Violet Audio US Debuts with Industry Veteran Phil Wagner at Helm

Los Angeles, CA (May 13, 2026)—Violet Audio has been making waves in Australia’s live sound market and now it is setting its sights on North America with the formation of Violet Audio US, a new distribution company to be led by industry veteran Phil Wagner.

In his role as president, Wagner will oversee sales, marketing, training and support for the evolving Violet Audio product range across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Violet Audio US will focus initially on the rollout of the dMix 128, a compact but scalable mixing system built on FPGA architecture, with the dMix 128 feature set traditionally reserved for significantly higher-priced offerings. The system delivers full processing on 128 channels/88 busses with 32 mic line inputs and 24 outputs in a single unit, along with integrated effects, redundant power supplies and networking including MADI/AES67 IO. Integration with platforms such as Q-SYS and Crestron will aid setup for installers. The product will begin shipping in June through select pro audio dealers and system integrators.

The dMix platform is the latest implementation of technology developed by founder Danny Olesh, a live sound engineer who has deployed earlier versions of the system in real-world production environments.

“From the outset, it was clear that Phil not only understood the technology, but also how to position it effectively in the market,” said Olesh. “He has spent decades working with leading audio brands and building strong relationships across the industry, so he knows what is expected in terms of performance, reliability and support. As we expand into North America, having someone who can translate that value into real-world applications for our retail partners, sound companies, integration firms and audio engineers made him the right choice to lead the effort.”

Based in Los Angeles, Violet Audio US will establish a national footprint including planned expansion into the Eastern Region and Nashville. The company will support numerous professional markets, including live sound, systems integration, house-of-worship and more.

“With Violet Audio US, we are creating a dedicated infrastructure to support North America customers,” said Phil Wagner, Violet Audio US President. “This is about bringing a powerful new technology platform to a wide variety of applications.”

Violet Audio US will showcase the dMix 128 at InfoComm 2026, booth N7117.