Finalists Announced for 2024 Music+Sound Awards

London, UK (October 1, 2024)—The finalists for the 13th annual Music+Sound Awards, which recognize the role and contributions of both music and sound design in media, have been announced.
The awards champion the talents and skills of composers, sound designers, music supervisors and sync teams, creating a platform upon which they can stand and be truly recognized for what they have achieved, according to the organizers. “Aimed at professionals, worldwide, working in advertising, film, television and gaming, the awards are open to anyone who is or has been involved in the creation, composition, sourcing, licensing, briefing and/or production of music or sound design for any media.”
The winners of 2024’s Music+Sound Awards will be announced at 4 p.m. GMT on Thursday, October 10.
The finalists are as follows:
Best Original Composition in Broadcast Advertising Finalists – Sponsored By Eclectic
NerdWallet ‘Don’t Let Your Future You Hate You’
Entrant / Production Company: BUTTER Music and Sound
Composer: Clark Baxstresser
Music Producers: Chip Herter, Annick Mayer, Stone Irr + Kriston Poindexter
Agency: Deutsch LA
Director: Jim Jenkins
Slack ‘The Big Meeting’
Entrant / Production Company: Squeak E. Clean Studios, New York
Composer: Julie B. Nichols
Executive Creative Producer: Jennie Armon
Agency: Brand New School, New York
Director: Chris Dooley
Vodafone ‘TV Play’
Entrant / Composer: Walter Mair at Metronome Ltd, London
Music Producer: Christian Heschl
Agency: Grey London
Director: Tom Green
LinkedIn ‘Meeting’
Entrant / Production Company: Squeak E. Clean Studios, New York
Composer: Michelangelo Rodriguez
Sr. Music Producer: Blade Thornton
Director: Terence Neale
Just Eat ‘Did Somebody Say HipOpera’
Entrant / Production Company: String and Tins, London
Composers: Adam Smyth, Ben Smith, Jordan Crisp + Toni Robinson
Production Companies: String and Tins, Freckle + Sentric Music Ltd
Music Producer: Fred Ball
Agency: McCann London
Directors: Dave Meyers + Dave Dean
Hornbach ‘Every Spring a New Beginning’
Entrant / Production Company: Machine, London
Composer: Brice Cagan
Music Producer: Rebecca Boswell
Agency: HeimatTBWA\
Director: Traktor
Best Original Composition in Online, Social + Digital Advertising Finalists
Hamcus x Adidas ‘EXILES’
Entrant / Production Company: NBMV Music, Amsterdam
Composer: Maurits Verwoerd
Director: Tomas Kamphuis
Amazon ‘Don’t get media envy, get Amazon Ads’
Entrant / Production Company: Sonic Union, New York
Music Producer: Justin Morris
Agency: Anomaly/New York
Director: Sam Pilling
UEFA Women’s EURO x Euronics
Entrant / Production Company: by RAVEN, Amsterdam
Composers: Justin Welgraven, Alexander Moes + Wouter van den Boogaard
Director: Arjen Schotel
35/37 PARIS ‘REPLICA’
Entrant / Production Company: SuperPitch, Paris
Composer: Thomas Couzinier
Director: SimonaGun
Under Armour ‘World Cup Armour Up’
Entrant / Production Company: Citizen Music, New York
Composers: Theo de Gunzburg + Noah Wiehl
Music Producers: Kate Sims + Molly Young
Agency: Zambezi
Director: Kat Webber
LG ‘Emotionally Intelligent Design’
Entrant / Production Company: Zelig Sound, London
Agency: Wolff Olins
International Cricket Council (ICC) ‘Out of this World’
Entrant / Production Company: The Elements Music, London
Composers: Sean Paul + Kes
Music Producer: Michael ‘Tano’ Montano
Agency: Matta
Director: Ozzie Pullin
Best Original Composition in a Feature Film Score Finalists
Doctor Jekyll
Entrant / Composer: Blair Mowat
Music Producers: Blair Mowat + John Prestage
Director: Joe Stephenson
Kensuke’s Kingdom
Entrant / Composer: Stuart Hancock
Directors: Neil Boyle + Kirk Hendry
Stockholm Bloodbath
Entrant / Composer: Steffen Thum
Director: Mikael Håfström
Little Wing
Entrant / Composer: Anne Nikitin
Director: Dean Israelite
Silver and the Book of Dreams
Entrant / Composer: Sara Barone at Bleeding Fingers Music
Score Producer: Russell Emanuel
Score Supervisor: Marsha Bowe
Handling the Undead
Entrant / Production Company: Soundtree Music
Composer: Peter Raeburn
Director: Thea Hvistendahl
Best Original Composition in a Short Film Finalists
Us Four
Entrant / Composer: Aleksandra Vilcinska
The Last Repair Shop
Entrant / Production Music: Breakwater Studios
Composers: Katya Richardson + Kris Bowers
Music Producers: Kris Bowers + Max Wrightson
Directors: Ben Proudfoot + Kris Bowers
Pylon
Entrant / Production Company: Soundtree Music
Composer: Luis Almau
Director: Barnaby Blackburn
Does That Make Me A Woman?
Entrant / Production Company: OUT/STANDARD, UK
Composer: John Ross
Music Producer: Alex Lavery
Director: Bec Evans
The Projectionist
Entrant / Composer: Hugo de Chaire
Director: Mark G Disalle
Mkhuzi: The Spirit Racer
Composers: Oliver Stutz, Sek Hao Ho, Prisca Leong, Tinashe Makura, Anton Morgan, Sean Ross + Adrienne Yong at Two AM Music, Cape Town
Directors: Simangaliso ‘Panda’ Sibaya + Malcolm Wope
Best Original Composition in a Feature-Length Documentary Finalists
The Deepest Breath
Entrant / Composer: Nainita Desai at Soundology, London
Director: Laura McGann
Surviving Translation
Entrant / Composer: Tom Drew
Director: Ling Lee
Red Herring
Entrant / Composer: Xav Clarke at Xavalanche Music Limited, UK
Director: Kit Vincent
The Blue Angels
Entrants / Composers: James Everingham + Stewart Mitchell at Bleeding Fingers Music, Los Angeles
Music Producer: Hans Zimmer
Score Producer: Russell Emanuel
Score Supervisor: Greg Rappaport
Secrets of the Neanderthals
Entrant / Composer: Anže Rozman at Bleeding Fingers Music, Los Angeles
Score Producer: Russell Emanuel
Score Supervisor: Greg Rappaport
Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case
Entrants / Composers: Rob Manning + Anne Nikitin
Director: Hyoe Yamamoto
Silverback
Entrant / Composer: Johnny Yates
Director: Miles Blayden-Ryall
Best Original Composition in a Television Program Finalists
Planet Earth III
Entrants / Composers: Sara Barone, Jacob Shea + Hans Zimmer at Bleeding Fingers Music, Los Angeles
Additional Composition: Laurentia Editha
Music Producer: Steve Kofsky
Score Producer: Russell Emanuel
Score Supervisor: Marsha Bowe
The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin
Entrants / Composers: Oli Julian + Nick Foster
Directors: Ben Palmer + George Kane
Robbie Williams
Entrant / Composer: Chris Roe
Director: Joe Pearlman
Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Entrant / Composer: Chanda Dancy at CYD Music, Los Angeles
Director: Christina Alexandra Voros
Renegade Nell
Entrants / Composers: Oli Julian + Nick Foster at Lookout Point, London
Directors: Ben Taylor, Amanda Brotchie + MJ Delaney
We Are Lady Parts (Season 2)
Entrant: Universal International Studios, London
Composer: Shez Manzoor
Music Producer: Benjamin Fregin
Director: Nida Manzoor
Best Original Composition in Film + Television Program Titles Finalists
The Deepest Breath Titles
Entrant / Composer: Nainita Desai at Soundology, London
Director: Laura McGann
Palm Royale Titles
Entrant / Composer: Jeff Toyne at Apple Studios, Los Angeles
Directors: Abe Sylvia, Tate Taylor, Stephanie Laing + Claire Scanlon
Better Half Titles
Entrant / Composer: Bijan Olia at Bijan Olia Music, Los Angeles
Music Producers: Bijan Olia + Aleksi Glick
Director: Patrick Henry Phelan
Royal Kill List Titles
Entrant / Composer: Hollie Buhagiar at Leland, London
Director: Alice Smith
Lost Boys & Fairies Titles
Entrants / Production Companies: Duck Soup Films + Tin Drum Music, London
Composer: Daf James (with lyrics by Robert Alan Evans + Daf James)
Music Producers: James Clarke, David Mahoney + Daf James
Director: James Kent
Bodies Titles
Entrant / Composer: Jon Opstad
Directors: Marco Kreuzpaintner + Haolu Wang
Best Original Composition in a Video Game (Gameplay) Finalists
The Lamplighters League
Entrant / Composer: Jon Everist
Director: Mitch Gitelman
Publisher: Paradox Interactive
Developer: Harebrained Schemes
Disney Illusion Island
Entrant / Composer: David Housden
Director: AJ Grand-Scrutton
Publisher: Disney Games
Developer: Dlala Studios
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Entrant / Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, California
Composer: John Paesano
Music Producers: Scott Hanau, Keith Leary, Alex Hackford
Directors: Bryan Intihar + Ryan Smith
Developer: Insomniac Games
The Rogue Prince of Persia
Entrant / Publisher: Ubisoft, Paris
Composer: ASADI
Audio Director: Aymeric Swchwartz
Director: Lucie Dewagnier
Developer: Evil Empire
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Entrant / Publisher: Ubisoft, Paris
Composer: Pinar Toprak
Developer: Ubisoft Massive
Audio Director: Alex Rivière
Directors: Magnus Jansén, Ditte Deenfeldt, Omar Bouali + Drew Rechner
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Entrant / Publisher: Ubisoft, Paris
Composers: MENTRIX + Gareth Coker
Music Producer: Abdelhak Elguess
Audio Director: Felix Tiévant
Director: Mounir Radi
Best Original Composition in a Video Game (Cinematics / Cutscenes) Finalists
The Lamplighters League
Entrant / Composer: Jon Everist
Publisher: Paradox Interactive
Developer: Harebrained Schemes
Director: Mitch Gitelman
Dolia Champion Cinematic Honor of Kings
Entrant / Publisher: Tencent Games
Composers: Yoon Ho Kim, Mark Kuypers, Seiji Hotta + Xiaonan Yan
Developer: TiMi Studio Group
Avatar : Frontiers of Pandora
Entrant / Publisher: Ubisoft, Paris
Composer: Pinar Toprak
Audio Director: Alex Rivière
Directors: Magnus Jansén, Ditte Deenfeldt, Omar Bouali + Drew Rechner
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Entrant / Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, California
Composer: John Paesano
Developer: Insomniac Games
Audio Director: Karen Read
Directors: Bryan Intihar + Ryan Smith
Ad Infinitum
Entrant / Composer: Lukas Deuschel at Hekate GmbH, Berlin
Publisher: Nacon
Directors: Lukas Deuschel + Thomas Lenz
Prince of Persia : The Lost Crown
Entrant / Publisher: Ubisoft, Paris
Composers: MENTRIX + Gareth Coker
Audio Director: Felix Tiévant
Director: Mounir Radi
Best Original Composition in a Film Trailer Finalists
Cuckoo Official Trailer
Entrant / Production Company: Acid Music, London
Composer: William Arcane
Director: Tilman Singer
Masters of the Air Official Teaser
Entrant / Production Company: Cavalry Music, Los Angeles
Composer: Ben Squires
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Teaser Trailer
Entrant / Production Company: Cavalry Music, Los Angeles
Composer: Felix Erskine
Cottontail Trailer
Entrant / Composer: Samuel Bohn at Musical Eye, London
Director: Patrick Dickinson
Marmalade Trailer
Entrant / Production Company: Silk Factory, London
Composer: Andrew Baird
Mufasa: The Lion King Teaser Trailer
Entrant / Production Company: Cavalry Music, Los Angeles
Composer: Felix Erskine
Music Producer: Lukas Burton
Best Original Composition in a TW Trailer / Promo Finalists
The Acolyte Official Teaser
Entrant / Production Company: TOTEM, Los Angeles
Composer: David James Rosen
Planet Earth III First Look Trailer
Entrants / Composers: Sara Barone, Jacob Shea, Bastille, Hans Zimmer + RAYE at Bleeding Fingers Music, Los Angeles
Score Producer: Russell Emanuel
House of the Dragon S2 Official Black Trailer
Entrant / Production Company: TOTEM, Los Angeles
Composer: David James Rosen
The Penguin Trailer
Entrant / Production Company: Enigmaudio, California
Composer: Tihomir Hristozov
Tattooist of Auschwitz Trailer
Entrant: Sky Studios, London
Composers: Hans Zimmer + Kara Talve at Bleeding Fingers Music, Los Angeles
Late Bloomer Trailer
Entrant / Production Company: The Wilders, Toronto
Composer: Aidan Cade Goldsmith
Best Original Composition in a Video Game Trailer / Promo Finalists
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Trailer
Entrant: Ubisoft, Paris
Composer: Blake Robinson (based on the music of Pinar Toprak)
Directors: Charles Di Gaetano, Mathieu Blouin + Hubert Vallée
League of Legends Brazil – Orgulho Loco Trailer
Entrants / Composers: Samuel Ferrari at mdois, São Paulo
Director: Cisma
Developer: Riot Games
Tales Of Kenzera: Zau Trailer
Entrant / Composer: Nainita Desai at Sounds Appealing, London
Director: Abubakar Salim
Publisher: Electronic Arts
Valorant – MYTHS // Iso Agent Trailer
Entrant: Riot Games, Los Angeles
Composers: Yunqiao Fu, Yimeng Yang + Guiliang Zhao
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Trailer
Entrant: Sony Interactive Entertainment, California
Composer: John Paesano
Music Producers: Scott Hanau, Keith Leary + Alex Hackford
Directors: Bryan Intihar + Ryan Smith
Star Wars Outlaws Trailer
Entrant: Ubisoft, Paris
Composer: Blake Robinson (based on the music of Wilbert Roget II)
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Trailer
Entrant: Ubisoft, Paris
Composers: MENTRIX + Gareth Coker
Music Producers: Romain Bergounhe + Guillaume Cerda
Directors: Simon Liez + Tristan Dauly
Rising Star Award: Composer Finalists
Aleksandra Vilcinska
Ayda Akbal
Ana Krstajic at Petrushka Chord
Camilo Forero at Bleeding Fingers Music
Lauren Finch
Ioana Selaru
Best Sound Design in Broadcast Advertising Finalists
Riyadh Season – Fury vs. Ngannou
Entrant / Production Company: 750 MPH, London
Sound Designer: Sam Ashwell
Sound Producer: Olivia Ray
Director: Seb Edwards
Agency: Droga5 NY + Accenture Song
Agency Music Producers: Roger Morán, Patrick Wood, Roger Morán, Patrick Wood, Madeleine Wilkinson + Harit Muttreja
Royal Airforce ‘The Force Protecting Space’
Entrant / Production Company: Sine Audio Post Production, London
Sound Designer: Phil Bolland
Sound Producer: Julian Marshall
Director: Tom Green
Agency: House 337
Formula E ‘It’s on’
Entrant / Production Company: 750 MPH, London
Sound Designer: Sam Ashwell
Sound Producer: Olivia Ray
Agency: Uncommon Creative Studio
Director: Max Sherman
Queensberry V Matchroom ‘5 vs 5’ Official Promo
Entrant / Production Company: No.8 London
Sound Designers: George Castle + James Benn
Sound Producer: Karen Noden
Director: Leigh Powis
Apple ‘The Lost Voice’
Entrant / Production Company: Factory Studios, London
Sound Designers: Anthony Moore + James Utting
Sound Producer: Ciara Wakley
Agency: Apple Marcom
Director: Taika Waititi
Nike ‘World of Warmth’
Entrant / Sound Designer: Denis Kilty at denis, Dublin
Agency: Wieden + Kennedy Shanghai
Director: Henry Scholfield
Best Sound Design in Online, Social + Digital Advertising Finalists
Sponsored by Sound Canvas
JBL ‘Heart of Sound’
Entrant / Production Company: Absolute, London
Sound Designer: Ian ‘Arge’ Hargest
Sound Producer: Sian Hagan
Agency: Havas
Vodafone Ireland ‘The Remote’
Entrant / Production Company: Factory Studios, London
Sound Designer: Jon Clarke
Sound Producer: Ciara Wakley
Agency: Grey London
Director: Tom Green
PUBG ‘Ground of Honor: Rondo’
Entrant / Production Company: 750 MPH, London
Sound Designers: Sam Ashwell, Marcin Pawlik + Mark Hellaby
Sound Producers: Olivia Ray + Carla Thomas
Agency: Living Films
Director: Sam Hargrave
Aston Martin Vantage ‘Engineered for Real Drivers’
Entrant / Production Company: Zelig Sound, London
Sound Designers: Harry Smith + Matthew James
Sound Producer: Breda Canning
Agency: Design Bridge and Partners
Qiddiya ‘Play Life’
Entrant / Production Company: String and Tins, London
Sound Designers: Will Cohen + Lawrence Kendrick
Sound Producer: Laura-Leigh Smith
Agency: Droga5
Directors: Nick Roney + Ian Pons Jewell
OPPO ‘Good Guys Bad Guys’
Entrant / Sound Dersigner: ShaoHang at Beijing 20k Miles Culture Communications Co., Beijing
Best Audio Mix In A Commercial Finalists
PUBG ‘Ground Of Honor: Rondo’
Entrant / Production Company: 750 MPH, London
Sound Mixers: Sam Ashwell, Marcin Pawlik + Mark Hellaby
Sound Producers: Olivia Ray + Carla Thomas
Agency: Living Films
Director: Sam Hargrave
SickKids Foundation ‘Heal The Future’
Entrant / Sound Mixer: Isaac Matus at Wave Studios, New York
Sound Producers: Vicky Ferraro + Eleni Giannopolous
Agency: Cossette
Director: Henry Scholfield
Royal Airforce ‘The Force Protecting Space’
Entrant / Production Company: Sine Audio Post Production, London
Sound Mixer: Phil Bolland
Sound Producer: Julian Marshall
Director: Tom Green
Agency: House 337
Swatch ‘What If’
Entrant / Sound Mixer: Luke Isom at Jungle Studios, London
Agency: Sticker Studios
Riyadh Season – Fury vs. Ngannou
Entrant / Production Company: 750 MPH, London
Sound Mixer: Sam Ashwell
Sound Producer: Olivia Ray
Director: Seb Edwards
Agency: Droga5 NY + Accenture Song
Agency Music Producers: Roger Morán, Patrick Wood, Roger Morán, Patrick Wood, Madeleine Wilkinson + Harit Muttreja
Alzheimer’s Research UK ‘You can change the ending’
Entrant / Production Company: No.8 London
Sound Mixer: Sam Robson
Sound Producer: Karen Noden
Directors: Againstallodds, Ben + Dan Tubby
Best Sonic Branding + Idents Finalists
The Sound of ATB
Entrant / Agency: Sonic Lens, New Jersey
Composition: Josie Boivin, Glen Cavanagh, Marco Vitali + Andy Ross
Sound Design: Glen Cavanagh + Marco Vitali
IBM Sonic Branding
Entrant / Production Company: Antfood, New York
Agency: IBM Blue Studio
The Sound of Leffe
Entrant / Composition: MassiveMusic London
Sound Design: Gus Nisbet + Robby Stone
TUBI Rebrand
Entrant / Production Company: Zelig Sound, London
Composition / Sound: Harry Smith, Connor Duin + Matthew James
Audio Director: Matthew James
Agency: DixonBaxi
CNN News Central
Entrant: Stephen Arnold Music | SAM, Texas
Composition: Andrew Oye
Sound: Jesus Garcia
Audio Directors: Reza Baktar + Eric Sherling at CNN
RONA Spring Anthem
Entrant / Production Company: Circonflex, Montréal
Composition: Olivier Girard + Paul-Étienne Côté
Sound: Frédéric Laurier, Pascal Desjardins + Jonathan Doyon
Best Sound Design in a Feature Film Finalists
Kensuke’s Kingdom
Entrant / Production Club: String and Tins, London
Sound Designer: Will Cohen
Sound Producer: Eimear Gorey
Directors: Neil Boyle + Kirk Hendry
Quantum Suicide
Entrant: Lionshead Entertainment, Vancouver
Audio Director: Crispin Hands
Sound Designers: Matt Besler, Phil Layton + Ian Savage
Supervising Sound Editors: Frank Faugno + Crispin Hands
Sound Producers: Kevin Gamble + Stevie Van Skiver
Director: Gerrit Van Woudenberg
The Zone Of Interest
Entrant / Sound Designer: Johnnie Burn at Wave Studios, London
Director: Jonathan Glazer
MUZE
Entrant / Production Company: KLOAQ, Amsterdam
Sound Designers: Bardo Camp, Daniel Sillem + Adrian Vrijhoef
Directors: Fardau Verschuren, Tanja Chung + Kate Jones
Old Man And The Land
Entrant / Production Company: Sound Canvas, UK
Sound Designer: Damian Pace
Supervising Sound Editor: Tom Joyce
Director: Nick Parish
Best Sound Design in a Short Film Finalists
The Brown Dog
Entrant / Sound Designer: Michalis Anthis at Machine, New York
Sound Producers: Andi Lewis + Matej Oreskovich
Directors: Jamie-James Medina + Nadia Hallgren
Festival Of Slaps
Entrant / Production Company: String and Tins, London
Sound Designer: Adam Smyth
Sound Producer: Alina Miroshnichenko
Director: Abdou Cissé
Turn Up the Base
Entrant / Production Company: Picture Shop Bristol
Sound Designers: Sonny Lota, Bryn Howells + Stephen Lunn
Director: Ted Evans
Liv
Entrant + Sound Designer: Fred Pearson
Director: John Mark Fitzpatrick
Do you have kids?
Entrant / Production Company: Sine Audio Post Production, London
Sound Designer: Frankie Beirne
Sound Producer: Julian Marshall
Director: Tom Gentle
Space Plug
Entrants / Sound Designers: Grace Wong + Zoltan Kadnar
Director: Marcus Anthony Thomas
Laboratory
Entrant / Sound Designer: Anton Sych at Astrokeyz, Kyiv
Best Sound Design in a Television Series or Program Finalists
The Continental: From the World of John Wick
Entrant: Formosa Group
Sound Designers: Luke Gibleon, Nick Interlandi, Joshua Adeniji, Angelina Faulkner, Borja Sau
Director: Albert Hughes
The Tattooist of Auschwitz
Entrants: Blazing Griffin Post Production + Sky, London
Sound Designers: Simon Gershon + Heather Andrews
Supervising Sound Editors: Zander Mavor, Tom Povey, William Cory + Scott Paterson
Honor of Kings – Li Bai Chapter: Shattered Moon
Entrant: Tencent Games, Shanghai
Sound Design: China Film Group
Sound Producers: TiMi Audio Lab
Mary & George
Entrants: Boom + Sky, London
Sound Designer: Andy Kennedy
Sound Producer: Nicky Poulton
Supervising Sound Editor: Jury Mravec
Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough
Entrants: Humble Bee Films + Sky, London
Sound Designers: Paul Fisher + Angela Groves
Boiling Point
Entrants / Sound Designers: James Drake, Jules Woods, Oscar Bloomfield-Crowe + Paddy McGuirk at Splice, London
Sound Producer: Ramit Anchal
Supervising Sound Editor: James Drake
Directors: Philip Barantini + Mounia Akl
Best Sound Design in a Video Game – Gameplay Finalists
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Entrant: Ubisoft, Paris
Sound Designers: Slimane Dellaoui, Julien Mizac, Marie-Valentine David, Aristide Hersant-Prévert
Audio Director: Felix Tiévant
Sound Producer: Julien Mizac
Director: Mounir Radi
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Entrants: Insomniac Games + PlayStation Studios Sound Teams
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, Los Angeles
Sound Team: Ben Pantelis, Sebastian Ruiz, Nick Jackson, Enoch Choi, Cameron Sonju, Gavin Booth, Blake Johnson, Eddie Pacheco, Tyler Cornett, Herschell Bailey, Johannes Hammers, Zack Bogucki, Alex Previty, Matt Ryan, Maria Juliet Rascon, Andres Herrera, Aaron Sanchez, Robert Castro, Jeff Darby, Beau Anthony Jimenez, Derrick Espino, Jon Rook, Tyler Hoffman, Ryan See, Brooke Yap, Daniele Carli, Roy Lancaster, Rodrigo Robinet, Daniel Barboza, Charlie Ritter, David Goll, Chris Kokkinos, Tj Schauer + Emile Mika
Audio Directors: Paul Mudra, Jerry Berlongieri + Keith Asack
Sound Producer: Hayden Griffin
Directors: Bryan Intihar + Ryan Smith
Helldivers 2
Entrants: Arrowhead Game Studios + PlayStation Studios Sound
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, Los Angeles
Sound Team: Olliver Andersson, Kristian Johansson, Loic Couthier, Lorenzo Valsassina, Lewis Barn, Edward Durcan, Daniel Ramos, Toivo Kallio, Fabio Liutina, Danny Hey, Lewis Everest, Peter Hanson + Simon Gumbleton
Audio Directors: Harvey Scott + Nick Raynor
Sound Producers: Hannah Burdett, Katerina Zacharakis, Mark Young + Alex Bolle
Still Wakes the Deep
Entrant / Publisher: Secret Mode Games, UK
Audio Director: Daan Hendriks
Developer: The Chinese Room
Alan Wake 2
Entrant / Developer: Remedy Entertainment, Finland
Sound Designers: Joshua Bell, Adam Butterworth, Kit Challis, Gulli Gunnarsson, Thomas Holmes, Pauli Ondruska, Tazio Schiesari, Henry Scott, Ville Sorsa, Philipp Berger Tolkun (Dynamedion)
Audio Director: Richard Lapington
Sound Producer: Anika Neubert
Publisher: Epic Games
Directors: Sam Lake + Kyle Rowely
Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
Entrant / Developer: Rocksteady Studios, London
Sound Designers: Andrew Quinn, Leo Magrin, Agatha Molska, Dan Wishman, Elly Johnson, Alexis Mavropoulos, Andreas Frostholm + Matthew McCamley (Formosa UK)
Sound Producer: Scott Burfitt
Publisher: Warner Bros. Games
Audio Directors: Andrew Riley + Nick Arundel
Directors: Axel Rydby + Rasmus Højengaard
Best Sound Design in a Video Game – Cinematics + Cutscenes Finalists
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Entrants: Insomniac Games, PlayStation Studios Sound + Sweet Justice Sound
Sound Team: Ben Pantelis, Sebastian Ruiz, Nick Jackson, Enoch Choi, Cameron Sonju, Gavin Booth, Ben Minto, Chris Sweetman, Csaba Wagner, Samuel Justice, Gary Miranda, Emile Mika, Blake Johnson, Eddie Pacheco, Tyler Cornett, Herschell Bailey, Johannes Hammers, Zack Bogucki, Alex Previty, Matt Ryan, Maria Juliet Rascon, Andres Herrera, Aaron Sanchez, Robert Castro, Jeff Darby, Beau Anthony Jimenez, Derrick Espino, Jon Rook, Tyler Hoffman, Ryan See, Brooke Yap, Daniele Carli, Alexis Tran, Bob Kellough, Bryan Jerden, Eilam Hoffman, Graham Donnelly, Jason W. Jennings, Matt Hall, Michael Leaning, Michael Schapiro, Randy Torres, Richard Gould, Stephano Sanchinelli , Tim Walston , Tobias Poppe , Tom Jaine , Jeremy Neroes, Adam Sanchez, Brendan Wolf, Roy Lancaster, Rodrigo Robinet, Daniel Barboza, Charlie Ritter, David Goll, Chris Kokkinos + Tj Schauer
Audio Directors: Dwight Okahara, Paul Mudra, Jerry Berlongieri, Keith Asack
Sound Producer: Hayden Griffin
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, California
Directors: Bryan Intihar + Ryan Smith
Alan Wake 2
Entrant / Developer: Remedy Entertainment, Finland
RedPipe Sound Team: Robert Eklund, Joakim Kristensen, Mikael Lindblad Ehnborg, Julius Rydinger, Ulf Blomqvist, Erik Olsson + Christopher Peduru-Aratchi
Remedy Sound Team: Gulli Gunnarsson, Thomas Holmes, Tazio Schiesari, Kit Challis
Audio Director: Richard Lapington
Directors: Sam Lake + Kyle Rowely
Helldivers 2
Entrants: Arrowhead Game Studios + PlayStation Studios Sound
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, Los Angeles
Sound Team: Olliver Andersson, Kristian Johansson, Loic Couthier, Lorenzo Valsassina, Lewis Barn, Edward Durcan, Daniel Ramos, Toivo Kallio, Fabio Liutina, Danny Hey, Lewis Everest, Peter Hanson, Simon Gumbleton + Kyle Richards
Audio Directors: Harvey Scott + Nick Raynor
Sound Producers: Hannah Burdett, Katerina Zacharakis, Mark Young + Alex Bolle
Honor of Kings – Amber Epoch
Entrant / Publisher: Tencent Games, Shanghai
Sound: China Film Group + Sonic Boom
Producers: TiMi Audio Lab
Developer: TiMi Studio Group
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Entrant / Developer: Ubisoft Massive, Malmö
Sound Designers: Glen Gathard, Emiliyan Arnaudov + Federico Modanese
Audio Director: Alex Riviere
Sound Producers: Luke Duffin + Patrick Gortjes
Directors: Magnus Jansén, Ditte Deenfeldt, Omar Bouali + Drew Rechner
Disney Illusion Island
Entrant / Developer: Dlala Studios, UK
Sound Designers: Sam Thomas, Paul Housden + Delia Bowman
Publisher: Disney Games
Director: AJ Grand-Scrutton
Best Vocal Performance in a Video Game Finalist
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Entrants: Insomniac Games + PlayStation Studios Sound Teams
Voice Artist: Nadji Jeter
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, Los Angeles
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Entrants: Insomniac Games + PlayStation Studios Sound Teams
Voice Artist: Yuri Lowenthal
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, Los Angeles
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Entrants: Insomniac Games + PlayStation Studios Sound Teams
Voice Artist: Tony Todd
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, Los Angeles
Still Wakes the Deep
Entrant / Publisher: Secret Mode Games, UK
Voice Artist: Alex Newman
Audio Director: Daan Hendriks
Developer: The Chinese Room
Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden
Entrant / Voice Artist: Russ Bain
Audio Director: Sebastien Gaillard
Publisher: Focus Entertainment
Developer: DON’T NOD Entertainment
Starfield
Entrant / Developer: Bethesda Game Studios, London
Voice Artist: Emily O’Brien
Publisher: Bethesda Softworks
Best Sound Design in a Video Game Trailer / Promo Finalists
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – Official Cinematic Trailer
Entrant / Production Company: Juice, Warsaw
Sound Designers: Michał Wróblewski + Michał ‘Jurgen’ Jaroszewicz
Supervising Sound Editor: Kuba Pietrzak
Sound Producer: Sylwia Szczepankiewicz
Director: Fredrik Löfberg
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III – Gameplay Reveal Trailer
Entrant / Production Company: Source Sound Inc., Los Angeles
Sound Designers: Dominik Ragančík, Nick Martin + Alexander Ephraim
Supervising Sound Editor: Charles Deenen
Senior Producer: Daniel Lepervanche
Associate Producer: Kelly Baffoni
Assassin’s Creed Shadows – Official World Premiere Trailer
Entrant / Production Company: Source Sound Inc., Los Angeles
Sound Designers: Nick Martin + Josh Moore
Supervising Sound Editor: Charles Deenen
Senior Producer: Daniel Lepervanche
Associate Producer: Kelly Baffoni
Lost Ark
Entrant / Production Company: Echoic Audio, UK
Sound Designer: Owen Hemming-Brown
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Entrants: Insomniac Games + PlayStation Studios Sound Teams
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, Los Angeles
Sound Designers: Emile Mika, Blake Johnson, Eddie Pacheco, Tyler Cornett, Herschell Bailey, Johannes Hammers, Zack Bogucki, Alex Previty, Matt Ryan, Maria Juliet Rascon, Andres Herrera, Aaron Sanchez, Robert Castro, Jeff Darby, Beau Anthony Jimenez, Derrick Espino, Jon Rook, Tyler Hoffman, Ryan See, Brooke Yap, Daniele Carli, Alexis Tran, Ben Minto, Chris Sweetman, Csaba Wagner, Samuel Justice, Gary Miranda, Bob Kellough, Bryan Jerden, Eilam Hoffman, Graham Donnelly, Jason W. Jennings, Matt Hall, Michael Leaning, Michael Schapiro, Randy Torres, Richard Gould, Stephano Sanchinelli , Tim Walston , Tobias Poppe , Tom Jaine , Jeremy Neroes, Adam Sanchez, Brendan Wolf, Roy Lancaster, Rodrigo Robinet, Daniel Barboza, Charlie Ritter, David Goll, Chris Kokkinos + Tj Schauer
Supervising Sound Editors: Michael Kent + Johannes Hammers
Directors: Dwight Okahara + Bryan Intihar
Delta Force: Hawk Ops – Cinematic Trailer: Rise
Entrant / Publisher: Tencent Games, Shangai
Sound: TiMi Audio Lab
Rising Star Award: Sound Designer Finalists
Frankie Beirne at Sine Audio Post Production, London
Tom Keats at GC Post Production, London
Isaac Matus at Wave Studios NY
Jamal Hill at Sound Canvas, UK
Joe Perry at Team Peckasso, UK
Izaak Buffin at RASCAL, London
Best Sync in Broadcast Advertising Finalists – Sponsored By Lemon Wax
Movember ‘The Mo Is Calling’
Entrant / Supervisors: Marcus Brooke-Smith, Hugh Owens + Karl Richter
at Level Two Music, Melbourne
Track: ‘Wolf Totem’ The Hu
Publisher: Kobalt
Label: Endurance
Agency: DDB Melbourne
Director: Matt Devine
Avios ‘Everyday’
Entrant / Supervision: Native Music, London
Track: ‘Seasons (Waiting On You)‘ Future Islands
Publisher: Third Side
Label: 4AD
Agency: Uncommon
Director: Sam Walker
Telstra ‘This Is Footy Country’
Entrant / Supervision: Marcus Brooke-Smith, Hugh Owens, Mel Pantz + Karl Richter at Level Two Music, Melbourne
Track: ‘Sandstorm’ Whisky Shivers
Agency: The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
Publisher: Universal Music Publishing Group
Director: Mark Molloy
Lululemon ‘Men, We’ve Got Pants’
Entrant / Supervision: Emily Pritchard at Twenty Below Music, London
Track: ‘Teddy Bear’s Picnic’ Henry Hall, The BBC Dance Orchestra
Agency: AdLabs NY
Director: Sam Pilling
Globo TV Brazil – Paris Olympics 2024 Campaign
Entrant / Artist: Alexandra Petkovski FJØRA
Track: ‘Eye of the Tiger’ cover by FJØRA x Tommee Profitt
Publisher: Capitol CMG
Music Supervision: Resin8 Music
Powerade ‘Pause is Power’
Entrant / Supervision: Soundtree Music, London
Track: ‘Saw Song’ Mara Carlyle
Publisher: Soundslike Music / Bucks Music Group
Agency: Ogilvy NY / Hogarth
Director: Kim Gherig
Best Sync in Online, Social + Digital Advertising Finalists
Jo Malone London – Blossoms Fragrance Collection 2024
Entrant / Supervision: Alison Manicourt + Shervin Hejazi at MONA, Barcelona
Track: ‘Don’t Go’ Yazoo
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing
Label: BMG (50%) + Warner (50%)
Director: Emma Dazell-Khan
Victoria Beckham x Mango – SS24 Exclusive Collaboration
Entrant / Supervision: Alison Manicourt + Shervin Hejazi at MONA, Barcelona
Track: ‘Full Moon’ Edez Ahbez
Publisher: Golden World (Administered by Monica Corton Consulting)
Label: Warner Music
Apple iPhone 15 Ceramic Shield ‘Swoop’
Entrant / Publisher: Lyric House, Los Angeles
Track: ‘Fracture’ Apashe, Flux Pavilion, Joey Valence + Brae
Music Supervisor: Genevieve Torabi
Label: Kannibalen Records
Agency: Media Arts Lab
Snapdragon ‘Power to Move’
Entrant / Publisher: Lyric House, Los Angeles
Track: ‘Electricity’ lunaluxe
Agency: McCann New York
SiriusXM ‘A Life In Sound’
Entrant / Supervision: Jay James, Neil Athale, Colin McIlhagga at Soundtree Music, London
Tracks: ‘Paint The Town Red’ Doja Cat; ‘Roots Bloody Roots’ Sepultura; ‘Trenches’ Benny Page ft. Doktor, ‘Inferno’ Carl Cox; ‘Laura’ Bat for Lashes; ‘Back to Life’ Soul II Soul; + ‘Bright Horses’ Nick Cave
Agency: Uncommon
Director: Kim Gherig
Adobe Firefly: Out of Beta & Ready For Your Imagination
Entrant / Publisher: Lyric House, Los Angeles
Track: ‘Future Looks Like Wow’ lunaluxe
Music Supervisor: Naaman Snell at Space Cowboy Music
Best Sync in a Film Finalists
Here to Climb
Entrant / Supervision: Courtney Jenkins + Jackie Westfall at Red Bull Media House, Los Angeles
Track: ‘Linger’ Chris LaRocca
Publishers: Warner Chappell, Herag Sanbalian + Empire
Label: Red Bull Records
Directors: Ricki Stern + Annie Sundberg
Happy Ending
Entrant / Supervision: Laura Bell at Bell Music Supervision, Amsterdam
Track: ‘Concrete Over Water’ Jockstrap
Publishers: BMG + Young
Label: Beggars
Director: Joosje Duk
Saltburn
Entrant / Supervision: Kirsten Lane at Right Music Limited, UK
Track: ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ Sophie Ellis Bextor
Publishers: BMG Rights Management (UK) + Concord Songs
Label: Polydor Records
Director: Emerald Fennell
I Used To Be Funny
Entrant / Supervision: Victoria Beard + Jody Colero at The Wilders, Toronto
Track: ‘Half Return’ Adrianne Lenker
Director: Ally Pankiw
T Rex
Entrant / Supervision: AM Licensing, London
Track: ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’ The Who
Director: Andy Wood
Old Dog – Travis Rice
Entrant / Supervision: Courtney Jenkins at Red Bull Media House, Los Angeles
Track: Like and Old Dog (Enrico Sangiuliano Remix) Royksopp
Publishers: Dog Truimph + Kobalt
Label: Embassy One
Director: Justin Smith
Best Sync in a Television Program Finalists
Late Bloomer
Entrant / Supervision: Asha Dillion at The Wilders, Toronto
Track: ‘Petals’ Bibio
Label: Warp Records
One Day
Entrant / Publisher: Manners McDade Music Publishing, London
Music Supervisor: Matt Biffa at Air Edel, London
Track: ‘In Cold Light’ Vanbur
Studio: Netflix
Doctor Who, Season 1, Special 3 – ’The Giggle’
Entrant / Supervision: Ollie White at Theodore Music, London
Track: ‘Spice Up Your Life’ Spice Girls
Publishers: Universal Publishing (25%), Sony Pub (40%), Concord (25%), BMG (10%)
Label: Virgin (Universal)
Director: Chanya Button
Baby Reindeer
Entrant / Publisher: Catherine Grieves at Manners McDade Music Publishing
Track: ‘Life Story’ Nils Frahm + Ólafur Arnalds
Music Supervisor: Catherine Grieves
Supervision Company: 45RPM
Label: Erased Tapes
Studio: Netflix
Prisma
Entrant / Publisher: Cross Productions, Rome
Track: ‘Wherever You Are’ Douglas Dare ft Manu Delago
Music Supervisor: Silvia Siano
Publisher: Erased Tapes Music
Label: Erased Tapes Records
Director: Ludovico Bessegato
Heartstopper Season 2
Entrant / Label: AWAL, London
Music Supervisor: Matt Biffa at Air Edel
Track: ‘ur so pretty’ Wasia Project
Director: Euros Lyn
Best Sync in Film / TV Titles Finalists
Boarders Series 1 Titles
Entrant / Supervision: Carmen Montañez-Callan + Mykaell Riley at Studio Lambert, UK
Track: ‘Never Be the Same’ Jospeh Burnett
Publisher / Label: Studio Lambert Media Limited
Director: Sarmad Masud
Napoleon Titles
Entrant / Supervision: Kathleen Wallfisch at Music In Vision, Berlin
Track: ‘Ça Ira’ Edith Piaf
Publisher: Warner Chappell Music Ltd.
Label: Warner Music Group
Director: Ridley Scott
Here to Climb Titles
Entrant / Supervision: Courtney Jenkins + Jackie Westfall at Red Bull Media House, Los Angeles
Track: Slow Burner
Directors: Ricki Stern + Annie Sundberg
Sky Sports Carabao Cup Football Titles
Entrant: Sky Sports, London
Track: ‘Shine A Light’ Banners
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing + EMI Music Publishing
Label: Island Records
Wilderness Titles
Entrant / Supervision: Zoë Ellen Bryant + Pete Saville at Carbon Logic, London
Track: ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Taylor Swift
Publisher: Universal/Mca Music, Sony/ATV Music Publishing (UK), Spirit Music Publishing
Label: Universal Music Group UK obo Republic Records
Director: So Yong Kim
Best Sync in a Film Trailer Finalists
All of Us Strangers Trailer
Entrant / Production Company: Intermission Film, London
Track: ‘Always On My Mind’ Pet Shop Boys
Music Supervisor: Calum Brice-Stevens
Publishers: Screen Gems-EMI Music + Concord Bicycle Assets
Label: Warner Records
a.k.a Mr. Chow Trailer
Entrant / Publisher: Lyric House, Los Angeles
Track: ‘This Is Our Time’ Wave System featuring MØØNWATER
Music Supervisors: Gregory Sweeney + Scenery Samundra at Motive Creative
Kinds of Kindness Trailer
Entrant / Supervision: SixtyFour Music, London
Publisher: Universal
Label: Sony Music
Spaceman Official Trailer
Entrants: GrandSon (Agency) + The Crystal Creative (Supervision)
Tracks: ‘Nocturne in C-Sharp Minor’ Chopin Cover by FORES + ‘Moonlight Sonata’ Cover by Johannes Winkler and Ben Preston
Music Supervisor: Maggie Baron
Assoc. Music Supervisor: Ashley Young
Napoleon Final Trailer
Entrant / Publisher: Safari Riot, Los Angeles
Track: ‘Ovader (Storm)’ Äril
Supervision: Gregory Sweeney at Motive Creative
Director: Ridley Scott
The Outrun Trailer
Entrant / Production Company: Intermission Film, London
Track: ‘Still Reigning’ Self Esteem
Music Supervisor: Calum Brice-Stevens
Publishers: Reservoir Media Management + Warner Chappell Music
Label: Virgin Records
Best Sync in a Television Trailer Finalists
Here’s What’s New In 2024 | Apple TV+
Entrant / Publisher: Lyric House, Los Angeles
Track: ‘It’s Happening (SWWARMS remix)’ by Wild Story
American Horror Story: Delicate Trailer
Entrant / Publisher: Lyric House, Los Angeles
Track: ‘Hush’ Kat Leon
Music Supervision: Tyler Torrison at Buddha Jones
Shōgun Official Teaser
Entrant: Focus by Cutting Edge
Track: ‘Burning Gauntlet’ Jóhann Jóhannsson, Eric Tannery
Publisher: Waiting For The Darkness
Label: Cutting Edge / Score Reborn
Our Living World Trailer
Entrant / Publisher + Label: Lyric House, Los Angeles
Track: ‘World of Wonders’ Akelee
Music Supervisor: Holly Williamson at Big Picture
Studio: Netflix
The World of Shōgun Official Promo
Entrant: Focus by Cutting Edge, Los Angeles
Track: ‘Burning Gauntlet’ Jóhann Jóhannsson, Eric Tannery
Publisher: Waiting For The Darkness
Label: Cutting Edge / Score Reborn
Life of Kai: Season 4 Trailer
Entrant / Supervision: Courtney Jenkins at Red Bull Media House, Los Angeles
Track: ‘Aero’ Ryan Taubelt
Publisher + Label: Musicbed
Director: Keith Malloy
Best Sync in a Video Game Trailer / Promo Finalists
Assassin’s Creed Shadows Announcement Trailer
Entrant / Developer: Ubisoft, Paris
Track: ‘Meikyu’ TEKE::TEKE epic remix by 2WEI
Supervision: Greig Newby, Arnaud Libeyre, Jerome Angelot, Bénédicte Ouimet at Source Sound Inc.
Valorant – United Together China Launch Official Cinematic
Entrant / Publisher: Riot Games, Los Angeles
Track: ‘Lit’ LAY
The Crew Motorfest Launch Trailer
Entrant / Developer: Ubisoft, Paris
Track: ‘The Sweet Escape’ Gwen Stefani feat. Akon
Just Dance 2024 Edition
Entrant / Developer: Ubisoft, Paris
Track: ‘Tití Me Preguntó’ Bad Bunny
Supervisor: Manu Bachet
Publisher: Rimas Entertainment
Label: Warner Chappell Music
Director: Imanol Ruiz De Lara
Xbox Games Showcase 2024
Entrant / Publisher: Lyric House, Los Angeles
Supervision: Megan Barbour, Tyler Torrison + Greg Smith at Buddha Jones
Track: Are We Dreaming (feat. Brooke Williams) SWWARMS
Power Surge: Sega Reveal Trailer
Entrant / Publisher + Label: Lyric House, Los Angeles
Track: ‘Step Into Madness’ Konata Small, Shyloom, SWWARMS
Supervision: Brian Murphy + Rebecca Bergman at BOND
Rising Star Award: Music Supervisor Finalists
Imogen Raey at Twenty Below Music, London
Laura Bell at Bell Music Supervision, Amsterdam
Zofia Dutkowska at MassiveMusic, Warsaw
Mara Techam at Droga5, New York
Daniel Olaifa at BBH London / Black Sheep Music
Best Use of Production Music In Broadcast Advertising Finalists
The Oscars Ceremony Commercial
Entrant / Composer: Gabriel Saban at Infinity Scores, Paris
Track: ‘Hollywood Madness’ Gabriel Saban
Music Supervisor: APM Music
Foodora ‘It’s Gonna Leave a Mark’
Entrant / Publisher: Extreme Music, London
Track: ‘I Like it I Like it’ Samuel Shrieve, Stefan Litrownik, Laurell Barker + Fraser TJ McGregor
Agency: GUT Amsterdam
Mentos ‘Say Yes to Fresh’
Entrant / Publisher: Extreme Music, London
Track: ‘Maniac’ Nick Kingsley
Agency: BBH
Suzuki Vitara – Ready For Action
Entrant / Publisher: de Wolfe, London
Track: ‘The Conclusion’ Paul Leonard-Morgan
Agency: Noah Advertising
Starling Bank ‘Dessert’
Entrant / Publisher: Cavendish Music
Track: ‘Looking For Love’ Riaan Vosloo, Benedic Lamdin
Supervision: Tammy Tinawi + Ottilia Kjulsten at Theodore
Label: Abaco Music
Agency: Wonderhood Studios
Best Use of Production Music In Online, Social + Digital Advertising Finalists
CHANEL Mademoiselle Privé Collection – Haute Horlogerie Collection
Entrant / Publisher: Infinity Scores, Paris
Supervision: Cezame Music Agency
Track: ‘Fragments of Emotions’ Sandia
Porsche ‘Keep Your Essence’
Entrant / Label: BMM Network, France
Track: ‘The Ground Line’ The Everlasters
Supervision: Joseph Petitpain + Julien Cornuel
Publisher: The Rainbow Network
Agency: Grabarz & Partner
Director: James F. Coton
Ford Ranger ‘#GO Break It In’
Entrant / Supervision: Delimusic, London
Track: ‘Give You My Love’ Sanj Sen
Supervisor: Ollie Raphael
Publisher: Delicious Digital
Agency: AMV BBDO
Director: Marcus Söderlund
ClientEarth ‘Vote For Earth’
Entrant / Supervision: MassiveMusic Warsaw
Supervisor: Christopher Sulenta
Tracks: ’Big Dreams’ Boris Nonte + ‘Centre Peace’ Huw Teilo Jones / Samuel Rex Ogilvie Brown
Publisher: Universal Production Music
Director: Kasia Grabek
Guinness ‘Black Shines Brightest’
Entrant / Publisher + Label: Cavendish Music, London
Track: ‘Song For Tony’ Michael Lesirge, Tribe Music, Charlie Laffer, Paul Gregory
Supervision: Tammy Tinawi + Steph Grace-Summers at Friday Music
Agency: AMV BBDO London
Pinterest ‘Tropical Vacation’
Entrant / Publisher + Label: Parigo, Paris
Track: ‘Una Vez Más’ Sr Ortegon
Supervision: Gaëtan Kolly at Good Ear Music Supervision
Adidas Campus
Entrant / Publisher: Extreme Music, London
Track: ‘You’re The One For Me’ Lewis Amoroso + KHALI
Label: KPM
Best Use of Production Music In A Tv Series or Program (Single Scene) Finalists
Welcome to Wrexham S2E15
Entrant / Publisher: Extreme Music, London
Track: ‘Chasing Down Gold’ Remy
Vanderpump Rules: The Finale
Entrant / Publisher: Extreme Music, London
Tracks: ‘Like a Ballon’ + ‘Headed West’ both by Malory Torr
Doctor Who – Carol Of The Bells
Entrant / Publisher + Label: Cavendish Music, London
Track: ‘Shepherd’s Bell Carol’ Mykola Leontovych, Samuel Pegg (Arr.)
Supervision: Ollie White + Marnie Davidge at Theodore
Studio: BBC
D-day 80 – We Will Remember Them
Entrant / Publisher: Audio Network, London
Track: ‘Infinite Majesty’ Luke Richards
Studio: BBC
Director: Louise Bracken
The Curse E9
Entrant / Publisher: Infinity Scores
Track: ‘Dancing Echoes’ Thomas Duran, Gabriel Saban + Jérémy Dirat
Directors: Nathan Fielder, Nathan Zellner + David Zellner
Life of Kai S4 E1
Entrant / Supervision: Courtney Jenkins at Red Bull Media House, Los Angeles
Track: ‘Woodle’ Clemens Bacher
Publisher: Red Bull Production Music (AKM)
Director: Keith Malloy
Best Use of Production Music in a Film Trailer Finalists
The Serial Killer’s Wife Official Trailer
Entrant / Publisher: Extreme Music, London
Track: ‘That Sinking Feeling’ David O’Dowda + Holly Phelps
Studio: Paramount+ UK and Ireland
After Death Trailer
Entrant / Publisher + Label: VideoHelper, New York
Track: ‘Power of the Ancients’ William Werwath
The Creator Final Trailer
Entrant / Label: Power-Haus Creative, London
Track: ‘New Worlds’ Axel Tenner + Sebastian Pecznik
Supervision: Marina Polites + Sanaz Lavaedian at MOCEAN
Publisher: A&G Songs
Studio: 20th Century Studios
Saltburn Official Trailer
Entrant / Publisher + Label: Acid Music, London
Track: ‘Antlers’ Johan Hugo
Music Producer: Will Quiney for Acid Music
Fanny: The Other Mendelssohn Trailer
Entrant / Publisher: Universal Production Music UK
Track: ‘Indigo’ Dmitriy Alexandrovich Mityukhin + Ros Stephen
Supervision: Ross Sellwood, Barnaby Duff + Joanne Skinner at Mercury Studios + Universal Production Music
Megalopolis Teaser Trailer
Entrant: The Crystal Creative (Sync Rep) + Mark Woollen & Associates (Agency)
Track: ‘Blue Window’ Ben Preston
Directors: Mark Woollen & Jeremy Greene
Hardcore Never Dies Trailer
Entrant / Publisher: Cavendish Music, London
Track: ‘Trolls (Hall Of The Mountain King)’ Edvard Grieg, Lorenzo Piggici +Bill Connor
Music Supervisor: Charlotte Stricker at CTM Entertainment
Best Use of Production Music in a TV Trailer Finalists
‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’ S02E03 ‘Masquerade 1966’ Episode Promo
Entrant / Publisher + Label: VideoHelper, New York
Track: ‘Classical Trauma’ Saul Guanipa
Supersex Official Teaser
Entrants: The Crystal Creative (Sync Rep) + MOCEAN (Trailer House)
Track: ‘AgitProp’ Tim Morrison + Sanford Livingston
Supervision: Sanaz Lavaedian + Marina Polites
World Athletics Championships. 100m Hype Trailer
Entrant / Publisher + Supervision: Sam Stockham at Universal Production Music UK
Track: ‘Truth or Dare’ Joni Amelia Fuller
Publisher: Bruton Music
Label: Seventh Sense
Studio: BBC Sport
Sign Up – Into Football x UCL // Dortmund vs Real Madrid Champions League Final Hype
Entrants / Publisher + Supervision: Alice Lane at Universal Production Music UK + TNT Sports
Track: ‘Hype The Crowd’ Georgia Nicholas Winter
Label: Atmosphere Music
Director: Tom Worsley
Stags Online Trailer First Look TV Teaser
Entrant / Publisher: Extreme Music, London
Track: ‘Bang Your Head’ Lee Richardson, Richard Macklin, Tom Ford + James Cocozza
Studio: Paramount+
Camden Official Disney Plus UK Trailer
Entrant / Publisher: Extreme Music, London
Track: ‘Poison Ivy’ Jack Lewis, Max Lewis, Caroline Lewis + Matthew Wilkinson
Supervision: Intermission Film
Best Use of Production Music in a Video Game Trailer / Promo Finalists
Need for Speed Mobile Hot Pursuit Trailer
Entrant / Developer: Tencent Games, Shanghai
Supervision: TiMi Audio Lab
Track: ‘Lights Camera Action’ Noam Frankel, Marcus Hellkvist, Kevin Beharry + Marcus Hilton Braveboy
Publisher: First Digital Music
Need for Speed Mobile Trailer
Entrant / Developer: Tencent Games, Shanghai
Track: ‘Champions’ Or Kribos, Itay Steinberg, Harel Tsemah, Itamar Carmel + Chris B Harris
Supervision: TiMi Audio Lab
Helldivers 2 PC Features Trailer
Entrant / Publisher: Extreme Music, London
Track: ‘Give Me Electricity’ Wayne Murray + Elmore King
Label: KPM
Valorant Console Announce Welcome Trailer
Entrant / Developer: Riot Games, Los Angeles
Track: ‘Play it Again’ Hollis Frazier Herndon PKA 2hollis, Cubby at The Crystal Creative
Arcade Paradise VR Trailer
Entrant / Publisher: Wired Productions, UK
Track Composers: Kieron Pepper + Multiple Artists
Supervisors: Kieron Pepper + Leo Zullo
Label: Black Razor Records
Best Re-Record or Adaptation in Broadcast Advertising Finalists
Jordan ‘Beyond’
Entrants / Re-Record Arrangers: Mika Abadia + Aurélien Rubod at Sneak Attack Music, London
Music Supervisors: JT Griffith + Jeremy Daw
Original Track ‘Mes Joies Quotidiennes’ Mathé Altéry
Publisher: Concord Music Publishing
Agency: Uncommon Creative Studio
Magnum ‘The Pleasure Express’
Entrant: Big Sync Music, London
Re-Record Arranger: Sarah deCourcy at Resister Music
Music Supervisors: Justin “Commie” McMullen + Dominic Caisley
Original Track: ‘The Passenger’ Iggy Pop
Re-Record Artists: Iggy Pop + Siouxsie Sioux
Publisher: BMG
Agency: LOLA MullenLowe
Carlsberg ‘Curious Beginnings’
Entrants / Re-Record Arrangers: Adam Smyth, Jim Stewart + Simon Whiteside at String and Tins, London
Original Track: ‘The 900 Number’ The 45 King & Louie
Music Supervisors: Adam Smyth + Kaspar Broyd
Agency: Fold7
Director: Sam Pilling
Dove ‘The Dove Code’
Entrant: Big Sync Music, London
Re-Record Arrangers: Adina Nelu at Resister Music
Music Supervisors: Alexandra Carlsson Norlin, Dominic Caisley + Justin “Commie” McMullen
Original Track: ‘Pure Imagination’ Gene Wilder
Re-Record Vocals: Victoria Canal
Publishers: Downtown Music, Concord
Agency: Soko
Director: Juliana Curi
Amazon ‘Joyride’
Entrant: DLMDD, London
Re-Record Arranger: Nico Casal
Music Supervisor: Sascha Darroch-Davies
Original Track: ‘In My Life’ The Beatles
Publisher: Apple Corp
Director: Wayne McClammy
RSPCA ‘Respect’
Entrant / Re-Record Arranger: Luis Almau at Soundtree Music, London
Original Track: ‘Respect’ Aretha Franklin
Publisher: Warner Chappell / UMPG
Agency: AMV BBDO
Director: Raine Allen-Miller
Best Re-Record or Adaptation in Online, Social + Digital Advertising Finalists
NUFC Home: The Blaydon Races
Entrant / Re-Record Arranger: Joseph Bell at E.A.R Studios, London
Original Track: ‘The Blaydon Races’ Geordie Ridley
Re-Record Vocals: Heidi Curtis, Joseph Bell + The Felling Male Voice Choir
Agency: The Midnight Club
Director: Dan Emmerson
SickKids Foundation ‘Heal The Future’
Entrant / Re-Record Arranger: Isaac Matus at Wave Studios NY
Music Supervisor: Telan Wong
Original Track: ‘Everything I Wanted’ Billie Eilish
Publisher: Universal Music Group
Agency: Cossette
WWF ‘Up In Smoke’
Entrant / Music Supervisor: Matt Lee at Twelve Decibels, UK
Re-Record Arranger: Hughie Gavin at Manners McDade
Original Track: ‘When The Party’s Over’ Billie Eilish
Re-Record Vocals: Social Singing Choir
Publisher: Kobalt Music
Agency: Nomint
SKARR x Dale of Norway
Entrant / Music Supervision: Ekko Agency, Oslo
Original Track: ‘Se Ilden Lyse’ Sissel Kyrkjebø
Re-Record Vocals: SKAAR
Agency: Trigger
Don Julio Tequila ‘Por Amor: A Love Letter to Mexico’
Entrants + Remix: Lauro Robles (NAAFI) + The Elements Music, London
Original Track: ‘Por Amor’ Rafael Solano
Publisher: Peer Music
Agency: Anomaly NY
Music Supervisor: Nick Maker
Agency Director of Music: Ben Dorenfeld
Director: JC Molina
twofour54 studios ‘Destination Imagination’
Entrants: Harrison King + Joe Dickinson at WithFeeling, Dubai
Original Track: ‘Pure Imagination’ Gene Wilder
Re-Record Vocals: Lyla Foy
Publisher: Universal Music
Directors: Adam Fothergill + Josh Arnold
Best Re-Record or Adaptation in a Film or TV Series / Program Finalists
The Afterparty
Entrant / Re-Record: Encompass Creative, Los Angeles
Music Supervisors: Kier Lehman + James Cartwright
Original Track: ‘MMMBop’ Hanson
Re-Record Vocals: Raewyn Davidson, Bri Holland, James Larson, Mackenzie Nibbe + Kennedy Nibbe
Director: Christopher Miller
A Gentleman In Moscow
Entrant: Zoë Ellen Bryant at Carbon Logic, London
Re-Record Arrangers: Jack Hughes, Melvin Tay, Simeon Ogden – Northern Film Orchestra; Zoë Ellen Bryant + Kemani Anderson
Original Track: ‘Boum!’ Charles Trenet
Re-Record Vocals: Kemani Anderson
Publisher: Catalyst Music Publishing
Director: Sam Miller
The Morning Show
Entrant + Re-Record Arrangers: Encompass Creative, Los Angeles
Music Supervisor: Linda Cohen
Original Track: ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’ Marvin Gaye + Tammi Terrell
Re-Record Vocals: Billy Crudup + Lindsay Duncan
Director: Jennifer Getzinger
Striking With Pride: United at the Coalface
Entrant: Sky Studios, London
Re-Record Arranger: Samuel Thompson
Original Track: ‘Caravan of Love’ The Housemartins
Re-Record Vocals: The Beaufort Male Choir
Publisher: Warner Chappell North America
Director: Ashley Francis-Roy
Lost Boys and Fairies
Entrants: Duck Soup Films + Tin Drum Music
Re-Record Arranger: Daf James
Music Supervisors: Sophie Urquhart + Dominic Goodman at Tin Drum Music
Director: James Kent for Duck Soup Films
Original Track: ‘Mad World’ Tears for Fears
Re-Record Vocals: Sion Daniel Young, Fra Fee, Arwel Gruffydd, Arthur Siôn Evans, Dylan Malyn, Gwawr Loader, Tomos Eames, William Thomas, Tom Clark + Jami Reid-Quarrell
Publisher: BMG
The Righteous Gemstones
Entrant / Re-Record: Encompass Creative, Los Angeles
Music Supervisor: DeVoe Yates
Original Track: ‘All The Gold In California’ Larry Gatlin + The Gatlin Brothers Band
Re-Record Vocals: Sturgill Simpson, Various Choir Singers
Studio: HBO
Director: Danny McBride
Best Re-Record or Adaptation in a Film Trailer Finalists
Origin Official Trailer
Entrants: GrandSon + The Crystal Creative
Re-Record Arranger: Ben Preston
Music Supervisor: Maggie Baron
Assoc. Music Supervisor: Ashley Young
Original Tracks: ‘Leaves’, ‘AlBright’ + ‘Cover Me’ Kris Bowers
Joker: Folie à Deux Official Teaser Trailer
Entrants: Cavalry Music + The Crystal Creative + Major Major
Re-Record: Joep Sporck at Cavalry Music + The Crystal Creative
Music Supervisors: Lukas Burton, Felix Erskine + Toddrick Spalding
Original Track: ‘What The World Needs Now’ Burt Bacharach
Agency: Major Major
Studio: Warner Brothers
Maestro Official Trailer
Entrant / Re-Record Arranger: David James Rosen at TOTEM, Los Angeles
Music Supervisor: Maggie Baron
Original Track: Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 2
Wicked – First Look
Entrant: Cavalry Music, Los Angeles
Re-Record Arrangers: Felix Erskine, Joep Sporck + Devesh Sodha
Music Supervisors: Lukas Burton + Matthew Tolhurst
Original Track: ‘Defying Gravity’ Idina Menzel + Kristin Chenoweth
Dune: Part Two Official Trailer 3
Entrants: The Crystal Creative + Major Major
Re-Record Arranger: Ben Preston at The Crystal Creative
Agency: Major Major
Music Supervisor: Toddrick Spalding
Original Track: ‘Only I Will Remain’ Hans Zimmer
Studio: Warner Brothers
Deadpool + Wolverine Trailer
Entrant: Cavalry Music, Los Angeles
Re-Record Arrangers: Black Hydra, James Murray + Ben Hayden
Music Supervisors: Lukas Burton, Felix Erskine, Sanaz Lavaedian, Marina Polites + Cian Favat
Original Track: ‘Like A Prayer’ Madonna
Trailer House: mOcean
Best Re-Record or Adaptation in a TV Trailer Finalists
3 Body Problem Official Trailer
Entrants: The Crystal Creative + Trailer Park
Re-Record Arranger: Mark Evans
Trailer House: Trailer Park
Music Supervisor: Bobby Gumm
Original Track: Scala + Kolacny Brothers’ recording of ‘Everything in its Right Place’ originally written by Radiohead
Publisher: Warner Chappell Music
Griselda Official Trailer
Entrant / Re-Record Arranger: David James Rosen at TOTEM, Los Angeles
Music Supervisors: Sanaz Lavaedian + Marina Polites Fitzpatrick
Original Track: ‘Call Me’ Blondie
Re-Record Vocals: Aroe Phoenix + Debbie Harry
Trailer House: mOcean
Fallout Official Trailer
Entrant / Re-Record Arranger: David James Rosen at TOTEM, Los Angeles
Original Track: ‘I Don’t Want To Set The World On Fire’ The Ink Spots
The Crown S6 Pt2 Trailer
Entrant: My Hart Canyon Music, UK
Re-Record Arrangers: Kieran Scragg (Fort Nowhere) + Isaac Allaway (FFM)
Original Track: ‘Sweet Disposition’ The Temper Trap
Re-Record Vocals: Kieran Scragg (Fort Nowhere)
Publisher: Concord Music Publishing
Director: Suneil Beri
Knuckles Official Trailer
Entrant / Re-Record Arranger: Ciaran Birch at TOTEM, Los Angeles
Music Supervision: Sanaz Lavaedian + Marina Polites Fitzpatrick
Original Track: ‘Knuck If You Buck’ Crime Mob
Trailer House: mOcean
Murder at the End of the World Trailer
Entrant: Angry Mob Music, Los Angeles
Re-Record Arranger / Vocals: Black Math
Music Supervisor: Marc Jackson
Original Track: ‘Strange Love’ Depeche Mode
Best Re-Record or Adaptation in a Video Game Trailer / Promo Finalists
Assassin’s Creed Mirage Launch Trailer
Entrant / Re-Record Arranger: Feel For Music, London
Music Supervisors: Ben Sumner, Glenn Herweijer, Benedicte Ouimet
Original Track: ‘Mirage’ OneRepublic
Music Publishers: BMG Rights Management / Sony Music Publishing
Game Developer: Ubisoft
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Multiplayer Trailer
Entrant / Publisher: Pitch Hammer Music, Atlanta
Re-Record Arranger: Ryan Andrews
Original Track: ‘Till I Collapse’ Eminem ft. Nate Dogg
Knockout Chaos Trailer
Entrant: BMM Network, France
Re-Record Arrangers: Yann Macé + Luc Leroy
Music Supervisors: Joseph Petitpain + Julien Cornuel
Original Track: ‘Smack’ Ugly Duckling
Director: Romain Chassaing
Skull and Bones Trailer
Entrant: Ubisoft, Paris
Re-Record Arrangers: 2WEI
Original Track: ‘Wellerman’ Sea Shanty
Directors: Jeremy Der + Jessy Malcolm Sweet
Helldivers 2 Launch Trailer
Entrant: Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
Senior Music Supervisor:Codie Childs at Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe, PlayStation Studios
Original Track: ‘Let’s Work Together’ Canned Heat
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing + Wise Music
Director: Michael Bowyer
Starfield Trailer
Entrant: Bethesda Game Studios, London
Re-Record Arranger: Inon Zur
Music Supervisor: Mark Lampert
Original Track: ‘Rocket Man’ Elton John
Re-Record Vocals: Tonality (Choir) + Nanna Larisi
Director: Nicole Ackermann