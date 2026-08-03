New EU AI Act Has Global Impact on Audio Production

The European Union's new AI Act goes into effect today; here's how does it affects audio professionals around the world.

Brussels, Belgium (August 3, 2026)—Starting today, the new European Union AI Act introduces a slew of new regulations that affect anyone using AI to produce or post-produce voices or video for content that will be consumed in the EU.

DOES THIS AFFECT AUDIO PRODUCTION OUTSIDE THE EU?

Yes. Notably, the regulations are not restricted to content produced in the 27 member states of the EU but to any provider or deployer worldwide whose AI content may be consumed or accessed by EU audiences.

In other words, if a US producer uploads content to a streaming platform such as YouTube, then that rights holder must disclose any AI use covered by the new rules.

WHAT IS THE EU AI ACT?

The EU Artificial Intelligence Act aims to help people recognize when they are interacting with AI or are being exposed to AI-generated content. While the focus is primarily on AI tools used for surveillance, biometric categorization and emotion recognition tools, the creation of deep fakes and text published without human review or editorial control, it also introduces transparency obligations where AI is used to generate synthetic content—a use case relevant to the pro audio industry.

The regulations are intended to protect against “high-risk AI systems” and the otherwise unknowing consumption of deep fake content. To that end, providers of AI systems must ensure “the outputs of the AI system are marked in a machine-readable format and detectable as artificially generated or manipulated” when they are used to produce text, images, audio or video.

WHAT PART IS RELEVANT TO AUDIO PRODUCTION?

The section most relevant to the audio industry, Article 50, is based around transparency obligations that apply to any AI system used in four situations, including the generation of synthetic content. So, an entity that is not using high-risk AI such as a chatbot may have obligations if, to offer one example, it deploys an AI tool that generates news content for publication.

The rules apply throughout the production chain: A post house supplying a client with content that employed AI that is subject to the new transparency regulations must inform them, as that client will need to label that content if an EU audience will have access to it.

ARE AI AUDIO RESTORATION TOOLS INCLUDED?

A good number of audio post-production software products, such as restoration tools, incorporate AI, of course. Under Article 50—the section relevant to content producers and post-producers—the use of such tools is exempt. Content touched by AI systems that “perform an assistive function for standard editing or do not substantially alter the input data” does not need to be flagged.

HOWEVER…

There are plenty of examples of films or TV shows where AI has been employed to alter an actor’s appearance or to synthetically generate or clone his or her voice. In the event of an actor’s death prior to post-production, as an example, AI might later be used to synthetically generate dialog not captured during filming. AI use in those cases must be clearly labeled beginning with the viewer’s first interaction with the content. The AI disclosure should not detract from the display or the audience’s enjoyment of the content, but it must be clear from the start that AI has been used to manipulate or artificially generate certain aspects of the content.

Interestingly, the word “music” appears nowhere in the new act.

Depending on the use or application, non-compliance pursuant to Article 50 may be subject to some eye-watering penalties, as described in Article 99 of the act, specifically, “fines of up to 15,000,000 EUR or, if the offender is an undertaking, up to 3% of its total worldwide annual turnover for the preceding financial year, whichever is higher.”

The regulations apply only to materials (excluding text) produced after Aug. 2, 2026, so previously released and archive content is exempt.

HOW DO I FIND OUT MORE?

Take a deep dive into the Act’s own advice: The EU AI Act’s Transparency Rules: A Practical Guide to Article 50