Mix Immersive Music Production Will Return to L.A.

After a month of monitoring the current situation and industry sentiment in Los Angeles, Mix and Host Partner 2114 Studios will proceed with Mix Presents: Immersive Music Production.

Santa Monica, CA (January 31, 2025)—After nearly a month of closely monitoring both the physical situation in the Greater Los Angeles area and the resilience of the city’s residents, Mix and Host Partner 2115 Studios have decided to proceed with the second annual Mix Presents: Immersive Music Production event on March 8, 2025 at Universal Music Group’s 2115 Studios in Santa Monica. Following a fantastic day last year, we are looking forward to bringing the LA music community together.

The event will be a not-to-be-missed experience featuring a fresh and brand-new series of expert panels where industry leaders share their insights, explore project profiles that showcase the cutting-edge applications of Immersive Audio, and engage in one-on-one interviews with top engineers and producers at the forefront of this audio revolution.

WHO ATTENDS?

The second annual Mix Presents: Immersive Music Production event is tailored for musicians, producers, and sound enthusiasts of all levels who are passionate about elevating their craft: Music Producers · Recording Studio Engineers · Mix Engineers · Live Sound Engineers · Musicians/Artists · Composers/Songwriters · Podcasters · Music Supervisors · Music Editors · Studio Owners · Chief Engineers · Record Label Executives · Studio Designers · Audio Educators/Students · Systems Techs · Systems Integrators · Streaming Audio Techs · Pro Audio Manufacturers · Product Designers