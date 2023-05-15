College Adds Consoles, Networking for Collaboration

Ithaca, NY (May 15, 2023)—Ithaca College’s Roy H. Park School of Communications has installed two SSL System T S300 digital broadcast audio consoles, one in each of its student-run, high-definition, multi-camera television studios.

The SSL System T platform was selected largely for its native integration of Dante, says Nigel Martin, director, technical operations at Park School of Communications. “We wanted to go with Dante for audio-over-IP to give us more flexibility, especially as there’s a major push for us to collaborate with other groups on campus. We have most of the infrastructure for us to connect anywhere on campus. It has significantly simplified the amount of cabling that we’ve had to run.”

The System T S300 consoles are installed in two identical control rooms at the studios of Ithaca College Television (ICTV), which has been broadcasting since 1958 and is believed to be the world’s oldest student-operated college television channel. ICTV has received many awards during its years in operation, including the first College Emmy Award from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for its news program, Newswatch.

​The two System T consoles are each paired with a 32-channel SB 32.24 Stagebox and an SSL Net I/O SDI box that provides embedding and de-embedding of audio signals with bridging to Dante and MADI. “Prior to using Dante, we’d have to carry everything wherever we needed to go; now we just carry endpoints and then we can send everything back to our Master Control,” Martin says. The school deploys a variety of Dante-enabled endpoints and Dante soundcards wherever productions need them. “Then we just pull everything into the System T boards.”

Typically, the two audio control rooms are used by faculty for teaching during the day. Then, at nights and during weekends, students produce a variety of programming, including sports, entertainment, game shows and scripted entertainment—as many as 28 shows per semester.

​“There’s a news show that’s produced twice a week and then there are a bunch of other shows,” he continues. “We cover all our on-campus sports and it’s streamed live on the ictv.org website. And our local Charter Communications cable system has given us the public access education channel,” which has about 26,000 local area subscribers.