Zoe Thrall Joins The Hideout Recording Studio

From Kendrick Lamar and Carlos Santana to Five Finger Death Punch, and everyone in between, The Hideout Recording Studio has catered to some of the biggest names in the music business. Now, following a surprising record-breaking year of growth for the studio, owner Kevin Churko has tapped music industry veteran Zoe Thrall as Director of Studio Operations.

“We’ve been a family-run business for all these years, but as we’ve grown, my daughter Khloe Churko also grew into an entrepreneur; managing me, taking on the role of C.F.O. for my various companies, as well as running a few of her own,” said Kevin. “We needed someone to take the reins of the studio and run. I’ve known Zoe for more than 15 years so she feels like a member of the family, so it’s a great match.”

“I’m thrilled we get to join forces during a really exciting time for the studio,” said Thrall. “We’ve been friendly competitors for years and I’ve always admired the work that has come from The Hideout – now I get to be a part of the evolution of the studio so it’s really exciting.”

Thrall brings decades of experience in studio management to The Hideout—from being an artist and engineer herself, to running the world-renowned Studio at the Palms for the past 15 years. Beginning her career at the famed Power Station Studios in New York City, Thrall spent years as both an assistant engineer and in studio management. It was at Power Station where Thrall met producer/musician/actor Little Steven Van Zandt who hired her to work for him as an engineer and as a musician in his band Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul. Thrall went on to become the President of Power Station Studios, as well as the manager at Hit Factory Studios in New Year City, before arriving to Las Vegas in 2005 to oversee the opening and operations of Studio at the Palms.

Over the years, Thrall has been recognized for both her work and her humanitarian efforts including planning and co-organizing a fundraiser for Nelson Mandela, receiving a commendation from the United Nations for work done in the anti-apartheid movement, and serving as co-chair of the 2021 151st Convention of the Audio Engineering Society.

About The Hideout

The Hideout Recording Studio is a full-service recording and production facility off the beaten path, yet minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip. The studio’s recording and monitoring rooms were designed to achieve the most precise acoustic sound while providing clients the vibe and comfort needed for a recording session. From large tracking to intimate vocal performances, the studio features Ocean Way sound systems, Solid State Logic (SSL) consoles, Avid Pro Tools HD, and a considerable collection of cutting-edge and vintage outboard gear, including an extensive selection of vintage microphones. For a full list of services and offerings, visit www.hideoutlv.com.