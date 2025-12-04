Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly. Update my browser now

×

Video: The Sound of ‘Frankenstein’ — Mix Sound For Film: Awards Season 2025

Join us as we speak with the audio team behind director Guillermo del Toro's interpretation of the horror classic 'Frankenstein.'

By Mix Staff

Join Mix contributor Jennifer Walden as we talk with Nathan Robitaille, Sound Designer and Supervising Sound Editor, and Nelson Ferreira, Supervising Sound Editor about their work on Frankenstein!

Presented by Netflix.

Close