Smart Post Sound Canada Acquires Vancouver-Based Post Modern Sound

Los Angeles, CA (April 11, 2022)—Smart Post Sound Canada, Inc., a division of Smart Post Sound, Inc. in Los Angeles, has acquired venerable Vancouver-based facility Post Modern Sound, which will celebrate 50 years of operation in 2023.

Linda McAteer, owner and president of Post Modern will transition to executive vice president, reporting to Joe Melody, president of the Los Angeles parent company. “Linda’s leadership experience and industry knowledge developed over three decades will be integral to the success of Post Modern/Smart Post Canada,” Melody says. “She brings a depth of management experience and shares our culture and business philosophy, making her a terrific fit with the outstanding team she is joining.”

Smart Post Sound Canada and Post Modern Sound represent the most recent expansion by Smart Post Sound Los Angeles. In 2019, the company acquired Crawford Media Services in Atlanta, Georgia, rebranding the company as Smart Post Atlanta and expanded to Trilith Studios in 2021. Prior to that, in 2016, the company acquired Lotus Post in Santa Monica, California, rebranding it as Smart Post West.

In many ways, according to a company statement, the history of Post Modern Sound echoes that of Smart Post Sound in that both companies have served their respective markets for more than four decades by creating artistic and financial solutions for producers, directors and studio executives who operate in a world of smaller budgets and larger artistic demands.

“Our vision does not include vertical integration. We believe horizontal integration between geographic and tax advantaged locations is the most powerful model which adds enormous value to each and every project. Vertical Integration may solve revenue problems for facilities but it solves little else that clients can’t solve better for themselves,” says Melody. “Our goal is to solve post sound problems in the most creative, fun, cost conscious fashion.”

“I’m excited for Post Modern Sound to be part of the Smart Post family,” McAteer says. “There is a great deal of respect for both facilities and their respective histories. We look forward to continuing our excellent work with a growing and talented crew. Our clients will enjoy the same supportive and creative experience they love.”