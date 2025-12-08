Video: The Sound of ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ — Mix Sound For Film: Awards Season 2025

Join Mix as we meet the audio team behind the hit musical 'Kpop Demon Hunters!'

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Join Michael Babcock, Supervising Sound Editor and Re-Recording Mixer (Dialog/Music); Tony Lamberti, Re-Recording Mixer (Sound Effects); and Marc Fishman, Re-Recording Mixer, as they discuss their work on KPop Demon Hunters!

Presented by Netflix.