Making the Abstract Sonically Tangible

New Jersey (November 3, 2025)—In the fast-moving world of post production for commercials, Emmy Award-winning sound designer Ryan Hobler has found a software tool to streamline his workflow.

Hobler, who has built a career spanning Super Bowl ads and national campaigns for brands such as Febreze, E*TRADE and Applebee’s, has been finding himself turning to Krotos Studio. “I find that for a lot of the dynamic and moving elements, Krotos Studio is an invaluable tool, because it’s so easy to manipulate those sounds and make them work with the motion of whatever you’re designing,” he explains.

That efficiency has been critical in recent national ad campaigns that required quick, dynamic sound design. In one spot, the commercial opened with a person navigating a smartphone app, where Hobler drew on Krotos Studio’s UI library to create a synthetic palette of taps and text noises. Later in the same campaign, he was tasked with bringing the sound of a sandwich deconstructing into its individual parts to life. The sequence played like a non-destructive explosion that needed the right sonic detail to match the visuals. Hobler says, “This explosive moment had no basis in reality, so I wound up using a variety of Krotos Studio presets to complement the bombastic music and visual effects.”

The software now offers not only an expanding library of sounds and features but also an AI-powered search that fuels discovery as well as efficiency. “I use the search all the time, and I love what it comes up with, because sometimes it gives me these nice surprises,” he says. “It makes me curious—would that work in there? I’ll try that. I love the suggestive nature of the search and how it inspires me to try unexpected options.”