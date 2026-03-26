University Launches New Student Broadcast Facilities

Edith Cowan University in Perth has Lawo’s Home management platform for IP infrastructures in its new City Campus broadcast facilities.

Perth, Australia (March 26, 2026)—Edith Cowan University (ECU) in Perth, Western Australia, has developed new broadcast facilities at its City Campus to provide students with hands-on experience, equip them with contemporary production skills and foster creativity, collaboration and critical thinking.

Delivered in collaboration with Lawo’s partner PAT and systems integrator Diversified, who were responsible for overall system delivery and integration, with Techniq Media acting as the principal broadcast consultant, the installation centers on Lawo’s Home management platform for IP infrastructures and the overarching broadcast control and workflow solution VSM (Virtual Studio Manager). An mc²36 audio production console completes the core control and audio ecosystem, enabling students to train on workflows and technology used in professional broadcast facilities.

“The studio now resembles a NASA control room, delivering capabilities that will be the envy of our colleagues in professional news or production companies,” says Andrea Burns, academic lead of screen and media at ECU.

Home serves as the foundation for the facility’s AoIP infrastructure, providing centralized discovery, management, security and resource allocation across the mc²36 console and networked audio devices. By managing AoIP resources—including support for ST 2110, AES67 and Ravenna—Home allows students to work with advanced IP audio workflows without needing deep technical knowledge, while giving lecturers a stable and predictable environment for teaching.

For ECU, the combination of Home, VSM, and the mc²36 reportedly aligns with its educational objectives. Students gain early exposure to IP-centric production infrastructures, while lecturers benefit from predictable, repeatable workflows.