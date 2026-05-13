Sweetwater, Airstream Team Up to Build Mobile Atmos Recording Studio

Fort Wayne, IN / Jackson Center, OH (May 13, 2026)—MI/Pro audio retailer Sweetwater and RV manufacturer Airstream have teamed up to create what is said to be the ﬁrst-ever fully immersive Dolby Atmos mobile recording studio, custom-built inside a state-of-the-art Airstream.

Dubbed the Sweetwater Airstream, the studio will officially hit the road this Summer, stopping at music festivals, schools, trade shows, and iconic recording studios—in fact, you can check it out in person this Saturday at Mix Music Production: Nashville.

A year in the making, the vehicle reﬂects a collaboration between Sweetwater, Airstream and Russ Berger Design Group (RBDG). Sweetwater contributed its background in music gear, sound system design and installation; Airstream brought its know-how in crafting mobile spaces ; and the design of the mobile studio itself was led by RBDG, drawing on its experience in Dolby Atmos room design. RBDG, a longtime Sweetwater partner, also designed the studios and technical facilities at Sweetwater’s headquarters in Fort Wayne.

Housed inside a 25-foot Airstream chassis, the studio delivers a reference-quality 7.2.4 immersive monitoring environment in a mobile format. The RBDG design team of Mark Hornsby, Russ Berger, Nathan Heironimus, Michale Kapinus and Richard Schrag led the acoustic design and interior finishes, collaborating with Sweetwater on a system design built around technologies from Avid, SSL and PMC. Other key members of the design team included Mike Picotte of Sweetwater, who handled the integration, and contractors Josh Gifford of Airstream and Frank Rose, Cinematech.

The treated control room measures 79.5 inches wide and is comfortably centered in a North/South configuration in the center of the trailer. The 7.1.4 PMC audio reference system is unassuming, as each L/C/R speaker is positioned behind the woven Harmony G3 Acoustical Screen by Stewart Filmscreens.

Going forward, the Sweetwater Airstream will host workshops, demos, gear exhibits, artist showcases, and immersive sound experiences. Content from select performances and recording sessions throughout the tour will be curated online, spotlighting local talent and celebrating regional musical inﬂuences.