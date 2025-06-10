VIDEO: Inside The Sound of ‘Mobland’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Join Mix’s Jennifer Walden as she speaks with supervising sound editor Matthew Skelding about his work on director Guy Ritchie’s acclaimed Paramount Plus series Mobland. The hit series, starring Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren, follows two warring crime families, leading to plenty of drama and action. With that in mind, Skelding and Walden focus particularly on the audio efforts behind Episode 101, “Stick or Twist.”