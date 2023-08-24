Waves Audio to Receive Emmy Award for Clarity Vx Pro

Knoxville, TN—Waves Audio will be among the recipients of the upcoming 75th Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy Awards, which is scheduled for Wednesday, October 18, 2023, in Los Angeles.

The Television Academy will present the award to Waves Audio’s Meir Shashoua, CTO, Yaniv Alon, DSP team leader, and Shai Fishman, product manager, for their development of the Waves Clarity Vx Pro.

“We would like to thank the Television Academy for this tremendous honor you have bestowed upon us,” stated Mick Olesh, Waves managing director. “Additionally, on behalf of everyone at Waves, we would like to thank all of the post-production professionals who continue to use our technologies in their day-to-day work. We are thrilled that Clarity Vx Pro has found a home in the toolbox of so many of the talented pros that help create today’s television and film landscape. Thank you for this prestigious award.”

Widely adopted by leading television and film post-production professionals since its introduction in 2022, Clarity Vx Pro is a noise-reduction plug-in that uses the cutting-edge and powerful Neural Networks engine developed by Waves to separate dialog from ambience at the highest quality without artifacts and in real time.

Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy Awards are presented to an individual, company or organization for developments in engineering, science and technology that are either so extensive an improvement on existing methods or so innovative in nature that they materially affect the production, recording, transmission or reception of television and thereby have elevated the storytelling process.