Cornuel

 

Original Track: ‘Smack’ Ugly Duckling

 

Director: Romain Chassaing

 

 

 

Skull and Bones Trailer

 

Entrant: Ubisoft, Paris

 

Re-Record Arrangers: 2WEI

 

Original Track: ‘Wellerman’ Sea Shanty

 

Directors: Jeremy Der + Jessy Malcolm Sweet

 

 

 

Helldivers 2 Launch Trailer

 

Entrant: Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

 

Senior Music Supervisor:Codie Childs at Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe, PlayStation Studios

 

Original Track: ‘Let’s Work Together’ Canned Heat

 

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing + Wise Music

 

Director: Michael Bowyer

 

 

 

Starfield Trailer

 

Entrant: Bethesda Game Studios, London

 

Re-Record Arranger: Inon Zur

 

Music Supervisor: Mark Lampert

 

Original Track: ‘Rocket Man’ Elton John

 

Re-Record Vocals: Tonality (Choir) + Nanna Larisi

 

Director: Nicole Ackermann

 

 

Close