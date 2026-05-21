Vivid Broadcast Adds Remote Production Consoles

Woking, England (May 21, 2026)—U.K.-based Vivid Broadcast has installed Calrec True Control 2.0-enabled consoles in its Remote Production Centre (RPC) and new, next-generation Barra OB unit.

Vivid Broadcast has installed a 36-fader Argo M and multiple Type R control surfaces in its RPC alongside the recently launched 48-fader Argo M in its Barra OB unit. The company is an early adopter of remote production, having embraced the workflow long before Covid normalized it.

“Flexibility has to be at the heart of any remote production set up and our investment in Calrec really supports this,” explains Francis Cousins, Vivid Broadcast’s head of technical innovation. “It was vital for us to have a range of solutions that gave each gallery or production the tools they need to do the job while working within budget. Our partnership with Calrec has been central to this.”

Simon Cox, Vivid Broadcast’s sound guarantee, says the new 48-fader Argo M is the perfect solution for the remote unit. “To bring the audio into the desk, we use a combination of AES67 audio interfaces deployed within the stadium, combined with traditional backups to fulfil contractual requirements. This incorporates some of the surface’s local I/O alongside the AoIP links to the main network stack, allowing for Dante, MADI and analogue cards to be installed into the Calrec modular I/O. This combination allows for easy integration with third-party baseband equipment, whilst allowing for the deployment of Calrec Fixed Format I/O to keep everything in the digital domain where possible.”

The RPC seamlessly integrates with Vivid Broadcast’s four-camera remote vans, as well as the 20-camera Barra unit, cloud production platforms and third-party client broadcast centers, which Cousins says gives production teams the ability to work smarter, faster and more sustainably. The 36-fader Argo M sits in Sound Control Room 1 alongside four virtual mixers split across two compact Type R control surfaces located in multiple galleries.

Vivid also takes advantage of the Calrec Assist browser-based control interface to manage the desk remotely, while the Calrec Connect IP connection and management tool simplifies management of Vivid’s AoIP streams.